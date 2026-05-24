Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
3d

Great questions to apply to NIAID IRF at Fort Detrick, too, Jim. Excellent thinking points in this stack!

Take care not to ascribe motivation to Dr. Bhattacharya, who is genuine and brings the curiosity of academia back to the swamp culture. He is turning around the NIH with the disarming charm of truth shining bright light into the sycophantic secrecy of misspelled gmails to evade FOIA's and burner phones aimed to elude accountability.

Both Dr. Bhattacharya and Meryl Nass are veterans of multiple biotech psyops. Watch what they do, what they say, and most closely, what they don't say. They do not rush to early ripening by drawing conclusions before facts emerge.

Insights abound through Lewis Kamb's USRTK.org coverage of CIA Cleaner testimony, 13 May 2026: https://usrtk.org/covid-19-origins/cia-whistleblower-alleges-covid-lab-leak-findings-were-suppressed/

"CIA analysts concluded multiple times that COVID-19 most likely originated from a laboratory, but intelligence leaders repeatedly altered those findings in official summaries later offered to the public, a CIA whistleblower testified Wednesday before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee."

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peter spitters
2d

Fyi

No — it is unlikely that Marion Koopmans was the direct manager of Vincent Munster during Munster’s main period at Erasmus MC.

Here’s why:

Vincent Munster did his PhD at Erasmus University / Erasmus MC and graduated in 2006. His PhD supervision and scientific leadership were primarily associated with Albert Osterhaus and Ron Fouchier.

Marion Koopmans only became Head of the Department of Viroscience at Erasmus MC in December 2013.

Munster had already moved to the NIH Rocky Mountain Laboratories in 2009.

So although Koopmans and Munster were scientific colleagues within overlapping Dutch virology networks, the timeline does not support her being his departmental manager during his Erasmus MC years.

As far as I can verify, the heads of the Erasmus MC virology/viroscience department since 2000 are approximately:

Years Head of Department

~2000–2013 Albert Osterhaus (department leader/chair during that era; exact formal title varied)

2013–2025 Marion Koopmans

2025–present Massimo Palmarini

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