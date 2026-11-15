Why was Tony Fauci covering his biological tracks on Friday, January 31, 2020? What kept a 79-year-old man awake until 3:00 AM? Why was he issuing Saturday morning orders to his NIAID lieutenant about a 2015 Baric-Shi paper? Why did he want to “move quickly” on a Sunday after learning SARS2 was engineered on a Saturday? The “Fauci gate” emails are well-documented but still need deeper explanation. The prevailing lab leak narrative suggests that Fauci funded the creation of SARS2 through a gain-of-function (GoF) collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But what if Fauci’s virologists intentionally created what accidentally leaked?

If Fauci’s North Carolina and Montana teams had created the SARS2 genome and aerosolized the agent, it could have explained why NIAID was in crisis mode in early 2020, along with the “FOIA lady” and burner phones after DARPA Defuse leaked in 2021. This scenario accounts for the redaction of hundreds of pages from FOIA requests and Fauci’s 174 “I don’t recall” instances during a deposition. He is a public figure, so we can recall what happened.

Fauci’s public record began one week before he received an email from Professor Kristian Andersen, who proposed his “engineered” theory to Fauci. On January 22, 2020, Fauci claimed SARS2 had an “animal origin” and promoted the “wet market” theory in a radio interview. NIAID organized the first GoF committee meeting the next day in nearly three years. NIAID also scheduled a teleconference “with investigators working on coronaviruses,” including Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Vincent Munster, and Ron Fouchier. On January 24, NIAID staffers notified Fauci they were funding GoF research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

On January 27, four days before being told SARS2 “looks engineered,” Fauci was informed by his staff, “We have on our team Vincent [Munster], and folks we fund, Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric, Ian Lipkin, probably the world’s experts on non-human coronaviruses.” Fauci later testified, “But I knew what we were doing [in Wuhan] well, you saw the [January 27] email. It was, you know, Baric’s doing this, and these are the experts, and the other person’s doing that, and we’re doing this, et cetera, et cetera.”

San Diego office pic via Norwegian media

On Friday, January 31, 2020, Kristian sent Fauci a 10:00 PM email stating, “The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%), so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered.” Kristian testified the “small part of the genome” was the peculiar furin cleavage site, which Ralph Baric had proposed inserting in 2018.

In summary, four leading evolutionary virologists informed their financial boss, Fauci, “We find the SARS2 genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.” This email came one week after Shi Zhengli published and uploaded the RaTG13 genome. Kristian was ready to call the FBI, but Fauci intervened. During his congressional testimony, they asked Kristian whether he had contacted the FBI. Kristian replied that Fauci was supposed to contact the FBI but “did not know” if Fauci had followed through. To understand the origins of Fauci’s 3:00 AM emails, we need to trace the actions of Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute in California.

On January 30, 2020, Jeremy Farrar quoted a worried Kristian asking: “How do we even do this? Am I supposed to call the FBI?” Everyone except Fauci seemed alarmed. In a deposition, Fauci recalled Farrar as “having a bad day” since he used British terms like “conclave” and “prevaricate” in his worried emails. According to Farrar’s book Spike, he organized the February 1 teleconference because Kristian wanted to call the FBI. Kristian repeated this in his testimony, “So I was like, am I supposed to call the FBI? Am I supposed to call the CIA? What am I even supposed to do here?”

On January 31, 2020, Farrar called Fauci and wrote in his book, “We agreed many specialists are needed to urgently look into it. We needed to know if this virus came from nature or was a product of deliberate nurture, followed by either accidental or intentional release from the BSL4 lab based at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Depending on what the experts thought, Fauci added, the FBI and MI5 would need to be told.”

Fauci then called Kristian, saying, “We should probably get a broader group of evolutionary virologists together.” In Fauci’s midnight reply to Jeremy Farrar and Kristian, he wrote, “I just got off the phone with Kristian Andersen, and he related to me his concern about the furin cleavage site.” He also said, “They should report it to the appropriate authorities. I imagine this would be the FBI, and in the U.K., it would be MI5.”

In his book, Jeremy Farrar reported the potential engineering of SARS2 to UK intelligence agencies. Patrick Vallance, a colleague of Farrar at the Wellcome Trust, also informed British intelligence agencies of these suspicions. Eddie Holmes did the same in Australia. But what did Fauci do?

