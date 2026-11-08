I forgot to include the Shi versus Baric chart from Chapter 14:

Chapter 15: Believing the WIV Engineered SARS2 & Published RaTG13 is Foolish

On January 24, 2020, a world-class evolutionary virologist walked into his San Diego office, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and logged into his favorite forum, Virological.org. Professor Kristian G. Andersen of the Scripps Institute was excited to download the latest mutations from the (not yet named) Wuhan coronavirus.

Days earlier, he posted on Virological: “Since I believe ~50% of the diversity in the tree comes from sequencing errors...that means that the outbreak was detected almost immediately after the first case, which—given that this is flu season in China—is just amazing. Detecting an outbreak of pneumonia, similar to flu, of a novel coronavirus that fast is impressive.”

Having studied deadly pathogens such as Ebola, Zika, and Lassa viruses, Kristian’s expertise led him to scrutinize the Wuhan coronavirus in his California lab. Discussions on the virology forum explored various hypotheses, including whether snakes could be the zoonotic source for the natural spillover event of SARS2. Kristian also commented on bat sequences XC21 and ZC45, noting their 10-15% genetic difference from the novel SARS2 genome.

YHTASI_____LRSTGQKA (XC21 collected near Shanghai in 2018)

YQTQTNSPRRARSVASQS (SARS2 published January 10, 2020)

YHTASI_____LRSTGQKA (ZC45 collected near Shanghai in 2018)

On January 10, 2020, Professor Eddie Holmes published the genome of SARS2, revealing it was 20% different from its predecessor, SARS1. At that time, few suspected deliberate engineering of the novel genome, given its unique genetic profile. The absence of close matches to SARS2 among bat coronavirus sequences in public databases further complicated efforts to trace its origins.

Two weeks later, on January 24, 2020, a development occurred when a British colleague posted a relevant preprint titled: “Discovery of a novel coronavirus associated with the recent pneumonia outbreak in humans and its potential bat origin.” Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology published a new bat sample named RaTG13 and uploaded its sequence to the GISAID database. GISAID, or the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, is a password-protected platform for sharing genomic data.

RaTG13 was much more closely related to SARS2, with 96.1% similarity or just 3.9% divergence from SARS2. Shi’s act allowed a comparison of the unnatural SARS2 genome to the natural RaTG13 sample. Kristian aligned the RaTG13 sequence to the SARS2 virus; the results were astonishing. The virological thread and Kristian went quiet for a month. This is what caught the attention of the acclaimed evolutionary virologists:

CASYQTQTNS_____RSVASQSIIAY (RaTG13 published January 24, 2020)

CASYQTQTNSPRRARSVASQSIIAY (SARS2 published January 10, 2020)

Kristian contacted his American colleague, Robert F. Garry, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the Tulane School of Medicine. Bob Garry wrote in a February 1, 2020 email, “I aligned (SARS2) with the 96% (similar RaTG13) bat sequence from (Shi). It is identical at the amino acid level—all but the perfect insertion of 12 nucleotides that adds the furin cleavage site (PRRAR). I really can’t think of a plausible natural scenario where you get from the (RaTG13) bat virus…to SARS2 where you insert exactly four amino acids (PRRA) that all have to be added at the same time to gain this function—that and you don’t change any other amino acid in the sequence? I just can’t figure out how this gets accomplished in nature. Do the alignment of the spikes at the amino acid level—it’s stunning. Of course, it would be easy in the lab to generate the perfect (PRRA) insert you wanted.”

Kristian then called Professor Edward C. Holmes, an evolutionary virologist at the University of Sydney, on January 30. Eddie Holmes, who published the SARS2 genome on January 10 in the Virological Forum, did not suspect SARS2 was engineered. However, Kristian showed him the RaTG13 alignment, highlighting the SARS2 furin cleavage site. During their conversation, Kristian expressed two major concerns: the unusual receptor binding domain, which resembled a perfect “key” for cellular entry, and the furin cleavage site, found in transmissible flu viruses. Kristian elaborated on this feature in Jeremy Farrar’s book Spike, noting, “It kind of gives flu superpowers by making it more transmissible and pathogenic, and we had never seen it before in these coronaviruses.”

