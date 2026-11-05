For the WA1 survey question in the back of book, Yewdell replied, “Who are you?”

No individual or entity in China could have engineered SARS2, nor could any animal within or outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) have produced Covid. This is good news because it proves a US lab origin and a Wuhan lab leak. Fauci could have given Shi Zhengli his $6 billion NIAID budget, twice the size of DARPA. But it was biologically impossible for Shi or anyone else in Wuhan to engineer SARS2.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences has a $24 billion budget and employs 60,000 staff members. However, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has a $1.7 trillion budget, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NIAID, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC).

The HHS budget is double that of the Department of Defense and exceeds the French government’s budget. Many US government jobs, particularly those requiring PhD qualifications, depend upon concealing the Wuhan laboratory incident. While China covered up the lab leak, Fauci and his army of virologists covered up what leaked. But why Wuhan?

NIAID-funded scientists must test on animals to secure grants, similar to the #BeagleGate incident involving infected dogs in Tunisia. Animal research is crucial for receiving Fauci’s funding, while researchers who don’t follow this model struggle to get NIAID financing. Scientists must prove a vaccine works before FDA approval, but using human challenge studies for bioterror threats (e.g., SARS, MERS, Hendra) is unethical and unfeasible. Consequently, HHS oversees 100,000 monkeys in American laboratories. In 2019, the NIH experimented on 3,272 monkeys but 414 bats.

Similarly, Chinese laboratories have access to monkeys but keep them in extensive animal facilities in Kunming and Beijing. In January 2019, Ralph Baric visited a BSL4 laboratory at the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, described by a DARPA official to Vanity Fair as the “Harvard of China.” In comparison, the WIV was considered a lower-tier institution (“a safety school”), serving as an urban civilian lab with minimal involvement in monkey research.

SARS2 does not transmit among monkeys. The WIV housed the preferred lab animal of virologists: live Chinese horseshoe bats. The virology world knew Wuhan as the global capital for live Chinese bat research. The first thing they all thought was, “I don’t think the (WIV) was working with live bats.” That is it: live bats, not monkeys.

Yes, the WIV bat pathogen database went offline in September 2019 but returned online in December, January, and February 2020. The WIV claimed they took it offline in February 2020 due to security concerns, months after a potential lab leak incident. USAID Predict, a $213 million State Department program, funded the WIV database, but the Predict program itself ended in September 2019. US academic laboratories, such as UNC, maintained copies of all pathogens collected by the WIV, thanks to funding support from NIAID and USAID.

According to the NIAID R01Al110964 subgrant, Shi has been “shipping samples into and out of China” for several years. The WIV collected many bat viruses because the US government funded them to collect and share these samples. The US Department of Defense now holds the largest repository of diseases, managing millions of global samples through its Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS) database over the past century.

Despite media claims of 22,000 samples in the missing WIV database, these comprised 22,000 bat fecal pellets containing only 220 coronaviruses. The WIV has isolated only three strains (WIV1, WIV15 also known as Rs4874, and WIV16), so the number reported is exaggerated. No other laboratory has isolated as many coronavirus samples, highlighting the difficulty in extracting live viruses from bat guano. Viruses cannot survive long without host cells to infect and replicate, so feces must be either very fresh or quickly frozen for lab research.

One significant sample in the WIV database was RaTG13, which Shi uploaded to the GISAID database on January 23, 2020, just before the Wuhan lockdown began on January 24. Otherwise, it might have remained unpublished in NIAID’s GenBank database for two years. In July 2018, Shi partially uploaded RaTG13 to NIAID’s GenBank database, which remained unpublished until 2022.

Daszak testified that Shi’s publication of RaTG13 surprised him. He learned about it when Shi’s paper was publicly released on January 23, 2020. Daszak stated, “They showed that this other virus sequence is the closest known relative, RaTG13. So, I looked in my [EcoHealth] notes and didn’t see RaTG13 anywhere. And I thought, ‘Wait a minute. Is this one of the viruses we found with them in China?’ Because I was concerned that they were publishing information without clearing it with us first. It wasn’t. It was from a separate source, so I was mistaken at first. I thought it was from the joint work we’d done.”

