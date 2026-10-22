Professor Linfa Wang’s day on December 9, 2019, epitomized his Eastern Hemisphere leadership in emerging infectious diseases. After leaving the Singapore conference center, he appeared on Singaporean television advocating for Nipah virus vaccines. He highlighted the virus’s potential to cause severe epidemics and called for increased subsidies from the Singapore government. His advocacy followed a $10 million Singapore grant for his “Learning from Bats” project. His live bat research and animal vaccine development expanded his research team, known as the “Linfa lab” on campus.