Who proposed the SARS2-like furin cleavage site? Linfa Wang, outlining the division of labor in October 2021, specified that Ralph Baric handled virology, including proposing the furin cleavage site. Baric’s earlier work dating back to 2017 referenced furin cleavage sites and bat vaccine strains, which he termed “attenuated vaccine strains.” Documents obtained through a 2024 USGS FOIA request by U.S. Right to Know revealed Baric’s research on SARS2-like chimeras and furin cleavage sites as early as 2018. Most research is performed before grants are awarded. In 2024 testimony, Baric admitted that manipulating the protease (furin) was his idea, using the term “chimera” 20 times.

What is a chimera? A chimera is a combination of two or more viruses, created in the lab, to make a new virus. “Chimera" or "chimeric" appears 34 times in DARPA Defuse and 16 times in Fauci’s CREID.