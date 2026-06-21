Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1d

This sentence made me laugh :it is a wonderful asset to the valley and country.

I am sure it is! They are watering the plants and take good care of the environment! They do absolutely nothing that could harm anyone or anything...

A military person means they DO things to harm people. 100 % sure. If it were a medical lab there would not be military present.

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Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
7h

WE have had enough. The questions remain, What can we do and what will we do?

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