Jeremy Farrar was the director of the Wellcome Trust, so he was the Fauci of the UK. It’s a non-government funder of medical research and a prominent investor in vaccine companies. During the first SARS outbreak in 2003, he served in Vietnam, which sparked his interest in the second SARS outbreak in early 2020. A colleague of Farrar, named Carlos Urbani, died of SARS in 2003. Virologists named the early SARS strain in Urbani’s honor because they quickly got the first sample of a novel virus. Ralph Baric of UNC spent the next two decades studying the Ubrani strain. This can lead to early papers, treatments, and vaccines. Baric based his first infectious clone on the early Urbani strain. It was a lab-made version of SARS1.

Nearly two decades later, during the early stages of the pandemic, Jeremy Farrar sought access to the virus’s genome. On January 10, 2020, he tweeted, “If rumours of publications on the Wuhan Pneumonia situation are being prepared and submitted to Nature and NEJM journals are true and that critical public health information is not being shared immediately with the WHO - something is very wrong.” On January 6, 2020, Baric received an early copy of a Nature paper, giving him access to the novel genome. Baric served as an anonymous reviewer for Eddie Holmes’s SARS2 paper and later testified that he identified the furin cleavage site in the genome.

Initially, Eddie did not see the furin cleavage site in the SARS2 genome. However, Jeremy Farrar’s tweet on January 10, 2020, prompted Eddie to release the genome. The same day, Linfa Wang resigned as Duke’s Emerging Infectious Diseases director. At that time, none of the other virologists suspected any genetic engineering. Bob Garry recalled, “On January 12, when I first reviewed the SARS-CoV-2 sequence, I noticed the furin cleavage site.” However, he found nothing suspicious about the new genome.

Fast-forward to the last week of January 2020, as Farrar recounts in his book Spike: “After the genetic sequence of the RaTG13 sample was published, people noticed something odd about the SARS-CoV-2 structure. That week, I observed email discussions among US scientists suggesting the virus appeared almost engineered to infect human cells. These credible scientists raised the alarming possibility of an accidental laboratory leak or even deliberate release.”

Among these scientists were Kristian Andersen, Bob Garry, and Mike Farzan. Professor Farzan, a colleague of Kristian at the Scripps Institute and an expert on the SARS1 genome, pointed out that it lacked a furin cleavage site. Farrar explained, “One standout molecular feature of the virus was a region in the genome sequence called a furin cleavage site, which enhances infectivity. This novel virus, spreading like wildfire, seemed almost designed to infect human cells.”

As an epidemiologist, Farrar was suspicious about the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. Early in the outbreak, he tried to get scientists to share sequences. But after Shi shared the RaTG13 sequence, he bought a burner phone.

In “Spike,” Farrar writes: “This novel coronavirus did, at first sight, seem to be a random bat virus—one not specifically documented before, neither in nature nor in the lab. Its closest relative, RaTG13, a 96% match, had just been sequenced (on January 24 via GISAID) but not yet published; I had got hold of a preliminary analysis (from the WIV). It had come from a horseshoe bat. It seemed reasonable to assume this novel coronavirus had come from a bat, too. RaTG13 was a closer fit than the two viruses, ZXC21 and ZC45, that Kristian and Eddie had previously been looking at, which were an 86% to 87% match.”

Kristian informed Eddie he had found a scientific paper in which this technique had been used to modify the spike protein of the original SARS1 virus. This paper seemed like a how-to manual for constructing the Wuhan coronavirus in a lab. That “how-to manual” was Baric and Shi’s 2015 experiment titled, “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence.”

“Fuck, this is bad,” was Eddie’s immediate reaction to Kristian’s findings, according to Farrar’s book. His next move was to call Jeremy Farrar on his burner phone. Both Kristian and Eddie were alarmed to discover a restriction site flanking the furin cleavage site. Eddie expressed an 80% certainty that the virus originated from a laboratory. Kristian was about 60 to 70% convinced and admitted, “I had about three beers after that early call with Eddie.”

They looped in Andrew Rambaut, a professor of Molecular Evolution at the University of Edinburgh. Andrew had created the Virological forum five years earlier, during the Ebola outbreak in Liberia. He designed his website to share and discuss the sequences during an outbreak, but the SARS2 origin was too sensitive to discuss on his public forum. These four world-class evolutionary virologists created a private Slack channel on February 1, 2020. Andrew noted, “RaTG13 is identical except for the four residue insertions.” Eddie said this “would also be exactly what was expected by engineering.”

