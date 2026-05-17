The semi-shocking news broke Tuesday night in a North Carolina newspaper: Ralph Baric is retiring next month. UNC’s email to staff “did not cite a reason for Baric’s retirement.”

https://www.theassemblync.com/news/education/higher-education/unc-coronavirus-researcher-ralph-baric-retire/

Hours later, Baric ran to Science magazine to complain about losing federal funding. Read his words for yourself. It’s the most he’s said since DEFUSE leaked five years ago.

https://www.science.org/content/article/virologist-accused-starting-covid-19-will-fight-u-s-ban-funding

The coward from Carolina showed his true colors. At age 72, Baric still bullies anyone who gets in his way. Behind the scenes, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr was waging war against him.

HHS suspension letter to Baric

RFK Jr got Baric on a technicality about a 2014 gain-of-function experiment.

The HHS suspension letter says Baric referred to the virus his team created as “a chimeric gain-of-function virus” at an NAS symposium in 2014. Baric now says he misspoke, and that it would have been more accurate to say the experiment had gain-of-function potential.

In April 2025, the same month I tweeted the video clip above featuring Baric’s incriminating quote about “a chimeric gain-of-function virus,” HHS began a compliance review.

In April 2025, not long after Trump returned to office and named Bhattacharya NIH director, the agency froze Baric’s ability to receive pay from his multiple grants to conduct a “compliance review.” The next month, it asked for clarifications about the 2015 Nature Medicine paper reporting the 2014 work, the Wellcome Trust grant, and potential conflicts of interest with companies that collaborate with his lab. UNC put him on administrative leave May 2025, barring him from campus for many months, before reinstating him in January 2026.

Ironically, in the video above, after Baric admits that his 2015 Nature paper was gain-of-function, his next slide shows the SARS2 genome (HKU3 + BtCoV 279 = HKU3-Smix). But Baric told Science:

Baric has a succinct response to HHS’s debarment accusations. “They’re bullshit,” he tells Science. Baric contends they’re a direct result of allegations that the coronavirus behind COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, was engineered with his help and leaked from a lab. Baric, who like many scientists believes the pathogen probably had a natural origin, says he has nothing to hide in his emails or lab records.

Baric has never released his 2018-19 emails or lab records. His multimillion-dollar grants were canceled, and he was suspended a year ago. Science writer Jon Cohen, who interviewed Baric and is familiar with our bat vaccine theory, didn’t ask Baric why his patented chimera (HKU3-Smix) was recently cited in Nature.

Although some of the researchers submitting the DEFUSE grant application held patents on recombinant chimeric live coronavirus vectors, they did not propose to vaccinate bats using this technology. In their grant application — which was never actually funded — they proposed using only recombinant proteins (or subunit antigens) to vaccinate bats. These cannot replicate or spread.

We already responded to Nature above, but Science continues below.

Virologist Robert Redfield, who was director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during Trump’s first term and the start of the pandemic, has gone further still with regard to Baric. “I think there is a real possibility that the virus’ birthplace was Chapel Hill,” Redfield said on a podcast in 2024. He has called Baric “the scientific mastermind” of a Chinese government project to engineer the virus. Reflecting the lack of evidence around the possible lab-leak scenario, another camp asserts Baric did not create the virus, but taught the WIV scientists the methods they used to make it.

Like the rest of the lab-leak crowd, they’re cowards like Baric. The funniest part is that Baric still won’t defend himself, and his fellow virologists remain silent. He lets journalists, professors, and academic hall monitors do it for him. It’s remote-controlled scientific reputation management. In the end, Baric still got the last laugh.

I take solace in the fact that his last response to the pandemic was his non-response to our article accusing him of creating COVID.

Baric’s origins via my Chapter 23: Of Mice and Men

Ralph Steven Baric was born in 1954 to Beverly and Rudy in a small farm town in South Jersey. His father, Rudy, was a former basketball player and coach. His mother, Beverly, a nurse, sparked his early fascination with science. Growing up in Penns Grove, Ralph’s high school basketball team, coached by his father, counted Bruce Willis among its alumni.