Daszak’s 2023 testimony appears misleading because Shi collected the RaTG13 sample with R01 funding. Shi called it BtCoV/4991 and published it in 2016. The 4991 sample represented a small segment of the RaTG13 genome. Daszak elaborated, “We checked our notes. We weren’t on the [2013] expedition with them to the Mojiang mine. That was something they found. So we moved on because that’s appropriate. If they publish a paper with their information, that’s fine. However, that was in our database, Excel file, and papers. And the original paper that described BtCov/4991 either cites the NIH grant or has me as an author.”

Researchers also observed HIV-like inserts in SARS2, found in both RaTG13 and Laos Banal samples. However, live bats are used for “immunosuppression” research. Interestingly, the virus from Wuhan shows an affinity for Egyptian fruit bats housed in Montana’s BSL4 labs. Montana scientists authenticated RaTG13 by culturing its spike protein in hamster cells at Rocky Mountain Lab, where they collaborated with Shi and Baric starting in 2018.

Shi published an addendum to her RaTG13 paper, “In 2018, as the next-generation sequencing technology and capability in our laboratory had improved, we performed further sequencing of these bat viruses and obtained almost the full-length genome sequence (without the 5′ and 3′ ends) of RaTG13. In 2020, we compared the sequence of SARS-CoV-2 with our unpublished bat coronavirus sequences and found that it shared a 96.2% identity with RaTG13.”

During his 2024 testimony, Daszak acknowledged a “data dump” from the WIV in November 2018, preceding their publication of “Origin and cross-species transmission of bat coronaviruses in China,” by Latinne et al., which was submitted in October 2019. The January 24, 2020, publication of RaTG13 raised questions because of its striking similarity to SARS2. Despite suspicions, Shi published RaTG13 to clear her BSL2 lab of wrongdoing. She published RaTG13 a week before Wuhan University disclosed its findings on 4991 on February 3, 2020, showing no prior knowledge between the two entities.

The WIV did not sever the link between the original 4991 sample and RaTG13. Science Magazine reported on January 31, 2020, about RaTG13’s connection to the Mojiang mineshaft and, in 2014, about the deceased miners in the Mojiang mine. This incident involved three miners who died in 2012, and there has been ongoing speculation about its relevance to understanding the origins of SARS2. It was attributed to rats rather than bats.

The Mojiang mineshaft incident could have provided a rationale for NIAID to support projects akin to DARPA Defuse. Indeed, NIAID funded a 2018 study on rural Chinese residents living near bat caves, revealing SARS-like antibodies. The CREID grant even referenced this study and the dead miners.

Regarding the other samples within the WIV database, their significance diminishes since RaTG13 resembles SARS2, making it biologically implausible to find a closer relative. The amino acid sequence alignment around the PRRAR furin cleavage site underscores this closeness.

LTPTWRVYSTGSNVFQTRAGCLIGAEHVNNSYECDIPIGAGICASYQTQTNS_____RSVASQSIIAYTMSLGAENSVAYSNNSIAIPTNFTISVTTEILPVSMTKTSVDCTMYI (RaTG13)

LTPTWRVYSTGSNVFQTRAGCLIGAEHVNNSYECDIPIGAGICASYQTQTNSPRRARSVASQSIIAYTMSLGAENSVAYSNNSIAIPTNFTISVTTEILPVSMTKTSVDCTMYI (SARS2)

The RaTG13 sequence is identical from amino acids 614 to 1133, with the only variation being the insertion of the PRRA sequence, which forms the PRRAR furin cleavage site—a critical point of difference in the SARS2 genome. The WIV’s publication of RaTG13 provided a 100% match over a crucial 5% segment of the SARS2 genome. In comparison, the 4911 sample was a 99% match over only 1% of the SARS2 genome.

