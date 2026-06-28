Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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the LastManStanding's avatar
the LastManStanding
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It was inevitable that you should careen to this moment - but still, the "acausal synchronicity" of it comes as something of a surprise. "Senator Paul's" investigation (and publishing of the letter) relates the narrative directly to another, eponymous "Paul" - and to another, earlier "hero" who put service to country ahead of career boosting temptation.

Dr. Bart Classen was working in NIAD'S Laboratory of Immunology, run by Dr. Wm E. Paul, back in the 1980s Paul was a mentor to Fauci and a onetime senior administrator of NIAID. According to Classen, as of 1988, NIH had been highly infiltrated by Israeli’s Mossad. He writes: "the Mossad leader at NIH was Israeli national Zami Ben-Sasson, who worked across the hallway from the Author. Based on the Author’s observation from 1988 to present, Mossad has been using NIH for development of bioweapons on NIH campuses, funding bioweapons development at other locations and training US citizens to become bioweapons experts for Mossad."

It is, you see, yet another 'clever parsing' that "When The New York Times reported on DEFUSE, it claimed the project “was never funded by the United States,” it may have 'implied Chinese funding' but it need not necessarily have been so. The "private/public" structure now so ubiquitous in everything .gov performs was a long time in the crafting. Years before Larry Ellison(number one Israel donor) other dual citizens of 'high net worth'(like the owner of General Dynamics)were already sliding into that space. A space that grew in tandem with the "biomedical complex" taking over star billing from the previous beneficiary of .gov largesse - the "military-industrial complex" As things developed, the tight working arrangements between USA agency scientists and Israel's own Ness Zion labs would grow ever closer.

Which brings us back to the second half of that paragraph I quoted from: "Yet the proposal invokes the American “warfighter.” Unless China is now a Pentagon ally, the funding logic points back to U.S. agencies." Yes - and no. "Logic" can point where it wishes. The money trail points towards the real players. And it's a hand-stitched narrative - real 'bespoke' - that gets all the media attention, drawing it away from exactly that boring but illuminating $ trail. Classen goes on to write:

"Mossad operative Jeffrey Epstein had strong ties in biomedical industry consistent with Mossad’s desire to develop and use bioweapons as a means of mass destruction. Mossad is not interested in curing cancer or any disease, it does look for ways of killing people that resembles a natural death. Research on cancer inducers, prions, deadly viruses, toxic molds, immune suppressors and vaccines that cause infertility have been linked to Mossad."

Laos may seem a long way from Ness Zion, but when you realize that the terrible trade in human flesh infecting the "Golden Triangle," after the French & then Americans pulled out, is in the same hands as the people on Jeffrey's speed dial, it's not hard to understand what gets left out of even the most 'honest' retelling of this story. And it starts right with MERS & a Jordanian doctor’s shipment which somehow ended up in Munster's Dutch lab after the middle eastern imbroglio threatened disaster. Eppy had his paws in a whole lotta pots!

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dany
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At the end of the day, SarsCov2 is the combination of Baric’s overall design, in particular introducting a FCS, and Munster’s high transmissibility feature funded through Darpa. The combination was funded by NIAID quite late in 2019.

Could it be that the virus without high transmissibility feature circulated much earlier in 2019 ( see all sewage analysis done in many countries in 2019), before the « full » final virus was sent in Wuhan for Chinese bats testing ?

There is another point which seems strange : as an ARN virus, SarsCov2 is very prone to mutations. A world-class scientist like Didier Raoult considers that such instability makes the Baric-Munster virus project impossible to deliver and control. Isn’t it a fair point ? So, in the overall concept of this project of a virus for Chinese bats, how was the likely instability of an ARN virus taken into account ? Was this just not considered, or an aspect to be examined later in the research process ?

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