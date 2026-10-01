Linfa Wang and Dani Anderson had a Singapore conference to attend in early December 2019. Linfa hosted this bat conference, sponsored by Tony Fauci’s NIAID. NIAID had quietly restarted Gain-of-Function (GoF) research in 2019, with some claiming it had never stopped. An anonymous NIAID official told Vanity Fair, “If you ban GoF, you ban all of virology.” He added, “Ever since the 2014 moratorium, everyone has gone wink-wink and just done GoF research, anyway.” NIAID funded 18 GoF projects totaling $48.8 million from 2012 to 2019. In early 2019, Fauci “said it was a sound decision to let the research resume.”