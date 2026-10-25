Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
1d

Almost certainly, otherwise he would have frozen Faucis e-mails all the way back to at least Obama's banning gof on US soil.

Massive red flag

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JAired's avatar
JAired
1d

Another Trey Gowdy. Another Josh Hawley. Eloquent speakers, enlisters of the faith -- ultimately, ineffective. Just another party to the (two for one) party.

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