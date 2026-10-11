Real Clear Science ran my editorial

Years later, with millions dead, there is still no definitive answer to the origins of COVID-19. Like the Texas Killing Fields, I thought it was a cold case that would never be solved. I was interested in the origins debate, but my background and backyard are in the local oil and gas industry. We might, however, find answers in U.S. documents.

Read my full editorial on RCS:

https://www.realclearscience.com/articles/2026/10/08/why_covid-19_may_have_started_at_the_university_of_north_carolina_1210178.html

Why would an engineer question a virologist? My story starts with oil and gas sales. The lab equipment used to develop drilling fluids measures viscosity. The thicker, the better—but if a fluid becomes too thick, the pumps can’t move it. As a mechanical engineer, I know that particle movement in a fluid is foundational science. But the ultimate fluid is the air we all breathe. If we study the (lab) animals that transmit SARS-CoV-2, we can reverse-engineer the scientist who trained the pathogen to spread through the air. There are 5,000 mammalian species on this planet, but only five have shown efficient transmission. All five mammals have been used in vaccine research at Baric’s partner lab, Rocky Mountain Lab (RML) in Montana. I have since started a blog, written a book, debated the World Health Organization, and had U.S. government investigators reference my findings. My theory holds that SARS-CoV-2 was developed as an animal vaccine in U.S. labs (UNC and RML), then shipped to Wuhan for testing, where it accidentally escaped. For years, the public has been told to choose between natural spillover and a Chinese lab leak. That is a false choice. The more important question is whether American animal-vaccine research helped create the virus. I began this investigation seeking answers in Wuhan. Instead, I found myself looking at U.S. laboratories and government grants. My evidence does not end the investigation, but it tells us where to begin.

I couldn’t get local Texas newspapers to publish it, but hopefully fellow Texan Rand Paul reads it.

Paul, Part 3

Last week’s post featured an image of Rand Paul running toward the TV cameras to present irrelevant evidence against Fauci. This week, Paul did the same, fanning the flames over a “weaponized” bacterium.

Before the Russian lab tech died of "pneumonia of unknown etiology," she told doctors she broke a test tube containing plague, a treatable bacterium, not a contagious virus. No one tested positive for Yersinia pestis, the bacterium that caused the Black Death.

Paul claimed he was flying blind, but he has an expensive, taxpayer-funded piece of software that lets him search Fauci’s files. Instead of searching for his favorite Chinese scientist, Zhou Yusen, or Russian bioweapons, he could have searched for Yersinia pestis and found it in Fauci’s inbox.

From my May 2026 post on Fauci’s secrets

In 2011, Rocky Mountain Lab quietly broke one of the most serious rules in U.S. biosecurity. A Principal Investigator engineered Yersinia pestis, a plague bacterium resistant to multiple antibiotics. Such work requires prior approval from the US CDC’s Division of Select Agents and Toxins (DSAT). RML never had it.

The violations weren’t covert because published papers openly listed the unauthorized plague strains in their methods sections. They came to light only during a DSAT inspection in November 2011, when CDC inspectors asked about the resistant strains. Days later, RML’s biosafety officer admitted they existed but claimed they’d already been destroyed.

By December 2011, DSAT referred the case to the HHS Inspector General, citing violations of 42 CFR 73.13. The NIH Director, Francis Collins, didn’t hear about it from his own agency. Collins first learned of the problem from an email in the CDC Director’s morning briefing, sent by Tom Frieden. Only then did Fauci scramble to explain that RML’s work had been “an unfortunate situation,” not deliberate misconduct.

Meanwhile, the CDC had just given RML a glowing safety review, praising its oversight as “highly laudatory.” In other words, plague strains were illegally engineered, yet Fauci himself dismissed the incident as little more than a bureaucratic hiccup.

Early next year, in 2012, Fauci received an email from the NIAID public relations department regarding an incident:

Dr. Fauci, in case the situation at RML becomes public, we have prepared the language below for possible use in response to media/congressional inquiries, should we receive them. We may not need this, but we should be prepared.

In 2025, that research continued on immune-evasion mechanisms of the plague. Paul, like many, thinks COVID was a bioweapon because of immune evasion (asymptomatic spread), but that is typical animal vaccine research.

Bioweapon research?