The four evolutionary virologists deliberated on their concerns about the potential engineering of SARS2. The conclusion might have ruled out engineering for those not versed in virology and sequence alignment. Biology Professor Richard Ebright of Rutgers University stated on January 29, 2020, “Based on the [SARS2] genome and its properties, there is no indication whatsoever that it was an engineered virus.” He reiterated this to the Chinese media outlet Caixin on February 5.

On March 5, US government officials asked Baric if the genome was engineered, but he replied, “Absolutely no evidence that this virus is bioengineered.” Ironically, Baric had designed the SARS2 genome to appear novel and natural to the immune system of Chinese bats. He did not intend to obscure signs of potential engineering but to create a virus capable of infecting Chinese bats, not humans. The furin cleavage site, however, provided a biological shortcut that facilitated this challenging design.

On January 31, 2020, a week after Shi uploaded RaTG13, Jeremy Farrar briefed a group of investors on the severity of the situation. The furin cleavage site made SARS2 a pre-pandemic pathogen. The Wall Street Journal reported that Farrar “presented a very data-rich argument, not just based on intuition. It seemed like he was employing an explicit strategy to prepare people.” Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman may have been on the call and made $2.6 billion by shorting stocks ahead of the market crash. Ackman later appeared on CNBC advocating for a nationwide shutdown.

According to Farrar’s book, on January 30, 2020, Kristian Andersen asked, “Am I supposed to call the FBI? What burden of proof were we looking for?” Instead, Farrar organized a conference call, which Fauci initially ignored. Farrar had attempted to reach Fauci throughout the week to alert him to potential signs of engineering in the virus. Finally, on January 31, Farrar contacted Fauci.

Farrar recalls, “I contacted Tony Fauci about the rumors over the virus’s origins and asked him to speak with Kristian Andersen at Scripps. We agreed that a bunch of specialists needed to look into it urgently. We needed to know if this virus came from nature or was a product of deliberate nurture, followed by either accidental or intentional release from the BSL4 lab based at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Farrar then introduced Fauci to the concerned virologists via email on January 31, 2020. The world-class evolutionary virologists Kristian Andersen, Bob Garry, Mike Farzan, Andrew Rambaut, and Eddie Holmes, with PhDs from Cambridge, Texas, Harvard, and Oxford, told Fauci via email that “we find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.” Why? Because Shi published RaTG13 one week earlier.

At Farrar’s request, Fauci called Kristian Andersen. During their conversation, Kristian informed Fauci about Ralph Baric’s 2015 paper, describing it as a “how-to manual for building the Wuhan coronavirus in a lab.” This Nature paper detailed Baric’s method, enabling him to recreate a Chinese virus in his UNC lab. However, Baric’s engineering method, No See’m, was too “obscure” for others to replicate since he never uploaded an entire genome. Therefore, Shi had no comprehensive “how-to manual” to follow. Fauci’s biosecurity measures ensured that only Ralph Baric could create a novel genome like SARS2.

Kristian also mentioned the peculiar furin cleavage site during his call with Fauci. Fauci replied, “They should report it to the appropriate authorities...FBI.” Contrary to many reports suggesting Fauci wanted to call the FBI because of his midnight email, Fauci echoed Kristian’s concerns from their phone conversation on January 31, 2020. In his congressional testimony, Kristian stated he wanted to call the FBI, but Fauci told him he would handle it. Kristian even had FBI “brochures and pamphlets” ready to go!

Fauci, aged 79, worked late into the night, covering his tracks until 3:00 AM. He was sending two types of emails. One forwarded a Science Magazine article that gave “a balanced view” on the SARS2 origin debate. The January 31, 2020, article mentioned, “RaTG13...was fished out of a bat fecal sample (that Shi) collected in 2013 from a cave in Mojiang in Yunnan province.” The article quoted Kristian and Eddie as cautiously optimistic that SARS2 originated naturally. But behind the scenes, they sounded the biological fire alarm.

