Murder mysteries don’t feature pre-confessions, but the origin story of SARS2 does. In the hot Washington, D.C., summer of 2021, Major Joseph Murphy, a DARPA fellow, took a decisive step. Walking off the guarded DARPA campus, the US Marine “pushed the files off-site.” Murphy, or perhaps another insider, leaked the 2018 DARPA Defuse bid documents to DRASTIC and Project Veritas.

As a DARPA fellow, Murphy had taken part in their SARS2 origin meetings and revealed the details of the unsuccessful Defuse bid. In his August 2021 letter to the Inspector General at the Department of Defense, Murphy was unequivocal: “SARS-CoV-2 is an American-created recombinant bat vaccine.”

As unbelievable as that sounds, virologists who once claimed natural origins now claimed a Wuhan lab leak was a possibility: