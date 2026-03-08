British biologist Matt Ridley fancies himself as a Darwinian disciple of Richard Dawkins. He bashes all religions equally, including Christianity. He preaches Adam Smith and free trade while ignoring the evolutionary role of human religion and trade. Ridley’s name even appears in the Epstein files, but Jeffrey wasn’t impressed with his ideas. The well-known biology writer also serves as a gatekeeper in the lab leak debate.

After SAGO published its COVID report in Nature, Ridley dismissed the bat vaccine theory as a conspiracy theory. I then called Ridley a creationist for denying the evidence, which he knows very well. He claimed this was the first time anyone had called him that, but it was actually the second.

Two years ago, Jeff Sachs appeared on Tucker Carlson to outline the evidence. Mainly, the 2018 paper on Egyptian fruit bats connecting Ralph Baric, Vincent Munster, and the SARS2 reservoir host.

Listen to Ridley gaslight an American biologist, Bryce Nichols, away from that dangerous idea.

I naively thought we lab leakers would sing Kum Ba Yah after learning how Baric et al got Fauci to fund DARPA DEFUSE. But this isn’t about a lab leak or the truth for Ridley. When he posts about DEFUSE, he conveniently crops out Baric’s appearance.

Just below the EcoHealth address are the subcontractors, like Baric’s UNC, who proposed to insert the furin cleavage site and test on live bats in Wuhan.

Two years ago, I reviewed Ridley’s lab leak book. I think the review aged well, but the book didn’t.

Ridley’s book, Viral, altered the publication date of RaTG13 to make Shi Zhengli look like she was involved in the cover-up, but it was Shi who caused the Western scientific cover-up. Ridley even praised Baric’s 2018 paper on a live-attenuated bat vaccine that led to the pandemic by writing:

Sadly, this (UNC) technology was not developed in time to contribute to ending the Covid-19 pandemic. It would be other kinds of novel vaccines, messenger-RNA (mRNA) vaccines and recombinant vector vaccines, rather than live attenuated vaccines, that would come to the rescue of humanity during 2021.

Ridley dismisses the vaccine theory as “a distraction” by writing:

SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to have features of an attenuated vaccine. If anything, it seems to have features that promote increased transmissibility, virulence, and ability to evade the immune system.

Immune evasion, or the asymptomatic spread of SARS2, defines Gain-of-Function research and a live attenuated animal vaccine. Baric’s 2018 paper describes exactly this: a live attenuated vaccine (LAV) tested on bats that could revert to virulence through recombination. Baric’s 2017 bat immunology paper even referenced the open reading frames used for immune evasion.

He sold the Wuhan lab leak while covering up the academic cause

Ridley continues promoting his outdated book and the Shi Zhengli conspiracy by appearing on British podcasts. He did mention DARPA DEFUSE, but not Baric’s idea of vaccinating Chinese bats at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Ridley seems nervous when defending Baric, who won’t defend himself.

Since Ridley believes COVID, which floats 20 meters in the air, leaked from Shi’s low-level BSL2, he supports his creationist views. There’s a good reason Baric appointed Danielle Anderson to test his risky bat vaccines at the Wuhan BSL4.

DARPA DEFUSE draft

I usually tell people to just read the cover page of DEFUSE to understand the main point.

DEFUSE cover letter

Ridley’s only piece of lab leak evidence is that COVID was “well-adapted” or “pre-adapted to human transmission.” He repeats this line 8 times in his 400-page book. As if humans are the only mammals on Earth?

His book blamed humanized or hACE2 mice as the intermediary species. Again, to claim COVID infects hACE2 mice is to claim it also infects raccoon dogs in the Wuhan wet market. The biology writer saw the “humanized” in front of mice and thought he was a mouse, but the pandemic proved he was just a 65,000,000-year-old lab bat.

Ridley saw COVID circulating among humans and believes it was designed for humans. This is why he often brings up a human vaccine from a dead PLA scientist named Peng Zhou in Beijing.

20 Million Reasons Ridley Won’t Follow the Science

Ridley can’t comprehend a bat vaccine circulating in humans. He claims COVID was bioweapon research, since he believes it was human-engineered for humans. Below, he revealed more. This isn’t about a lab leak; it’s about lobbying the British government for a $20 million grant to Cambridge.

Sir Gatekeeper in the House of Lords

In early 2020, Sir Ridley appeared in the House of Lords. Ridley promoted his own god-like solution to every minor problem: something similar to self-spreading vaccines.

He confused the relatively safer idea of a gene drive (e.g., sexual transmission via CRISPR) with self-spreading vaccines by using the word “infectiously,” but we didn't realize a self-spreading bat vaccine was running loose. The biologist who covered for it still believes humans are the only mammals on Earth.

