The book by Jim Haslam - "Covid-19 Mystery Solved," is the definitive proof that Sars-CoV-2 was a bat vaccine released by accident: Alan Tomalty.

This DARPA proposal – leaked in 2021 via an American whistleblower, a marine officer, then working within DARPA – shows the type of 'gain of function' research proposed by the American research world, and in particular universities, to the American authorities: this type of research could be at the origin of an epidemic such as Covid. But this proposal was not accepted; DARPA ultimately retained other proposals than that of EcoHealth Alliance, generally less expensive ($10 million vs. $14 million). The story does not end there: the book "Covid-19: Mystery Solved" by Jim Haslam, recently published in the USA, presents the sequel. It appears that the NIAID institute, headed by Tony Fauci, which works in both civilian and military biomedical research, ultimately funded the DEFUSE research as part of its CREID program, with one major change. Ultimately, the deliverable of this research paid for by the American taxpayer would simply be the SARS-Cov-2 virus at the origin of the Covid epidemic.

. She read the book twice and summarized it better than I could! But I don’t think the American taxpayer owes anyone anything. We didn’t sign up for this. Reparations can come out of Fauci’s bank account.

Have you read Jim Haslam’s Covid-19 Mystery Solved? His explanation is mind blowing — SARS-CoV-2, an airborne transmissible vaccine for bats by Fauci’s personal Rocky Mountain lab and his minion Vincent Munster!!!! Champion Brick.

Have you heard Jim Haslam’s take on DEFUSE? I thought he was nuts, the first time I heard him, now I think he may be correct: Donovan Stan.

Ebright vs Haslam

When Donovan asked Richard Ebright what the biggest hole in my argument was, Ebright replied that my lies were numerous, so I’ve documented Ebright’s lies for the past 3 years. I knew Ebright would try to cover this up when he called Linfa Wang a “liar” for claiming the furin cleavage site was Ralph Baric’s idea, not Shi Zhengli.

French news runs a DRASTIC hit piece

Drastic’s amateur investigators sometimes select details that support the “lab leak” even if it means discarding others. Three of its members reveal that on September 12, 2019, a coronavirus database previously hosted on the WIV site was deleted. In their eyes, this is an indication of an incident around this date, which the Wuhan scientists wanted to conceal. But in reality, the database became accessible again, intermittently, until February 2020, which the group knew. Its content was also published in June 2020.

With this Twitter thread, my debate with Ebright, Alina Chan, and DRASTIC started 3 years ago. They claimed Shi Zhengli hid the furin cleavage site, but I proved it was Baric who did. Like zoonotic virologists, who focus on debating the Wuhan wet market while avoiding the question of why Wuhan, Ebright wants to argue over whether Shi could have engineered SARS2—but not why she published RaTG13. Chapters 14-15 prove the WIV database is irrelevant after Shi published RaTG13. Later, Baric told Fauci that Shi could be arrested for publishing it.

Jeff Sachs on US lab origin

Sachs is now suspicious of Fauci’s pre-pardon by the Biden administration.

Biden's Legacy: Leaving FOIA In Shambles

“When prisoners' art could potentially disclose military secrets, we're well through the looking glass.”

$168,000 Fauci exhibit canceled by DOGE audit

The planned Fauci exhibit in the NIH museum had back walls, intro panels, columns, etc. Many people complain about DOGE, but as Daily Caller reporter Emily Kopp notes, the Washington, D.C., area is the richest in the country and, therefore, the world. The NIH campus in Bethesda, Maryland, is among them. On the February 1, 2020, teleconference, Fauci, Lawrence Tabak, and Francis Collins were called the “Bethesda Boys,” which is also the title of Chapter 19 in my book.

NIH fact-checked a lab leak book

In March 2021, two Washington Post journalists sent a lab leak book exert to Francis Collins and Larry Tabak of NIH for a fact check:

Collins told the Washington Post they were certain there was no way a human could designed the virus. “It violated what we thought we knew about what would make a coronavirus dangerous,” Collins said. “It had features there that were really surprising and unheard of, that nobody could have imagined that they would actually work, but there it was.”

