Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
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Congress Awaits ODNI Investigation of Itself by June 26, 2026.

I forwarded this excellent coverage, Jim, to Meryl Nass at CHD, Daniel O'Connor at TrialSiteNews.com, Nicolas Hulscher at Focal Points, Tony Lyons at MAHA Report and Skyhorse Publishing, Jeffrey Tucker at Brownstone.org, and Jefferey Jaxen at thehighwire.com

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peter spitters's avatar
peter spitters
19h

Jim, of course your focus is on Baric. However, Munster/De Wit/Feldmann at NIAID et al did the transmission/serial passaging development to make the virus/animal LAV increasingly more dangerous, i.e. airborne.

Probably Munster was managing the project with the operational projectmanager Daszak.

As we currently see how Munster et al is doing most dangerous GoFRoC (see Fleetwood and our X-thread) on H5N1, in fact a repeat of the most dangerous research of Fouchier (including Munster). Bear in mind that pandemic risk depends on probability of occurrence and potential impact, with both most at risk by serial passaging, that is very difficult to control, and contagion is the predominate factor for dangerous exponential contagion.

Furthermore, Fouchier and Osterhaus have the MERS patents.

In the Netherlands the Parliamentary Inquiry is starting next month. Origin of Covid is one of the issues. So Fouchier, Koopmans, Osterhaus, Kuipers (CEO Erasmus MC, and later Minister of Dep of Health) will be questioned, as well as Kuipers' then boss PM Rutte. We anticipate Dutch IC will also be questioned.

As Sachs knows (chair of The Lancet COVID Commission, the airborne character cover up by WHO and Fauci is one of the key reasons for the massive failing of the pandemic response. So, it is necessary to question Munster et al thoroughly, including Fauci about the enormous risk to control the aerosolization process.

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