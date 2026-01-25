Most people imagine a cover-up as a smoke-filled room of villains. In reality, it’s usually well-meaning people on a debate stage. Certain they’re fighting evil, they end up carrying its water. Beware of the firefighter, because he’s often an arsonist, driven by a hero complex.

Alina Chan and Richard Ebright

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington, D.C. think tank, hosted a Wuhan lab leak debate. The lineup was predictable: Richard Ebright and Alina Chan. A Senator from Iowa opened with a good question that still has no answer: where is the SARS2 intermediary species? We do have many, but they are not found in Wuhan. It’s sitting at Fauci’s biodefense lab in Montana.

Animal rights FOIA proved all 5 transmission models are at RML

Ebright, the Harvard-educated biology professor, then outlined 4 lines of evidence, and all 4 were biological bullshit:

Ebright claims the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) held the closest progenitor to SARS2, called RaTG13 at ~4% divergence. He can’t mention the U.S. military collecting a closer sample in 2017, because that would harm his narrative. He ignored Ralph Baric’s HKU3-Smix (HKU3r-CoVs), which sits within ~1%. It’s the difference between proximity and misdirection. Ebright then claims “Wuhan researchers” wrote DARPA Defuse. They didn’t. Baric did. He claims there are “human cells” at WIV, omitting that they were Vero (monkey) cells, which delete the furin cleavage site. He continues to claim COVID infects humanized mice, but that would mean COVID infects raccoon dogs in the Wuhan wet market. The biology professor saw the word “humanized” in front of mice, and thought he was a mouse. My favorite line on this subject came from Baric. When asked if he was making SARS-like viruses more dangerous? “If you’re a mouse, the answer is probably yes, or at least I was trying to.” Then Ebright claims WIV used Type IIS restriction sites (BsmBI) to create six segments, but Baric testified the opposite: “We think our [UNC] approach is safer [than the WIV] because we’ve divided the genome into six pieces.” How Baric tricked U.S. Intelligence

Ebright’s real objective has always been to reframe the lab leak debate as a biosafety debate: Shi’s unsafe BSL2 versus Baric’s safe BSL3. But Baric pre-assembled the six fragments in his BSL2, completed the full 30,000-nucleotide genome in his BSL3, then sent it to the Rocky Mountain Lab BSL4 for aerosolization, before it reached Dani Anderson’s BSL4 in Wuhan.

Early draft of DEFUSE forwarded RML created bat vaccines to Linfa Wang

His final point, an outbreak centered near Wuhan, is the strongest. But only Baric can answer why Wuhan: it was the only lab on earth with access to Chinese horseshoe bats capable of testing his bat vaccine. And Baric would “provide” his novel chimeras, like HKU3-Smix, to “Linfa Wang and Shi for immune boosting of bats.”

Baric’s DARPA Defuse draft

Ebright also claims WIV has the largest coronavirus collection in the world, but that is Baric’s lab, who himself wrote, “Several CoV infectious eDNA clones are available in the [UNC] lab, including SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, conventional human and model CoVs, and several bat CoVs with pandemic potential.”

Alina Chan followed with a quieter maneuver: a lie by omission. She noted that “someone inside the U.S. government leaked the DARPA DEFUSE proposal.” She’s careful not to name Major Joseph Murphy, whose whistleblower letter calling COVID an American bat vaccine doesn’t fit her narrative, so he disappears.

Alina Chan brought up the Slack messages, where Andersen et al openly joked about a lab leak. But she also skipped Baric’s “attack” of Kristian Andersen, which shifted the internal debate from lab leak to natural origins. Chan also asked, again, “Why Wuhan?” Baric already answered that—years earlier.

2018 DARPA Defuse email from Baric

Ebright referenced Kristian Andersen’s Proximal Origin paper and the February 1, 2020 teleconference, but skipped why the meeting happened at all: Shi Zhengli published RaTG13, exposing Baric’s proposed furin cleavage site.

Shi’s RaTG13 top, Baric’s SARS2 genome bottom

Neither Chan, Ebright, nor Robert Redfield even mentioned Baric, who we thought was excluded from the February 1 teleconference, but Fauci secretly invited him.

The audience questions were pointless, except for Emily Kopp, who brought up the disappointment of NIH director Jay Bhattacharya.

The cover-up doesn’t look like villains plotting in secret. It looks like credentialed people on a stage, saying just enough truth to keep the real one out of view.

Trump withdraws from the WHO

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/united-states-completes-who-withdrawal.html

Ironically, the DARPA Preempt bat vaccine idea was part of Trump’s 2018 National Biodefense Strategy. SARS1 was 1st disease on 1st page. Baric even blamed it for inserting the furin cleavage site in SARS2!

This was in response to the National Biodefense Strategy. They wanted to improve U.S. biosecurity by detecting and containing bio threats adapted for active posture, stem [infectious disease] outbreaks at the source. They wanted to understand both pathogen interactions, and they wanted to develop models that you could look at how those viruses jumped between species. And they wanted to know down to the nucleotide level, down to the nucleotide level how the viruses jumped. Now, there’s two ways to do that. You can do loss of function which tells you a potential mechanism, it’s not causal. And the reason it doesn’t tell you that is if you knock out one of those protease sites, and the best example is with furin and SARS2 that was done later…

Lockdown debate

The usual suspects, like Jay Bhattacharya and RFK Jr., tried to virtue signal their opposition to the COVID lockdowns by withdrawing from the WHO. The lockdowns were very popular.

They were so popular that HHS Secretary RFK Jr lamented their end.

Spanish lab leak update

“The Catalan government will never admit that the African swine fever virus that infected wild boars leaked out from its laboratory. It would face incalculable financial claims if it did so,” declared the Spanish agricultural organization ASAJA.

https://english.elpais.com/international/2025-12-12/catalonia-lab-was-experimenting-with-african-swine-fever-virus-when-the-first-infected-boar-was-found-nearby.html?ssm=TW_CC#

Rocky Mountain Lab accident

RML issued a partial report in November 2025 about a Form 3 accident, or an unspecified pathogen that was reportedly “theft, loss, or released.”

The Department of Health and Human Services told Just the News Wednesday night what happened: An RML employee was "found to be potentially exposed to Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever through an accidental breach of personal protective equipment." That person was "immediately isolated and monitored under appropriate care at a specialized medical facility before it was confirmed that no actual exposure or transmission had occurred," press secretary Emily Hilliard wrote in an email. "At no time was there any risk to the public or to other staff."

The Crimean-Congo research at RML is led by Vincent Munster and Heinz Feldmann. Neither of them had issued an update on their live bat research since August 2025. Something serious likely happened, but we will probably never know.

What happens when an RML scientist is infected?

In 2014, a local Montana hospital announced it would no longer accept RML scientists infected with Ebola. NIH & CDC have hospital contracts for their many biolabs. RML also runs active shooter drills by ex-employees with an on-campus “holding cell.”

A local confronts RML security

RML security guards do know about our Munster theory. Notice Fauci’s new $125 million bat lab in the background.