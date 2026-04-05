In commerce, every transaction leaves a trail. A barcode tracks every part, every shipment, every purchase. In biology, there is nothing but a man’s word. Dr. Igor B. Rogozin of the NIH wanted to change that. In 2025, he died before he could.

His Idea

Rogozin’s proposal was elegant in its simplicity: add a unique molecular identifier to each experimental virus. A barcode, which has no biological effect but provides a traceable signature that would survive a lab leak.

The cost would be minimal. The technology already exists. Similar barcoding methods are regularly used in genetics research to track rare mutations in affected families. Rogozin had already secured initial agreements with mathematicians to develop the theoretical framework and received positive responses from two experimental labs willing to conduct proof-of-principle experiments.

Rogozin was not naive about scientific politics and welcomed debate. He estimated that the first generation of barcoding systems could be ready within a year. But he died before his idea could be published.

Rogozin’s Own Words from His Unpublished May 2025 Letter

If society decides to invest substantial amounts of money in new vaccines, well, as a scientist, I will accept this. However, as a reliable member of society, I must think about safety and public well-being. My strong opinion: We need to develop new safety protocols to avoid situations “oops, virus jumped out of our building, bad luck, sorry… well, it's almost impossible to trace this anyway, we are Ok.” Lab leaks are not something incredible; it is not a drama, it is just one potential outcome of experiments that should be avoided as much as we can. I have personal experience: an obvious leak of mouse DNA causing contamination of human DNA in our well-maintained lab was documented and published. Fortunately, this experiment had nothing to do with public safety. ONE POSSIBLE SAFETY PROTOCOL. “Dead” viruses are “not dead” before inactivation procedures. When we talk about the new generation of vaccines, we should try to simplify future investigations of leaks as a result of experiments and bad production standards. Thus, each EXPERIMENTAL setting and PRODUCTION pipeline should have an assigned unique identifier (molecular barcode) that is inserted in viral molecules. The associated costs are negligible. It is easy to develop unique barcoding systems. Similar techniques are widely used in many biological experiments, for example, for delineation of extremely rare cases of genetic changes in studies of affected families. This is not a gain-of-function, just a neutral molecular marker. I already have preliminary agreements with experts in math who are ready to develop theoretical frameworks of barcoding systems. I also have positive responses from two experimental labs that can run “proof-of-principle” experiments. I have no doubt that the first generation of new barcoding systems (for scientific labs and industrial pipelines) can be developed within one year. I will enjoy arguing with people who do not agree with the use of barcoding systems. I expect exciting and productive conversations. I think that new safety protocols are equally important for both science and public safety. I believe that the barcoding system needs to be developed in order to increase the responsibility of people involved in this dangerous research and production. Sincerely, Igor B. Rogozin CSO, AVID-DATA LLC, rogozin@avid-data.com Brief credentials: https://loop.frontiersin.org/people/35211/overview A reviewer of my letter had critical questions, and these are my responses: Question: Could one possible negative of barcoding be sabotage? Might a bad actor maliciously use a bar code to make it appear that some bad viral leak came from a certain source, so that source was falsely blamed? Answer: Yes, but it is a CRIMINAL violation. Checking barcodes is really easy, just random checks occasionally. We have the FDA and CDC after all. Question: The WHO wants to have a bank of viruses from across the world. Presumably, those would not be barcoded. So if there was a leak, one would still not know where those viruses came from. Answer 1) Our country should lead as it happens from time to time. Show an example to other countries. Barcoding is a process that may take a long time for the whole world. Answer 2) Many (at least some) countries have higher standards of working with viruses. I am sorry to say that. Aanswer 3) WHO... well, keeping viruses is relatively safe... although I am also not sure it is a good idea. I agreed. Barcoding is easy to check, a few hours at maximum. WORKING with viruses is really UNSAFE.

