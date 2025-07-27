The WHO’s SAGO report

The recent SAGO Covid origin report listed every mammal thought to transmit SARS2. They were mostly correct and therefore supported the idea of a Wuhan lab leak!

Table 2 below shows the correct species underlined in red, and the incorrect species highlighted in yellow.

From the European CDC, which I referenced in my 24-page SAGO letter:

Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 was successfully demonstrated in deer mice, Egyptian fruit bats and white-tailed deer. No transmission took place in bank voles, raccoons and skunks. For all other animal species, transmission was not investigated.

As my SAGO letter stated, “If a genome is engineered in one lab but released in another, the virus will naturally seek its optimal host. During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the virus effectively ‘investigated’ each species it encountered by testing its compatibility with the ACE2 receptors of that species. This revealed its transmissibility across a limited range of hosts. In short, while COVID-19 infected many species, it spread efficiently in only a few.”

The European CDC agreed and added:

No sequence data from SARS-CoV-2 infected raccoon dogs has been provided to the GISAID EpiCoV database, indicating possibly very limited infections in this animal species, and raccoon dogs would not be considered a risk species based on these data." Cats, ferrets and several hamster species are infection most likely originates from an infected human; in such situations, there is a very low risk of spillback infection to humans, and little or no animal-to-animal transmission, as indicated by genomic analysis. Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, also mice and rats have been identified to get infected and possibly be able to further spread the virus.

In other words, later Covid variants (not the WA1 ancestral strain) could infect lab mice. SAGO omitted American mink from their Table 2, but they were mentioned elsewhere in the 78-page report.

SAGO’s list mirrors mine. There are only five species besides humans that efficiently transmit Covid, and all five are found in Vincent Munster’s BSL4 lab. The same Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana that Fauci personally built and supervised in 2006.

Fauci at RML in 2006 with Marshall Bloom

Munster’s transmission models

In September 2019, DARPA requested that Vincent Munster provide an update on his bat vaccine project.

Like DARPA Defuse, Munster’s TA2 was the bat vaccine

Munster provided DARPA with slides showing Egyptian fruit bats (Rousettus) and (Syrian) hamsters used for all of his transmissible bat vaccines (e.g., Nipah, SARS, etc).

September 2019 ppt and SA = Select Agent like SARS

Munster’s slides were so incriminating that I included them in the back of my book. Via USRTK on pages 210-230:

https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/NIH-FOIA-Request-56077-and-56301-May-Production_Redacted.pdf

SAGO’s virologists correctly pointed out that Munster used a VSV vaccine, which is correct; however, the letter was based on Baric’s live-attenuated bat vaccine.

Munster’s slides showed that Egyptian fruit bats (Rousettus) didn’t work for his Nipah vaccine, but they clearly worked with Baric’s bat vaccine. Munster’s bat colleague at Colorado State University (CSU), Tony Shountz, who bred the Egyptian fruit bats for Munster and DARPA, provided us with the SARS2 test results.

The American lab bat was found in an African cave

The Egyptian fruit bat is the American lab bat. The Python cave in Uganda is where the US CDC kidnapped the fruit bats for their live bat colony in Atlanta. Fruit bats are easy to feed and breed, unlike insect-eating Chinese horseshoe bats, the source of SARS1.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/16/science/bats-cave-spillover-uganda.html?unlocked_article_code=1.XU8.vblN.dkSYpVwtq5MA&smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare

Munster and Schountz procured their bats from a Washington, D.C., area petting zoo. But Fauci, Munster, and Baric had to test their Chinese bat vaccine in Wuhan, as none existed in North America.

Munster’s signed confession?

USRTK CSU FOIA

Looking back, it's Munster's signed confession to the crime of creating COVID-19. Fauci's #2, Hugh Auchincloss, signed off on everything he did, since this proposal led to a $125 million Chinese horseshoe bat breeding facility at CSU & RML, so they won't have to test in Wuhan.

NIH director Jay Bhattacharya visits RML

Bitterroot Valley residents rallied outside RML in anticipation of Bhattacharya’s June 2025 arrival. The group was organized by the Indivisible Bitterroot chapter.

https://archive.ph/OCccl

Dr. Bloom stated that the purpose of Bhattacharya and his entourage’s visit was to demonstrate NIH executive level commitment to RML and recognize RML’s role in the NIH’s mission. They were provided with overviews of RML history and current research areas and met with the three Lab Chiefs – Lab of Virology, the Lab of Bacteriology, and Lab of Neurological Infections and Immunity. “All three did a terrific job showcasing the science in their labs,” stated Bloom.

https://bitterrootstar.com/2025/07/nih-director-visits-rocky-mountain-lab/

One of those three above is Heinz Feldmann, who is the boss of Munster.

The group was able to tour the RML campus, including the new [bat] vivarium, the electron microscopy facility, the lab corridor side of Building 25, and the Intensive Rehabilitation Facility. Additional meetings were held with RML safety, biosafety, facilities, emergency response, and security staff.

The new $125M Chinese bat lab (vivarium) was included in the tour.

Munster gaslighting?

Even researchers leaning towards natural origins theories, such as the virus ecologist Vincent Munster of Rocky Mountains Lab in Hamilton, Montana, told me they lamented that some of their colleagues defend their theories “like a religion”.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/jun/25/covid-lab-leak-theory-right-conspiracy-science

Lab leak documentary

Well produced with an 800,000 Euro budget, but nothing new. The producers shopped this documentary for years, but finally uploaded it to YouTube, which probably means they went bankrupt. There’s no mass appeal for sleuthing profiles, but I think the public wants to know who did this, not everyone’s evidence-free theory. All the usual suspects, mainly Shi Zhengli, but none of the interviewees can explain why Shi published RaTG13 (i.e., the entire Wuhan database).

I don’t think lab leakers like Alina Chan would keep talking about Shi if she hadn’t published RaTG13. Alina’s book didn’t answer the question because she can’t think outside of her own timeline.

Shi’s RaTG13 top, exposed Baric’s SARS2 furin cleavage site (PRRAR) bottom

Shi provided the most significant clue about who was responsible for this. Unlike Alina, I believe Shi goes down as one of the bravest women in the history of science.

Natural origin film director

With the movie Blame, the stakes felt higher. I spent five years immersed in the story of three scientists—Daszak, Shi, and Linfa Wang—who warned of a pandemic like COVID long before it happened. But instead of being heard, they were turned into scapegoats. The working title of the film was The Host, and I could feel the atmosphere shifting—more suspicion, more outrage, more finger-pointing.

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/07/19/gioo-j19.html

Linfa Wang told Alina four years ago who to blame:

Baric’s 2019 FCS experiment

In February 2019, Baric received IBC approval to experiment with a furin cleavage site. The UNC experiment was next to these suspicious SARS2-like experiments.

Where did COVID-19 start?

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville said, “It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China.”

https://1819news.com/news/item/tuberville-on-covid-19-pandemic-it-was-done-on-purpose

Pandemic movie review

Eddington takes its name from a fictional small town in New Mexico in late May 2020. And like any good Western there's a stand-off. Pedro Pascal plays the mayor who's trying to enforce masking and social distancing, and Joaquin Phoenix is the sheriff who thinks that should all be a choice, not a mandate. Hysteria in town is high, and things go south.

https://www.npr.org/2025/07/17/nx-s1-5364489/ari-aster-eddington-new-film