A logical point I repeatedly make in the early chapters of the book was well summarized by Alex Berenson:

What about engineered viruses and bacteria? In reality, biological weapons are essentially useless as weapons. They are uncontrollable once released, far more lethal to old people than military-age men, and expensive and difficult to develop and deliver. And they face an inevitable tradeoff between lethality and contagiousness. Rudimentary biological weapons were popular hundreds of years ago but went out of favor by 1900. Modern kinetic weapons are far more lethal for the price, chemical weapons are easier to make and use, and nuclear are the only doomsday/balance-of-power devices that nation-states need. No terrorist group has ever managed to develop biological weapons, despite diligent efforts. So, as usual, bioweapons and infectious disease scientists are trying to exploit a crisis (if not outright create one) to justify the billions of dollars in annual funding they receive.

Baric’s unpublished emails

Ralph Baric spent the entire day in his small UNC office, drafting emails and grant proposals. UNC handed most of these records over to Congress and Rand Paul, who has chosen not to release them.

Paul’s computer has taxpayer-funded software called Everlaw. Type in "From: Baric" and "To: Daszak," and the screen lights up. But he wants to talk about monkeys at Fort Detrick or bioweapons in Russia, so I want to talk about Paul.

My Open Letter to the Conservative Elite & Liberal Media

I’m going to move to remove Senator Paul from the lab leak committee.

A few of you have contacted me privately, which gives me confidence to walk the plank on this one-man mutiny. His young staff is great, but Paul has failed us on Fauci. He even teamed up with a Marxist professor to carry Baric’s water.

Instead of releasing the Baric emails showing Fauci funded DEFUSE, Paul went after Fauci’s innocent secretary. The first rule of business is don’t mess with the secretary. The first rule of investigation is don’t sit on the evidence.

U.S. Right to Know spent years fighting for Baric’s emails, but they sat in Paul’s inbox the whole time. UNC cooperated with the Republican-led Congress, which refuses to cooperate with the public.

Reporters, you don’t need to like me or Paul’s politics. Part of why I got into this lab leak debate was that a bunch of men ganged up on an innocent woman, Shi Zhengli. The same is happening to Fauci’s secretary.

So ask one question: why hasn’t Paul released Baric’s emails?

Then came Baric’s 2026 testimony. Paul didn’t show up. He left his young staff to face the dungeon master alone. As Baric was chaperoned out of the Senate hallways, he hinted to those around him that he’d gotten away with murder.

Baric told a story about playing Dungeons & Dragons. He enjoys taking characters to the brink of death, only to save them from his own creation.

In D.C., the villains seem to always win. But the game isn’t over until the people investigating Baric decide to stop playing.

Paul has stopped playing. I’m asking you to help me put someone in his seat who won’t.

Why protect Baric?

As best I can tell, most members of Congress, and more importantly, their staffers, genuinely believe Baric is innocent. The idea is that they could get Baric into a SCIF (top-secret setting), and he would spill the beans on China.

But how long do you get to keep your job as a politician or staffer if you accuse a fellow American of creating COVID? When Paul releases Baric’s emails, I think the American public will be appalled.

Like Paul, virologists try to defend Baric

https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/jvi.00890-26

UNC still building $8M BSL3 lab for a retired Baric

The new biolab funding came from the $65M slush fund called READDI, which Fauci funneled to Baric before leaving NIAID. The BSL3 lab will have aerobiology equipment in 10,000 square feet of lab space on the 9th floor of the UNC campus.

https://facilities.unc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/256/2025/12/cip-26137-burnett-womack-bsl3-project-brief.pdf

Dr Quay to take Fauci’s old office?

A few months ago, Dr. Steven Quay gave an interview about his lab leak book, and it has already received a critical review.

Open rumors suggest Quay is taking Fauci’s old NIAID position. That now seems like a formality.

https://www.science.org/content/article/anti-fauci-lab-leak-proponent-listed-nih-directory-denies-being-hired

Science obtained images of an entry in NIH’s Enterprise Directory naming Steven Quay, a doctor and biotech entrepreneur known for unproven theories on the origin of COVID-19, as an employee in the office of the director of the NIAID. But after inquiries from Science yesterday, Quay’s entry in the directory disappeared. Quay declined to answer repeated queries about whether he was offered any job at NIAID, NIH, or the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), NIH’s parent agency. But he told Science he has “been in discussions with senior HHS and NIH officials about possible government service.” Would Quay accept the NIAID director job? “I would give it serious consideration,” he says. “I am willing to devote the next chapter of my career to working within HHS and NIH to help restore trust in science and to move the amazing work our HHS scientists conduct into the clinic for the benefit of the American people.” But, Quay adds, “I would not commit to accepting a hypothetical position without knowing its mandate, authority, responsibilities, and terms.”

