Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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MrBlaat
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https://www.science.org/content/article/virologist-accused-starting-covid-19-will-fight-u-s-ban-funding

"On an unrelated charge, HHS says Baric was “not forthcoming” about a 2017 grant from the Wellcome Trust, a private biomedical funder, that the department says overlapped with one he received from NIAID and should have been declared to the agency."

Uhm, getting grants from two different agencies for the exact same research is called FRAUD.

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