During congressional testimony, Fauci was asked, “After the [February 1] conference call broke, besides the summary email you sent up your chain, did you have any other conversations with anyone in the government regarding the call?” Fauci replied, “I don’t recall that I did. I just don’t. I’ve been thinking about it and thinking about it. I don’t recall anything after that, except that I—you know, I felt I fulfilled my responsibility.”

There is no record of Fauci contacting the FBI. When asked, “You mentioned thinking about the FBI being the appropriate agency. You don’t recall talking to them about it?” Fauci replied, “No, I don’t.” Fauci added, “I told my boss [Collins], I told this, I told this, I told that, I told the chief of staff to the Secretary [Kadlec]. I kind of covered the bases.”

The New York Times once called Fauci the “J. Edgar Hoover of Biology,” but in 2020, he was as quiet as a lab mouse. Fauci only looped in his loyal NIAID lieutenants on the MI5 and FBI email. Kristian Andersen testified he had FBI pamphlets ready to go. His willingness to contact the FBI seemed to spook Fauci.

Fauci sent a 3:00 AM email to his superior, Robert Kadlec, at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In it, Fauci wrote, “Suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in the Wuhan Institute of Virology are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments.”

However, Kadlec claimed he was unaware of the cover-up and did not remember seeing the email amidst the early chaos. Fauci did not reference his NIAID subgrant (R01) to Wuhan via Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth. Fauci also did not mention his CREID project (U01) involving Dani Anderson, Linfa Wang, Peter Daszak, and Ralph Baric. Thus, Fauci was funding not one but two projects in Wuhan, both of which contributed to a revised version of DARPA Defuse.

On January 31, 2020, Kristian wanted to call the FBI but testified, “I did not [call the FBI] because, ultimately, Jeremy Farrar then set up the [February 1] conference call, and then it moved in that direction. But none of this surprises me, no. Whether [Fauci] did [call the FBI], of course, I don’t know. But, as I’ve previously mentioned, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy set up a conference call on February 3.”

Fauci had told Kristian, “We should probably get a broader group of evolutionary virologists together.” However, Fauci called Ralph Baric instead of contacting the FBI. Baric had been secretly listening to their February 1 international teleconference. Baric testified, “I was on a phone conference with [Fauci] on February 1st of 2020 that had to do with the origins.”

Fauci and Baric listened and remained silent during the Saturday, February 1 international call. The following day, Fauci said, “It is essential that we move quickly.” On February 2, the dean of Harvard Medical School emailed Fauci on behalf of Zhong Nanshan from China, attempting to set up a teleconference, but was brushed off. Fauci replied, “There is a lot of communication between scientists in China and their colleagues in the USA, many of whom have been collaborating prior to the outbreak.” Nanshan, often called the Fauci of China, is an internationally respected doctor who stated, “The epidemic first appeared in China, but it did not necessarily originate in China.”

Fauci organized a US government meeting on Monday, February 3. Fauci organized an expert meeting with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), inviting the FBI, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (CIA, NSA, FBI).

During the US government meeting on February 3, Fauci provided NIAID’s perspective on SARS2. This viewpoint was reflected in the February 4 draft of their NASEM letter, which stated, “The initial views of the experts are that the available genomic data are consistent with natural evolution and that there is currently no evidence that the virus was engineered to spread more quickly among humans.”

The significance of the NASEM meeting was evident in many early drafts of the Proximal Origin paper. NASEM, being a prestigious scientific organization, coordinated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) during the pandemic, co-hosting many conferences in both the United States and China from 2018 to 2019. Kristian testified that Victor Dzau of Duke University organized the NASEM meetings. Dani Anderson, who was in Wuhan, was affiliated with CAS and Duke.

Unlike February 1, the February 3 NASEM meeting formally involved Baric and Daszak. If Baric and Daszak used Shi’s RaTG13 genome to make a SARS2 virus, both Baric and Daszak would be implicated. Baric and Daszak also collaborated with Dani Anderson in Wuhan. Kristian was unaware of their Defuse proposal. But Fauci was aware of the Defuse proposal since he invited Baric to the February 1 call and Daszak to the February 3 meeting.

Kristian testified, “I got an opportunity to present some of the same findings I had done on the February 1 conference call, which I also presented on this February 3 conference call. I presented the main findings I had, which were some of the features that I found to be unusual in the viral genome, including the receptor binding domain, the furin cleavage site, the damage, one site which is a restriction site, and also just outlining some of the research that has been ongoing at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

During the February 3 NASEM meeting, Kristian reiterated his six-page engineering presentation from the February 1 teleconference. However, this time, Baric ambushed him. In a redacted Slack message, Kristian documented, “I should mention that Ralph Baric pretty much attacked me on the call with NASEM. Essentially, calling anything related to potential lab escape ludicrous, crackpot theories. I wonder if he, himself, is worried about this, too.”

