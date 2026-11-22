Ralph Baric went from coronavirus superstar to administrative leave, federal scrutiny, and retirement. The New York Times chronicled the drama, including accusations from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and UNC’s weak efforts to defend Baric.

But there’s a subplot the Times didn’t address: Senator Rand Paul is sitting on Baric’s emails. UNC handed Congress Baric’s correspondence in 2024. A year later, Jay Bhattacharya and RFK Jr. handed over Vincent Munster’s emails. Yet the senator who made a name grilling Fauci over transparency hasn’t made either collection public.

Apparently, Paul is more willing to defend Baric than UNC’s chancellor.

New York Times on Baric

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/11/13/us/university-north-carolina-science-research-cuts-trump.html

In July 2026, one of U.N.C.’s most prominent researchers made Fox News — the sort of publicity that many university leaders desperately wanted to avoid — when Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave an interview. Peering into the camera, he cast a new spotlight on a topic that had already unleashed turmoil in Chapel Hill. Mr. Kennedy declared to Fox that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, when he was director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, paid Ralph Baric, one of U.N.C.’s star researchers, to develop “techniques for weaponizing Covid-19,” which he then “taught” to a collaborator in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began. No clear evidence has ever been offered that Dr. Baric’s work helped start the pandemic, and he has denied training Wuhan scientists on such techniques.

Ironically, The New York Times and Baric are right, while Kennedy is wrong. Baric never taught Shi how to create SARS2 because he never uploaded a full genome, keeping his methods “obscure” from China. Back to the NYT:

Baric had spent decades in Chapel Hill, sounding the alarm about coronaviruses in China and eventually helping to find treatments and test a vaccine for Covid. But after Mr. Trump’s second term began, Mr. Kennedy’s health department clamped down on Dr. Baric, removing him from his federal grants. U.N.C. responded by placing Dr. Baric on administrative leave, barring him from his lab and opening its own review. Ralph Baric, an expert on coronaviruses, at U.N.C., in 2023. Dr. Baric has been a target of unproven accusations that his work had contributed to, or even caused, the pandemic. This January, U.N.C. reinstated him and sent the N.I.H. a four-page defense. Dr. Gordon-Larsen told the government that she hoped it would “conclude its inquiry,” adding: “U.N.C. deeply appreciates its partnership with N.I.H. and the federal government.” Instead, the agency intensified its scrutiny. In May, the health department suspended Dr. Baric from federal contracts and proposed that he be barred from receiving future grants. The university again placed him on administrative leave, though it has also provided him with significant financial support for his legal defense. Days later, it announced his retirement. The case against Dr. Baric, who declined to comment, exacerbated fears on campus. If the university had seemingly abandoned someone so important, some professors worried, who would it protect? “You go from a hero to an antihero for no obvious reason,” said Dr. Myron S. Cohen, an H.I.V. researcher at U.N.C. In a September interview, U.N.C. Chancellor Lee Roberts paused for 11 seconds when asked whether Dr. Baric had done anything wrong. “I don’t really know if I’m the best person to answer that,” he replied. U.N.C. later said in a statement that Dr. Baric had “left behind a legacy of consequential research that reflected both his integrity and his extraordinary intellect.” The statement added that U.N.C. “supported him since allegations first surfaced in 2020, and that support continues today.” During the university’s first faculty council meeting this semester, U.N.C. leaders acknowledged how stressful the year had been. But, Dr. Gordon-Larsen told professors, “the positives are plenty despite the overall challenges that we’re facing.” “Research is thriving at Carolina,” she told the professors.

