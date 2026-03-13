Today, Friday, March 13, at 3pm EST, link above:

Former New York Times writer Alex Berenson turned me into a lab leaker during a Joe Rogan podcast in December 2020. I tuned in for mRNA info, but it was his casual mention of the furin cleavage site at 1 min mark that caught my attention.

Nine months later, in September 2021, Linfa Wang named Ralph Baric as the man behind the furin cleavage site idea. Unlike Ralph, Linfa resigned on January 10, 2020, when the SARS2 genome was published.

Alex Berenson was the first to question why Shi Zhengli even uploaded the RaTG13 genome.