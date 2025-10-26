Book review

Dr. Mikolaj Raszek of

provided a positive

review and endorsed the conclusion. He

, “It took me about a year to prepare this video. I think it was last October that the author notified me of the book. Since then, I read it twice, took more than 100 pages of notes, and verified every paper quoted in the book that I could find.”

Close enough, since my (British) last name is pronounced HAZ-lum. And for those that need the abridged footnote version of the book, it’s here. But I’ve noticed humans can’t comprehend a bat vaccine until they read the entire book, and he did it twice.

Dr. Raszak did what I mentioned, “Trust but verify: my footnotes are your guide for DYOR—do your own research—as it’s the only way to grasp this batshit crazy story.” He therefore provides a clearer description of the furin cleavage site than I could.

He’s a walking genius who can record in a gonzo style for an hour, repeating the NIAID grant number that I often forget.

The Canadian wilderness serves as the backdrop for his book review. Or what the Japanese call “forest bathing.” The relaxing, hour-long review is behind an affordable $4 paywall and covers all the fact-checking he conducted. Or more lab leak videos coming for $8.

Dr Raszek highlighted the best pieces of evidence from my book:

The furin cleavage site used for this self-spreading bat vaccine DARPA Defuse grant, funded by Fauci’s NIAID, spells out everything Wuhan BSL4 tracking of Dani Anderson’s phone Rocky Mountain Lab susceptible animals (American mink, deer, deer mice, EFB, and hamsters) using the WA1 isolate Wuhan’s early hotspot location via Weibo overlaps with Dani’s dorm The five restriction sites create six segments Baric’s HKU3-Smix patent aligns with this restriction site pattern Daszak’s December 2019 interview at the Singapore bat conference, which, ironically, was Daszak celebrating the start of DARPA Defuse. Baric’s 2018 emails on testing his chimeras on bats in China Baric’s January 4, 2020, interview, noting his collaboration with WIV

Dr Raszek doesn’t always give positive book reviews, so I’m thrilled. He picked up on the book’s answer to the question: why Wuhan? Chinese horseshoe bats were only available at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Hence, the go-ahead for the project below.

Trump’s NIH plows ahead with bat lab to fuel virus research in U.S.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/oct/14/donald-trumps-nih-plows-ahead-bat-lab-fuel-virus-research-us/

The NIH under President Trump delivered another $2.2 million to the bat lab (in Colorado) on Sept. 15. The money will promote “infection studies” of bats using the Nipah virus, the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the center of the pandemic, and BANAL-52 and BANAL-236, two coronavirus variants closely tied to the virus that causes COVID-19. “When I disbarred EcoHealth from receiving taxpayer funds for sketchy research in China, that was not an invitation for the NIH to conduct the same shady experiments in our own backyard,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican who has been active on the issue. “It’s like a bad sequel,” she told The Washington Times. “Same plot. Same cast of characters, but a bigger budget! We cannot repeat the mistakes of COVID. I will be working to stop these mad scientists and their batty experiments once and for all.” NIH approved the money even though its new director, Jay Bhattacharya, was critical of the lab’s idea a year ago.

Colorado State University already hosts Jamaican fruit bats, which it says are a “model organism” for Ebola and Marburg infections. It plans to establish a breeding colony of Egyptian fruit bats, the principal natural reservoir of Marburg and Sosuga viruses.

The Egyptian fruit bat is also a reservoir host for SARS-CoV-2.

Is Jay the new Fauci?

In April 2025, the new NIH director, Jay Bhattacharaya, appointed gain-of-function virologist Jeffrey Taubenberger to replace Fauci as head of NIAID. The odd decision has spilled into the public. Jay responded via Twitter:

My personal decision to forgive [former NIH director] Francis Collins for his ‘devastating takedown’ and abuse of power pointed against me personally, has nothing to do with my commitment as NIH director to ensure that the NIH will never again support dangerous gain of function research that risks causing a pandemic. The leaders I’ve chosen, including Jeffrey Taubenberger share this commitment.

