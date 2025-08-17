For the past three years, I’ve portrayed Dutchman Vincent Munster as the lone figure who took Ralph Baric’s SARS-CoV-2 genome and transformed it into something much more dangerous—a transmissible animal vaccine. Inject one bat, and the vaccine could spread through the air to the next, and the next. It’s incredible technology that only a few people on Earth could create.

A German postdoc identified Covid as a contagious vaccine

However, Munster likely had assistance, and it was from Heinz Feldmann. Feldmann is the German boss of Munster at the Rocky Mountain Lab (RML) in Montana.

Feldmann’s path led from Germany to Canada’s BSL4 lab in Winnipeg, near the North Dakota border, and then southwest to Hamilton, Montana, in 2008, where he opened RML’s new BSL4 facility. Since then, he’s been Fauci’s chief scientist at RML, leading the Disease Modeling and Transmission team.

In 2009, Feldmann spent $3 million studying Syrian golden hamsters and SARS-CoV-1 — the same hamsters that, a decade later, would become a key transmission model for SARS-CoV-2.

$3M 2009 RML grant on hamsters and SARS1

By 2011, Feldmann’s young postdoc, Vincent Munster, was gathering American deer mice and setting up breeding colonies for (Egyptian) fruit bats — two more species that would later play major roles in COVID-19 transmission studies.

$3.3M 2011 RML grant on fruit bats, Munster, and deer mice

That year, Feldmann’s team published its first paper on a “disseminating” Ebola vaccine for monkeys in Africa. The 2011 research described traits that would later define SARS-CoV-2: efficient spread, the ability to reach remote wildlife populations, potential for reinfection, and vertical transmission from mother to offspring.

Feldmann’s Ebola vaccine used a herpesvirus (CMV) vector. Eight years later, in 2019, Baric provided RML with a live attenuated bat coronavirus vaccine. In transmissible vaccine research, the choice of vector — whether herpes, Lassa, VSV, rabies, or SARS — is less important than the animal transmission model: fruit bats, hamsters, and deer mice.

$2M 2014 RML grant started a deer mice colony

From 2011 to 2017, Fauci and Feldmann spent $15 million on wildlife vaccination projects, explicitly “using the concept of a disseminating vaccine vector.”

$2.7M 2017 grant referenced self-disseminating vaccines

Between 2016 and 2018, Munster tested Egyptian fruit bats with SARS-like genomes received from Baric. By 2018, Munster had secured a DARPA PREEMPT grant that mentioned aerosol coronavirus vaccination in Egyptian fruit bats. In 2019, he became a partner on Baric’s U01 CREID project (aka DARPA Defuse TA2).

Fauci’s U01 CREID grant awarded to Daszak, Baric and RML

Meanwhile, Feldmann had his own DARPA PREEMPT grant for a transmissible Ebola vaccine for bats and a Lassa vaccine for African rats.

From 2009 to 2023, Feldmann’s lab collaborated with Baric and researched transmissible vaccines for deer and deer mice. Every mammal flagged in the WHO SAGO origins report could be found in either Munster’s or Feldmann’s Montana labs — all linked to transmissible vaccine research.

$6.5M 2024 RML grant for bats

In 2024, Feldmann’s lab received $6.5 million to research COVID-related vaccines in livestock, such as deer, and in unconventional hosts, like bats.

Who is Feldmann?

Dr. Heinz Feldmann graduated from the University of Marburg in Germany in 1988 with an MD and PhD. Over the next 25 years, he has worked in the highest biosafety level 4 containment labs at the CDC, Canada, and now at RML.

Feldmann (red hat in video) trained Munster (shaved head) in the rotten work of bat sample collection in Africa. Now you know why they researched self-spreading bat vaccines.

In the 10-year-old video below, a similar incident appears to have occurred with a vaccine developed by Feldmann from RML and administered to a Western woman in Wuhan, later identified as Dani Anderson.

Needlesticks are a common injury in biolabs. And a self-spreading bat vaccine developed at RML could help explain the unusual transmission models of COVID-19.

Bad Bat article

Nature Magazine didn’t declare that Colorado State University in Fort Collins also kept an Egyptian fruit bat colony for the Rocky Mountain Lab. The article also failed to mention that the German bat lab in Riems (FLI) found the bats to be a “reservoir host” for SARS2.

Colonies are expensive to establish and maintain; bats have longer pregnancies and fewer pups than the standard laboratory mouse. Only a handful of the more than 1,450 species of bat have been bred in research colonies around the world. These include Linfa Wang’s cave nectar bats, Jamaican fruit bats (Artibeus jamaicensis) in Fort Collins, Colorado, Egyptian fruit bats (Rousettus aegyptiacus) on the island of Riems in Germany and big brown bats (Eptesicus fuscus) in Hamilton, Canada. None of the colonies features the key coronavirus-hosting horseshoe bats (Rhinolophus spp.). “People have tried and failed,” to breed those bats, probably because researchers don’t know enough about their roosting preferences, said Aaron Irving, an infectious-diseases researcher at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.

Irving, a former Duke colleague of Dani Anderson, correctly claimed it’s impossible to breed the fragile insect-eating Chinese horseshoe bats in captivity; therefore, Feldmann et al. had to test in Wuhan, where they used “wild-caught” Chinese horseshoe bats.

Bats and rabies vaccines

Bats rarely bite, but when they do, the results can be deadly. While dog and other land animal bites used to be the primary cause, bats are now responsible for the majority of rabies deaths in America.

In June 2025, the Wyoming health department tracked down more than 200 people after a mass rabies exposure at Grand Teton National Park. “At least 200 guests who stayed at Jackson Lake Lodge may have been exposed to a suspected bat colony at the hotel.”

Bats, the only flying mammals, have become the leading source of rabies fatalities in recent years. From the American Society for Microbiology:

Scientists and virologists wanted to do something about the 55,000 deaths caused by rabies each year. The pre-pandemic plan was to vaccinate bats against rabies (and SARS) with self-spreading vaccines.

The above scientist, Daniel Streicker, produced an interesting diagram showing the difference between Baric’s safer, transferable vaccine and Munster’s more dangerous, transmissible bat vaccine. Ironically, Streicker was kicked off Munster’s winning DARPA team because his methods were expensive but safer.

Baric’s safer transferrable vax (top) vs Munster’s cheap transmissible bat vax(bottom)

Max Planck scientist Guy Reeves provides the best background on this risky bat research.

Origins of the Hawaiian Hoary Bat Revealed

The bats somehow flew from the American West Coast to Hawaii, a distance of over 2,000 miles, with a strong tailwind:

“We used tiny bits of wing tissue and powerful DNA sequencing and analytical tools to estimate both the time and place of origin for this unique and cryptic mammal,” said Dr. Kevin Olival, Senior Research Scientist at EcoHealth Alliance and study co-author.

https://www.usgs.gov/news/state-news-release/origins-hawaiian-hoary-bat-revealed