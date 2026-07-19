While researching Chapter 12 — the case that COVID was a bat vaccine — I tried to fact-check myself by going around Linfa Wang’s postdocs. The world of bat immunology is very small, and most of them work with or for Linfa. The most famous protégé of Linfa is Danielle Anderson, whose presence at the Wuhan BSL4 lab has never been explained. In 2014, Linfa told us why:

The other practical reason is that these guys, the [Chinese horseshoe] microbats, are much harder to handle in a BSL4 environment because they are insectivorous. We have done two challenging experiments for SARS1, and my technician will never do that again because these [Chinese] bats, to keep them alive in BSL4, is a challenge. We don’t, of course, have insects to fly into BSL4 for them to naturally eat. So we have live worms that we fly in front of them with forceps to feed the small bats. And then eventually they know how to eat it, but we have to do that twice a day for each bat, and it’s a lot of work.

In an EcoHealth article, Linfa jokingly called the BSL4 bat feeding process a “puppet show.” Chinese horseshoe bats were the source of SARS1, so they were already of interest to Linfa. In 2005, Linfa infected Chinese bats with SARS in his Australian BSL4 lab. The SARS1 bat challenge trial was unpublished, but Dani was at the same Australian lab from 2006 to 2008.

Linfa and Dani’s colleague feeding worms to Chinese bats in December 2005.

In 2009, Shi Zhengli’s Wuhan research team had captured a few Chinese horseshoe bats from the wild. The bats were used as lab animals and needed to be fed every day. During a spring festival, Shi’s students were on holiday, so Shi quietly assumed the task of feeding the bats.

In 2017, both Shi and Dani visited Colorado State University for a bat conference. This bat meeting included Vincent Munster, who visited the WIV back in 2015. In 2017, a NIAID representative in Beijing visited Shi in Wuhan and made reference to live bats in the lab.

In 2018, Munster and Baric wrote, “Therefore, it would be interesting to perform an experimental inoculation study using Chinese horseshoe bats… to investigate if more efficient virus replication and shedding can be observed in these animals.”

In June 2018, the WIV had filed patents for a “worm-eating bat cage,” having already tried to set up a Rhinolophus bat breeding colony several times and failed. Instead, they used “wild-caught” captive Rhinolophus sinicus bats as outlined in DARPA Defuse, likely “captured from Taiyi cave,” located one hour south of Wuhan.

In a draft of the DARPA Defuse proposal, Linfa laid out the bat vaccine plan. Since “we have found that the immune dampening features are (similar) in all bat species,” we could create a bat vaccine using our fruit bat colony in Singapore, they are much easier to feed and breed than Chinese microbats. And then “extend the test to a small group of wild-caught Rhinolophus sinicus bats at the WIV.”

In a DEFUSE draft, Baric’s comments (BRS) describe the same bat vaccine plan. “If we’re proposing experimental work with bats, we should specify that we’ll use SARS-CoV & SADS-CoV host species (Rhinolophus) which can be readily obtained by our Chinese colleagues at WIV,” added Jon Epstein of EcoHealth.

Linfa included a peculiar pathway analysis:

Figure 7 in DARPA Defuse 2018 draft (Fig 8 in final)

In a 2013 Fauci-led meeting in Washington, D.C., Daszak reminded the audience that Chinese bats (Rhinolophus) aren’t on the endangered list (4:21:30). Munster said “working with bats” in a BSL4 was hard, but he was trying to create an Egyptian fruit bat colony. Basically, Daszak and Baric asked Dani and Linfa to do the exact same thing Munster and Fauci had done in 2018: grab some “wild-caught” bats, put them in the Wuhan BSL4 lab, and run bat vaccination experiments.

The only reason Wuhan became the epicenter of the SARS2 outbreak: Shi had the only BSL4 capable of keeping these picky-eating Chinese bats alive in captivity for a bat vaccine trial. Daszak even confirmed what Dani was doing in that Wuhan BSL4.

Dr Haslam

Once again, I tried to fact-check myself by going around Linfa’s postdocs. I approached a distant colleague in Australia, who published a SARS2 bat immunology paper, whose title I stole for Chapter 12: Of Bats and Men.

Of Bats and Men 2021 paper by Linfa’s colleagues

The papers’ bat immunologists claimed, “Insights gained from bats, which exhibit minimal disease in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection, offer an informative perspective and may guide future development of new (human) therapies.” I asked one of the co-authors for feedback on SARS2 biological pathways and Figure 7/8 from DARPA Defuse.

The Australian professor replied, “Dr Haslam, thank you for taking an interest in our work,” but for the record, I’m not a doctor. I will wear the title in this bat vaccine debate. The professor cc’d one of Linfa’s postdocs, the very person I’d been trying to avoid.

My table was based on Linfa’s 2018 research in DARPA Defuse, which aligned perfectly with every weird biological pathway of COVID-19.

Understood as a bat vaccine, COVID’s stranger details finally made sense. I closed the chapter with this:

But Linfa had a clear conscience. He resigned from his prestigious position as Duke’s Emerging Infectious Disease program director. Even the best-laid plans of bats and men often go awry.

