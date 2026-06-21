Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill famously said, “All politics is local.” The debate over Rocky Mountain Lab proves the point. While federal officials in Washington, D.C., discuss biosafety, oversight, and pandemic preparedness in abstract terms, the people of Hamilton, Montana, are dealing with “The Lab” in their own backyard. One local was upset after learning about the live bat colony.

When the county council holds hearings on RML, the discussion is no longer theoretical. It becomes an issue of transparency and trust. At a recent public hearing, Vincent Munster was the subject of lively debate. The council invited the RML director, Marshall Bloom, and the safety manager, Commander Megan Brose. Her title “Commander” underscores the biodefense research at RML.

Bloom and Brose were there to discuss the recent monkey-bite accident, but the locals wanted to talk about Vincent Munster, the bats, and his smuggling incident. Munster’s lab won several DARPA-funded military projects to develop self-spreading vaccines. One of those bat projects was DEFUSE, which included a furin cleavage site that the locals knew about.

The council asked tougher questions than the U.S. government or the media. One council member asked whether the lab conducts gain-of-function research, and Bloom and Brose said no. In 2018, RML and Munster celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the 1918 flu pandemic by resurrecting it. In 2019, Munster gave DARPA a presentation on the progress of his SARS2-like bat vaccine.

Then another council member asked for an “exacting definition of what GoF is.” The people of Hamilton may not know every detail of virology, but they understand accountability. Based on the questions they asked, they are no longer willing to simply take the experts at their word. A local resident, Dan, who wrote a Substack post about the ordeal, asked the best questions.

Did you know what was going on with Munster at the airport? Were the scientists allowed back into the lab after the incident? Did you talk to Munster after the incident? With biolabs all over the world, run by either the US or our allies, why do we need to import dangerous pathogens into the country? Is there a mechanism for alerting the public when potentially dangerous accidents or breaches of protocol (like smuggling at the border) occur? You can watch the clip below and determine for yourself whether or not his questions were answered by Bloom and Brose. Dan’s thoughts: The lab director and his assistant were there to assure the public that nothing untoward is happening at RML, that it is a wonderful asset to the valley and country, and that it upholds the highest safety standards. As for the incident in Detroit, well, we can’t say anything, and we’ll let our rock-solid and fair justice system handle that.

Many people in the audience were supportive of the lab and didn’t seem at all concerned about the smuggling incident. I think this is part of the left/right divide. Whatever happened in Africa/Detroit/at RML is less important than opposing the Trumpian yahoos that come down to complain about the guvmint. Anti-Lab equals right-wing retardation, and Pro-Lab means pro Science!

The uncomfortable seriousness of the issues that kept creeping up was offset by injecting humor and a ‘fun’ atmosphere into the proceedings.

I haven’t studied the issue enough to claim that RML is a major part of the Covid scam and helped create and spread the 2020 SARS2 virus. But we may as well just trust these folks.

New NIAID director

After Fauci headed the agency for 40 years and built RML into a biodefense lab, this will be the third director in three years:

The NIH has appointed researcher John Powers III to lead its infectious disease institute on an acting basis, after weeks of being in leadership limbo following reports that the previous director, Jeffrey Taubenberger, had stepped down. (NYT reported he was fired). Earlier this year, Powers, along with Bhattacharya and Taubenberger, put forth a “new vision” for NIAID. The paper outlined a transition away from biodefense research, previously one of its three top priorities, and HIV research. The email sent to NIH staff states that the search for a permanent NIAID director “remains ongoing.”

Quay & MHC

Steven Quay’s name has been mentioned as a possible permanent replacement for the NIAID director, but he may continue his predecessor’s preference for defending Ralph Baric, despite limited evidence. While trying to exonerate Baric, Quay references MHC and immune evasion, which Baric researched and patented, to “improve or otherwise modulate an immune response in a subject without deleterious effect on the subject.”

Quay mentioned “9 factors” that exonerate Baric and incriminate Shi, but I’ll guess we will have to read his book to find those.

Questions for the old NIAID director: Fauci

Senator Rand Paul’s office will question Fauci soon, so here is a list of questions that need answers: