On January 27, 2020, Peter Daszak emailed David Morens, a close friend and Fauci’s “scientific advisor,” reminding him of their collaborative efforts in Wuhan. Daszak detailed their public research involving Ralph Baric and Shi Zhengli, which focused on discovering new genomes in China. Morens relayed this information to Fauci’s team so they could prepare for a White House press conference the same day. Morens assured Daszak, “Tony is aware of your contributions.”

On February 9, Daszak joined Fauci for a podcast hosted by Newt Gingrich, a former American politician and an early supporter of Fauci. During the podcast, Daszak echoed one of Fauci’s phrases: “Nature is the worst bioterrorist.” Fauci, pleased with their joint appearance, wanted to share the interview on the NIAID webpage. Gingrich inquired about the “biological warfare center” in Wuhan. Neither Daszak nor Fauci mentioned their collaboration with their CREID subcontractor, Dani Anderson, who was in the BSL4 lab.