Tabak resigns

Larry Tabak, the longtime No. 2 official at NIH, resigned. He was a dentist and glycobiologist who noticed (Baric’s) glycosylation sites before the Feb 1, 2020, teleconference. Tabak testified to the Covid committee:

Tabak: I had a specific reason for wanting to join the Feb 1 call. Committee: What was that? Tabak: Because I had one observation that I wanted to share with the group. Committee: Was it the O-linked glycans? Tabak: Correct. Committee: What was your observation? Tabak: My observation was -- is that when you look at the furin cleavage site that everybody's, you know, been focusing on, very close to it is a potential site of modification by coating with a sugar, so-called O-glycosylation. That is something that my lab is an expert in, so I wanted to point that out to the group.

Baric discussed glycosylation sites at a Chinese animal lab in early 2019.

German interview of Lisewski

The same glycosylation sites were found in 2017 NIH-funded research at the University of Iowa. In my earlier Substack post, Baric referenced this 2017 research in his 2019 RXXR furin cleavage site paper:

SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) glycoprotein furin cleavage site is a key determinant of SARS-CoV-2 virulence and COVID-19 pathogenicity. Located at the S1/S2 junction, it is unique among sarbecoviruses but frequently found among betacoronaviruses. Recent evidence suggests this site includes two additional functional motifs: a pat7 nuclear localization signal and two flanking O-glycosites. However, a systematic genus and subgenus analysis of spike protein sequences bearing this polyfunctional sequence domain has been missing.

What is that?

O-glycoside residues help SARS2 “hide” from the mammalian immune system. The sugars act as a shield, making it harder for antibodies to recognize and attack the spike protein. O-linked glycosylation also makes the cleavage process more efficient, boosting the virus's transmissibility.

Andreas Lisewski, who found the 2017 paper, gave a German interview:

English translation via YouTube closed captions:

At 36 minutes, Lisewski discussed the glycosylation sites. At 46 minutes, he said virologists found his preprint paper “extremely interesting,” but they couldn’t believe the results.

English interview with Aya Velázquez

RKI is basically the US CDC for Germany. Toward the end of the interview, they discuss Fauci, Trump, DARPA, USAID, etc.

New NIH regime

Maybe Jeff Sachs's comments about US lab origin spooked Tabak into resignation, but new faces are showing up in Bethesda, Maryland.

There is, for example, Andrew Huff, author of a book claiming that Covid-19 was man-made. According to his X profile, Huff will be joining Kennedy at HHS as an assistant secretary; he lists his business address on X as “Make America Healthy Again Ln, Washington DC 20201,” the zipcode for HHS. Huff has explicitly called for former NIAID director Anthony Fauci and others to be tried by military tribunal. Huff did not return a request for comment as to whether military tribunals should be convened. CDC sources also point to Bryce Nickels, a geneticist at Rutgers University. Two sources believe Nickles was involved with transition efforts and could possibly play a larger role in the new administration. Nickels has called for an outright ban on gain-of-function—a term that generally describes virological experiments that could give a virus new traits—as it can produce “bioweapon agents that pose an existential threat to humanity.” He has gone on to claim that those who oppose Kennedy’s confirmation to the head of HHS “fear being held accountable for their role in causing the Covid-19 pandemic.” Nickels did not return a request for comment. “Most of us scientists have felt sort of virtuous,” one former government scientist tells WIRED. “Now you can’t feel that way anymore. Now you feel like you're the enemy, and you’re being hunted out like a rat in a sewer.”

Huff went after Trump's biodefense appointee Gerald Parker on Alex Jones’s show. Gerald Parker watched my interview with Aya Valezquez, so he knows Covid came from Fauci’s biodefense lab in Montana.

MAHA Huff thinks the NIH is innocent and China is guilty. Bryce Nickels thinks Baric is guilty but wants to protect his CRISPR research from funding cuts. NIAID-funded bacteriologists like Ebright will protect NIAID-funded virologists like Baric, so all of this will be covered up no matter who’s in charge.

