Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Oct 12

Dr. Rand Paul doesn't want to go back to ophthalmology.

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GeoffPainPhD
Oct 12

Kristian G Andersen says in his September 2024 paper "Genetic tracing of market wildlife and viruses at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic" Cell 187:5468–5482

"These estimates are consistent with surveillance and retrospective testing, which have found no evidence of substantial community transmission of COVID-19 prior to December 2019."

Then he cites as his reference 19 the paper you mention here "Chang, L., Zhao, L., Xiao, Y., Xu, T., Chen, L., Cai, Y., Dong, X., Wang, C., Xiao, X., Ren, L., et al. (2023). Serosurvey for SARS-CoV-2 among blood donors in Wuhan, China from September to December 2019. Protein Cell

14, 28–36.

DECLARATION OF INTERESTS

J.O.W. and N.M. receive funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(CDC) through contracts to J.O.W.’s institution unrelated to this research. M.A.S. receives contracts from the US Food & Drug Administration, US Department of Veterans Affairs, and Janssen Research & Development, all outside the scope of this work. R.F.G. is a cofounder of Zalgen Labs, a biotechnology company developing countermeasures for emerging viruses. A.C.-C. is an employee of Cultivarium, a nonprofit organization studying environmental

microbes, unrelated to the scope of this work. M.W., A.L.R., J.E.P., A.R., M.A.S., E.C.H., S.A.G., J.O.W., and K.G.A. have received consulting fees and/or provided compensated expert testimony on SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic. M.P.G.K. was involved in the WHO-convened SARSCoV- 2 origins mission.

Wicked man with University of Sydney friend "Eddie" Holmes.

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