Carolina Flu on Facebook

Eleven seconds. That’s a long time to answer a yes-or-no question about one of your university’s most prominent scientists.

https://www.facebook.com/carolinafluorg/photos/eleven-seconds-of-silence-and-a-secret-reviewwhen-the-new-york-times-asked-unc-c/122110324449522138/

UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts’ mother was the famed NPR journalist Cokie Roberts, who died in 2019.

https://www.theassemblync.com/news/education/higher-education/the-life-of-lee-roberts-cokie/

Baric’s former postdocs rally around him

We take a moment to pause and recognize the lasting impact of Dr. Ralph S. Baric’s career on virology and pandemic preparedness.

https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/jvi.01451-26

UNC wasn’t short on praise for Baric when he retired. Former postdocs published a letter recognizing his contributions to virology and pandemic preparedness. UNC’s own retirement announcement celebrated four decades of “world-changing science.”

But it doesn’t answer the questions raised by his research, his correspondence with Vincent Munster, or the emails Senator Rand Paul continues to keep out of public view. UNC, to their credit, handed “over 400,000 pages of documents to the subcommittee.”

Dr. Ralph Baric retires after four decades of world-changing science

https://sph.unc.edu/sph-news/dr-ralph-baric-retires-after-four-decades-of-world-changing-science/

Reminder: Rand Paul is sitting on nasty emails between these two, avoiding US Right to Know FOIAs. Toni used Yahoo (pixsixbarix@yahoo) and Ralph used Gmail, but only David Morens winds up on trial. Morens's sentencing, like Munster’s smuggling trial, was delayed until 2027.

Morens FOIA

Linfa Wang and Dani Anderson appear in the latest Morens FOIA release. They knew whom they were covering for.

https://files.usrtk.org/USRTK-NIH-57707-9.22.25-Production.pdf

New NIAID director

We lobbied for fellow lab leaker Dr. Steven Quay to get the top NIAID job. His name briefly appeared in the NIH directory, but the job ultimately went to insider John Powers III, a longtime NIH contractor. Washington’s personnel decisions remain as opaque as its email disclosures.

Physician John Powers III, acting director of NIAID since June and a longtime contractor at the institute, became its permanent director today. An infectious disease clinician whose research has focused on antibiotic resistance and clinical trial design, Powers long worked for Leidos Biomedical, a contracting organization that runs the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH’s) research campus in Frederick, Maryland. He also previously worked at the Food and Drug Administration. Until NIH’s announcement this morning, the most widely discussed potential candidate to become NIAID director was Stephen Quay, a pathologist and biotech founder and proponent of the Trump administration’s belief that the institute had funded virus research in China that sparked the COVID-19 pandemic…

Jon Cohen of Science figured out why:

In response to a question from Science, Powers said he was not involved with a controversial $103 million grant that went to Leidos in January to oversee NIAID research into “universal” flu vaccines that work against many variants. Part of the new grant is expected to fund a universal flu vaccine project headed by Taubenberger and Memoli. Powers is a close confidante of NIH deputy director, Matt Memoli, according to the former NIH official who spoke with Science.

https://www.science.org/content/article/longtime-nih-contractor-named-director-infectious-disease-institute

Is Jay now a lab leaker?

Jay Bhattacharya is now questioning whether Fauci and Collins contributed to the authorship of Proximal Origin, asking Nature Medicine to investigate.

Jay Bhattacharya, in a Wednesday letter to the editors of Nature Medicine, suggests that Fauci and Collins may have written the Proximal Origin paper and asks the editors to investigate its authorship, correct the record, or retract it. It’s the latest salvo in the now-years-long campaign by critics of the Covid response and Republicans to discredit Fauci. “The NIH is presenting the question of whether the byline and acknowledgments accurately reflect the individuals who contributed substantively to the conception, drafting, revision, or publication of the manuscript,” Bhattacharya wrote.

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/11/18/proximal-origin-covid-fauci-collins-bhattacharya-nature-01171756

Congress and Paul have already released Fauci and Kristian Andersen’s emails proving this safe allegation:

As “fringe” epidemiologists, Jay & Martin Kulldorff are qualified to speak on the lab leak debate:

Jay, to his credit, handed over the Fauci and Munster files to Senator Paul over a year ago, but he won't release them to the taxpaying public.

Rand Paul’s math

ht Sheila