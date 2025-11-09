Everyone who has studied this lab leak topic has come to a similar conclusion: COVID resulted from vaccine research.

Earlier this year, Fauci’s former boss, Bob Kadlec, claimed that COVID was a Chinese military vaccine project. But since there are no Chinese military scientists in Wuhan, he identified one in Beijing named Zhou Yusen. But COVID originated from Wuhan, which is listed in Ralph Baric’s DARPA Defuse proposal.

A year ago, former CDC Director Robert Redfield sparked controversy when he referred to Ralph Baric’s UNC lab as the “birthplace” of COVID.

This week on a new

podcast, Redfield doubled down on the Baric accusation.

I think the US was a big proponent of it. We helped fund it. We had scientists involved in it. Probably, the clones that were used to help create this virus might have even originated from the United States, [Baric’s] North Carolina group. We need full transparency. We haven’t got it. I don’t understand why. I am someone who’s brought this up and got death threats and got sidelined because I suggested, years ago, that this virus came from the Chinese laboratory.

Redfield added a claim about a self-spreading vaccine, but he confused Baric’s research on bat vaccines with the Chinese military personnel. This is understandable, since we are debating dual-use research.

Redfield's evidence for a self-spreading vaccine is similar to mine: aerosolization (oral spread), reinfection (superinfection), and asymptomatic spread (immune evasion). Redfield stated:

My own personal opinion was the entire program was designed to make a vaccine, a vaccine vector that could be used as a vaccine for a variety of different antigens including COVID, but also as a self-spreading aerosolized respiratory transmitted vaccine. They wanted an aerosol transmitted vector...intentionally manipulated to be asymptomatic...interferon response elements were knocked out… Engineered in a way that it doesn’t develop an immunodominant response...even natural infection didn’t prevent reinfection.

Baric researched and patented methods to “improve or otherwise modulate an immune response in a subject without deleterious effect on the subject.” Reinfection and immune evasion are moral hazards of self-spreading vaccine research:

First, transmissible vaccine research will create an incentive to explore ways of engineering viral vectors to evade the immune response, as any pre-existing immunity to the vaccine vector will slow vaccine spread. While the authors propose that choosing a vector with propensity for superinfection or little pre-existing immunity might be sufficient to circumvent this issue, the efficacy of these vectors could also be improved through immune evasion… Second, research on candidate transmissible vectors would uniquely focus on engineering and testing both transmissibility and genomic stability, traits which might be directly translated to viruses capable of infecting humans. Viral vectors optimized for these properties could be directly repurposed to deliberately cause harm.

Our disagreement is that Redfield asserts COVID was a Chinese military biodefense project aimed at vaccinating Chinese troops. In August 2021, I shared this belief. One month later, Major Joseph Murphy leaked Baric’s DARPA Defuse bid.

Baric’s 2018 bid. WIV = Wuhan Institute of Virology

Murphy’s letter to the DoD Inspector General

COVID is not meant to kill the bats, but to immunize them. This nature may explain its general harmlessness to most people, and its harmfulness to the old and co-morbid, who are, in general, more susceptible to vaccine reactions. The asymptomatic nature is also explained by the bat vaccine's intention of its creators (a good vaccine does not generate symptoms)… It is not practical to inoculate bats directly with shots, nor can bats get respiratory infections from droplets, so the team developed an aerosol to deliver the inoculations directly into the caves… It leaked and spread rapidly because it was aerosolized, so it could efficiently infect bats in caves, but it was not ready to infect bats yet, which is why it does not appear to infect bats.

DARPA fellow Murphy understood virologists’ obsession with vaccinating Chinese bats, while Redfield from the CDC focuses on human health. Redfield sees COVID circulating in humans, and he thinks it was designed for humans. Redfield said:

If you want the virus to be spread, it’s a lot easier to spread a virus that replicates in the upper throat, right, than than is one that replicates in the lower lung. So, there are some people that believe that this was part of creating a vaccine vector

Redfield, Bob Kadlec, and the entire bioweapon team fail to realize that the upper respiratory tract of a mammalian bat is very similar to that of a human. We share a similar ACE2 receptor and furin in our mammalian cells. Redfield closed by mentioning the threat of bird flu, but bats aren’t birds; they are mammals like you and me.

Redfield’s earlier interview

When Redfield discovered this from US intelligence early in the pandemic, he told top government figures this was ‘the smoking gun’ showing the virus had been engineered, possibly in gain-of-function experiments. This suspicion was strengthened when he learned later how the virus had been constructed using biological building blocks favourable to humans, not to bats. ‘Seeing that, it was case closed,’ he told the Daily Mail earlier this year.

Redfield testified the same: COVID doesn’t infect bats:

COVID does infect bats

Both Murphy and Redfield missed the most crucial piece of evidence: COVID does infect and transmit in bats, just not in Chinese bats. American bats (Egyptian fruit bats) are a reservoir host for COVID. How do we know? Redfield’s CDC bat lab in Atlanta confirmed this in my book. They confirmed to me that their Egyptian fruit bat colony is a “non-natural” reservoir host for COVID (i.e., the ancestral strain, WA1).

Vincent Munster’s colleague, Tony Schountz, inadvertently emailed him similar results.