The Twitter replies were wild and biblical:

You are an asshole

Very VERY disturbing details about the ‘New Fauci’

You don’t have the authority to forgive *anyone* on behalf of the millions of Americans who suffered, and died, at their hands

Jay - another way to look at this is: this is not about you. Yeah, what they did to you was wrong - obviously. But their sin was against God, and their crime was against all of humanity. Justice **must** be served.

Jay replied:

I agree that it’s not about me and my willingness to forgive my enemies. It’s about adopting a policy (sharply limiting dangerous gain of function research) that yields good for people. I also favor justice for all, but that is not in my hands.

The liberals from Bluesky, who roast Jay every chance they get, are now in full support of Jay:

Others say he asked for it.

Why Taubenberger?

In May 2025, a $500 million universal flu grant was awarded to Jay’s deputy director, Mathhew Memoli, and to the new NIAID Director, Jeffrey Taubenberger. A whistleblower complaint reveals that Taubenberger holds a patent for a universal flu vaccine.

NIH’s principal deputy director, Mathhew Memoli will soon see his own research thrive as it never has before: He and a close collaborator, Jeffery Taubenberger, now head of NIAID, approached Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to pitch their research, three current and former NIH officials familiar with the matter told Vanity Fair… Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist, does not appear to have sought out vaccine research to fund, though. Memoli “is really the one who has pushed this ahead,” one NIH official told Vanity Fair: A few weeks ago, he dispatched Taubenberger to brief Kennedy on the pair’s work.

It sounds like Jay set up the RFK Jr meeting, because “Dr. Memoli is a brave man who stood up when it was hard.”

Jay’s Tweet led to the FOIA that exposed the Taubenberger emails

Why did Jay like Memoli and Taubenberger? They pushed back against the mRNA vaccine mandate but promoted their own (inactivated) vaccine technology.

What has Jay done?

Jay only canceled tuberculosis gain-of-function research, not flu, coronavirus, or Chinese bat labs on US soil.

Why? He read a book claiming that Lyme disease was a secret 1960s-era US program to “weaponize ticks” at the Rocky Mountain Lab. Tuberculosis spreads through ticks.

Never mind that Lyme disease doesn’t kill anyone, and dates back 60,000 years. In the 1950s, Lyme disease spread in deer ticks due to the explosion of the deer population, driven by the loss of natural predators such as wolves. Now, COVID in deer is a wild story, and US scientists were using deer to study self-spreading vaccines for tuberculosis.

Why doesn’t Jay take this advice?

David Morens on Fauci’s potential replacements in 2023: “We need someone from the outside, in part because NIAID management and leadership have become inbred, nepotistic, and uninterested in hiring top scientists to fill positions.”

https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/USRTK-Prod-20-08.20.25doj-nih.pdf

Pre SARS2 bat samples

In 2010, USAID Predict funded the collection of bat samples from caves in Cambodia. A decade later, they turned out to be 93% similar to SARS-CoV-2. It was always a mystery where the samples went pre-pademic. It turns out NIAID has an office in the Cambodian Embassy, and they were forwarded to the current NIAID director, Jeffrey Taubenberger.

via USRTK FOIA of David Morens

Foreign bat samples

When foreign researchers receive US dollars to collect bat samples, the money comes with strings attached.

Where do all the foreign bat sample winds up? Washington, D.C.

In 2017, the US Navy funded a similar bat collection scheme in Laos. The bat sample's whereabouts remain a mystery, but it was linked to the closest predecessor of SARS-CoV-2, called Laos BANAL-52. A 2025 FOIA request from the US Navy confirmed the 2017 bat collection project, but they did not find the coronavirus samples.

We can safely assume they reached Ralph Baric’s UNC freezer before the pandemic.

Former EcoHealth employee on Tucker

Out of all the crazy things Andrew Huff mentions, like his self-driving car being hacked, hotel drones, Jews, and tased dogs, the craziest is the false claim that Baric somehow transferred technology, not frozen pathogens, from UNC to WIV. But Tucker asked the best question that only we can answer: Why would the US government cover up a Chinese lab leak?

Bats protecting books

60,000 books in Portugal’s oldest library have been protected from pests by bats roosting behind the bookshelves for the last 250 years. Bats eat the beetles and moths that would have turned those ancient books into mush. When the library’s doors were replaced in 2015, carpenters left gaps for the bats to come and go.