Gene drive vs bat vaccine

Since bats only reproduce once a year, sexual reproduction was considered too slow. From the DEFUSE cover page, immune modulation is a fancy term for a bat vaccine.

Final DEFUSE cover page

During the DEFUSE draft, Baric and Linfa Wang debated the idea of CRISPR, but decided it was too slow.

But Ridley is still selling the CRISPR idea. I have identified the common COI that all bat vaccine skeptics, like Ridley, share: gene drive research. Both of these controversial ideas come from the same source: the U.S. military.

A 2017 trove of emails (The Gene Drive Files) from leading U.S. gene drive researchers reveals that the U.S. Military is taking the lead in driving forward gene drive development.

https://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org/2017/12/01/us-military-gene-drive-development/

CRISPR was the AI of 2018

https://www.forbes.com/sites/amyfeldman/2026/02/17/gene-editing-has-struggled-to-go-commercial-this-nobel-laureate-has-a-1-billion-plan-to-fix-that/

So far, commercializing CRISPR (gene drive) has proven to be really, really hard. CRISPR companies across the board have been hit with scientific setbacks, layoffs and sharp stock declines. The first startup to come out of Doudna’s lab, Caribou Biosciences, launched in 2011, went public with big hopes a decade later, and has since seen its stock fall 91%, giving it a market cap near $150 million. Editas, for which Doudna is one of the scientific founders, laid off 65% of its staff and shelved its lead gene-editing program for sickle cell disease in December 2024. And in one of the more spectacular blowups, Tome Biosciences, which spun out of MIT, laid off almost all of its staff in 2024 and is no longer operating after raising more than $200 million. Part of the challenge has been the downside cost of all the Crispr hype. “Crispr was the AI of 2018.”

Review of Bob Kadlec’s Muddy Waters lab leak report

https://www.accountabilityjournalism.org/insights/4nd5vqjcptbe2aaw5fhq7h9uqikf4t

The money that once poured in after the nearly forgotten episode of the anthrax letters in September 2001, on the heels of 9/11, has long ago dried up, and perhaps one can speculate that one aim of Muddy Waters may have been to restore funds and interest to the flagging biofense industry.

The only insightful tidbit:

But infection is not transmission: the sick miners (assuming they were infected by a coronavirus at all) do not appear to have passed the disease on to anyone else. Transmission is a high bar; most spillover infections from animal populations never adapt enough to allow transmission from one human host to another. Perhaps we can call transmission and adaptation essentially the same thing. That can’t be said for dead-end infections, no matter how effectively they exploit human tissues or how lethal they are.

Ridley’s favorite suspect is the dead Beijing General Yusen Zhou, who allegedly fell from a rooftop, and his early vaccine development:

Unfortunately for Kadlec’s sleuthing, as Worobey and Crits-Christoph pointed out to me, Merck submitted its own vaccine patent in the United States on February 24, four days before Zhou did. In both cases, the vaccine platform already existed, and merely had to be reconfigured to suit the new pathogen. There is nothing mysterious about it—no skullduggery involved in Dr. Zhou’s vaccine work, and the insinuation stains the dead vaccinologist’s reputation when he can no longer defend himself.

I’m not sure about Merck, but we now know Baric was developing a live-attenuated Chinese bat vaccine, now called COVID, well before Peng Zhou or anyone else in China.

1977 lab leak

Kristian Andersen, like Ridley, also lied about Shi’s publication date of RaTG13, but Andersen admitted it. Andersen, who famously drafted the “Proximal Origin” letter dismissing lab leak hypotheses, has now co-authored a paper admitting that the 1977 Russian flu originated in a lab. They admit it was a live attenuated vaccine trial, since the 1977 genome was linked to a 20-year-old vaccine.

new Andersen et al paper

Andersen now confirms Baric’s mechanism, which we previously described: a 2018 replication-competent attenuated virus, HKU3-Smix, that escaped containment.

Andersen et al with Munster reference

Andersen even cites Munster’s famous ferret transmission paper to support his analysis, but omits Munster’s own Rocky Mountain Lab animals — deer, mink, and Egyptian fruit bats — from the host range analysis entirely. Their omission is not incidental; including them would raise the question Andersen cannot answer.

Andersen then uses the 1977 admission to argue SARS2 is natural, based on the fact that its genomic structure differs from known vaccine candidates. But his own paper shows that live attenuated vaccines can be mistaken for natural spillover. He also mentions fruit bats as Ebola reservoir hosts, but ignores them as the SARS2 reservoir.

Andersen et al with fruit bat reference

The 1977 concession and the SARS2 conclusion cannot both be right using the same evidentiary standard. Andersen has admitted the template while denying the copy. They conclude the 1977 flu was a live attenuated vaccine (& so was SARS2):

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0092867426001716

