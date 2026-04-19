Absolutely No Evidence: The Ralph Baric Story
40 questions for the man who knew too much and said too little
Ralph Baric is the most important scientist that people have never heard of. For four decades, the UNC virologist quietly built the world’s most sophisticated coronavirus research program. He engineered chimeric viruses and patented novel genomes. He reconstructed viruses from scratch and received hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from Fauci.
In 2018, Baric proposed “introducing” a furin cleavage site (RXXR) into a coronavirus at the S1/S2 border. The resulting chimera, called HKU3-Smix, would be “provided” to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for “immune boosting” of Chinese horseshoe bats.
In 2018-19, Baric resubmitted the rejected DARPA Defuse proposal to Fauci at NIAID. On February 1, 2020, a small group of the world’s top virologists gathered on a secret teleconference organized by Fauci, Francis Collins, and Jeremy Farrar. The new virus had a feature that alarmed Kristian Andersen: a furin cleavage site at the S1/S2 border, designated RRAR.
Andersen presented the engineering evidence during that February 1 call. Baric was not on the original invite list but was a surprise participant. Two days later, after Andersen had privately told Fauci that SARS2 looked engineered and that he wanted to contact the FBI, Baric ambushed and “attacked” Andersen at a follow-up meeting.
“I should mention that Ralph Baric pretty much attacked me on the [Feb 3] call with NASEM, essentially calling anything related to potential lab escape ludicrous, crackpot theories. I wonder if he, himself, is worried about this, too.”
Andersen later admitted he had “no idea” Baric was on the February 1 call because Farrar did not invite him, though apparently Fauci did. By May 2020, Baric praised Andersen’s Proximal Origin paper and dismissed the lab leak theory. But Andersen had no idea what had happened. He was gaslit and steamrolled before calling the FBI.
What Baric did not say on that February 1 call was that he had identified the idea of manipulating a furin cleavage site as “clearly mine.” He did not mention that in 2018, he proposed creating a SARS2-like genome in a DARPA grant proposal. He did not mention that he had patented a chimeric coronavirus called HKU3-Smix that was 25% different from SARS1, or that SARS2’s spike protein is 24.7% different. He did not mention that he proposed creating this novel chimera using six restriction sites.
In March 2020, U.S. government biodefense officials asked Baric in the Red Dawn emails whether SARS-CoV-2 contained “any restriction sites.” Baric responded, “No, there is absolutely no evidence of genetic engineering.”
SARS-CoV-2 contains five restriction sites, yielding six pieces. Baric later testified, “We think our [UNC] approach is safer [than the WIV] because we’ve divided the genome into six pieces.”
Baric gave technical presentations to intelligence officials in January 2020, to HHS in February, to congressional staff in February, and jointly with Fauci in March. These hour-long presentations discussed the receptor-binding domain in detail, but somehow, Baric never mentioned the obvious furin cleavage site.
Many lab leakers believe intelligence agencies have the answers, but Baric was lying to them. Most lab leakers mistakenly believe that a classified meeting or a top-secret document will solve this riddle. The evidence has already been collected; it’s the conclusion that mortal minds struggle with.
The questions below were assembled from congressional testimony, FOIA documents obtained by DRASTIC and USRTK, DARPA Defuse records, NIAID grant filings, IBC biosafety committee documents, and internal EcoHealth files inadvertently made public.
These are the questions that investigators, senators, and the WHO SAGO committee should have asked, but never received straight answers to. Any enterprising reporter, ambitious politician, or attorney eyeing UNC’s $5 billion endowment might want to ask Baric or UNC:
In January 2021, you, Ralph Baric, attended a red team meeting organized by the State Department, David Asher, David Relman, Alina Chan, and Steve Quay. Quay presented his Bayesian paper supporting a lab origin. Quay said you bullied him?
Former CDC director, Robert Redfield, has called you the “scientific mastermind” and would like to see your shipping receipts. Redfield claims COVID is a vaccine because of immune evasion or asymptomatic spread. Comments?
Who invited you to the February 1, 2020, teleconference? You testified, “NIH staff?” If Fauci, was it via email, text, or phone? Kristian Andersen testified that you were not invited due to your COIs.