Congressman calls for shutdown of RML

Secretary Kennedy and Director Bhattacharya: As a follow-up to the letter Senator Joni Ernst and I sent in January concerning dangerous bat virus research at the NIH Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana, I am writing again regarding the alarming U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charge, whistleblower allegations, and media reports about recent international pathogen smuggling, biosafety breaches, and related cover-ups associated with dangerous animal research tied to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s RML. To protect national security interests and rein in federal waste, fraud, and abuse, I urge HHS and NIH to conduct an immediate safety stand-down at RML to pause all research activities and permanently wind down this facility’s operations. Anthony Fauci may have left the NIH, but his shameful legacy lives on. On June 2, 2026, the DOJ Eastern District of Michigan charged two foreign-born NIH RML researchers, Dr. Vincent Munster and Dr. Claude Kwe, with “conspiracy to smuggle monkeypox” samples from the Republic of Congo “into the United States and providing false statements to federal law enforcement.” According to an undated and unsigned whistleblower letter recently received by the nonprofit government watchdog White Coat Waste and shared with my office, the whistleblower alleged that the NIH was aware of this smuggling for months before the DOJ’s investigation and proceeded to cover it up. The letter states: “The NIH powers did not inform the RML campus and went into full coverup mode.” Munster has since been quietly removed from the HHS directory, and the smuggling incident remains under investigation. The whistleblower letter further alleges that an RML lab accident first reported by White Coat Waste in January 2026—involving a lab staffer exposed to an Ebola-like virus—was caused by a monkey bite and was also covered up. The letter states: “These decisions have come from the main NIH campus in Bethesda.” Another incident involving the theft, loss, or release of a select agent or toxin occurred at RML in February 2026. Few details have been released, further highlighting NIH’s secrecy surrounding dangerous accidents that could impact staff, the surrounding community, and the health of the entire country. I warned about Ebola research at RML in my January 12, 2026 letter. This lab is breeding and experimenting on bats with zoonotic viruses, including SARS, coronavirus, and Ebola. Specifically, Dr. Munster and Dr. Kwe’s research included how monkeypox can “cross the species barrier.” NIH’s biosafety problems are not isolated to RML. In March 2025, the NIH paused research at the NIAID Biosafety Level 4 Integrated Research Facility (IRF) at Fort Detrick—which conducts Ebola and coronavirus research—because of immediate biosafety concerns that caused Director Bhattacharya’s “blood to chill.” Ralph Baric of UNC-Chapel Hill is retiring and faces debarment from federal funding for his “pattern of deception” and for not being “forthcoming” about prior bat coronavirus gain-of-function research. A grand jury also indicted Dr. David Morens, Fauci’s longtime adviser, for conspiracy to hide government documents related to the origins of COVID-19. These Fauci-connected individuals’ actions reveal a dangerous pattern of rogue scientists abusing taxpayer dollars for reckless animal experimentation. Earlier this year, Dr. Bhattacharya and colleagues wrote: “On pandemic preparedness, no matter one’s position on the origin of SARS-CoV-2, NIAID’s work clearly neither prevented the pandemic nor prevented Americans from suffering among the highest levels of all-cause excess mortality in the developed world during that time.” Yet under the guise of “pandemic preparedness” and “biodefense,” Fauci’s RML continues conducting dangerous animal experiments involving some of the world’s deadliest pathogens—including Ebola, Marburg, hantaviruses, plague, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Nipah, and other agents with fatality rates as high as 90%. Secretive NIH monkey lab accidents and virus-smuggling scandals sound like something ripped straight from Anthony Fauci’s playbook, yet somehow this dangerous madness continues years after his departure. It is likely due, in part, to the fact that many NIH employees are holdovers from Fauci’s tenure, including former close colleagues involved in gain-of-function research and the COVID lab leak cover-up. Fauci fostered a culture of deception, recklessness, and zero accountability that put Americans at risk and eroded public trust in our health institutions. The whistleblower’s allegations about RML reflect that. In March, I joined 11 Republican colleagues in requesting that the FY2027 Labor-HHS appropriations bill condition new NIH spending on eliminating Fauci-era programs like those at RML. It should not take an act of Congress for NIH to use its existing authority to end these dangerous Fauci-approved animal research programs and remove the bad actors responsible. While I appreciate the April 2, 2026 response, HHS and NIH failed to answer all of my questions. It is alarming that the American people received more transparency on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) than HHS and NIH have provided about Fauci-era live bat research. I therefore request answers to the following: • Did the United States fund live bat research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, directly or indirectly? • Provide a complete list of all NIH grants, contracts, cooperative agreements, subawards, and other taxpayer-funded projects involving live bats during 2017–2020, as well as any currently funded, approved, or pending projects, including associated records, communications, Vertebrate Animals Sections (VAS), IACUC approvals, and Animal Welfare Assurance numbers. • Provide a complete list of NIH intramural projects involving live bats during 2017–2020, along with all currently funded, approved, or pending projects and the same supporting documentation described above. I urge you to reject Fauci’s corruption and deliver on President Donald J. Trump’s promise of “radical transparency.” Thank you for your attention to this matter. Sincerely, Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. Member of Congress from Arizona

The original congressional letter

The original January 2026 letter, referenced above and linked below, was very close to being perfect.

https://www.whitecoatwaste.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/NIH-Bat-Labs-Bicameral-Letter-Jan-12-2026.pdf

January 2025 congressional letter

References 8 and 10 show Egyptian fruit bats in the Rocky Mountain Lab.

January 2025 congressional letter references

The congressional letter would have been perfect if they had replaced page 7 with DEFUSE page 14:

2018 DARPA Defuse reference to Egyptian fruit bats

The letter just needed to add one reference: Egyptian fruit bats are the reservoir host for SARS2.

2020 SARS2 test results on Egyptian fruit bats

I told you, understood as a bat vaccine, COVID’s stranger details finally made sense.