The second type of email was internal, directed to his NIAID lieutenants. Fauci demanded, “You will have tasks today that must be done this morning.” This morning was now 7:30 AM, Saturday, February 1. After four hours of sleep, Fauci tried to follow the Wuhan paper trail, and much of it involved Ralph Baric.

Farrar invited everyone except Baric to the February 1 teleconference. Kristian later testified, “We talked about my concerns, and we need to get a group together to discuss my concerns. We also need to select people who are unconflicted. Ralph Baric, for example, is a name that came up. We all know Ralph. Ralph is a very important coronavirus biologist, but we also know that Ralph had very close associations and collaborations with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. So, if this originated from a lab, then, of course, he would not be the person to have on a call like this.”

Public records indicate that on the morning of Saturday, February 1, 2020, Fauci invited Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to the meeting. Collins then invited his deputy, Lawrence Tabak. To ensure confidentiality and exclude NIH administrators from accessing their communications, Tabak switched to a secure email system known as “SEFT” and forwarded the NIAID grant R01AI110700 to Collins. This UNC grant funded Ralph Baric’s research on the furin cleavage site from 2015 to 2019.

Before joining the call, Tabak testified he knew the unusual furin cleavage and glycosylation sites. Baric had referenced these glycosylation sites near the furin cleavage site in the Defuse proposal. In a July 2014 email, Tabak joked to Collins and Fauci after they purged the gain-of-function review board (NSABB) of any dissenting members. Notably, Collins, Fauci, and Tabak were the only known US government officials on the February 1 international call—no representatives from the FBI, the White House, or Ralph Baric were present.

Kristian, Bob, Eddie, and Andrew also began their preparations on their new Slack channel. Andrew noted that Ron Fouchier, a Dutch virologist at Erasmus University, would be on the call. “It will be interesting to know what Ron thinks. He will not want it to be a gain-of-function escape,” Andrew remarked. Kristian added, “Ron will likely push back hard—which is fine.”

Farrar forwarded Kristian’s six-page presentation to the international group of virologists. Titled “Coronavirus sequence comparison,” Kristian’s PowerPoint slides began by comparing the unnatural SARS2 sequence (bottom) to the natural RaTG13 sequence (top).

NNSYECDIPIGAGICASYQTQTNS_____RSVASQSIIAYTMSLGAENSVAYSNNSIA (RaTG13)

NNSYECDIPIGAGICASYQTQTNSPRRARSVASQSIIAYTMSLGAENSVAYSNNSIA (SARS2)

Kristian then zoomed in on the alignment of RaTG13 and SARS2, revealing the PRRA insert that forms the RRAR furin cleavage site. This discovery was possible only because Shi from the WIV had published the RaTG13 sequence a week earlier. Earlier, these four experts thought that SARS2 was not engineered. Now, they were presenting six pages of evidence suggesting it was.

Kristian also discussed the BamHI restriction site, absent from RaTG13 but present in SARS2. He later recalled Francis Collins saying, “But nails it for a lab leak, doesn’t it?” Kristian later downplayed the significance because it was “so minor.” Later, Alina Chan of MIT found that the BsaXI restriction site bordered the RRAR furin cleavage site.

Kristian ended his presentation with references for his engineered hypothesis. The six papers were from Ralph Baric’s UNC lab. They included the infamous 2015 Baric-Shi Nature Medicine paper. The same paper Fauci sent to his loyal NIAID lieutenant and said, “You have tasks today that must be done.” And the last of those six papers Baric published on January 29, 2020. He did not even mention the SARS2 furin cleavage site they were discussing. Baric was also missing from the teleconference. They did not miss his expertise; they suspected his involvement.

Kristian later testified, “I honestly don’t remember Tony Fauci or Francis Collins even speaking on the call.” But it was clear they were listening to Kristian’s engineering argument. After the call, Francis Collins shared Shi’s RaTG13 preprint with Lawrence Tabak and Fauci. NIAID had even funded Shi’s 2013 collection of RaTG13 from the Mojiang mine in China. Fauci replied, “Thanks, I did see it but did not check the similarities.” This is what Fauci saw on February 1, 2020.

QTQTNS_____RSVASQ (RaTG13)

QTQTNSPRRARSVASQ (SARS2)

After the teleconference, Farrar sent the virologists’ concerns to Fauci and Collins. Kristian Andersen was 70:30 in favor of lab origin, Eddie Holmes was 60:40, Mike Farzan was 70:30, and Farrar himself was 50:50. Farrar said we needed access to the Wuhan lab. Unbeknownst to them, Fauci concealed a secret from the group of virologists.