During this February 3 call, Kristian presented solid evidence of engineering, using Shi’s RaTG13 genome to highlight a furin cleavage site. Baric, aware of the implications, “attacked” Kristian. In contrast to earlier meetings, Baric and the FBI were involved. Despite the NASEM invitation to Robert Bull from the FBI, Kristian could not recall any FBI presence at the online meeting. Had Bull attended, he would have had no input on genomic engineering, given his background in anthrax.

Kristian noted in a February 4 email, “I believe Fauci called the [NASEM] meeting, and they will issue a statement about SARS2 not being engineered.” An email from a NASEM invitee indicated they would omit mention of the furin cleavage site. It was too hard to explain away. However, the NASEM meeting delved into a true crackpot theory. The aforementioned crackpot theory involved the HIV preprint paper from India. The paper identified peculiarities in the SARS2 genome, but they were also present in RaTG13, so this was not evidence of engineering.

Fauci had admitted via email, “Most of the rumors that are going around relate to the paper by an Indian group saying that there are HIV gene sequences inserted into the 2019-nCoV virus. All of the scientists on our [February 1] call felt this was not credible and dismissed it. That is not what they were concerned about. They were concerned about the fact that upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCoV, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this [furin cleavage site] mutation was intentionally inserted.”

Professor Trevor Bedford from the University of Washington declared that the February 3 meeting revolved around the “HIV inserts” paper, not the furin cleavage site. Bob Garry dismissed the HIV paper as a “complete crackpot.” Bob then asked Kristian what he thought of the meeting. Kristian replied, “NASEM is useless...too political an organization.” However, Ralph Baric bullied Kristian into the natural origins group by “attacking” him on February 3.

In a February 4 NASEM email, with Baric copied, Kristian wrote, “The main crackpot theories going around are that SARS2 was engineered with intent, and that is demonstrably not the case.” It demonstrably was the case. Baric designed and created the SARS2 genome to infect live Chinese bats. Baric replied, “I also agree with the other [natural origin] comments. However, I do think we need to say that the closest relative to this virus [RaTG13 at 96%] was identified from bats circulating in a cave in Yunnan, China. This makes a strong statement for animal origin.”

The NASEM letter issued on February 6 cited the influence of Ralph Baric. They wrote, “Research studies to better understand the origin of 2019-nCoV [SARS2] and how it relates to viruses found in bats and other species are already underway. The closest known relative of 2019-nCoV appears to be a coronavirus identified from bat-derived samples [RaTG13] collected in China.” Because of Baric, RaTG13 was now used as evidence supporting the natural evolution of the SARS2 genome. A common ancestor between RaTG13 and SARS2 dates back 50 years, based on a 4% nucleotide difference. It took decades for RaTG13 to mutate into SARS2, but in a UNC lab, it only takes weeks.

RaTG13 and SARS2 had one connection: two experts consulted by NASEM, Baric and Daszak. In 2018, they envisioned a genome less than 5% different from RaTG13, with a furin cleavage site. These Defuse plans remained undisclosed during the NASEM meeting despite their connection to SARS2’s features. Baric’s proposal outlined a new genome, aiming for it to be less than 25% different from the SARS1 genome. SARS2 achieved this goal, with a 20% difference from SARS1. Their proposal tasked Dani with overseeing animal studies involving live bats in a Wuhan laboratory, but they kept this undisclosed.

Due to Fauci funding their revised DARPA Defuse proposal, Baric and Daszak maintained secrecy about their 2018 plans to create a virus resembling SARS2. Despite this, NASEM nominated Baric as a member, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest and transparency within American scientific institutions.

By February 10, a week after the cover-up calls, Bob Garry and Kristian Andersen (not to be confused with Dani Anderson from Duke) learned of the actual cover-up. They wondered why Ralph Baric had helped rename the “novel coronavirus pneumonia” to SARS-CoV-2. This linguistic coup tagged the SARS2 US lab origin to a SARS1 natural virus from China. In their private Slack channel, Bob Garry joked about the new name, saying it “leaves little room to name the next coronavirus disease that escapes from anywhere—say a lab in North Carolina.”

