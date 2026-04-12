Feedback from Igor’s letter

Igor Rogozin’s letter calling for a biological barcode received a positive response.

In February 2020, Ralph Baric was asked by UNC’s Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) to insert a molecular signature into his recreation of the SARS2 genome. Did he leave one in Covid-19?

In April 2025, Dr. Steven Quay gave two U.S. senators a draft bill for a similar genetic watermarking. Quay wrote:

Attached is a draft of the BIOSEAL Act of 2025. I think it would be an important legislative effort to balance allowing important pathogen research to proceed but with safeguards that allow attribution if the research causes a laboratory-acquired infection that gets into the community or even spreads more widely. It requires that all research funded by the federal government that involves human or animal pathogens be traceable. This traceability is made possible by requiring all researchers to insert a laboratory-specific 'watermark' into the genome of any organism they intend to work on. This watermark is a silent mutation that is in a position of the genome where it does not change the properties of the pathogen, thus not affecting the research in any way. The location of this mutation in the genome is reported to the federal funding agency within 30 days of funding and the beginning of research. From that time forward, any community infection with an organism that is also under study at a nearby laboratory can be quickly identified as a lab leak, or not, by sequencing the organism. If it has the watermark, there is a 99.99% likelihood it came from that lab (it is not 100% because a natural mutation could, 1 out of 30,000 times, be in the same spot in the genome). If it does not have the watermark, the lab is exonerated.

Billy Bostickson mentioned his lab leak blockchain proposal. And Rutger’s biosecurity hawk, Richard Ebright, had the worst comment:

The corruption inside the biodefense community

While Igor Rogozin distributed his biosecurity letter, he was told that “countermeasures are a cash cow,” so don’t bother rocking this rich boat. Below is a group of biodefense lobbyists, many of whom are former members of Congress and state governors. They are trying to renew the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA), which calls for developing “countermeasures.” The same research pipeline that produced DEFUSE is the one these lobbyists want to protect.

The D.C. power brokers lament that no one remembers the 2001 Anthrax attacks (by a Fort Detrick insider trying to goose spending), so the former FDA commissioner, Peggy Hamburg, says we should try the Iran War as a “news hook.”

Which raises a question that Brownstone Institute recently asked:

https://brownstone.org/articles/what-if-the-fda-were-eliminated/

Matt Ridley goes to D.C. to cover up a Wuhan lab leak

Reverend Ridley stood at the (NIH) pulpit and preached. He delivered his sermon on the Mojiang mineshaft and the Book of Wuhan. But Lord Ridley only gave us half the lab leak gospel and forgot to name the church COVID came from. My snide comments on his sermon at Mount Bethesda:

The Elephant in the lab leak room

Bryce Nickels (Bryce Nickels) and Simon Wain-Hobson (Simon Wain-Hobson) spent a full hour discussing SAGO’s recent Nature response to the COVID origins debate:

But they did not mention that Baric and UNC are the central focus of that article.

