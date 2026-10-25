In 2024, Ralph Baric testified that Congress had his UNC emails. None of us realized it then, but he wasn’t lying.

Rand Paul and fellow Republicans have withheld his UNC emails for nearly three years. So what are they hiding?

One commenter joked: Looks like Dr. Rand Paul (👓) is better than Dr. Ralph Baric (🦠) with “no see em” technology.

I’ve argued that Baric’s emails are “explosive.” They raise questions about FBI contacts and post-DARPA DEFUSE funding.

Jon Fleetwood covered our Carolina Flu petition and asked me for comment, which I gladly provided.

In an October 8 Twitter/X post, I wrote:

“If the American public read the Toni & Ralph Baric emails behind this congressional letter, J6 would look like recess.”

The Republicans have had Baric’s emails for years, but they've released only this one, which made Baric look good. But Baric sent this CYA email from his Gmail. He was diverting attention from Dani Anderson’s BSL4 to Shi’s BSL2.

In the book, I claimed Baric selectively released this email to Congress, but Congress selectively redacted and released the only one of hundreds that made Baric look good.

Is Paul’s Selective Transparency Just Another D.C. Con?

Senator Paul loves playing the righteous crusader for pandemic truth on cable news. For years, we have watched him grill health officials, positioning himself as the lone wolf fighting a massive bureaucratic cover-up.

But in D.C., “transparency” isn’t a principle. It’s a release schedule. And Senator Paul is wielding it like a seasoned swamp creature, selectively filtering a million-page lab leak archive to maximize his television airtime while keeping the most damning evidence locked away.

While Paul hounds Fauci’s secretary over deleted emails, he quietly sits on a mountain of unreleased emails from Baric. His pre-pandemic communications are the obvious prize. UNC was so embarrassed by them that it retired Baric and handed his emails to Congress years ago.

Leaked fragments paint a damning picture of a systemic cover-up. Evidence shows that Baric’s wife manipulated the FOIA pipeline from within UNC, filtering public records requests and routing state-funded work to a private Yahoo account. Early in the pandemic, Baric and his proteges moved their communications to private Gmail accounts to evade public oversight.

Meanwhile, Baric ghostwrote the Lancet letter behind the scenes, dismissing the lab leak hypothesis as a crackpot “conspiracy theory.” He then used that letter to mislead the UNC president.

Paul knows all of this. Yet he withholds Baric’s emails from the public. Why? Because a full document dump would end the reality-TV drama. It turns out that his lab leak deception implicates the entire scientific and political establishment, not just Paul’s favorite political targets.

By hoarding these files, Senator Paul has turned an investigation into a partisan fundraising tool. He has become the very thing he claims to hate: a bureaucratic gatekeeper who is gatekeeping the truth.

We don’t want a curated reality show; we want accountability. Senator Paul needs to stop playing political games, stop protecting the academic elite, and release the complete, unredacted Baric files immediately. Let the public see the raw evidence, or admit the theater was the whole point.

Business Op-ed by Haslam and Howard

https://businessnc.com/op-ed-unc-scientific-research-is-a-vital-risky-asset-requiring-close-oversight/

Much has been published and said elsewhere about UNC’s possible involvement in the pandemic’s origins. Those claims cannot be left unexamined. An independent investigation should test them and, if the evidence warrants, disprove them. Leaving allegations unresolved lets suspicion linger and risks erosion of UNC’s reputation — and North Carolina’s. A leaked 2018 DEFUSE proposal by the federal Department of Defense identified UNC Professor Ralph Baric as a participant in proposed coronavirus research involving SARS-like viruses and cleavage sites — a feature unique to Covid-19. It does not establish that the research occurred or that SARS-CoV-2 was created in a laboratory. It does warrant investigation. For several years, we have examined coronavirus research associated with UNC and its foreign and domestic collaborations. Our investigation began with COVID-19’s origins, which remain murky. It spawned a broader question: Who verifies independently that potentially high-consequence research at America’s public universities has been properly managed, disclosed and overseen? Our hypothesis about Covid-19’s origin as a well-intended vaccine gone unintentionally awry remains contested and unproven. Examining the evidence does not imply support for our theory, or any other. The evidence in its entirety deserves an open and neutral investigation. North Carolina’s biotechnology and research economy depends on trust among funders, companies, investors, researchers and surrounding communities. Credible scrutiny strengthens that trust. The fact is that Baric and his UNC laboratory spent years developing methods for studying and genetically modifying SARS-like coronaviruses, including in bats. UNC researchers also collaborated with scientists associated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Italian virologist discussed Baric

Professor Giorgio Palù discussed Baric’s 2014 interview, in which Baric declared that no transmission models for coronaviruses existed. Five years later, Baric and Vincent Munster solved that problem.

Raszek uploaded his Patreon video to YouTube

Read through the comments. Many viewers seem to grasp the evidence, or at least are asking the right questions.

Raszek summarized the bat vaccine theory best: “But the entire premise checks out for me. Very fascinating (even if unpopular theory because it wasn’t evil enough)”