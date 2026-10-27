An American author, John Steinbeck, penned Of Mice and Men. A Scottish poem with a famous line, “The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry,” inspired the book’s title. One of the two main characters in the book, Lennie, has a passion for animals, but by accident, he kills them.

Bat virologists also love bats but must dissect them for biodefense research. Conversely, bat biologists view things differently. They consider bats more than “sky puppies” but as contributors to ecology. These winged creatures are insectivorous, consuming insects each night, saving humans billions of dollars in pest control. It’s worth noting that Chinese horseshoe bats are insectivorous but challenging to feed and breed in captivity.