Rogozin’s Biography by NIH Colleagues

Igor B. Rogozin is a prominent bioinformatician and computational biologist known primarily for his pioneering work on mutational processes, particularly in somatic hypermutation (SHM) in immunoglobulin (Ig) genes. He was one of the first to introduce the idea that mutational specificity (fingerprints) gives clues to the mechanisms of the underlying processes. He and colleagues identified DNA sequence motifs associated with outbursts of mutations during SHM. Dr. Rogozin first discovered and refined the DNA sequence motif, the RGYW/WRCY (R = A or G, Y = C or T, W = A or T), that is highly mutable during immunoglobulin somatic hypermutation. The GYW/WRC motif was later found to be a target for activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID), a key enzyme initiating SHM. Next was the discovery of the second motif, WA/TW, where mutations are created by another player in SHM – error-prone DNA polymerase η. Thus, Dr. Rogozin contributed enormously to the understanding of the molecular basis of antibody diversity and mechanisms of mutation targeting not only in humans but in other evolutionarily distant organisms. His following work extended to identifying novel mutation signatures involving these motifs in cancer genomes. The power of the mutation specificity approach pioneered by Dr. Rogozin proved to be a key strategy of modern analysis of mutation processes in cancer. Being a wide-profile computational biologist, Dr. Rogozin contributed to studies of DNA polymerases, helped to describe elements of the system protecting bacteria from viruses, now known as CRISPR/Cas9 DNA editing tool, and other problems of evolutionary biology. Dr. Rogozin contributed to methods for statistically identifying mutation hotspots using programs like CLUSTERM and CONSEN, which helped assign significance to mutation clusters and motifs context.

239 published papers. One final idea. Nobody listened.

Rogozin’s publications list in the PubMed database registers an outstanding 239 entries. Here are four: Rogozin and Kolchanov, 1992: “Somatic hypermutagenesis in immunoglobulin genes. II. Influence of neighboring base sequences on mutagenesis” in Biochim Biophys Acta 1171, 11 (1992) established the foundation for mutable sequence motif analysis. Rogozin IB, Pavlov YI, Bebenek K, Matsuda T and Kunkel TA (2001) Somatic mutation hotspots correlate with DNA polymerase  error spectrum. Nature Immunology, 2, 530-536 described SHM motif associated with DNA polymerase η. Rogozin, IB, LM Iyer, L. Liang, GV Glazko, VG Liston, YI Pavlov, L Aravind, Z. Pancer. (2007) Evolution of lamprey antigen receptor diversification: evidence for an AID-like deaminase, Nature Immunology, 8(6):647-56 revealed that the system determining immunity in lamprey is completely different from humans, nevertheless the key player is still the cytosine deaminase, Pm CDA1. Rogozin IB, Pavlov YI, Goncearenco A, De S, Lada AG, Poliakov E, Anna R. Panchenko, David N. Cooper (2018) Mutational signatures and mutable motifs in cancer genomes. Briefings in Bioinformatics, 19(6), 1085-1101is a summary of approaches used to analyze mutation signatures in cancers.

The Unfinished Request

In our 2025 letter to the WHO’s SAGO committee, we requested examination of all UNC molecular clones and their IBC signatures. The request was not rhetorical. During the pandemic, when Ralph Baric was reconstructing the SARS-CoV-2 genome at UNC, his own Institutional Biosafety Committee requested in February 2020 that he insert a small molecular signature into the infectious clone to distinguish it from the circulating wildtype virus.

Baric’s IBC approval in February 2020

If Baric left a signature in the virus that leaked from Wuhan, I believe it’s UGGUCGC, a unique sequence motif he described in a 2018 Nature paper on recombination-resistant bat vaccines. If Vincent Munster of Rocky Mountain Lab left one, it’s KLRS. But neither man will defend themselves, no regulator has compelled them to, and so we are left doing what Rogozin spent his entire career doing: reading the genome for fingerprints that someone hoped we wouldn’t find.

That is why the barcode matters. Not for the next pandemic but this past one.