Why did you verbally “attack” Andersen just two days later during the February 3 NASEM meeting? It was an argument that Bob Kadlec heard about.
Why did you think Shi Zhengli may be “arrested” for publishing RaTG13?
When Shi published RaTG13 on January 24, 2020, the SARS2 furin cleavage site was easy to see for Kristian Andersen.
“On either side of the new furin site, the amino acid sequence is identical in both from aa614 to aa1133 – an apparent insert of PRRA is the only difference in an otherwise 100% conserved 519 amino acid region.”
Andersen recently lied about this, but he needed Shi’s RaTG13 to see your engineered furin cleavage site.
You testified that you saw the furin cleavage site (FCS) on January 6th or 7th, 2020. You also testified that the “idea of manipulating the protease [e.g. furin] was clearly mine.”
Why did you omit the FCS from your ODNI presentation on January 23? The FCS should appear on page 31 of 56, comparing SARS1 and SARS2.
Why did you omit the FCS from your HHS presentation on February 21?
Why did you omit the FCS from your congressional staff presentation in Washington, D.C., on February 26?
Why did you omit the FCS from your joint Fauci presentation on March 10? These are hour-long technical presentations that discuss the receptor binding domain, but not the FCS?
Did you have a copy of the RaTG13 genome before 2020? It was partially uploaded to the NCBI database in July 2018, but embargoed for 4 years and released in 2022. You testified that the WIV was to “share” bat samples with yourself, since you were added to their R01 grant in 2019.
Did Shi or anyone else share any Chinese genomes with you before 2020?
Fang Li served as your intermediary for Shi and her samples, like MERS 422?
In March 2017, you told Fang Li you were working on novel viruses that are 20% different from SARS1, and SARS2 is 20% different (25% at the spike only)?
Did you reconstruct RaTG13 in early 2020 but not publish the results?
On March 5, 2020, US biodefense officials in the Red Dawn emails asked, “Are there any restriction sites [in SARS2 genome] suggesting this is engineered?” You replied, “No, there is absolutely no evidence that this virus is bioengineered.”
Why did you not mention the FCS?
Nor did you mention the restriction sites (BsmBI, BsaI, BsaXI)? You even budgeted BsmBI (R0580S) in the DARPA Defuse draft. Will you provide your New England Biolab orders from 2018-19?
Nor did you mention your DARPA Defuse plans to create a SARS2-like chimera with six pieces using five restriction sites?
Will you release all of your BioBasic, Blue Heron, or any other synthetic DNA orders from 2018-19?
During your testimony, “We think our [UNC] approach is safer [than the WIV] because we’ve divided the genome into six pieces.” The DIA intel report shows 6 segments in SARS2?
During testimony, you admitted that SARS2 has “six pieces” created by five restriction sites (3 BsmBI and 2 BsaI), but claimed the segments are not evenly spaced and that you would never do that. Your SCH014-MA15 sequence was published post-pandemic and has uneven spacing. Comments?
While recreating the SARS2 genome in early 2020, you inserted a new restriction site (6 total) between each existing site, for a total of 7 segments. In other words, you could have recreated the SARS2 genome with 0 modifications, but added unnecessary work. Why?
This same engineering method was replicated by your longtime postdoc, Vineet Menachery, at UTMB Galveston. Why?
Why did you think it was a “good decision” not to sign the Lancet letter calling a lab leak a conspiracy?
On February 11, 2020, you met with Fauci and NIAID staff (Hugh Auchincloss, Alan Embry, Emily Erbelding), but claimed you had “forgotten about the Defuse proposal in DARPA.” Just 7 months earlier, in June 2019, you had recycled DARPA Defuse language into the U01AI151797 CREID grant. You even had a draft reference to the “furin cleavage sites.”
On October 21, 2018, you traveled to Wuhan for a meeting. The next day, you emailed Daszak about renewing the R01AI110964 grant, but used the DARPA PREEMPT rejection letter as a draft. You have now split and resubmitted the rejected DARPA Defuse grant into two NIAID grants?