Challenging widely circulating theories During our work, we were presented with several reports from civil movements and scientists working with scholars from unrelated fields of expertise. One theory that has been widely promoted in parts of the popular press and on social media focuses on a grant proposal known as DEFUSE. This was submitted to the US Department of Defense in 2018 by EcoHealth Alliance, in collaboration with researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Some have argued that, in trying to design a vaccine to reduce the load of coronaviruses in bats, researchers in the United States used reverse genetics to create SARS-CoV-2, which then escaped from a lab in China. Another widely circulating theory is that the virus could have escaped from animal experiments conducted in US labs. In the end, we decided to address these theories in our report to highlight some of the misconceptions, misinterpretations and speculations on which they are based. The DEFUSE grant proposal mentions a vaccine technology based on recombinant chimeric live coronavirus vectors, which contain parts of different Sarbecovirus genomes. It also mentions recombinant expression of synthetic genes encoding chimeric spike proteins. These are proteins (not viruses) that consist of parts of the spike protein of a bat coronavirus, SHC014-CoV, parts of another previously known bat coronavirus, HKU3, as well as parts of SARS-CoV-1. The SHC014-CoV sequence was provided by a researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and a research team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill conducted binding assays to determine whether SHC014-CoV is capable of infecting human cells with ACE2 receptors. But the genome elements making up the recombinant chimeric live coronavirus do not belong to the clade to which SARS-CoV-2 belongs (a clade is a group of genetically similar viruses). Indeed, the terms recombinant and chimeric have different meanings depending on whether they are being used for live viruses or mere proteins. Although some of the researchers submitting the DEFUSE grant application held patents on recombinant chimeric live coronavirus vectors, they did not propose to vaccinate bats using this technology. In their grant application — which was never actually funded — they proposed using only recombinant proteins (or subunit antigens) to vaccinate bats. These cannot replicate or spread. Thus, contrary to the theories put forward, there was never any intention to use spreading, coronavirus-derived vaccine vectors on bats. Even if the DEFUSE grant application had been approved, and even if the researchers had used the recombinant chimeric live virus technology in human cell lines or lab animals, it is scientifically implausible for SARS-CoV-2 to have been derived from the genome elements in the chimeric vaccine backbone or proposed spike protein. Other grant proposals submitted to the US National Institutes of Health and implicated in theories about a lab origin for SARS-CoV-2 involved vaccinating bats with a vaccine consisting of modified vaccinia Ankara and vesicular stomatitis virus vectors. This vaccine technology uses safe, well-characterized, non-replicating vaccine vectors that present only a single protein of the pathogen in question to stimulate an immune response. Lastly, animal experiments involving SARS-CoV-2 were conducted in various species and countries only after the virus had been discovered in 2020.

Just having Baric’s name in Nature, linked to a Wuhan lab leak, is a huge win for the cause. SAGO’s commentary was a direct response to our bat vaccine theory.

Yet somehow, two scientists who have spent years publicly demanding transparency on COVID origins avoided the Baric issue for 60 minutes. These lab leak academics can discuss the touchy subject in the abstract, but when it comes to who caused the man-made pandemic, they suffer from memory loss. Simon’s NIH lab leak talk was “leaked,” but who cares, since he said nothing new.

Does socialism (& science?) require lying to the proletariat?

The World Socialist Website asked Peter Daszak to comment on the WHO SAGO report, which addressed our DEFUSE was funded claim, but Daszak lied.

Daszak: DEFUSE was one of probably over a hundred grant proposals I’ve written in 25 years. Scientists write grant proposals to get funding. Most are rejected—a typical success rate is 5 to 10 percent. DEFUSE was a response to a DARPA request asking us to use ecological and epidemiological methods combined with genetic tools to reduce the risk of future pandemics. We focused on bat coronaviruses because by 2018 they were a clear and present danger. We proposed that if a SARS-related coronavirus emerged with a furin cleavage site, it might transmit more efficiently. To test that, we would look for bat CoVs with elements of a furin cleavage site in their spike protein and test (by genetic manipulation) if they are likely able to rapidly evolve to infect human cells. We also proposed to look for bat-CoVs 15 percent or more distinct from SARS-CoV, so that we could help better design vaccines and therapies that are able to prevent emergence of a wide range of CoVs. It turned out to be exactly the right scientific question because the virus that emerged was a SARS-related bat coronavirus, 20 percent different from SARS, had a furin cleavage site. But we didn’t do the work because DARPA rejected the proposal. The WHO SAGO team’s first point about DEFUSE was precisely that: it was not funded; the work was never done.

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/04/06/jhmx-a06.html

In October 2018, the rejected DARPA team met in Wuhan. Baric emailed Daszak about recycling the rejected DEFUSE bid (TA1) into an NIAID R01 grant. Baric even used the March 2018 DARPA email chain to continue their NIAID plans.

Rasmussen on Jay, Ridley, lab leak, etc

Dr. Angela Rasmussen writes:

There is one piece of evidence that would make me immediately convert to lab leaker: evidence that the WIV possessed a progenitor virus (a virus that is similar enough to SARS-CoV-2 that it was used to create SARS-CoV-2). There is no evidence that WIV had ever collected a virus similar enough that it could have been passaged, engineered, or otherwise become SARS-CoV-2.

We proposed to SAGO that Baric’s patented HKU3-Smix chimera is the progenitor virus for SARS2.