If Shi is guilty of anything, it might be administrative oversight rather than deliberate concealment. On January 23, 2020, as Wuhan went into lockdown, Shi uploaded the RaTG13 genome the following day. Inside the RaTG13 genome was a clue. Early in the outbreak, virologists did not detect that SARS2 was engineered. SARS2 was designed to appear naturally in the Chinese bat immune system. With its novelty, SARS2 had no comparison.

Early in the outbreak, Rutgers’ biosecurity expert Richard Ebright told US media on January 29, 2020, “Based on the [SARS2] genome and properties, there is no indication whatsoever that it was an engineered virus.” He repeated this line on February 5 to the Chinese media. By January 12, when the SARS2 sequence was published, most Western virologists, including Professor Bob Garry of Tulane, knew about the strange furin cleavage site. But he did not suspect engineering until after Shi published RaTG13 on January 24. Shi’s bold move set off the February 1 secret teleconference.

While NIAID funded the collection of the RaTG13 sample back in 2013, the WIV delayed its publication, possibly due to financial constraints, having acquired an expensive Illumina sequencing machine only in 2018. Nevertheless, they published other sequences in 2019, suggesting a lack of intent to conceal. Shi’s focus on isolating and testing SARS-like viruses such as WIV1, WIV15, and WIV16 was driven by ongoing research into SARS1, despite these isolated viruses differing by about 20% from SARS2.

Daszak’s 2023 testimony indicates that Shi shared the complete genome of the 4991/RaTG13 virus with EcoHealth before the pandemic. According to WIV file names, RaTG13 was fully sequenced by September 2018. The NIAID’s R01 grant, which funded the 4991/RaTG13 sample collection, facilitated this sharing, allowing EcoHealth to access and use the data before its formal publication.

In response to inquiries from the congressional committee regarding how sequences were transferred from the WIV to the EcoHealth database, Daszak clarified that this was primarily conducted via email. Daszak clarified, “First of all, the work that EcoHealth Alliance did in China mainly focused on genetic sequences, not live viruses. I think SARS-related viruses over the last 20 years, the [WIV] isolated something like three or four SARS-related coronaviruses. So, we have hundreds of genetic sequences from the work we funded. They also included sequences from the work they’ve done. And I know that for a fact because what was then named later RaTG13, the [4991] RdRp sequence, the short fragment of that sequence, was in our database that we used to write that paper [in late 2019]. Shi was giving us (i.e., Baric) information from work that we didn’t even fund (RaTG13).”

During his testimony, Daszak emphasized that EcoHealth’s work in China focused on genetic sequences rather than live viruses. Over 20 years, the WIV isolated only a few SARS-related coronaviruses, contributing a limited number of live virus samples to their collaborative efforts. However, they shared hundreds of genetic sequences from their joint research, including sequences like RaTG13/4991, which Daszak confirmed was present in their database as they prepared their late 2019 to 2020 research papers. In October 2019, Daszak submitted their joint paper (Latinne et al.) titled “Origin and cross-species transmission of bat coronaviruses in China,” which included the RaTG13/4991 sequence.

This October 2019 submission of the 2020 publication (Latinne et al.) kickstarted the DARPA Defuse project after the R01 grant renewal in July 2019. It showcased the ongoing East-West collaboration established by Daszak, who divided the DARPA Defuse project into separate NIAID grants. The R01 and U01 NIAID grants represented TA1 and TA2 in Daszak’s Defuse bid. However, Shi was primarily focused on bat sample collection, as outlined in the DARPA Defuse proposal and the NIAID grant.

Shi told the BBC, “Virus sequences are saved in the US-run GenBank database, too. It is completely transparent. We have nothing to hide.” Baric resurrected the RaTG13 sequence Shi uploaded to GenBank in January 2020. According to the March 2020 UNC meeting minutes, Baric wanted to “use this full-length cDNA clone to study the differences in pathogenesis and host tropism between RaTG13 and SARS-CoV-2.” Yet, UNC never published the RaTG13 test results. This post-pandemic exercise highlighted the power of Baric’s reverse genetic system. While Shi couldn’t isolate the RaTG13 from bat guano and only sequenced its serial number, Baric turned that serial number into a live virus without shipping records.