Long Covid

The NIH has spent $1.6 billion on long Covid research with little results. All they had to do was reference Vincent Munster’s bat vaccine research in DARPA Preempt.

Munster’s 2018 DARPA Preempt bid, which beat Daszak et al.

A recent long Covid paper showed Munster’s Syrian hamsters as an ideal animal model:

Using the (Syrian) golden hamster as a model, we provide further evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is neuroinvasive and can persist in the central nervous system, as we found viral RNA and replicative virus in the brainstem after 80 days of infection. Infected hamsters presented a neurodegenerative signature in the brainstem, with overexpression of innate immunity genes, impacted dopaminergic and glutamatergic synapses, altered energy metabolism. Finally, the infected hamsters manifested persistent signs of depression and impaired short-term memory, as well as late-onset signs of anxiety, as a valuable model to study long Covid.

USRTK FOIA shows RML bat vaccine research

The NIH museum also has an exhibit on Rocky Mountain Lab's 100-year history. Founded in a schoolhouse in Hamilton, Montana, it evolved into Fauci’s biodefense lab in 2015, researching self-disseminating vaccines.

In 2019, Peter Daszak and Jon Epstein of EcoHealth bid on a Nipah bat vaccine grant with Vincent Munster of RML. Munster’s primary DARPA project was collecting Australian bat samples to create self-spreading bat vaccines for Australian bats (flying foxes).

Bat vaccine research usually reads like a challenge study, but this EcoHealth grant declared bat vaccination a strategy “to control outbreaks and prevent a pandemic.” The dirty details are here and below.

The 2019 EcoHealth $2.8 million bid was for a Nipah bat vaccine, but Munster showed two of five transmission models for SARS2. Baric and SARS2 were Munster’s side projects using the same transmission models.

Fauci edits

On Jan 8, 2020, Fauci edited a bat vaccine paper connected to the above Nipah grant.

TWIV was even surprised that Fauci edited the bat vaccine paper on Jan 8, 2020. This was the only non-HIV paper Fauci had edited in five decades of science.

Eun-Chung Park

The NIAID Program Officer on the above Nipah bat vaccine grant, Eun-Chung Park, appears in Chapters 6 & 18 of my book. She attended the 2019 Nipah bat conference and participated in a TWIV podcast with Jon Epstein of EcoHealth and Linfa Wang. Park joked, “Of course,” NIAID funds Linfa’s animal vaccines.

In December 2019, Eun-Chung Park asked the Singaporean audience, which included Munster, Daszak, Dani Anderson, and Shi Zhengli:

Should a bat vaccine be considered to control Nipah transmission? Bats constitute the reservoir, not only of Nipah but also other viruses causing disease in humans. Preventing viral shedding from bats could prevent human disease.

During the same December 2019 conference, Shi Zhengli asked for “external organizations wanting access to the BSL4 facility.”

Deleted Tweet

After Dani Anderson left Duke and Singapore in 2020, she settled in her home country, Australia. In October 2024, she gave a tour of her BSL4 to a self-spreading bat vaccine lab from the UK. I highlighted the Tweet, but Prof Ho deleted it. Lucky for us, it had already been moved to our Substack.

Dani on the left and Prof Ho on the right

Pro Ho is from the UK lab, formally called MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research. Here is her colleague Daniel Streicker on self-spreading bat vaccines:

Ironically, both Ralph Baric and Streicker gave a BBC interview. Streicker noted that vaccinated baits don’t work for bats, so they prefer a transmissible virus engineered like a vaccine, but we need to know which bat to target. Baric’s DARPA Defuse bid targeted Chinese horseshoe bats in Wuhan.

Baric didn’t disclose his Defuse bid but discussed transmission in (Munster’s) Syrian hamsters. He also discussed the infamous D614G mutation found in SARS2 but didn’t discuss his D613G research from 2006.