Baric’s curiosity extended beyond sports. His favorite book, The Biological Time Bomb, popularized the term “cloning” in the 1960s and fueled his scientific ambition. His favorite movie is Alien, and his favorite show is Seconds from Disaster. With this nerdy competitive mix, he rose to the top of the coronavirus world.

Baric earned an athletic swimming scholarship to North Carolina State University, just 30 minutes from the UNC campus. He excelled academically and athletically, often sitting front and center in team photographs. He was a conference champion and record holder in the 500, 1000, and 1650-yard Freestyle, 400-yard Individual Medley, and 800-yard Freestyle Relay. The Individual Medley highlighted his status as the best overall swimmer.

Baric found a simple undergrad job cleaning flasks in an NC State lab. There, he discovered his love of viruses. “I started as a dishwasher,” he recalled to NPR. Baric noted viruses can be dangerous, but “there is a certain beauty in them.” He studied attenuated vaccines while washing dishes in the lab.

After graduating from NC State in 1977 with a degree in zoology, Baric pursued a PhD in microbiology. His first research paper, published in 1984, focused on the Sindbis, a mosquito-borne virus related to West Nile virus. Four decades later, but before SARS2, Baric was still working on vaccines for RNA viruses. His approach was old school, aiming to create a live virus to prevent a future one from spreading.

Baric’s postdoctoral fellowship (1982-1986) led him to the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, where he studied under Professor Michael Lai, known as the “father of the coronavirus.” Lai, from Taiwan, developed a mouse hepatitis virus (MHV) infection model while researching multiple sclerosis with Professor Leslie Weiner of USC. This MHV model was crucial for understanding coronavirus pathogenesis and immune response.

During his time at USC, Baric learned from two generations of brilliance. Baric and Lai mapped out the first genetic sequences of coronavirus found in mice. No one had ever done this. Their collaboration resulted in several papers focusing on MHV, a member of the coronavirus family that was then unknown.

Lai left California for Taiwan after the SARS 2003 outbreak, coincidentally visiting Wuhan in 2014. He once remarked, “Viruses are more intelligent than human beings. Their history on the planet is far older than human history. They know better than humans about how to survive.” Lai also quipped, “Viruses are smarter than virologists.”

RFK Jr on Munster’s whistleblower letter

“We sent the referral to the FBI immediately,” and “I assume [Vincent Munster] is going to prison.” RFK Jr told Laura Loomer.

That was the response to last week’s whistleblower letter. That is a major admission from the sitting HHS Secretary. HHS has declined to comment to other reporters because this is an active FBI investigation, but Loomer’s independent reporting on Robert Kennedy Jr’s confirmation blows this story wide open. If true, and Kennedy didn’t deny any of the claims made in the whistleblower letter, this is a massive taxpayer-funded biosecurity scandal.

RML whistleblower letter

Whoever wrote the letter above and sent it to the White Coat Waste probably reads what we write, so please contact me at jimhaslam@substack.com.

Rand Paul’s whistleblower

During the Senate committee hearing, the CIA tweeted out a bizarre statement because they didn’t approve of their employee publicly testifying.

The whistleblower was James E. Erdman III, a Senior Operations Officer at the CIA. He was also a lab leaker who posted on Reddit five years ago while searching for answers online. I’m reminded of my mother’s line from the chaotic 1980s and 90s: all the CIA does is sit around and read the international newspapers. Now the spies lurk on Reddit and plagiarize misspellings.

Erdman's hour-long Senate testimony didn’t contain any bombshells, but his written testimony on BSEG was insightful.

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/letter-and-testimomy.pdf

After 9/11, the Intelligence Community (IC) recruited and provided security clearances to scientists as part of an initiative it was forming called the Biological Sciences Experts Group (BSEG). Originally, the IC wisely intended to limit the use of these scientists to the analysis of complex topics, but their functionality quickly expanded far beyond the intended scope of work. The BSEG scientists assisted in vetting the scientific value of raw intelligence, drafted white papers in support of background analysis and finished intelligence, and conducted lab research on sensitive WMD topics. Their work in the IC provided justification for continued public health funding for their academic and professional research, and their collaboration with organizations like the National Academy of Sciences (NAS). This also led to a positive feedback loop that further incentivized more funding for their work, more IC contracts, and deeper collaboration with government officials responsible for crafting of and oversight over WMD and GoF policy and research. The lines between public health and biodefense have been blurred beyond recognition ever since.