Shi clarified to Science Magazine that RaTG13 was a harmless sequence in her Wuhan database. “I would like to emphasize that we have only had the genome sequence and did not isolate this [RaTG13] virus,” she stated. Shi added, “RaTG13 has never been isolated or cultured.” Unlike Baric’s cDNA system, Shi’s Bacteria Artificial Chromosome (BAC) system cannot recover an infectious clone from a sequence alone; it can only copy an existing isolated virus. She stated, “We didn’t perform any experiment with any coronavirus in which we attempted to insert a furin cleavage site. It is not within my expertise. That is simple.”

Yes, Shi missed the odd and deadly SARS2 furin cleavage site in early 2020. However, the WIV used ancient MS-DOS-based software that cut off the genome at the same spot in their 2017 and 2013 papers. Shi published the cleavage site in a January 20, 2020, paper, but a “death-inducer obliterator” of nice amino acids (MFLLTTKRT) misaligned it. A joint February 25 paper aligned the cleavage site correctly. Shi discussed the furin cleavage site (in English) during a December 2020 webinar and (in Chinese) during a March 2020 webinar.

The WIV used Vero E6 (primate) cells, which “destroy” the SARS2 furin cleavage site “immediately.” An alternative method is to use Vero hSLAM and CaLu-3 lung cancer cells, but they create mutations not seen in SARS2. A stable furin cleavage site requires human airway cells, available only at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in its lung department. That same UNC lung department published the RRAR/SVAS furin cleavage site found in SARS2 in 2018.

During the pandemic, Daszak told NIAID, “Please let them know that funds from this grant aren’t just shipped over to China. Most of the money stays in the USA, and funds work at EcoHealth and UNC.” The 2019 R01Al110964 grant from Daszak to Shi involved Baric’s human airway epithelial (HAE) cells, where “some virus growth studies will be conducted in primary human airways, comparing wildtype SARS-CoV, WIV1 and various SARSr-CoV WIV1 chimeric virus growth kinetics. Wildtype SARS-CoV strain research will not be conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

The risky in vitro (Petri dish) research using HAE would occur in Chapel Hill, not Wuhan. From the DARPA Defuse proposal, “In SHC014 and SARS-CoV Urbani, anticipating that the introduction of deletions will prevent virus growth in Vero cells and HAE.” And “where clear mismatches occur, we will introduce appropriate human-specific cleavage sites and evaluate growth potential in Vero cells and HAE cultures.” NIAID awarded the R01 grant in July 2019, referencing UNC’s HAE cells, kickstarting the DARPA Defuse project.

We do not need to study much of Shi’s research because she did not publish any papers on furin cleavage sites. Western virologists viewed furin as cutting-edge Western biotechnology, fascinated by its ability to “measure once, cut twice.” There is no Chinese research paper on a furin cleavage site for a bat coronavirus in China. When pressed, most reference a paper from the University of Minnesota or the Netherlands. Both papers listed one person from Wuhan. Co-authorship is complex, with the last name denoting where the study was done: Western labs.

Shi shared Chinese Rhinolophus sinicus bat kidney cells with the University of Minnesota, which allowed Baric to study the effects of a furin cleavage site in Chinese bat cells. Using a separate R01 grant, he learned that the furin cleavage site is vital for coronaviruses to jump between species, from bats to humans. Starting around 2015, Baric testified he was “fundamentally interested” in furin cleavage sites, but Shi showed zero interest. Baric reciprocated by sharing his humanized mice with Shi under a similar Material Transfer Agreement (MTA). But SARS2 does not spread in humanized mice. Scientific journals required this collaboration, ensuring the free exchange of reagents for research. However, there was a knowledge firewall between UNC and WIV.