Note the subject line: You have converted the March 2018 DARPA rejection letter (below) into an NIAID 2R01 grant renewal (above).
Daszak’s Mandarin-speaking assistant, Hongying Li, was explicit in her English:
Do you deny that you have split the Defuse bid into two NIAID grants (R01 = TA1 and U01 = TA2)?
In March 2018, UNC conducted research on ENaC (RRAV/SVAS) that aligns with the SARS2 FCS. According to a 2018 IBC FOIA, did you perform ENaC research?
During testimony, you asked, “Why would anybody engineer” that proline (PRRAR) in the SARS2 FCS. Christian Drosten recently presented evidence to the WHO SAGO committee showing MERS-MA30 (PRRVR) matches the SARS2 FCS. You referenced this MERS-MA30 research in 2019?
Florence Debarre recently found your MERS-like FCS research (RXXR) at the S1/S2 border in the 2018 Defuse document. Your early 2020 UNC paper also referenced MERS-MA30 (PRRVR). Because SARS-like viruses don’t have an FCS, you had to use MERS-like in SARS2 (PRRAR). That MERS-like FCS research continued with Egyptian fruit bats, which are a SARS2 reservoir host. Do you have an alibi?
In 2015, you told STAT News that any SARS-like virus that was less than 25% different from SARS1 was being targeted for your research. In the DARPA Defuse bid, you referenced a novel chimera, HKU3-Smix, that differs by 25%. In the 2019 R01 grant, you referenced a novel chimera, HKU3r-CoVs, that differs by 25%. SARS2 spike is 24.7% different. Please provide all genomic sequences related to this research.
In DARPA Defuse draft notes, you mention a novel chimera (293 + HK3) is 20% different from SARS1. The entire SARS2 genome is 20% different. You testified that 293 was a typo. Is it 279? Is this your HKU3-Smix patented chimera? The SARS2 spike is 24.7% different, but the entire genome is only 20% different. You testified that it was 22% different, but “we were within the range.”
Was HKU3-Smix renamed HKU3r-CoV in the R01 and U01 NIAID grants? Is this genome equivalent to SARS2, which is also group 2b? The WHO SAGO committee tried to defend your patent by debating clades. You testified that HKU3-Smix is a clade 2 backbone with a clade 1A spike. The spike domains (NTD, RBD, S2) were modular. That modularity is how you achieved a 25% deviation from SARS-CoV-1—exactly where SARS-CoV-2’s spike sits at 24.7%.
DRASTIC recently uncovered a draft of your DARPA Defuse bid. You would “provide” Shi Zhengli and Linfa Wang with your novel chimeras, such as HKU3-Smix, for “immune boosting of bats.” Were any of your chimeras shipped to Wuhan, Duke-NUS, or Rocky Mountain Lab before 2020?
Who added and then removed Vincent Munster of RML from the DARPA Defuse team? Was Munster to forward your bat vaccine to Linfa Wang?
Who added Munster to the U01 CREID grant? What was the “ongoing collaboration?”
In September 2021, you appeared on a CNN special about the origins of COVID. You appeared with Danielle Anderson of Duke-NUS. What is your working relationship with her? Why did her boss, Linfa Wang, resign as Duke’s EID director on January 10, 2020?
In September 2021, days before your DARPA Defuse bid was published, Peter Daszak emailed you a heads-up. He appeared caught off guard by your FCS plans?
In May 2021, after signing the Science letter calling for an investigation of Shi’s BSL2 lab, you sent this CYA email from your Gmail account, but there was no mention of Danielle Anderson’s BSL4 research?
Why did your wife, Toni Baric, tell Daszak to use her Gmail address? Why did you and your wife mislead the FBI agent about the USRTK FOIA’s?
Daszak later tweeted that Danielle Anderson was working with live bats in the Wuhan BSL4. In DARPA Defuse, she was assigned to perform the “animal studies.” She told Bloomberg she was working on Ebola, but her name is next to yours in the Defuse and CREID documents?
In 2019, Linfa and Danielle referenced your “consensus” sequence research on coronaviruses. In Defuse, you proposed to create a “consensus” sequence like SARS2. Will you release all records and communications with them?
