The science seemed settled when Tony Fauci began his infectious disease research in 1968. Antibiotics and vaccines have transformed life-threatening diseases into manageable conditions. During many of Fauci’s PowerPoint presentations, he quoted the 1968 U.S. Surgeon General, William Stewart. Stewart allegedly declared it was “time to close the book on infectious diseases” and focus on chronic illnesses.

Fauci planned a brief stay at NIAID before returning to New York. However, modern diagnostic testing amplified the detection of invisible pathogens, and he saw an opportunity in infectious disease research. Reflecting on Stewart’s remarks decades later, Fauci noted, “He could not possibly have been more incorrect.” Although that quote is falsely attributed to Stewart, it remains part of Fauci’s presentations, since he relies on others to prepare them.

Infectious diseases captivated Fauci early in his career. “I wanted something that could make you very sick and kill you unless I intervened. And if I intervene, you’re essentially cured,” he told The Journal of Clinical Investigation in 2014. The New York Times profiled Fauci as “running his NIAID institute with an iron fist.” Fauci’s wife and colleague, Christine Grady, described him as a “demanding boss.”