There was no engineering collaboration between the WIV and UNC. Baric told MIT Technology Review in July 2021, “We never gave the chimeric virus sequence, clones, or viruses to researchers at the WIV. Shi or her team never worked in our lab at UNC. No one from my group has worked in WIV laboratories.” However, Baric did not mention his CREID colleagues Linfa Wang or Dani Anderson of Duke in that comment. The interview occurred two months before DARPA Defuse leaked and the Intercept sued for the NIAID grants.

DARPA Defuse leaked in September 2021. After this, Shi told MIT Technology Review that her work with Baric was not close, and they did not exchange lab staff. Shi confirmed that her chief contribution to the 2015 Nature Medicine paper, “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence,” was providing SHC014’s genomic sequence. In the contributions section of the infamous 2015 Nature paper, UNC “designed the infectious clone and recovered chimeric viruses,” while Shi “provided SHC014 spike sequences and plasmids.”

Shi is listed as a co-author of Baric’s infamous 2015 Nature paper for providing the SHC014 sample. Shi did not have the biological tools to work with a synthetic virus, so she sent it to Baric at UNC. A similar process occurred with the RaTG13 genome. In July 2021, Baric revealed, “After consultation with the NIH and the Journal, we purposely did not provide the [SHC014-MA15] genetic sequence of the chimera in the original [2015 Nature] publication. Thus, our exact method remained obscure.”

This decision ensured that Shi and her Chinese colleagues could not replicate his sophisticated engineering method. UNC even deleted 2,000 words from his 2015 manuscript to keep Baric’s recipe a State secret. However, from September 2021 through 2023, Baric did not respond to multiple media inquiries from outlets such as The New York Times, Washington Post, and Vanity Fair. Unlike Daszak, Linfa, and Shi, Baric made no public statements after the DARPA Defuse proposal leaked.

Baric’s congressional testimony, delivered in January 2024, shed light on the unique aspects of their research. He stated, “We had access to the spike proteins of this virus [in 2013] called SHC014 that Shi Zhengli provided before she published it [in 2015], which was generous. Most scientists would not do that. Later, she sent the plasmid on filter paper and encoded the spike sequence of that virus as well. But that’s what we had. It’s also cheaper; synthetic DNA costs at the time, like the spike gene, may cost $3,000, and a full-length genome may cost $18,000. We weren’t a wealthy lab. It’s a high-risk event to build a full-length virus, especially if you don’t have the sequence. So, we synthesized the spike gene and placed it into the context of the SARS coronavirus 2003 mouse-adapted strain.” The novel genome was called SHC014-MA15, meaning mouse adaptation using 15 passages.

The above SHC014 supply chain outlines what likely happened with RaTG13 in 2019. However, the congressional committee implied Wuhan could copy Baric’s engineering methods. Baric countered, “I can tell you what we put in place in the 2015 paper. For example, although we published the approaches for building molecular clones of coronaviruses, we never had anyone from Dr. Shi’s lab or the Wuhan Institute of Virology come to our lab and train. We never taught them. If you look at their cloning technology, they use baculoviruses (insect virus).” Baric expanded, “They use baculoviruses, and their molecular clone is a virus called WIV1, which I don’t think they engineered with class IIS restriction enzymes that don’t leave any sequence. So I think there’s a sequence signature in that virus.”

In 2007, Baric wrote, “This powerful [No See’m] technique provides the bioterrorist with a ‘scapegoat’ option, leaving a sequence signature that misdirects efforts at tracking the true originators of the crime. Even better, the approach could be used to build mistrust and/or precipitate open warfare between nations.” Only Baric’s No See’m engineering method was seamless. He could assemble a full-length genome without genetic markers called restriction sites.

In his 2024 testimony, Baric elaborated on the perceived differences between the techniques used at his lab at UNC and those employed at the WIV. He pointed out, “They may assemble some of the full-length molecules using some enzymes that we have (BsaI & BsmBI), but they implant it directly into an insect virus to maintain it as a baculovirus, which was a technology developed in Europe, not my technology. Our approach is safer because we’ve divided the genome into six pieces (like SARS2), so there’s no way any of those can initiate an infection. And we don’t assemble until we’re in the [UNC] BSL3. So, it’s fundamentally safer than what was done by others.”