The two virologists unintentionally became involved in a Western scientific cover-up. They understood the “cold chain” logistics used for sharing samples and vaccines, linking a potential lab leak in Wuhan to research in Chapel Hill. The concept of distance has lost its meaning in modern virology. Bob and Kristian lived well by studying African diseases in American laboratories. Viruses gathered on one continent are tested on another, and vaccines developed here are also tested there.

Kristian speculated, “RaTG13 is from Yunnan, about as far away from Wuhan as you can be and still be in China. What are the chances of finding a virus that is 96% identical, given that distance?” Meanwhile, Bob Garry unearthed Daszak’s 2018 antibody paper using the Rp3 sample. In his email, Bob remarked, “It’s a serological study of exposure to SARS-like viruses in China. Sera from Wuhan - I kid you not - was used as the control group. Bottom line: 6 out of 201 people from a rural area near the RaTG13 bat cave had some seropositivity. 0 out of 240 random blood donors from Wuhan had seroreactivity.”

Ironically, EcoHealth used the Wuhan citizens as a control group for coronavirus spillover. The spillover event was supposed to happen 1,000 miles away in the RaTG13 mineshaft, not Wuhan’s BSL4. Kristian added, “Let’s not forget that what we’ve observed is completely unprecedented as far as I know. Never before has a zoonotic virus jumped into humans and spread through the population like wildfire with this kind of speed. This would require further inquiry, as the virus is obviously highly capable of ‘living’ in the human population.”

Early in the pandemic, Kristian showed himself as a truth-seeker, although he was misleading about the publication date of RaTG13. Following the public revelation of the Fauci gate emails in June 2021, Kristian claimed (via Scripps) that Shi Zhengli published RaTG13 after the February 1, 2020 teleconference. However, her publication of the RaTG13 sequence on January 24 preceded the February 1 teleconference.

Kristian clarified his confusion about backdating in a Medium blog on April 12, 2024. He attributed it to being “engaged in a million different things at the time.” Shi’s natural RaTG13 sequence proved to him that SARS2 “looks engineered.” So, he was confident that someone had engineered the SARS2 genome. The authors of Proximal Origin acknowledged, “Indeed, the availability of (Shi’s) RaTG13 bat sequence helped reveal key mutations and the polybasic cleavage site.”

Later, Eddie Holmes pondered why “Dr. Shi’s group” even published RaTG13 since “that would only help point the finger at them. Makes no sense.” The RaTG13 sample served as the biological tattletale, leading them to suspect that SARS2 was engineered. Shi’s actions prompted Fauci to stay awake until 3:00 AM. The Batwoman from the Far East triggered the most extensive cover-up in Western scientific history. Shi acted as a whistleblower, with her RaTG13 sample as the clue. Two teleconferences took place just one week after Shi uploaded the RaTG13 sample, exposing the furin cleavage site.

Kristian Andersen, a Danish citizen working in the United States, provided truthful testimony to Congress. He clarified the furin cleavage site work would have been performed “in the United States, not in China.” Reflecting on the 2021 release of DARPA Defuse, Kristian expressed his dismay, saying, “I was quite appalled to see how [DARPA Defuse] was released. I think the US-based researchers on this grant (Baric and Daszak) have done a huge disservice by not releasing this information earlier.” Unlike DARPA, Daszak and Baric had a decade-long financial relationship with Fauci and NIAID.

Fauci was involved in the early stages of the pandemic. By January 13, 2020, he was on a teleconference with Vincent Munster at Rocky Mountain Lab and received a personalized presentation on January 27. On January 31, the same night Fauci was informed that SARS2 “looks engineered,” he had a “research information” call with George Gao, Director of China’s Center for Disease Control. On February 11, Fauci scheduled a face-to-face meeting with Baric. In a sworn deposition, Fauci denied ever meeting Baric.

Also present at the February 11 meeting was Fauci’s lieutenant, Emily Erbelding, Director of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. She was leading the 2019 CREID project and added Bob Garry and Kristian Andersen to the ongoing CREID project. In a 2023 interview with Fox News, Fauci defended the CREID grant, claiming it was not a $9 million “bribe.” In testimony, Kristian claimed the same: “There’s no connection between the drafting of Proximal Origin and the CREID grant we received in 2020. That grant was written in June 2019. It was reviewed and scored in November 2019, prior to the pandemic, with counsel at the NIH, which makes funding decisions in January 2020, prior to any of the events leading, for example, to the February 1 conference call.”

