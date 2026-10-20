On New Year’s Eve of 2020, Peter Daszak found himself at his two-acre estate in a New York City suburb, jet-lagged from a recent bat conference in Singapore. He opened his EcoHealth Alliance email to discover an urgent message from Ralph Baric, his collaborator at the University of North Carolina: “Have you heard any news on this?”

It was December 31, 2019, when Baric had forwarded a ProMed alert: “Maybe as many as 27 cases with 7 severe in Wuhan--ARDS like pneumonia.” Both scientists found this late 2019 news perplexing. Two months earlier, they had a conference call with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) under the auspices of “NIAID’s SARS-CoV” program. Daszak quickly replied to Baric that Hongying Li from EcoHealth was already on the case and was gathering more information. He shared the ProMed alert on his Twitter account and reassured Baric: “Hongying is hearing from good sources that they have found a candidate virus in some samples, and results will be sent out soon.” Daszak also included Linfa Wang and Danielle Anderson from Duke University in the email reply.