Baric’s testimony was relevant to Congressional investigators, who focused on his 2015 Nature paper, co-authored with Shi. The paper described creating a novel chimeric virus, raising questions about whether Baric had taught the Chinese how to create similar genomes. Baric clarified, “In terms of how we built the [2015] chimera, we didn’t publish the [SHC014-MA15] sequence of the virus that we built, and we didn’t share the sequence of that chimera with anyone at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We didn’t give them the template for building the recombinant virus. That last precaution was done in collaboration with discussions with NIH, our program officer, and the journal Nature. To some extent, it was a natural extension in response to (Munster’s) transmissible flu studies and whether or not the virus sequences should be made available. Ultimately, after the 2020 pandemic, we received many requests for the full-on sequence. Then we made it available just because there were conspiracy theories that were beginning to bounce around that the virus was the cause of the pandemic in China. And people wanted to see the sequence. So, for transparency, we had no choice but to make it available.”

Baric called it a “Catch-22” and was trying to quiet the SARS2 engineering rumors around his UNC lab. In May 2020, Baric published the genome of the chimeric virus from his 2015 study, which fueled more conspiracy theories. However, this publication proved that the Chinese could not have copied his engineering methods. Despite the claims from lab leak theorists that Shi had copied Baric’s techniques, the intricate nature of Baric’s work required ability and equipment that the WIV did not have. In their mind, Shi does not share sequences, but Baric shares a lifetime of knowledge.

The concept of tacit knowledge—“We can know more than we can tell”—is crucial in biosecurity. Scientists do not share complex scientific methods in the documentation. Baric’s reverse genetic system, involving a sophisticated cDNA cloning system, exemplifies this tacit knowledge. While there was a scientific collaboration involving bat samples, creating a novel genome like SARS2 required a division of labor that favored Western labs with advanced technology and ability.

Baric showed that division of labor in his 2024 testimony. He admitted, “Yes, the WIV had the technology to do it, but they struggled with developing other molecular clones. For example, they were working on developing the SADS molecular clone in 2016 (from a Chinese pig coronavirus) but failed. It’s not easy technology. So we started three years later and beat them to press, just to show you. And I had no interest in teaching them how to do it faster, either.”

In 2016, George Gao of China’s CDC recruited Baric to help him with a coronavirus sample from South Korea. According to Baric, Chinese scientists sequenced the MERS virus sample in Beijing but could not culture it. So Gao asked Baric to make a molecular clone of that virus. Baric testified, “We reviewed their [2016 MERS] molecular clone design. They failed. Ultimately, they never got it to work. They sent the clone to us in North Carolina. We recovered the virus; it’s still in my UNC lab. When I told Gao we have the virus, he never answered me, and so it’s still sitting in my lab, and I’ve never used it.”

Chinese virologists share molecular clones and bat samples with Baric. “The mail is filled with little envelopes with plasmid dried onto filter paper that scientists routinely send each other,” said Professor Jack Nunberg of the University of Montana. A Canadian scientist lost her job for sending Ebola samples to the WIV without the proper MTA paperwork. Many virologists accepted a possible Wuhan lab leak after DARPA Defuse leaked in September 2021, noting “a possible transmission chain is now logically consistent—which it was not before I read the proposal,” Professor Martin Wikelski of Max Planck told the Intercept.

While Fauci funded experiments in Shi’s BSL2 labs, they were unrelated to SARS2, a topic that sparked intense debate in Congress. Fauci truthfully stated the research NIAID funded inside the BSL2 was “phylogenetically distant” from SARS2. The R01 grant did not research furin cleavage sites, which was part of Baric’s U01 grant. The WIV used a WIV1 backbone, which differs by 20% from SARS2. Shi’s experiments, funded by NIAID, could not create SARS2.

