Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Richard's avatar
Richard
12h

"But Shi’s genomic software is 30 years old and always cuts before the S1/S2 border, where the SARS2 site is located."

Was Ridley aware of this and/or has he responded it in any way recently ?

Is it known how Danielle Anderson contracted the virus? Accidental needle stick, broken vial, bat bite? Was she testing the aerosol effectiveness of the "vaccine" in Wuhan?

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1 reply by Jim Haslam
eugenia batyreva's avatar
eugenia batyreva
3h

Yes, it was well curated version of lab leak from House of Lords guy. The debate was clearly set in key fab mode. No references to the Moderna patent and 19 nt unique furin sequence. No reference to Duke-Singapore Lab and LinFa Wang. Crickets about RML, and that NIH is currently funding the building CSU bat facility, and no word about our homegrown monster (forgive me for playing on words, Munster). Their new beautiful version is to blame China, to accept lab leak and tell the public that their stupid countermeasures would work for natural pandemics (isolation, lockdowns, and other freaking nonsense), while the lab-produced virus was so well adapted and spread so fast that it produced such meager results, and they were misled and lied to. Their curated "controlled opposition" list did not have real COVID origin diggers - you, Igor Chudov, Kevin McKernan, and many more. And after the lecture, Jay was guarded by two Fauci's top lieutenants. And the celebrity, well-connected and powerful Lord Ridley was not interested in hearing the truth, as anybody else in this audience. They were debating an absurd native origin theory or a well-crafted English version of what happened. The English version quite well corresponds to the marketed version from WH (covid.org).

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