Baric was part of BSEG, to whom he lied by omitting the full cleavage site from his January 2020 presentation. This was the main part of our Sachs-Baric article, which hopefully led to Baric’s retirement.

The new disclosures show that in 2015, Baric participated in a Biological Security Executive Group (BSEG) meeting convened by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which included CIA participation, to brief on biological threats. Emails released in response to congressional inquiries also suggest that ODNI and the CIA later contacted Baric for expert advice on coronavirus issues; in January 2020, he briefed an ODNI “B Group” on possible lab-leak scenarios. Again, Baric did not mention the unusual furin cleavage site, which he admitted to seeing just three weeks earlier.

Rand Paul later said the quiet part out loud, calling Baric a paid informant misleading the lab leak investigation. He also claimed more to come.

My new favorite lab leaker

Justin Goodman with White Coat Waste has become my favorite lab leaker. He’s an animal lover trying to stop government-funded testing. Because Rocky Mountain Lab conducts many animal experiments, Goodman has the goods. He dropped tons of details about Vincent Munster, including DARPA Defuse and the 2018 Egyptian fruit bat test, which became the SARS2 reservoir.

Goodman said the whistleblower letter was sent to his PO Box. Ironically, this Munster smuggling story is being pushed by US Senators, not the US media. Why? They are terrified of defamation lawsuits from living scientists, such as Munster, Baric, and Fauci.

Dog experiments

Beagles are a popular choice for the same reason people love them as pets: they’re small, docile, and eager to please people, including lab technicians. They’re unlikely to do much more than bark, and Ridglan will sever their vocal cords for an extra fee.

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2026/05/12/how_opposition_to_animal_testing_is_bridging_the_political_divide_1182121.html

Animal-rights activists storm beagle breeding facility

About 1,000 animal welfare activists who tried to enter a beagle breeding and research facility in Wisconsin were turned back by police, who fired rubber bullets and pepper spray into the crowd and arrested the group’s leader. Protesters tried to breach barricades that included a manure-filled trench, hay bales, and a barbed-wire fence. Some protesters got through the fence but were unable to enter the facility, where an estimated 2,000 beagles are kept.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ridglan-farms-blue-mounds-wisconsin-beagles-protest/

Fauci slaughtering kittens?

When Trump shut down the USDA’s kitten slaughterhouse in 2019, Fauci didn’t stop the experiments. He insourced them to evade Congress. FOIA records obtained by White Coat Waste show that in 2021, NIAID scientists quietly resurrected the kitten protocols in NIH’s own labs in Bethesda, where they remain active through at least December 2026. One document instructs staff to reprogram the cats’ microchips at the end of each study to erase any record that they were ever in a federal lab.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/05/exclusive-fauci-moved-kitten-experiments-nih-after-trump/

Fauci on Beaglegate in his book

In his book, Fauci describes how an animal rights group added to rising animus and vitriol around him by releasing a report alleging he had directed federal funding “to be used for cruel testing on beagle puppies.” The resultant fuss was short-lived but fierce, resulting in more than 3,500 threatening calls in one 36-hour period and even acquiring a name, Beaglegate, inspired by actual political scandals. On the page, Fauci describes being called a “demon doctor” on the floor of the U.S. House by Madison Cawthorn, then an attention-seeking pro-Trump Republican representative from North Carolina. Fauci also describes seeing Donald Trump Jr. “selling T-shirts emblazoned with messages like ‘Fauci Kills Puppies.’” “You really cannot make this stuff up!” Fauci writes. “Though, of course, they did.” According to Fauci, the accusations were ludicrous but nonetheless “bothersome” because National Institutes of Health research involving animals was conducted under “strict” guidelines for the care of the animals, and because “I am a passionate animal lover, especially of dogs.”

Fauci called his charges ludicrous. Baric called his bullshit. Munster hasn’t said anything yet. But the beagles never got a say, and neither did the kittens.