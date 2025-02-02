Book recommendation

Dr Geert Vanden Bossche, a virologist and former officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, told the White House to read my book! Geert is a veterinarian who understands animal vaccines.

Ron Unz, round 2

https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-if-anything-happens-to-me/

After popping his eyeballs back into his head, Ron Unz revisited the early lab leak debate. The second verse was better than the first since we agreed to disagree on Dani Anderson.

The first part of his new 9,300-word article summarized the evidence very well. Unlike Richard Ebright, Ron Unz isn’t a “simpleton,” so he understands the implication of Shi Zhengli publishing RaTG13 on Jan 24, 2020. This led to the Feb 1 teleconference, coverup, Proximal Origin paper, etc.

Haslam’s skilled scientific detective work uncovered that exactly these species were used as lab animals in Dr. Vincent Munster’s Rocky Mountain Lab (RML) in Montana. This strongly suggested that after its initial bioengineering, the Covid virus had been tested and had its infectivity tuned at that facility, using those particular animals for that purpose.

Ron then focused on Chapter 1 of Jeremy Farrar’s book Spike, “If Anything Happen to Me.” But the red meat is in Chapter 3, “Am I Supposed to Call the FBI?” I believe Farrar wrote the book to document Kristian Andersen’s desire to contact the FBI on Jan 30, 2020. This is why Farrar organized the Feb 1 teleconference. Farrar even introduced Fauci to Andersen, but Fauci told Andersen he would call the FBI. Instead, Fauci called Ralph Baric and told him to shut up Andersen.

Ron’s new article centers on Robert Kadlec. He attended the Uniformed Services University, which was a CREID contractor. Ron is wary of Kadlec because he oversaw a 2019 biodefense simulation known as Crimson Contagion. Nevertheless, these are annual bureaucratic boondoggles that always seek increased funding. The biodefense community demands more taxpayer dollars to support Peter Daszak’s costly gatherings at the Cosmos Club.

Kadlec’s Cosmos presentation was covered in post #7. Paul Thaker interviewed Kadlec, who called Fauci one of the largest egos he ever encountered. Kadlec didn’t recall the midnight emails from Fauci on Jan 31, 2020. He said, “Fauci’s a real operator, man. I'm not saying that he misled us, but somehow, we went from one story to the other. The cabal seems to be Jeremy Farrar, Francis Collins, and Fauci.”

I think Ron likes Fauci, so he still believes in the bioweapon theory (something bad happened; therefore, someone bad did it), but he is a DYOR type, and like vaccines and illegal immigrants, he will eventually get it. Because the virus was the vaccine.

New Baric FOIA via USRTK

2,500 pages of UNC fluff but a few gems. We finally have a signed DARPA Defuse reject letter from June 12, 2018. Baric’s budget was $2.5M out of $14.2M, or twice as large as the WIV. In November 2018, Daszak sent Baric the R01 renewal draft bid. This was the former Technical Area 1 (TA1) from DARPA Defuse. Baric was also working on TA2 or CREID in 2019, but he did not release a single email from those 2019 discussions.

Those 2019 emails between Dani Anderson and Baric were included in a separate USU FOIA (CREID partner), in which Baric included his furin cleavage site plans.

Sachs on UNC

Colombia professor Jeff Sachs is 98-99% sure Covid came out of UNC

Batman Baric versus humans

Baric and Tim Sheahan, both on Defuse and CREID grants

Pete

thinks Covid was designed for humans. But he was flying close to the sun in his recent

. In

, Baric evolved into a bat immunologist and referenced Linfa Wang four times. Baric discussed "intracellular proteases," which means furin cleavage site, and referenced several Open Reading Frames (ORFs). In viruses, ORFs are important because they tell the virus how to make the proteins it needs to survive and spread. Baric studied ORF1ab, ORF6, ORF8a, and ORF8b, but all of these ORFs were later

in SARS2.

Has Matt Tabai read the book?

In the opener, the former Rolling Stone reporter mentioned Ralph Baric and briefly discussed self-spreading vaccines. These “vaccines are highly transmissible but not symptomatic. Everybody is going to get it, but not everybody will be harmed by it.”