Page 27 and 392 of USRTK FOIA on Munster

Baric’s colleague, Vincent Munster at RML, was an aerosol specialist. He used a “three-jet Collison nebulizer” and fed COVID into a Goldberg drum to create an aerosolized environment.

CDC bat lab and DARPA PREEMPT

The US CDC maintains a live Egyptian fruit bat colony in their Atlanta BSL4 lab. It’s the envy of the world, including Linfa Wang and Vincent Munster. The CDC even bid on the DARPA Preempt program in 2018, referencing their BSL4 Egyptian (rousette) fruit bat colony.

US CDC’s DARPA Preempt bid via FOIA

COVID wasn’t designed for man, but man’s distant relative: bats. There is no such thing as a human genetic sequence (CGG CGG coding for two arginines). We are all mammals. Ironically, Redfield doesn’t understand this, claiming the double CGG CGG codon sequence codes for humans. US academia patented the CGG CGG codon for animal vaccines.

Redfield also claims that COVID doesn’t infect bats due to the furin cleavage site. But that’s the exact reason why Baric added the furin cleavage site: to infect bats.

When I asked OpenAI if bat cells contain furin:

Yes — bat cells do contain furin. Furin is an essential and highly conserved host protease found in nearly all vertebrates, including bats. It’s encoded by the PCSK3 gene, part of the proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin (PCSK) family. Its job is to cleave precursor proteins at R-X-[K/R]-R↓ motifs, activating many viral glycoproteins, hormones, and receptors. In other words: Furin isn’t a human-specific enzyme — it’s present in bat cells, bird cells, and most mammalian cells.

Coronavirus spike proteins (like SARS-CoV-2’s) can be cleaved by bat furin just as by human furin, depending on the cell type and expression level.

Several studies (e.g., Watanabe et al., Nature Microbiology 2022; Yan et al., Virology 2021) confirm that bat cell lines express furin and other proteases such as TMPRSS2 and cathepsins that can activate spike proteins. So if a coronavirus evolved or was tested in bat cells, furin cleavage would still be biologically relevant — though cleavage efficiency might differ from that in human airway cells

Baric and Munster were so focused on infecting bats in a lab that they accidentally infected all of us. The only place on the planet with Chinese horseshoe bats in a BSL4 was in Wuhan, staffed by Fauci’s world-class bat immunologist, Danielle Anderson.

SARS2 pathology = bat immunology

From my open letter to Senator Rand Paul:

Remember when T cells were politicized in 2020? In 2017, Baric and Munster researched and referenced CD4 and CD8 T-cells in Egypian fruit bats. MHC class I? They studied it in the infamous 2018 Montana bat paper. Superspreader events? Vaccinologists were dreaming about “superspreader” events in 2019.

$3.4M for contagious vaccines

delves into the rabbit hole of self-disseminating

. From an NIH grant to the University of Idaho:

We focus on MCMV as a vector because it is highly species specific, capable of superinfection, and provides a model for vaccine development across murine rodents that serve as important reservoirs for a wide range of human pathogens.

Superinfection refers to a reinfection, much like COVID. It’s your booster shot. Murine rodents are deer mice, kept at Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab. From the University of Idaho:

American deer and self-spreading vaccines

Yes, American deer were born and raised in US biolabs and used for self-spreading vaccine research. And no, COVID doesn’t infect Old World deer in the Eastern hemisphere.

Where did Omicron come from?

The reward of researching a lab leak is the answer to most COVID questions. For example, Munster’s Syrian hamsters are a good model for long COVID. His North American white-tailed deer are a primary suspect for the origins of Omicron.

American deer tested so high (Ct<15) that it could kill humans. Lower Ct = more virus, but the deer weren’t affected. Then the TWiV deer discussion gets weird. Don’t deer make an immune response?

The Nature paper they discussed showed sustained viral transmission with minimal immune pressure in deer.

The wild mice mentioned above were deer mice, used by Munster to model self-spreading vaccines. Then, TWIV notes below that the B.1.641 branch resembles the Omicron variant.

Another paper speculated the same: Omicron came from deer.

In the context of either chronic infections of immunosuppressed individuals or animals that naturally sustain long-term SARS-CoV-2 infections (such as may be the case for white-tailed deer given the extraordinarily high frequencies of ongoing SARS-CoV-2 infections discovered in these).

Senator calls on Baric to testify

Sen. Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) called on Baric to testify publicly before Congress to clarify why he changed his tune and stayed silent on the lab leak theory. “Americans who simply dared to ask if COVID was from a lab were labeled conspiracy theorists, and yet we now learn that evidence was shown to the intelligence community supporting that theory before our country was locked down,” Ernst told the Free Beacon. “In the face of this new timeline, I won’t leave any stone unturned until we get to the bottom of COVID’s true origins. This includes unmasking the role of Dr. Ralph Baric, who was directly involved in batty Wuhan research, and determining why he pushed the wet market story and stayed silent on the lab leak possibility, even while presenting the opposite in closed-door briefings.”

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/prominent-virologist-warned-intelligence-community-covid-19-could-have-leaked-from-wuhan-lab-then-he-met-with-fauci-and-changed-his-tune/

Mississippi mom kills escaped monkey