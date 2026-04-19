Ralph Baric is the most important scientist that people have never heard of. For four decades, the UNC virologist quietly built the world’s most sophisticated coronavirus research program. He engineered chimeric viruses and patented novel genomes. He reconstructed viruses from scratch and received hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from Fauci.

Baric’s 2020 research on furin cleavage sites was in Defuse via Flo Debarre

In 2018, Baric proposed “introducing” a furin cleavage site (RXXR) into a coronavirus at the S1/S2 border. The resulting chimera, called HKU3-Smix, would be “provided” to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for “immune boosting” of Chinese horseshoe bats.

Baric’s Defuse draft

In 2018-19, Baric resubmitted the rejected DARPA Defuse proposal to Fauci at NIAID. On February 1, 2020, a small group of the world’s top virologists gathered on a secret teleconference organized by Fauci, Francis Collins, and Jeremy Farrar. The new virus had a feature that alarmed Kristian Andersen: a furin cleavage site at the S1/S2 border, designated RRAR.

Shi’s RaTG13 top and Baric’s SARS2 on the bottom = RRAR

Andersen presented the engineering evidence during that February 1 call. Baric was not on the original invite list but was a surprise participant. Two days later, after Andersen had privately told Fauci that SARS2 looked engineered and that he wanted to contact the FBI, Baric ambushed and “attacked” Andersen at a follow-up meeting.

“I should mention that Ralph Baric pretty much attacked me on the [Feb 3] call with NASEM, essentially calling anything related to potential lab escape ludicrous, crackpot theories. I wonder if he, himself, is worried about this, too.”

Andersen later admitted he had “no idea” Baric was on the February 1 call because Farrar did not invite him, though apparently Fauci did. By May 2020, Baric praised Andersen’s Proximal Origin paper and dismissed the lab leak theory. But Andersen had no idea what had happened. He was gaslit and steamrolled before calling the FBI.

Andersen’s Medium blog reply to me

What Baric did not say on that February 1 call was that he had identified the idea of manipulating a furin cleavage site as “clearly mine.” He did not mention that in 2018, he proposed creating a SARS2-like genome in a DARPA grant proposal. He did not mention that he had patented a chimeric coronavirus called HKU3-Smix that was 25% different from SARS1, or that SARS2’s spike protein is 24.7% different. He did not mention that he proposed creating this novel chimera using six restriction sites.

DARPA draft

In March 2020, U.S. government biodefense officials asked Baric in the Red Dawn emails whether SARS-CoV-2 contained “any restriction sites.” Baric responded, “No, there is absolutely no evidence of genetic engineering.”

SARS-CoV-2 contains five restriction sites, yielding six pieces. Baric later testified, “We think our [UNC] approach is safer [than the WIV] because we’ve divided the genome into six pieces.”

Baric gave technical presentations to intelligence officials in January 2020, to HHS in February, to congressional staff in February, and jointly with Fauci in March. These hour-long presentations discussed the receptor-binding domain in detail, but somehow, Baric never mentioned the obvious furin cleavage site.

Many lab leakers believe intelligence agencies have the answers, but Baric was lying to them. Most lab leakers mistakenly believe that a classified meeting or a top-secret document will solve this riddle. The evidence has already been collected; it’s the conclusion that mortal minds struggle with.

The questions below were assembled from congressional testimony, FOIA documents obtained by DRASTIC and USRTK, DARPA Defuse records, NIAID grant filings, IBC biosafety committee documents, and internal EcoHealth files inadvertently made public.

These are the questions that investigators, senators, and the WHO SAGO committee should have asked, but never received straight answers to. Any enterprising reporter, ambitious politician, or attorney eyeing UNC’s $5 billion endowment might want to ask Baric or UNC:

The shipping receipts exist. The restriction site orders exist. The chimeras exist. The patent exists. The email in which Baric converts a DARPA rejection letter into an NIAID grant in Wuhan exists. The only thing that doesn’t exist is a straight answer. The WHO SAGO committee quietly pointed to UNC, but nobody in Washington, D.C., noticed.

Congress had a chance with Baric and walked away with nothing, apparently unable to locate the furin cleavage site in a man who testified it was “clearly mine.” The same Congress that can’t believe Baric was on the February 1 call somehow also can’t bring itself to ask why. Many years later, the documents are still here. The receipts are still waiting. So are we.

Because contrary to what Ralph Baric told the Red Dawn group in early 2020, there is absolutely evidence of genetic engineering — and it has his name on it.