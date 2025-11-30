Dr Raszek uploaded another lab leak video. He provided a detailed timeline of gain-of-function research from 1997 to 2011.

Here's more on Baric’s technology. I like his description of Vincent Munster's technology: infectious through air.

More Raszek videos to come, but his entire series can be found here:

1997–2000: The Foundations

Mouse Hepatitis Virus (MHV) host expansion — a classic gain-of-function moment.

Creation of the first infectious cDNA clone of a coronavirus — proof reverse genetics could work.

2002–2003: From DNA to SARS

The first synthetic coronavirus (MHV-A59) built entirely from DNA.

SARS-1 outbreak begins; NIAID funds vaccine-oriented GoF work.

Baric Lab creates the first infectious SARS-CoV clone (Urbani strain).

2004–2006: Bats, Furin, and BioShield

Discovery of horseshoe bats as SARS reservoirs (Daszak, Shi, Linfa).

First engineered furin cleavage sites in SARS-CoV spike.

U.S. biodefense programs inject billions into viral countermeasure R&D.

2007–2011: Synthetic Viruses & Ethical Lines

Lethal SARS-CoV created in mice (MA15).

“No See’m” mutagenesis technique debuts.

Synthetic Bat-CoV shown to infect human airway cells.

Fauci publicly defends gain-of-function research as a “necessary risk.”

2003 meeting

Raszek found what I buried in my book: Fauci met Baric in 2003 during a SARS1 vaccine meeting in Washington, D.C.

Fauci famously testified he barely knew Baric.

Did Baric vaccinate his UNC lab staff?

We previously asked the question, but now we have an answer. Yes, Baric was planning to vaccinate his UNC lab staff in 2018!

Notice Baric highlighted the SARS2 genome in the lower left corner of his 2018 presentation:

The new SARSr-CoV is now called SARS-CoV-2

A young journalist has D.C. gossiping about Baric

What was Emily Kopp’s thank-you letter for bringing attention to Baric’s role in the creation and cover-up of Covid? A nasty hit piece by the GoF cartel. Who was the primary source of the pathetic piece? One of Baric’s only defenders: Alex Washburne.

You can judge a man (or woman) by their enemies.

Dr McCullough calls on NIH to release the Baric files

Notice the mention of Alex Washburne, who acts as NIH director Jay Bhattacharya’s media proxy. The rest of the interview is here:

Who opposes GoF reform?

NIH director Jay himself couldn't care less about banning domestic GoF. Why? China did it.

I doubt US scientists are sending death threats if China did it.

Lab leak death threats

Former CDC director Robert Redfield said a “very, very prominent scientist” sent him a letter suggesting he should “do science a favor and end his life.”

The strongest evidence for a lab leak comes from Major Joseph Murphy, who discovered the DARPA Defuse document in a top-secret Pentagon folder and leaked it to the media, which did nothing with it.

Murphy wrote, “I learned about the fear of Dr. Fauci’s influence in my first month as the 2020-2021 Commandant’s Fellow at DARPA. The power structure and internal biosecurity enterprise battles were also explained to me at this time.” He continued, “Keeping this [Chinese origin] bracketed in case it turns out the spike protein was designed and/or made in the US and tested in Wuhan.”

Everyone wants lab leak intel released, but that already happened

Murphy also wrote, “I possess the security clearance to view Covid origins intelligence and analysis.” However, the media's talking heads want someone in the US government to tell them that the US government created COVID.

Early in the pandemic, there was a US intel news report about a potential November 2019 outbreak in Wuhan. This would have been one month before anyone reported anything. It turns out to be false. During testimony, the intelligence agency (NCMI) first learned of COVID-19 in December 2019.

The strongest evidence for an October 2019 lab leak is the cell phone report. The antibody test results confirmed that COVID was already spreading in California by December.

These findings indicate that SARS-CoV-2–reactive antibodies were detected in 106 specimens, a small percentage of blood donations from California, Oregon, and Washington, as early as 13–16 December 2019. The presence of these serum antibodies indicates that isolated SARS-CoV-2 infections may have occurred in the western portion of the United States earlier than previously recognized or that a small portion of the population may have pre-existing antibodies that bind the SARS-CoV-2 S protein.

Three sick in Wuhan?

The head intelligence agency, ODNI, did release its report on three Wuhan technicians who fell ill, but it wasn’t COVID.

The DIA, which is the CIA for the Pentagon, did release its restriction site analysis, but Baric tricked them. When the US government asked Baric (aka the Big Cheese) if the SARS2 genome was engineered, he told them no.

Baric’s early US intel report

Baric did not mention the obvious SARS2 furin cleavage site in his US intel presentation. BSEG or B Group is a group of US academics with security clearances:

They are the same biologist writing grandiose emails to Baric during the pandemic

And they are the same people co-signing Bob Kadlec’s Muddy Waters report (claiming China’s PLA did it).

CCP propaganda?

If Zhou Yusen fell from a rooftop, it was in Beijing, not Wuhan. Fauci’s $82M contractor Danielle Anderson, not PLA, was inside the Wuhan BSL4. Baric, not Yusen, was working with Moderna on a coronavirus vaccine in November 2019. And Fauci’s $200M man Ralph Baric, not CPP, wanted Shi Zhengli arrested.

Baric wanted Shi arrested for publishing RaTG13

Top secret isn’t secret

After reading these Congressional committee interviews with Fauci staffers, I learned that everyone has a top-secret clearance, including David Morens. More than 1 million bureaucrats have top-secret access, and there is a SKIF on the NIH campus.

Congressman Thomas Massie likens the highest security clearance, TS/SCI, to a New York Times subscription.