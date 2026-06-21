Hamilton Puts Rocky Mountain Lab on Trial
Local officials ask questions Washington never did.
Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill famously said, “All politics is local.” The debate over Rocky Mountain Lab proves the point. While federal officials in Washington, D.C., discuss biosafety, oversight, and pandemic preparedness in abstract terms, the people of Hamilton, Montana, are dealing with “The Lab” in their own backyard. One local was upset after learning about the live bat colony.
When the county council holds hearings on RML, the discussion is no longer theoretical. It becomes an issue of transparency and trust. At a recent public hearing, Vincent Munster was the subject of lively debate. The council invited the RML director, Marshall Bloom, and the safety manager, Commander Megan Brose. Her title “Commander” underscores the biodefense research at RML.
Bloom and Brose were there to discuss the recent monkey-bite accident, but the locals wanted to talk about Vincent Munster, the bats, and his smuggling incident. Munster’s lab won several DARPA-funded military projects to develop self-spreading vaccines. One of those bat projects was DEFUSE, which included a furin cleavage site that the locals knew about.
The council asked tougher questions than the U.S. government or the media. One council member asked whether the lab conducts gain-of-function research, and Bloom and Brose said no. In 2018, RML and Munster celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the 1918 flu pandemic by resurrecting it. In 2019, Munster gave DARPA a presentation on the progress of his SARS2-like bat vaccine.
Then another council member asked for an “exacting definition of what GoF is.” The people of Hamilton may not know every detail of virology, but they understand accountability. Based on the questions they asked, they are no longer willing to simply take the experts at their word. A local resident, Dan, who wrote a Substack post about the ordeal, asked the best questions.
Did you know what was going on with Munster at the airport?
Were the scientists allowed back into the lab after the incident?
Did you talk to Munster after the incident?
With biolabs all over the world, run by either the US or our allies, why do we need to import dangerous pathogens into the country?
Is there a mechanism for alerting the public when potentially dangerous accidents or breaches of protocol (like smuggling at the border) occur?
You can watch the clip below and determine for yourself whether or not his questions were answered by Bloom and Brose.
Dan’s thoughts:
The lab director and his assistant were there to assure the public that nothing untoward is happening at RML, that it is a wonderful asset to the valley and country, and that it upholds the highest safety standards. As for the incident in Detroit, well, we can’t say anything, and we’ll let our rock-solid and fair justice system handle that.
Many people in the audience were supportive of the lab and didn’t seem at all concerned about the smuggling incident. I think this is part of the left/right divide. Whatever happened in Africa/Detroit/at RML is less important than opposing the Trumpian yahoos that come down to complain about the guvmint. Anti-Lab equals right-wing retardation, and Pro-Lab means pro Science!
The uncomfortable seriousness of the issues that kept creeping up was offset by injecting humor and a ‘fun’ atmosphere into the proceedings.
I haven’t studied the issue enough to claim that RML is a major part of the Covid scam and helped create and spread the 2020 SARS2 virus. But we may as well just trust these folks.
New NIAID director
After Fauci headed the agency for 40 years and built RML into a biodefense lab, this will be the third director in three years:
The NIH has appointed researcher John Powers III to lead its infectious disease institute on an acting basis, after weeks of being in leadership limbo following reports that the previous director, Jeffrey Taubenberger, had stepped down. (NYT reported he was fired).
Earlier this year, Powers, along with Bhattacharya and Taubenberger, put forth a “new vision” for NIAID. The paper outlined a transition away from biodefense research, previously one of its three top priorities, and HIV research.
The email sent to NIH staff states that the search for a permanent NIAID director “remains ongoing.”
Quay & MHC
Steven Quay’s name has been mentioned as a possible permanent replacement for the NIAID director, but he may continue his predecessor’s preference for defending Ralph Baric, despite limited evidence. While trying to exonerate Baric, Quay references MHC and immune evasion, which Baric researched and patented, to “improve or otherwise modulate an immune response in a subject without deleterious effect on the subject.”
Quay mentioned “9 factors” that exonerate Baric and incriminate Shi, but I’ll guess we will have to read his book to find those.
Questions for the old NIAID director: Fauci
Senator Rand Paul’s office will question Fauci soon, so here is a list of questions that need answers:
What was your $82M CREID contractor, Danielle Anderson, doing inside the Wuhan BSL4?
Why did her Duke-NUS boss, Linfa Wang, resign as director of Duke’s EID program on January 10, 2020?
What did you discuss with RML during your weekly teleconferences that began in January 2020 at the same time?
What did Munster present to you on January 27, 2020? Why were Munster and Baric’s names provided to you on January 27? You testified in 2022 that you barely knew them.
In 2016, you gave a joint presentation with Munster. Your NIAID office also offered Munster early tenure if he set up a live bat colony at RML. By 2018, Baric and Munster were infecting Egyptian fruit bats. Why are these bats the reservoir host for SARS2?
What was your “satellite campus” in Montana doing with both DARPA Preempt and DEFUSE projects in 2018-2019? What is a “targeted immune boosting treatment” of bats? How would Munster run “experimental trials on Rhinolophus bats,” which are found in Wuhan? Is this why you built a $125 million Rhinolophus breeding facility at RML?
In 2014, you told Francis Collins that RML was developing a “new vaccine platform [CMV] targeting wildlife vaccination.” But it was only tested in a mouse model and “very early stage of development.” How far advanced was this technology in 2019?
When Major Murphy leaked DARPA DEFUSE, he claimed you funded it. You claimed you did not. But in 2019, Baric and Peter Daszak resubmitted DEFUSE to NIAID for funding, which you approved in the R01 and U01 grants.
Why did you blind copy (bcc) John Mascola on your reply to Kristian Andersen? Andersen testified he, not you, wanted to contact the FBI.
Did you invite John Mascola to the February 1, 2020 call? Did you or Mascola invite Baric to the February 1 call? Baric testified that “NIH staff” invited him. Newly released emails show there was a February 2 meeting?
Why didn’t you contact the FBI? You testified that you did not, but Andersen wanted to contact the FBI on January 30.
Why did your NIAID office nominate Munster and Heinz Feldmann for the WHO Mission to China in February 2020?
During the NASEM meeting on February 3, 2020, why did Baric “attack” Andersen for bringing attention to the furin cleavage site? In 2018, RML published a paper about a furin cleavage site needed in a bat virus for “intracellular proteases.”
RML was cited in a recent Nature paper on the theory that COVID was a bat vaccine. Do you deny that COVID was a bat vaccine developed at RML?
Do you have an alibi for Rocky Mountain Lab?
This sentence made me laugh :it is a wonderful asset to the valley and country.
I am sure it is! They are watering the plants and take good care of the environment! They do absolutely nothing that could harm anyone or anything...
A military person means they DO things to harm people. 100 % sure. If it were a medical lab there would not be military present.
WE have had enough. The questions remain, What can we do and what will we do?