Kristian later told The New Yorker: “I think people thought I was an idiot for suggesting it came from a lab.” Coronavirus colleagues were gaslighting Kristian on his engineered concerns. After the teleconference, Kristian noted, “Both Ron Fouchier and Christian Drosten are too conflicted to think clearly. To them, the idea of accidental lab escape is so unlikely and not something they want to consider. The furin cleavage site (PRRAR) is very hard to explain. They made it clear that they think this is a crackpot theory.” After the call, Collins said, “I hadn’t given much consideration to the idea of lab-based evolution by tissue-culture passage, but it is worth including in the options.” He added that Fouchier and Drosten were “forceful” with their natural origin argument.

Christian Drosten, who researched coronaviruses, was called the Fauci of Germany. He identified the first patient with SARS in 2003, since his specialty was polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Among the participants on the call, Drosten was the sole virologist working in a lab that engineered coronaviruses. He later said, “The main topic of discussion on the teleconference was the so-called furin cleavage site in the gene sequence of the virus. They also discussed a certain ‘restriction site’ in its vicinity.”

Christian Drosten has been open about a potential lab leak on his German podcast. He detailed how the Wuhan Institute of Virology cannot make SARS2. So, he leaned toward a natural origin since it can only be “done in the USA.” He said, “Building such a system takes years.” It takes “two to three years,” to be exact, and the WIV cannot create a new virus backbone like SARS2. He added, “If someone did SARS2 like that, they must have been a very special person.”

To paraphrase Drosten’s many interviews, the WIV can make a car stereo, not a new car. Shi can shuffle spikes into an existing backbone (e.g., WIV1), but her lab cannot create a new backbone (e.g., SARS2). He later clarified that Wuhan had no yeast system. The WIV was incapable of making the SARS2 genome. Ironically, Kristian mentioned a German lab’s yeast-based paper in the private Slack channel. Kristian claimed they created a SARS2 reverse genetic system in a week. However, the German lab had worked on coronaviruses for two decades. Drosten also noted Shi’s Vero cells would “destroy” the furin cleavage site “immediately.”

The 2018 DARPA Defuse proposal leaked in September 2021. Drosten then said, “If I had known about [DARPA Defuse], I would have at least asked questions before signing [the Lancet letter].” He also said, “There were plans to add furin cleavage sites. This was to be done in an American lab (UNC), but the project was not funded.” Drosten from Germany was half-right. Biodefense funding was not an issue in rich Washington, D.C.

Farrar invited two Dutch virologists, Professor Ron Fouchier and Marion Koopmans of Erasmus University in the Netherlands, to the teleconference. They mentored many virologists at Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana, including Neeltje van Doremalen, Emmie de Wit, and her husband, Vincent Munster. The same Dutch clan published a paper in February 2020. It hypothesized about human-to-human spread but didn’t mention the SARS2 furin cleavage site. This Dutch group inserted a furin cleavage site into a flu virus ten years earlier. On February 5, Marion Koopmans pushed the lab origin group to publish a “neutral” scientific paper. She said, “Put that flag down.”

Bob Garry joked in a February 6 Slack message, “Call me conspiratorial. OK, that horse left the barn. There may be some hallway talk at Erasmus in the Netherlands.” Eddie Holmes even shared a University of Montana lab paper. It added a furin cleavage site to a bovine (deer) coronavirus at the exact location (R667) as SARS2.

Andrew Rambaut knew Ron Fouchier well. It was what the Dutchman did. He bullied the four virologists out of their “conspiracy theory” with three pages of notes. Ron Fouchier claimed the furin cleavage site could arise in passaging in a lab. But he never supported his false claim. Andrew responded, “The only thing here that strikes me as unusual is the furin cleavage site.” Eddie wondered why Shi even published RaTG13 since “that would only help point the finger at them. Makes no sense.”

