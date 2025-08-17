Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
Let me introduce:

"One Health" has an earlier pedigree than I knew. The false narratives emanating from One health had already been created by 2004, and one author of this drivel now works at EcoHealth Alliance.

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/one-health-has-an-earlier-pedigree

"They had all the mumbo-jumbo and the concept of how to use One Health down 20 years ago. Thanks to Paula Jardine at The Conservative Woman for finding this nugget. Read the 12 recommendations!"

Meryl Nass - 28.01.2024

-

And here we find them all.

Editorial Board One Health Outlook

https://onehealthday.com/ohp/who-we-are/editorial-board-one-health-journal

-

Fast Forward:

In case there was any question or controversy regarding the purpose of One Health, this article should alleviate it.

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/in-case-there-was-any-question-or

„Governance, my friend, is the bottom line, with a hefty serving of equity, inclusivity, accountability and sustainability.“

Meryl Nass - Aug 10, 2025

… introducing

One Health governance: theory, practice and ethics

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949704324000283

Yinling Zhou, Roger Frutos, Issam Bennis, Mayumi D. Wakimoto

Science in One Health - Volume 3, 2024, 100089

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.soh.2024.100089

-

… PPP inside. And bio-fascism.