Quay reads the blog and knows our bat vaccine theory well. So well done, Jay Bhattacharya and Robert Kennedy. But watch your six, Quay, because Building 31 is full of (Munster & Feldmann) snakes.

Munster’s trial update?

Delayed until 2027. Maybe by then Paul will release all the emails between Baric and Munster, because there are a lot of them.

Brownstone republished our Major Murphy article

https://brownstone.org/articles/new-clarity-on-the-creation-of-the-virus-vaccine/

I forwarded my Brownstone article to Jim Gimlett of DARPA, who in 2017 emailed Daszak with the dumb idea of vaccinating Chinese bats in Wuhan.

Why Wuhan?

I often tell readers to avoid the wet market debate like the plague. But one question natural-origin scientists can never answer: why Wuhan? Baric, Daszak, Fauci, and Gimlett answer it, but if they want to debate the Wuhan wet market, see below.

NIH director Jay Bhattacharya announced that Kristian Andersen gave a natural-origin presentation at NIH. No link to the talk, but Andersen did post his slides.

https://andersen-lab.com/files/2026.10.06_Andersen_NIH.pdf

Andersen’s misleading slide above claims there were no COVID antibodies before 2020. But the CDC found antibodies in West Coast blood donors in December 2019; at the same time, Andersen claims the Wuhan wet market is the source.

https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/72/12/e1004/6012472?login=false

These findings indicate that SARS-CoV-2–reactive antibodies were detected in 106 specimens, a small percentage of blood donations from California, Oregon, and Washington, as early as 13–16 December 2019.

CREID funded again

Remember, Fauci’s CREID grant for Baric, Daszak, Linfa Wang, and Dani Anderson funded DARPA DEFUSE. It was canceled, but now it’s back on.

https://www.science.org/content/article/nih-revives-network-study-emerging-diseases-its-new-restrictions-baffle-scientists

Earlier this year, academic lobbyists renewed it. Nothing lasts longer than a temporary government program. Ironically, that line came from Ronald Reagan, who appointed the judge who overturned it.

A federal judge in Massachusetts ordered the NIH to restore the roughly 900 grants named in the lawsuits, including many focused on studying vaccine hesitancy, LGBTQ+ health, and diversity, equity, and inclusion in the medical field. U.S. District Judge William Young, whom President Ronald Reagan appointed, ruled the terminations void and unlawful, stating during a hearing that in all his years on the bench, he’d “never seen” discrimination by the government to this extent.

An American moral panic = $50B bureaucracy

Where did the $50 billion NIH budget come from? A moral panic about the Soviets nuking Americans from outer space:

Mission Lost: How NIH Leaders Stole Its Promise to America The NIH describes its mission as to advance research that will “enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness” for Americans. But is NIH delivering on that promise? That worthy objective has worked to insulate the NIH from scrutiny of its spending by both the executive branch and Congress, leading to an ever- growing budget over the past six decades. Yet, this increased spending has been accompanied by a slowdown in the improvement of longevity, which has grown only half as fast as before. The United States government’s 150-year history of modest funding of peacetime research ended on October 4, 1957, when the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first artificial satellite. That traumatized America. As President Lyndon B Johnson later recalled that day, “Now, somehow, in some new way, the sky seemed almost alien. I also remember the profound shock of realizing that it might be possible for another nation to achieve technological superiority over this great country of ours.” In 1958, in urgent response to Sputnik and its associated challenges, the federal government launched three vast initiatives and three smaller but still large ones: NASA was created to challenge the Russians in space. The National Defense Education Act was passed to boost the education of many more scientists. The Advanced Research Projects Agency (later DARPA) was created After 1958, the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) budgets were increased manyfold. The NSF was deemed to have failed America—the Russians were in space!—but over the next few years, its budgets were nevertheless increased nearly 10-fold to boost the training of scientists and reinforce the National Defense Education Act of 1958. The Small Business Investment Act of 1958 Although NIH was not directly tied to the space program, the general flurry of activity to close the science gap with the Soviet Union resulted in a fourfold increase in the NIH budget in four years.

https://www.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/2025-11/Working-Paper-85.pdf

An interview with Pete from Hamilton, Montana