Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Walter Siegrist's avatar
Walter Siegrist
11h

This excerpt from Dr Jim Haslam’s research takes us away from the purely clinical and legal front line and straight into the epistemic and technological engine room of the lab-origin complex.

The text brings together two highly controversial strands: on the one hand, the absurd, almost banal logistics of bat research in high-security laboratories (BSL4), and on the other, the molecular biological blueprint that reveals a striking correspondence between a 2018 military research proposal (DARPA DEFUSE) and the actual clinical pathologies of COVID-19 from 2020 onwards.

https://jimhaslam.substack.com/p/dr-haslam-thank-you-for-your-interest

https://x.com/RealWsiegrist/status/2078881119806595316?s=20

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
2h

Here is the Moderna patent for Covid-19 Neucloids virus: As reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, Senator Tuberville spoke to the Alabama Grocers Association about the financial difficulties the country faces. Following his remarks about the U.S. government’s enormous deficit spending, he mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic

Covid absolutely destroyed our country, and we allowed it to happen through federal regulations and shutting down schools, nobody going to work, our health care went to hell in a handbasket. It was devastating, and where did it start?

It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened? At the end of the day, you're going to find out, and of course, everybody said this was a conspiracy theory: it was done on purpose. Made us all sick. It wasn't as bad physically for those of us that didn't have bad health problems. If you had a bad health problem, you really struggled with it, but when POTUS 45 was in.

America held The Covid-19 virus in a Level 4 Bio Lab from 2013 to 2019, but for 6 years, in North Carolina before releasing it in Wuhan, China, as a Military Project, at the Military Games there, where 100 Countries sent their Military Athletes to compete (according to a document suppressed by Biden, released in 2025) and that is how the virus was spread around the world by America as a Military Operation - Servicemembers were deployed to conduct mass murder faked as a "public health emergency". Now they might be for sale. That said, adding up the best official figures that can be found (by Chat GPT and other internet searches) yields a conservative estimate of approximately 600,000 - 800,000 military personnel deployed worldwide by the end of 2020. The true cumulative headcount was almost certainly higher Covid-19 wasn’t a “mismanaged public health crisis”. It was and remains a war. Sasha Latypova 27.10.2025 and Senator Tuberville 1819 News on Monday, July 14 2025 and the vaccines which in America, POTUS 45 released after he used the Prep Act at least 10 times, to force his vaccines onto America and the World at the same time as Tedos in Europe and AUKUS for England, Australia and America and Albert Bourla said in a statement that Operation Warp Speed and the development of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna “is a profound public health achievement” (It was and remains a war, as above) that was achieved under the leadership of Trump during the president’s first term - by Zachary Stieber Senior Reporter 9/3/2025 Epoch Times

You will recall that in America, those who refused to be vaccinated, in the Armed Forces, were removed and returned to Civvy Street.......

Mculloch said that Trump won't discuss his vaccines or his relationship with Bill Gates, who you will recall he had a sit down meal with, after being re-elected POTUS 47, so is Bill Gates the financier for both Trump and Biden and the release of Moderna's Covid-19 and the vaccines which followed, which The Expose revealed, POTUS 45 Trump, had used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force them into Law and all that has since followed?

According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, the hidden data about the COVID-19 vaccine reveals a deliberate suppression of adverse effects, including spike protein toxicity, infertility and autoimmune disorders, orchestrated by corrupt health agencies and Big Pharma to "push a depopulation agenda" under the guise of public safety. This deception, exposed through leaked communications and whistleblower testimonies, confirms that the so-called "vaccine" was a bioweapon designed to harm humanity "while enriching globalist elites and the pharmaceutical cartel". Brighteon 17.10.2025

Moderna's Covid-19 virus in 2013 Basically it is irrefutable proof that Moderna created the Covid-19 virus and here are the Patents for it: ModernaGate: Moderna wins Award for Deadly Covid Vaccine it was able to create prior to 2019 because “Murderna” is responsible for creating the Covid-19 Virus in a BioLab… #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG By The Exposé on April 30, 2023 https://christine257.substack.com/p/cctcggcgggcacgt Moderna's Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG may evade vaccines or the protection of natural immunity. CDC Moderna was part of the planning and implementation of covid-19, gain-of-function experimentation, and vaccine profiteering. Here are the patents: US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. Inventor: Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9587003B2: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – 2016-02-04 Application filed by ModernaTx Inc. Inventor: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose. https://christine257.substack.com/p/moderna-patented-a-19-nucleotide I suppose, with all of the money generated from the above Covid-19 virus Patent, the creators deserve a medal, or something much worse, but they live amongst us and have never been held to account for anything.

May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) proving that Moderna owned the copyright for Covid-19 Neucloids from 2013.

Moderna could not have made their Covid vaccine without the Covid virus to work from which they had the patent for from 2013 or before.

BioNTech said the patent office's decision to maintain Moderna's European patent "does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid."

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/

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