Why did Shi Zhengli publish RaTG13? This question has puzzled everyone involved in the lab leak debate, with no definitive answer emerging. The most common explanation is that Shi “had to” publish RaTG13 because the partial sequence of RaTG13, called 4991, had already been in the public domain since 2016. Shi published RaTG13 just two weeks before Wuhan University—not affiliated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology—released information on 4991. Notably, Wuhan University was unaware of RaTG13’s existence. In other words, RaTG13 was not a public record before January 24, 2020.

Shi could have remained silent, leaving the closest known sequence to SARS2 to be XC21 and ZC45, housed in another Chinese lab hundreds of miles away. Ironically, by publishing the “highly similar” RaTG13 paper, Shi inadvertently drew attention to the WIV and the SARS2 furin cleavage site. Within a week, Kristian Andersen and his evolutionary biology colleagues shifted from considering snake hosts to discussing an international cover-up. Why? Shi’s publication made the SARS2 furin cleavage site conspicuous, almost as if she were warning the world of an engineered genome.

For non-virologists, the cleavage site was hard to identify without aligning SARS2 with RaTG13. A French lab was the first to highlight the “peculiar” furin cleavage site in February 2020. On February 10, Bob Garry shared the same French paper on a private Slack channel, stating, “If they had compared to RaTG13, escape might have been more clearly implied.”

On February 5, Bob Garry’s colleague from New Orleans also aligned SARS2 with RaTG13, remarking, “Oh crap, it’s a bioweapon.” Professor William Gallaher of LSU Health-New Orleans later admitted on Virological.org, “The publication of the highly similar RaTG13 sequence about a week ago has fueled this type of [engineering] speculation.” In the Slack channel, Bob said, “Not sure that Virological was ever intended for this type of discourse.”

Gallaher called the furin cleavage site an “out-of-frame” insertion. It is as if nature, or a fellow virologist, had split the RaTG13 genome in half and inserted the PRRA site, forming the PRRAR furin cleavage site.

A few weeks later, Professor Susan Weiss, a coronavirus expert and colleague of Ralph Baric at Ohio State University (OSU), expressed her concerns, saying it was “frightening to think it may have been engineered.” Her OSU colleague, Professor Shan-Lu Liu, responded, “Susan, I completely agree with you, but rumor says that the furin site may be engineered. Importantly, the [RaTG13] sequence around the furin site, before and after, has 6.6% differences, but with no amino acid changes at all.”

Virologists were now voicing similar fears: SARS2 might be engineered, but after Shi published RaTG13. So again, why did Shi publish RaTG13? It sparked the engineering rumors. Richard Ebright suggested Shi published RaTG13 for a $20,000 bonus, a reward given to Chinese scientists for Nature journal publications. In their prominent lab leak book Viral, Alina Chan and Matt Ridley posited that Shi tried to conceal the furin cleavage site and called for access to the WIV database. However, we don’t need to see the WIV database because it’s biologically impossible to find a genome closer to SARS2 than RaTG13. There are over 500 identical amino acids (from aa614 to aa1133) between RaTG13 and SARS2, with the only difference being the furin cleavage site (PRRAR) in the middle.

LTPTWRVYSTGSNVFQTRAGCLIGAEHVNNSYECDIPIGAGICASYQTQTNS_____RSVASQSIIAYTMSLGAENSVAYSNNSIAIPTNFTISVTTEILPVSMTKTSVDCTMYI (RaTG13)

LTPTWRVYSTGSNVFQTRAGCLIGAEHVNNSYECDIPIGAGICASYQTQTNSPRRARSVASQSIIAYTMSLGAENSVAYSNNSIAIPTNFTISVTTEILPVSMTKTSVDCTMYI (SARS2)

On Sunday, February 2, 2020, Fauci noted that given the “threat of further distortions on social media, it is essential that we move quickly.” Kristian Andersen’s lab leak ‘report’ slowly evolved into a natural origins paper. On February 4, Eddie Holmes submitted the first draft. It speculated about reasons for a natural origin. Marion Koopman and Jeremy Farrar asked if it was possible to further “dampen down the conspiracy idea” of a lab leak. But Kristian and Bob laughed at the suggestion. It was a four-on-four biological basketball game. Kristian Andersen, Bob Garry, Eddie Holmes, and Andrew Rambaut were debating Ron Fouchier, Christian Drosten, Marion Koopman, and Jeremy Farrar.