Shi’s experiments involved shuffling spikes, constituting about 15% of the entire 30,000-nucleotide genome, into the existing WIV1 backbone. Although this isolated WIV1 sample served as the backbone for her experiments, the success rate was low, with a failure rate of 75%. Recovering an infectious clone from a synthetic genome is challenging, as Shi’s lab showed in 2017. They achieved this feat for only two out of eight (25%) genomes in their 2017 publication, “Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus.” While her biological work was impressive, it was Chinese junk compared with the $200 million lab in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

What sets SARS2 apart is its novel backbone, which is unprecedented in natural viruses. It is not a direct evolutionary descendant of any known virus. Shi did not possess an “infectious clone” of SARS2, a crucial tool needed for genetic engineering experiments on the virus. In March 2020, James LeDuc from UTMB Galveston requested permission from the National Academy of Sciences to send Shi the UTMB infectious clone, but nothing was shared.

A year later, UTMB Galveston detailed the complex six-step process required for engineering SARS2. They explained, “Manipulating the reverse genetic system of SARS-CoV-2 is challenging due to its large genome size (~30,000 nucleotides) and the presence of toxic genomic elements, necessitating sophisticated methods.” UTMB Galveston, renowned for its BSL4 facilities, did not have a reverse genetic system before 2020.

The question arises: Was there any theft or sharing of biotechnology with China? A former postdoc from UNC, now at UTMB, was discovered sharing intellectual property from Baric’s lab. In response, Baric sent a demeaning email stating, “If you cannot understand my frustration, then you are correct–we have a problem.”

The next question is: What does Baric believe caused the pandemic? Early in 2020, during the onset of the pandemic, Baric discussed his collaboration with WIV and promoted the theory of the Wuhan wet market as the origin. He subscribed to a complex theory involving a rural Chinese animal encountering an immunocompromised person who later traveled to Wuhan. However, as the lab leak theory gained traction, he joined other scientists in signing a May 2021 Science letter urging an investigation into Shi’s BSL2 lab.

In September 2021, Baric appeared on CNN, stating, “It’s not the BSL4 (of Dani’s) that concerns me—it’s coronavirus research conducted at lower biosafety levels, such as (Shi’s) BSL2.” DARPA Defuse information leaked two days later, with Dani’s name linked to Baric. Following this revelation, both scientists maintained a low profile in the media.

In 2024, Baric resurfaced with a different perspective: “If you ask me what caused the pandemic, it’s a policy failure. There’s plenty of science that says close your markets and shut down the illegal trade and smuggling of animals. Otherwise, you’re going to get another sarbecovirus. And they didn’t do that. It’s not only China that has open markets and traffic in bushmeat. It happens in Africa, South America, and many other countries, as well as in huge metropolitan areas. In essence, human beings create the appropriate environment for virus emergence. In the 21st century, we’ve had somewhere between 8 and 12 emerging pathogens that have occurred in 20 years. This is not going to slow down.”

Baric’s freezer remains the sole unexplored location on Earth for tracing the origins of SARS2. As one anonymous virologist told Nicholson Baker in his insightful New York Magazine piece from January 2021: “I would be afraid to look in their freezers.” The Baric Lab came to be known by some scientists as “the Wild Wild West.”

Before the pandemic, Baric documented, “Several coronavirus infectious cDNA clones are housed in the [UNC] lab, including SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, various human and model coronaviruses, and several bat coronaviruses with pandemic potential.” Baric possessed duplicates of every sample Shi collected in Wuhan. The global goal of NIAID and USAID Predict initiatives was to supply UNC freezers with foreign viruses.

In July 2019, NIAID included Baric in the second phase of the R01 project. This was the start of an updated DARPA Defuse initiative. He took part in an October 2019 NIAID teleconference with Wuhan, noting, “My role in 2019 was to study a couple of viruses that the Wuhan Institute of Virology will share with me.” The 2019 NIAID document referenced “a rich source of new HKU3rCoVs, which have unknown potential for zoonotic spillover.” HKU3r-CoVs are 20% different from SARS1. Meanwhile, Shi’s success rate in cloning WIV1 is 25%, which differs by 20% from SARS2. This suggests HKU3r-CoVs, referenced in the 2019 R01, are equivalent to SARS2.