Tony Fauci’s replacement and Jay Bhattacharya’s handpicked choice, Jeffrey Taubenberger, has stepped down as NIAID director.

Last week, Taubenberger was scheduled to appear alongside NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya before the Senate Appropriations Committee. Bhattacharya did not refute the claim that Taubenberger was no longer serving as NIAID director.

The reason was not given, but the date coincides with David Morens’ indictment on April 28, 2026. Morens exchanged numerous lab leak emails with Taubenberger, and they enlisted Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric.

Email from Daszak to Taubenberger about including Baric

Taubenberger claimed he was merely cc’d on emails involving Daszak, Morens, and Fauci.

In reality, Taubenberger (in a gray suit) drafted the lab-leak cover-up papers himself. He blamed “human behavior,” not virologists playing God in labs.

Morens, Daszak, and Taubenberger in May 2020

Like Baric, most of my readers could see Taubenberger's resignation coming.

So the question is, who replaces Taubenberger, and which questions to ask him?

Steven Quay

Fellow lab leaker Dr. Steven Quay has emerged as a candidate for NIAID director.

Quay still blames Shi Zhengli. He was once a critic of Baric and Rocky Mountain Lab, which was brave, until a promotion appeared on the horizon. Now Quay’s critical tweets are deleted, and he praises Baric. Power has a remarkable way of cleaning house with its critics.

Quay even deleted a tweet that a sitting U.S. Senator referenced in a 2024 letter to RML about Munster’s research. That’s not cleaning up a resume. That’s burying evidence of a spine.

Because RML is a NIAID-run lab, unlike UNC, we ask the future director to address the following issues.

My open letter to the new NIAID director

Hundreds of scientists have been asked to explain why this Old World virus, SARS-CoV-2, spreads so efficiently among New World lab animals. Since no one has answered, this letter seeks to address that biological question.

The Rocky Mountain Lab (RML) began a century ago as a tent camp to study Rocky Mountain spotted fever. By 2006, NIAID Director Tony Fauci was visiting the construction site of RML’s new BSL4 facility. Today, virologists from around the world work on animal vaccines in Hamilton, Montana.

Fauci with Marshall Bloom at the new RML BSL4 in 2006

Because Fort Detrick’s BSL4 requires U.S. citizenship for security clearances, many foreign virologists are drawn to RML’s civilian research, which focuses on American reservoir-host models (e.g., white-tailed deer).

U.S.-trained veterinarians, by contrast, approach the same research through the lens of livestock health and regulatory oversight. This divide has created a healthy tension between international virologists studying pathogens and veterinarians focused on domestic animal biosecurity.

German virologist Heinz Feldmann, for example, studies the African Lassa virus in American deer mice. Every project requires approval from the Rocky Mountain Veterinary Branch (RMVB), which oversees animal procurement. Dutch virologist Vincent Munster, another RML principal investigator, relies on Colorado State University to breed his Egyptian fruit bats because RMVB lacks the capacity for bat husbandry.

By 2014, Feldmann was collaborating with Ralph Baric of UNC on recombinant coronaviruses. That same year, Fauci informed the then NIH director, Francis Collins, that Feldmann was developing a novel wildlife vaccine. In 2016, NIAID staff offered Munster early tenure if he set up the bat lab in Montana, but he butted heads with RMVB and outsourced it to Colorado.

By 2018, Feldmann and Munster started working on self-spreading bat vaccines. RML had also obtained IBC approval to test various viruses in Rousettus Aegyptiacus (Egyptian fruit bats).

February 2018 IBC approval

By 2018, Munster and Feldmann won two of five DARPA PREEMPT projects. Munster claimed he could perform aerosol vaccination to block transmission from bats to humans. An early draft of the 2018 DARPA DEFUSE proposal outlined:

early draft of DARPA Defuse

Daszak and Baric later incorporated similar DEFUSE language into NIAID grant applications that included RML, WIV, and Duke-NUS as collaborators. Munster and Baric also published work in Egyptian fruit bats while proposing “experimental inoculation studies” in Chinese horseshoe bats—animals available only for in vivo research inside Wuhan laboratories.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Egyptian fruit bat colony in Colorado suddenly became critical. In April 2020, Munster’s CSU collaborator Tony Schountz emailed him “peculiar data.” Their Egyptian fruit bats exhibited reservoir host characteristics—efficient transmission without symptoms. Schountz had bred this colony for Munster’s DARPA PREEMPT project, which aimed to develop a transmissible bat vaccine. The transmission models of SARS-CoV-2 overlap with RML’s self-spreading vaccine research (e.g., deer mice, Syrian hamsters, and Egyptian fruit bats).

Given the potential conflicts of interest, independent oversight of Feldmann and Munster’s research is needed. In February 2020, Fauci’s office nominated Feldmann and Munster for the WHO mission to Wuhan. In December 2020, Francis Collins questioned RML’s airborne research.

