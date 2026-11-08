Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

Best detailed discussion and analysis of what happened with Kristian Anderson and company( and Fauci ) … crime against humanity… all of it and what do we have , a crap jab that’s still on the market , maiming and killing people and babies .

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Kate's avatar
Kate
12h

My ADHD makes it hard to hold all of this in my head at once. What gain of function does the addition of the four amino acids allow? I mean, I never understand gain of function. Makes a stronger virus, to be weaponized? So then it all becomes an intentional weapon for our enemies, or to be used just as it was, to sell the vaccine? I need answers like you're talking to a third grader because I've been reading you for years but can never put my finger on what you're saying.

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