As shown above in your DARPA Defuse draft, why do RaTG13 and Laos Banal-52 have <5% variation from SARS2?
Did you have a copy of any Laos bat samples (e.g. Banal) before 2020?
Did NMRC-A or anyone else share any Laos genomes with you before 2020?
What is your relationship with Rocky Mountain Lab? Did you ever engage in self-spreading vaccine research with RML? Robert Redfield believes Covid is a self-spreading vaccine because of three phenotypes: aerosolization (oral spread), reinfection (superinfection), and asymptomatic spread (immune evasion).
In 2019, you shipped samples to Heinz Feldmann at RML. Was Munster or Feldmann your point of contact? Was Alexandra Schaefer of UNC your RML intermediary?
What is the CRG7 mutant? Why is it (UGGUCGC) found in your 2018 LAV bat vaccine paper, RaTG13, Laos Banal-52, and SARS2 in the Orf1a reading frame?
Why are Egyptian fruit bats a non-natural reservoir host for SARS2? Why were you and Munster experimenting with these bats in 2018? It appears your collaboration with Munster began in 2016, as you were sending Munster tubes of samples.
In the middle of your 2018 bat paper, you added a line about intracellular proteases, or a furin cleavage site? At the end of the paper, you plan for an “experimental inoculation study using Chinese horseshoe bats.”
Who was to lead that Wuhan experiment, Danielle Anderson? In March 2018, during the drafting of DARPA Defuse, you wrote, “I have no bat colony, no way for me to do the experiment, which I definitely think needs to be done, or we have no credibility. My understanding [is] another bat colony exists in China.” In the U01 grant, Danielle Anderson has a similar scope of work:
SAGO’s recent Nature commentary addressed our bat vaccine theory directly and named UNC and Defuse as the central focus of their investigation. They acknowledged that you held patents on recombinant chimeric live coronavirus vectors and conducted binding assays using SHC014-CoV on human ACE2 cells. They concluded it was “scientifically implausible” that SARS2 derived from the Defuse chimeric backbone. Will you provide all genomic sequences related to HKU3-Smix, HKU3r-CoV, and the 293/279 chimeras so that SAGO’s implausibility claim can be independently verified?
SAGO states that “even if Defuse had been approved, the work was never done.” Yet in October 2018, you traveled to Wuhan and immediately emailed Daszak about converting the rejected DARPA bid into an NIAID R01 — using the original DARPA rejection letter as a draft template. The work described in Defuse subsequently appeared in NIH grants U01AI151797 and the renewed R01AI110964. Do you dispute that the Defuse research program was continued under NIH funding after DARPA’s rejection, and if so, on what basis?
Linfa Wang resigned on January 10, 2020. Daszak appears to be out of the loop on your furin cleavage site plans. Do you, Ralph Baric, have an alibi? Jim Haslam and Jeffrey Sachs recently asked you for an alibi, but you did not provide one. Will you defend yourself?
At what point did you decide the world didn’t need to know what you already knew on February 1, 2020 — and who made that decision with you?
The shipping receipts exist. The restriction site orders exist. The chimeras exist. The patent exists. The email in which Baric converts a DARPA rejection letter into an NIAID grant in Wuhan exists. The only thing that doesn’t exist is a straight answer. The WHO SAGO committee quietly pointed to UNC, but nobody in Washington, D.C., noticed.
Congress had a chance with Baric and walked away with nothing, apparently unable to locate the furin cleavage site in a man who testified it was “clearly mine.” The same Congress that can’t believe Baric was on the February 1 call somehow also can’t bring itself to ask why. Many years later, the documents are still here. The receipts are still waiting. So are we.
Because contrary to what Ralph Baric told the Red Dawn group in early 2020, there is absolutely evidence of genetic engineering — and it has his name on it.
What about his “no see um sequence”?
Some good and improved questions there, but the least you could have done out of mere professional courtesy if nothing else, would have been to mention our list of 293 questions for Dr. Baric, which was indeed shared with Congressional Investigators who actually asked him quite a few of the questions listed! https://www.researchgate.net/publication/397608384_293_QUESTIONS_FOR_DRRALPH_BARIC_2025