Both Munster and Feldmann have evaded answering direct questions from three U.S. Senators. Full transparency into their animal studies, shipping records, and DARPA proposals is essential to restoring public trust and safeguarding global health.

10 questions for the new NIAID director

Are you willing to release all inbound shipping records from UNC to RML, and all outbound shipping records from RML to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Duke-NUS (Singapore), or any other international laboratories? Provide all 2018-19 RML Animal Study Proposals (ASPs) that mention Syrian hamsters, deer mice, mink, white-tailed deer, and Egyptian fruit bats. Release all 2018-19 RML records that include the nucleotide sequences used in PCR assays for sarbecoviruses or merbecoviruses in challenge studies involving Syrian hamsters, deer mice, mink, white-tailed deer, and Egyptian fruit bats. Release all in vivo records for RML Project Title: PRD-17-143 (Coronaviruses) and PRD-12-143. PI: Heinz Feldmann of RML. Start date: 09/26/2012. Expiration date: 12/19/2030. Collaborator: Ralph Baric of UNC. Provide the RML inventory for all SARS-like and MERS-like RNA handled in the BSL2 (positive-strand room), BSL3, and BSL4 by Vincent Munster and Heinz Feldmann. Conduct a SARS-CoV-2 challenge study using the ancestral strain (WA1) and the Egyptian fruit bat colony at Colorado State University, as suggested in Tony Shountz’s April 20, 2020, email to Munster (page 20). Release all RML DARPA Preempt documents from Ian Lipkin at Columbia, Raina Plowright at Montana State University, and Brian Bird at UC Davis. Release all of Munster and Feldmann’s 2018-20 emails, lab books, Slack messages (page 195), and Munster’s January 2020 PowerPoint to Fauci (page 500). Release all NIAID communication with Baric, Daszak, Linfa Wang, and Danielle Anderson. Will you commit to full, unredacted document releases, not piecemeal FOIA productions, and appear before Congress to answer questions about RML’s role in coronavirus research prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Feldmann working on self-spreading vaccines

That was more like 10 demands for transparency, but who's counting?

RML update via local newspaper

RML has admitted to not one, but two exposures to Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus (CCHFV). In a separate incident in February 2026, RML filed a required report regarding a hole in a glove that occurred while changing lab mouse cages.

The local Ravalli Republic newspaper also got a statement from NIH that corroborated the recent whistleblower letter:

“A November 13, 2025 workplace exposure to Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus (CCHFV) occurred in the Biosafety Level 4 facility at NIH’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories. The worker is highly experienced, wore all required protective gear, and followed all established procedures at the time of the exposure. The employee was immediately decontaminated, isolated and evaluated by experienced clinical experts in coordination with highly trained safety professionals. “The patient was transferred to the nearest Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center (RESPTC) located at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington. “Providence is one of 13 Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR)-supported Level 1 RESPTCs, part of the tiered National Special Pathogen System (NSPS) designed to protect patients, communities and the healthcare workforce. “Established procedures for transport, patient care, waste handling, testing and safety were followed by all involved, from lab staff and agency safety and health support to hospital care team and medical specialists. “At no time was there any evidence of disease transmission or infection, nor was there ever any risk to staff, caregivers, or the public.”

Notice that the RML whistleblower was right: the worker was “flown out” to Spokane, Washington, because local Hamilton hospitals wanted nothing to do with the infected scientist. If by air ambulance, it was an expensive, taxpayer-funded trip by a modified Gulfstream.

White Coat Waste has several billboards in the area calling attention to Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab because local people are not aware of its presence.

Hamilton, Montana billboards

The billboards are up, but the next NIAID director won't have the luxury of silence.

The Dutch are asking. Will Washington D.C.?

A Dutch parliamentary COVID-19 inquiry committee will begin public hearings on May 29 and has named a former Prime Minister and former Health Minister among witnesses set to testify. The first witness scheduled to appear is Marion Koopmans, a prominent virologist who played a visible advisory role during the pandemic and contributed to international outbreak investigations and scientific assessments of the virus. She consistently questioned aspects of the pandemic response and was part of a WHO-led international mission that traveled to China in early 2021 to investigate the origins of COVID-19.

https://nltimes.nl/2026/05/21/mark-rutte-ministers-virologists-testify-dutch-covid-19-parliamentary-inquiry

Koopmans was the former boss of Munster while he was at Erasmus University in the Netherlands. Koopmans also knows our Munster bat vaccine theory well, but she doesn’t defend him.

Dr. Nass on Munster

Dr. Meryl Nass (Meryl Nass) has offered a masterclass in accusation without liability. Simply cite my name, let the evidence speak, and journalists stay clean. From Hamilton to The Hague, the walls are closing in.