Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Pray With Your Legs's avatar
Pray With Your Legs
20h

What about his “no see um sequence”?

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BILLY BOSTICKSON's avatar
BILLY BOSTICKSON
7h

Some good and improved questions there, but the least you could have done out of mere professional courtesy if nothing else, would have been to mention our list of 293 questions for Dr. Baric, which was indeed shared with Congressional Investigators who actually asked him quite a few of the questions listed! https://www.researchgate.net/publication/397608384_293_QUESTIONS_FOR_DRRALPH_BARIC_2025

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