The dates highlighted by Kristian show the 2019 CREID project funded Baric’s risky research. Slack messages from February 11, 2020, revealed Baric discussed the SARS2 “outbreak and chimeras” with Fauci. Baric suggested Shi should be “arrested” for publishing the RaTG13 sequence, compromising his efforts to control the narrative. By publishing the RaTG13 sequence and declaring that SARS2 didn’t come from “my lab,” Shi disrupted his plans.

On February 11, Baric also discussed his 2015 Nature paper with Fauci’s team. Shi had shared the SHC014 sequence with Baric in 2013, but he did not publish their joint paper until 2015. This shows that Baric held unpublished Chinese genomic information for extended periods. In 2018, Shi uploaded part of the RaTG13 genome to the NIAID GenBank database, but it was not made available until July 2022. Due to this delay, the critical RaTG13 genome sequence was unavailable before the pandemic, which contributed to the confusion about the virus’s origins.

In 2015, Ralph Baric stated he looked for “25% different” viruses from SARS1. Baric reiterated the 25% genomic difference in 2018, proposing work on “recombinant chimeric spike proteins” in their DARPA Defuse proposal. Daszak called this scope of work TA1 in DARPA Defuse, but it was now R01 for NIAID. The 25% criterion was part of the 2019 EcoHealth grant to Shi Zhengli, which added Baric.

In 2018, Shi sequenced the RaTG13 spike protein, which was 24.6% different from SARS1. She wondered why the sample was so different, but this near-perfect match to Baric’s criteria made RaTG13 his unicorn, just 0.4% shy of his 25% target. In late 2018, Baric referenced the “lethal human sequences” found in the Mojiang mine, from which Shi collected the RaTG13 sample using NIAID grant money.

Fauci’s CREID grant referenced the “death of three mineworkers.” NIAID scheduled the U01 grant to start in March 2020, but it underwent review for most of 2019. This grant was a NIAID match made in “Defuse” heaven, aimed at preempting the next human spillover event. Shi likely shared the RaTG13 sequence with Baric, anticipating co-authorship on an upcoming Nature paper, mirroring their 2015 collaboration. However, the bat vaccine escaped the Wuhan BSL4 before publication.

In April 2020, Shi sent Baric a blunt note about a recent lab leak article, asserting, “We have nothing to conceal.” In May 2020, Baric praised the Proximal Origin paper, stating that the “genetic and biological data serve as strong evidence against deliberate generation, and the arguments are compelling.”

Fauci cited the Proximal Origin paper during a White House press conference on April 17, 2020. He mentioned an unnamed “group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences [in SARS2] and the sequences in bats [RaTG13] as they evolve, and the mutations it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human.”

NNSYECDIPIGAGICASYQTQTNS_____RSVASQSIIAYTMSLGAE (RaTG13)

NNSYECDIPIGAGICASYQTQTNSPRRARSVASQSIIAYTMSLGAE (SARS2)

However, Kristian Andersen had shown Fauci the alignment of an “inconsistent” SARS2 sequence weeks earlier. Fauci even replied, “I see it,” on February 1, but it did not matter. On April 17, 2020, Fauci reassured Francis Collins, stating the lab leak conspiracy was a “shiny object that will go away in time.” Fauci followed up the April 17 press conference by sharing Eddie Holmes’s contact information and their Proximal Origin paper. Yet, that same day, Eddie Holmes expressed doubts in their private Slack channel, wondering, “Was Dr. Shi from the WIV even doing gain-of-function work in that [Wuhan BSL2] lab? I thought all the relevant experiments were done in Baric’s lab. I thought Shi just did sequencing/ecological work?”

The group of evolutionary virologists published a follow-up paper (Holmes et al., 2021) titled “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A Critical Review.” They wrote, “There is no rational experimental reason why a new genetic system would be developed using an unknown and unpublished virus, with no evidence nor mention of a SARS-CoV-2-like virus in any prior publication or study from the WIV (Ge et al., 2012; Hu et al., 2017; Menachery et al., 2015), no evidence that the WIV sequenced a virus that is closer to SARS-CoV-2 than RaTG13, and no reason to hide research on a SARS-CoV-2-like virus prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under any laboratory escape scenario, SARS-CoV-2 would have to have been present in a laboratory prior to the pandemic. Yet, no evidence exists to support such a notion, and no sequence has been identified that could have served as a precursor.”

Inside Baric’s UNC lab was a genome forty times closer to SARS2 than Shi’s RaTG13. Consequently, Fauci collaborated with Baric and Daszak to sign a NASEM letter to the White House on February 6, 2020, emphasizing the natural origins of SARS2.