These were four truth seekers up against a biological juggernaut of funding, while the referees were Tony Fauci and Francis Collins. The four evolutionary virologists noted, “Jeremy Farrar still wants us to write something,” and “Tony Fauci and Francis Collins still want us to write something.” While “Jeremy is pushing us to get a paper ready to go. Probably Nature.”

Eddie Holmes folded first. Later, he noted, “The US drives global science...because the government has money in the system, which helps all of us.” The UK’s funding depended on Jeremy Farrar’s Wellcome Trust, a $25 billion endowment from American entrepreneur Henry Wellcome (1853 - 1936), cofounder of GlaxoSmithKline. In June 2019, during a visit to the suburban NIH campus, Farrar told the audience, including Fauci and Collins, that the Trust had no living donors, adding, “We have none of the constraints you have here” in Bethesda, Maryland. Eddie referred to Fauci and Collins as the “Bethesda Boys” while editing the Proximal Origin paper.

On February 4, 2020, Eddie sent Farrar a draft of the natural origins paper. He called it “fundamental science and completely neutral as written.” But he “did not mention other anomalies because this will make us look like loons.” On February 6, Eddie sent emails and hoped the infamous pangolins were the intermediary species, but it was a red herring.

On the same day, Chinese researchers published a paper suggesting the Wuhan CDC BSL2 lab could have been the source of SARS2. This new lab was located 1,000 feet from the Wuhan wet market but opened after the outbreak. Kristian, Bob, and Andrew even debated including this BSL2 paper in their draft. Eddie threatened to quit the group and “recuse himself” if they included that information. Eddie had a 2014 picture of a Chinese raccoon dog from the same market and was active on Twitter in early 2020, defending the Wuhan CDC BSL2 lab.

Eddie felt compromised, saying, “I’m now as tainted as Ian Lipkin,” because he had collaborated with the Wuhan CDC BSL2 since 2014. Professor Lipkin of Columbia had called Eddie, expressing his concern about the furin cleavage site, mentioning that “higher-ups are worried, too, including Intel.” Ian Lipkin also saw the restriction site but, like Eddie, would later change his story due to his involvement.

The group knew who they were covering for, referring to Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth as “EgoHealth.” Bob Garry even hinted at Daszak being patient zero. They nicknamed Ian Lipkin “Butt Lesion” due to his involvement in a sexual misconduct lawsuit. Lipkin, known for his global virus-hunting reputation, was in China that week and thus participated in concealing a potential Wuhan lab leak.

Lipkin emailed Farrar, “Thanks for shepherding this [Proximal Origin] paper. Rumors of bioweaponeering are circulating in China.” Farrar replied, “Yes I know and in US - why so keen to get out ASAP. Will push Nature.” Lipkin endorsed the draft paper, claiming it was “well reasoned and provides a plausible argument against genetic engineering.” Lipkin and Vincent Munster were originally part of Daszak’s 2018 DARPA Defuse bid but were removed for unknown reasons.

Identifying the engineering of the SARS2 genome took a lot of work. Baric had designed it to appear natural to the immune system of Chinese bats. However, the virologists focused on intent rather than results. They aimed to ensure the Wuhan virus was not intentionally designed to be highly contagious. They believed SARS2 would eventually burn out. On February 17, Fauci still believed the risk to Americans was “minuscule.” None expected its rapid global spread within weeks. Intent mattered more than results, but SARS2 was designed to spread through mammalian hosts.

The lab origin proponents fell into the natural origins camp. Eddie was 80% lab origin but, like others in 2019, was vying for the same $82 million CREID project. Bob found the RaTG13 alignment “stunning,” but his $7 million NIAID grant for Lassa lapsed in 2013, so he needed a renewal. Kristian was 60-70% in favor of a lab origin, but also pursuing the CREID project with Bob.

In 2020, NIAID awarded Kristian and Bob a $9 million CREID grant, but their bid was graded in November 2019. Meanwhile, their competitors in the CREID program—Daszak, Linfa, Baric, Munster, and Dani—had leaked their CREID test results. These test results are now known as SARS-CoV-2.

