Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Jack Gallagher's avatar
Jack Gallagher
19h

I do not think Ridley's sentences mean what he thinks they mean. ;-)

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
1d

It seems the naysayers here have assumed a massive orchestrated conspiracy is at play while simultaneouslt dismissing one on the grounds it is implausible (pure speculation). They use this to dismiss analysis of tangible evidence, which in fact appears to support your hypothesis.

Science knows how to deal with a hypothesis- test it. They don't want to test it, so they must not care about the truth, logically.

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