Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
13h

Great detective work! When is your book coming out and when are Baric, Munster, and Fauci going to prison?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Haslam
Dr. Deepak Natarajan's avatar
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
18h

Indeed, we await Baric's disclosure regarding his activities before 2020.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Haslam
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Haslam
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture