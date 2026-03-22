The lab leak debate was always about the wrong lab. When we started this blog nearly four years ago, it was to debate what leak, not a lab leak. This story was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tap into an army of free researchers. I didn’t file a FOIA, write a research paper, or even conjure up a theory. All the lab leakers thought they were digging up dirt on Shi Zhengli and China, but in the process, they proved Ralph Baric did it.

Last week, I did an interview with Tommy that may have led to his Twitter account being suspended.

This week, British biologist Matt Ridley delivered a presentation at the NIH that should get him suspended. He listed every lab leaker except the most important: Major Joseph Murphy.

Ridley’s lab leak presentation with NIH director Jay Bhattacharya on stage

Murphy leaked Baric’s DARPA DEFUSE bid and declared SARS2 to be an American-created bat vaccine. DARPA didn’t fund it, but Murphy added, “As is known, Dr. Fauci with NIAID did not reject the proposal. The work took place at the WIV and several US sites, which are identified in detail in the proposal.”

Fauci’s nemesis and new NIH director, Jay Bhattacharya, invited Ridley to the NIH stage, but basically said the origin debate doesn’t matter:

Bhattacharya said during the discussion portion of the event that he was inclined to find Ridley’s argument more compelling than theories supporting animal origins for the virus, but as a matter of policy, he said it likely does not matter whether the virus came from a lab or from animals. Instead, he said, scientists and public health officials need to strengthen biosecurity no matter the cause of the pandemic. “If the origin stems from a natural spillover, we must deepen our understanding of zoonotic transmission and strengthen surveillance of human-animal interface,” Bhattacharya said. “If a lab incident played a role, we must carefully examine research practices, biosafety protocols, and systems of oversight, and actually, we probably should just do both.”

Ridley’s presentation didn’t matter because he couldn’t provide one piece of evidence for a Chinese-made virus (e.g. Shi’s Vero cells delete the SARS2 furin cleavage site). His summary slide below even claimed SARS2 was lineage-4, but that’s in Africa.

Ridley’s summary slide is debated below

Ridley’s lineage-4 conspiracy began with a thesis paper at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). However, Baric and SAGO call SARS2 a group 2, clade 1B, because that is what Baric was creating.

A new US Right to Know FOIA shows that Baric, not the WIV, was searching for (and patenting) a virus with 20% divergence from SARS1. SARS2 differs from SARS1 by 20%.

2017 email from Baric to Fang Li

Shi’s publication of RaTG13 also exposed Baric’s furin cleavage site (PRRAR), making the WIV database irrelevant.

YECDIPIGAGICASYQTQTNS_____RSVASQSIIAYTMSLGAENSVAYSNN (RaTG13)

YECDIPIGAGICASYQTQTNSPRRARSVASQSIIAYTMSLGAENSVAYSNN (SARS2)

In DEFUSE, Baric would “provide” Shi with his group 2, clade 1B chimera, HKU3-Smix, which is now known as SARS2.

DEFUSE draft, Baric “provides” Shi his novel chimera called HKU3-Smix

Ridley’s conspiracy involves RaTG13 itself. He doesn’t realize that Shi had renamed 4991 to RaTG13 and partially uploaded it to an NIH database in 2018, where someone like Baric could download it.

Ridley’s 2-hour presentation will be uploaded to the NIH website later. If you want to watch it now, it’s available through Dr. Angela Rasmussen streamed commentary.

Virologists Rasmussen and Kristian Andersen provided commentary on Ridley’s presentation, so we will critique both sides of the origin debate.

Ridley’s presentation began with his favorite conspiracy: Shi’s omission of the furin cleavage site. But Shi’s genomic software is 30 years old and always cuts before the S1/S2 border, where the SARS2 site is located.

Rasmussen then offers an insider's comparison of NIH and DARPA bids, with detailed line-item breakdowns.

The gift of DEFUSE provided insight into Baric’s mind in 2018 and his fixation on the furin cleavage site.

Baric’s 2018 DEFUSE draft , where R667 equals the S1/S2 border of SARS1

Rasmussen states DEFUSE was unfunded, and Andersen repeats Baric’s false claim about “forgetting” DEFUSE.

On October 21, 2018, the rejected DARPA team met at the WIV. The next day, Baric emailed Peter Daszak about recycling the rejected TA1 bid into an NIAID R01 grant. Baric even used the March 2018 DARPA Defuse email chain to continue their NIAID plans.

Daszak emails via DRASTIC

Andersen’s rebuttal highlighted the 2019 2R01 grant (not the 2014 one) that Baric used to fund DEFUSE.

HKU3r-CoVs = SARS2, since the SARS2 spike (only ~15% of the genome) is 25% different from SARS1. I’ve asked Baric & NIH to deny this, but they won’t.

2019 2R01 grant renewal that Baric used to fund DEFUSE

Lab leakers claim HKU3r-CoVs couldn’t be cultured, but Baric testified that adding a protease like furin was a “simple solution to the problem” of growing Chinese viruses in his American lab.

Sounds like Andersen listened to my recent interview with Alex Berenson, because I shared this crazy CIA and FBI story.

Kristian AndersEn references patient 0, Danielle AndersOn, who lied about working in the Ebola BSL4 lab in Wuhan, since she was part of the DEFUSE team.

Andersen referenced Baric’s 2024 testimony, but didn’t mention Baric’s “attack” on him for claiming SARS2 “looks engineered.”

To Andersen’s credit, unlike Ridley, he credits Baric with writing DEFUSE:

Andersen on Bluesky

Ridley struggles with the peer-reviewed evidence we have provided to SAGO through numerous in vivo papers.

An American man visited Wuhan from November to January 2020, but he did not visit the Wuhan wet market. Yet his American lungs contained the oldest known sample of SARS2, called WA1, which only transmits in Rocky Mountain Lab animals. This is epidemiological ‘proof’ of a Wuhan area lab leak, but leads to a US lab origin.

When I figured this out years ago, I told Baric I would leave him out of this debate if he gave me Vincent Munster at RML. But Baric dug in, and his fellow virologists took the blame.

I sympathize with innocent scientists like Andersen and Rasmussen for getting caught in our crossfire, but don’t defend a man like Baric who won’t defend himself.

Sachs on UNC and Kopp on GoF

Natural origin virologists used to debate with Jeffrey Sachs, but they are scared of him once he started talking about Baric and Munster’s role.