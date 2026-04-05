Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Adrian Gibbs's avatar
Adrian Gibbs
18h

An alternative strategy is to search for natural barcodes that exist already in each organism. They might be more stable than an inserted barcode. We had a preliminary patent on such an idea more than two decades ago; Gibbs, M.J. Armstrong, J.S. and Gibbs, A.J. (2005) Individual sequences in large sets of gene sequences may be distinguished efficiently by combinations of shared sub-sequences BMC Bioinformatics 6, 90 doi:10.1186/1471-2105-6-90

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Sandi Trisler's avatar
Sandi Trisler
19h

My question is, how did he die?

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