Eddie Holmes drafted one of the most influential papers in scientific history, “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2”. Eddie was covering for himself because he collaborated with the Wuhan BSL2 lab near the wet market. However, it was improbable that a virus capable of spreading up to 60 feet (20 meters) through the air would leak from a low-level BSL2 lab. Ironically, Eddie won the debate. The lab leak narrative shifted from that BSL2 near the wet market, across the Yangtze River to Shi’s BSL2, after Shi published RaTG13.

By February 12, the draft had evolved from Kristian’s lab leak report to Eddie’s natural origin paper. Eddie asked Kristian to contact Nature for publication. Kristian informed the editors that they were “prompted by Jeremy Farrar, Tony Fauci, and Francis Collins” to submit a scientific paper. On February 16, Andrew Rambaut posted the preprint on his Virological website.

The next day, February 17, Mike Farzan complimented Kristian on the preprint. Kristian replied, “Hey, Mike. Thanks. I was actually in the [Mojave] desert when that got pushed out, so a little rushed, in my opinion, but there was pressure from the higher-ups to get it out.” On the same day, Eddie noted that “pressure from on high” had removed Kristian’s engineering hypothesis. Jeremy Farrar was eyeing the top job at the WHO, Francis Collins was pursuing the White House OSTP position, and Tony Fauci was covering up his funding for DARPA Defuse.

The group sought formal publication, and Nature Medicine’s editor responded enthusiastically but requested the paper be edited to 2200 words and 30 references. There was little space for nuance. Eddie had already convinced himself and others that SARS2 was of natural origin. On February 20, Kristian wrote, “Unfortunately, none of this helps refute a lab origin… it’s just not possible given the data.” By February 27, Kristian conceded, saying, “I need to get a few final edits in to make our conclusions a little less open-ended to make it clearer that this does have a natural origin.” Bob reminded him to “write drunk, but edit sober.”

Several ghostwriters and editors contributed to the Proximal Origin paper. The natural origin argument referenced Ralph Baric’s January 2020 paper (Receptor Recognition by the Novel Coronavirus from Wuhan), claiming the SARS2 receptor binding domain was “not ideal.” The Proximal Origin paper argued against engineering because the receptor binding domain was “not ideal.” Ron Fouchier from Erasmus, a mentor to Vincent Munster, said the SARS2 backbone was new and not published. The Proximal Origin paper repeated, “The genetic data irrefutably show that SARS-CoV-2 is not derived from any previously used virus backbone.” However, the sole footnote supporting this essential claim was a 2014 paper (Coronavirus reverse genetic systems). This means the 2020 “irrefutable” evidence was at least five years out of date.

Fauci received between five and ten drafts of the Proximal Origin paper. On February 4, Fauci responded to their initial draft paper with an incredulous, “?? serial passage in ACE2 transgenic mice,” implying that humanized mice were initially mentioned but later omitted from the paper. This was a good edit since humanized mice are not a transmission model for SARS2. However, Fauci said during a June 2024 congressional testimony, “I did not edit any paper.”

Jeremy Farrar made a significant edit, changing “unlikely” to “improbable” regarding lab manipulation. Kristian testified, “I believe that Eddie Holmes asked Dr. Farrar himself if he felt like he should be acknowledged in the paper, and I believe that Dr. Farrar himself suggested he should not.” The Proximal Origin paper started as Kristian’s lab leak report but was transformed by Fauci, Farrar, and Collins into a natural origin argument. To be more precise, it was an argument against intentional engineering.

On March 17, 2020, they published “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2.” The reception was overwhelming. The Nature Medicine paper summarized the debate in one sentence: “Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.” SARS2 was both, but the number of Tweets and page views propelled the paper to the top within a month. “We win!” and “WE RUUUUUUULE!” exclaimed Kristian, adding, “That’s tenure secured, right there.”

The Western scientific system—grants, funding, administrators, publications, subscription fees, patents, medals, Scripps 90% overhead, etc.—was built on the premise of natural origins. A lab leak would have shattered the scientific enterprise from top to bottom.

Since its publication, Proximal Origin has been accessed six million times. Francis Collins added the paper to his NIH blog, concluding, “Either way, this study leaves little room to refute a natural origin for COVID-19.” Tony Fauci referenced the paper at a White House press conference on April 17, 2020. It has garnered the most attention of any scientific paper in the modern internet age and effectively covered up a Wuhan lab leak. More importantly, it obscured a possible US lab origin.