Bioweapon BS

A natural origin scientist, Zach Hensel, wrote up an interesting article on $1/2 billion Wuhan air conditioners, inflated vaccine timelines for PLA General Zhou Yusen, and a Beijing-to-Wuhan geography lesson for Matt Ridley.

In October 2022, Katherine Eban and Jeff Kao wrote “Investigating a ‘Complex and Grave Situation’ Inside a Wuhan Lab” for Vanity Fair and ProPublica. Their investigative reporting was funded by a $5M grant from the Bankman-Fried family to “look holistically at biothreats, including the security of labs around the world doing cutting-edge research.” The unspent portion of the grant was returned when Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud was exposed.

https://www.the-gallop.com/bob-kadlec-i-call-it-virological-russian-roulette/

Charges dropped against Chinese postdocs

China’s government intervened and helped get charges dropped against three Chinese scientists at the University of Michigan who were accused of helping a colleague smuggle biological materials into the U.S., defense lawyers said. It was a bacterium already widespread in North America. The materials turned out to be mostly tiny, transparent worms — nothing dangerous — though U.S. officials last year hailed the arrests as a victory for national security. (Former) Attorney General Pam Bondi said the government must be vigilant when foreign nationals try to “advance a malicious agenda.”

https://apnews.com/article/chinese-scientists-worm-smuggling-university-michigan-896b11c79141ee852318c8c918a59b2f

Trump’s ballroom is a bomb shelter built for biodefense

President Trump on Tuesday delivered a new justification for his White House ballroom, just hours after a federal judge ordered him to halt construction. The $400 million project, he argued, is a matter of presidential security. “We have a drone-proof roof,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, reading from prepared notes. He said the ballroom would also include bulletproof glass, “air-handling systems,” “biodefense all over,” “secure telecommunications and communications all over,” bomb shelters, a hospital and “major medical facilities.” Trump made the unusual disclosure of the security features, including apparent references to the bunker being built beneath the ballroom. He said the ballroom “essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under.” Mr. Trump had previously spoken of the ballroom mostly as a matter of hospitality.

Bats on local weather radar

These are Mexican free-tailed bats, which Baric used as “proxies” for his Chinese bat vaccine, so COVID infects and immunizes them.

Why are bats killed by wind turbines?

Researchers in Germany have published a study claiming bats are killed by wind turbines due to mating calls. They installed microphones inside the nacelles (the housing at the top) of 22 wind turbines across Germany and recorded 83,000 acoustic recordings over three years. They also used a thermal camera to get a visual on the action. They discovered that males of at least seven bat species regularly perform “song flight” courtship displays around the massive structures, circling the towers while belting out mating calls that can be heard 100 meters away. Strong evidence that bats are attracted to turbines and are calling other bats to come join them there.

Horseshoe bat infection test

Sato Lab in Japan infected greater horseshoe bats (not Chinese horseshoe bats but similar) with SARS2. They cheated by using a more infectious Delta lineage (not Lineage A or WA1) and didn’t observe transmission or demonstrate reservoir host status (unlike Egyptian fruit bats). Sato essentially ran a raccoon dog or hACE2 in vivo test:

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.64898/2026.03.19.712934v1.full

New space virus movie: Hail Mary

A schoolteacher-turned-astronaut with amnesia wakes up on a spaceship. He is the sole survivor of a desperate mission to save Earth from a killer microorganism. As his memory returns, he forms a friendship with an alien to develop a solution and save both their civilizations.

https://ew.com/project-hail-mary-blasts-off-to-record-breaking-80-million-dollars-premiere-11931907

Geopolitics

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has trapped a quarter of the world’s oil and a third of the world’s commercial helium, threatening the coolant that powers MRI scanners and advanced microchips. The AI boom is dependent on helium.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-iran-war-disrupts-global-helium-supply-and-artificial-intelligence-chip/

Scientists invented a fake disease. AI thought it was real

Even if readers didn’t make it all the way to the ends of the papers, they would have encountered red flags early on, such as statements that ‘this entire paper is made up’ and ‘Fifty made-up individuals aged between 20 and 50 years were recruited...

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-026-01100-y