That’s also what Major Murphy told us…

Major Murphy is a military historian

Major Joseph Murphy, the American Hero in Chapter 7, is also a writer. It sounds like he read the book but speaks in the footnotes:

Two decades ago, factions argued that biowarfare threats were so significant that biodefense responsibility needed to be removed from the purview of the uniformed military and placed within NIAID under NIH and under HHS. There were structural and efficiency reasons to do this but the intangible reason was that the uniformed military officer corps would not stain its honor with biowarfare. It had held the line with the bioweapons convention since Nixon axed the US bioweapons program, so it had to be removed from the picture for the factions to proceed. This action, called BioShield, fused the pharmaceutical industry with biodefense and fused the public health agencies with the intelligence community. The two entities in America not held accountable by law or practice, the vaccine industry and the intelligence community (IC), were joined into one. Though done to achieve a positive aim, it is obvious in hindsight that this fusion would create unaccountable oligarchy. Its most apparent manifestation is the director of NIAID’s salary, the highest in government and higher than the president’s, with corresponding tangible worldwide political power. This power structure was known previously to insiders5 but only became visible to the public during the Covid response. It also goes without saying that merging medicine with biodefense under the pretext of foreign biothreats is impossibly lucrative. So it was then, so it is now: potential profit often clouds sound judgment. 5I learned about the fear of Dr. Fauci’s influence in my first month as the 2020-2021 Commandant’s Fellow at DARPA. The power structure and internal biosecurity enterprise battles were also explained to me at this time. That’s two pots. Because of “the threats,” they can tap IC funds. Three pots. With the Global War On Terror creation of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the delegation of defense functions to DHS, including biodefense, there’s a fourth pot. There are actually even more pots, as the DEFUSE proposal shows, to the consternation of federal agents trying to piece the web together.7 There is pie to be had and it is lucrative. 7DEFUSE project proposal. For the unaware reader, I uncovered the possible blueprint for SARS-CoV-2, called Project DEFUSE, while a Marine Corps fellow at DARPA in 2021. This is public information reported numerous times and included in books and a movie. First is the death toll from SARS-CoV-2 itself. SARS-CoV-2, a synthetic virus or a reverse genetics system or a synthetic self-spreading vaccine – a living thing created in man’s hubris in “defense” against potential natural or man-made pathogens – harmed and killed many people.13 13See DRASTIC for the 2018 EcoHealth Alliance Project DEFUSE proposal to DARPA This is the reason the origin of SARS2 must be known. Not for retribution or reconciliation, not to prevent a man-made pandemic from occurring again. These are valid, but are not the reason. It must be known to accurately assess the demographic damage from the response, to know the near and long-term effects, to know the myocardial state of the nation’s fighting-aged men, and to know the cruel annual compound interest in deaths the mRNA decision will bring, to know the citizenry’s vulnerability to the [PRC]20 spike protein, to know the duration of our civilization’s vulnerability. 20Keeping this bracketed in case it turns out the spike protein was designed and/or made in the US and tested in Wuhan. To those who argue that it would be too costly for America to acknowledge its role in creating SARS-CoV-2, or that America cannot afford for its enemies to know how bad the vaccine injuries in the military are – arguments I heard repeatedly in these years as a whistleblower – the potential magnitude of the screwup, Sicily Redux, our equivalent to Athens’ loss of 30,000, both the physical and moral injury, far surpasses the financial and reputational costs to admitting the truth. The failures will only exacerbate as the new administration declassifies intelligence, for the cardiac and IgG4 risks of using the spike protein as the mRNA epitope could have been extrapolated from the suppressed Department of Energy assessment had the cover-up not fouled informed risk analysis.21 21I possess the security clearance to view Covid origins intelligence and analysis.

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-biodefense-oligarchy-and-its-demographic-defeats/

From post #5 : Is a SARS1 bat vaccine now called SARS2?

Flashback to the hot summer of 2021 in Washington, D.C., when a DARPA fellow named Major Joseph Murphy left the heavily guarded DARPA campus. The US Marine “pushed the files off-site.” Then Murphy (or someone else) leaked the DARPA Defuse bid documents to DRASTIC and later to Project Veritas. Major Murphy’s letter to the Inspector General of the Department of Defense gets straight to the point in the opening sentence: “SARS-CoV-2 is an American-created recombinant bat vaccine.” For the first time in this lab leak debate, an insider has revealed to us outsiders what the virus truly is: an animal vaccine! Murphy was seated in the “back row” of the DARPA meetings as he pieced together what the virus was: a hybrid Live Attenuated bat Vaccine (LAV). This clarified why SARS2 was so contagious yet not as lethal. An animal vaccine, such as SARS2, would be designed to appear natural to the local Chinese bat species using a ‘consensus’ sequence, which Dani and Linfa both referenced from UNC in 2019. Murphy was confused because this ‘virus’ does not infect Chinese bats; rather, it infects and transmits in Western biolab bats known as Egyptian fruit bats (EFB). After losing Defuse, Baric collaborated with DARPA winner Vincent Munster to infect EFB bats with WIV1 at Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab.

Fauci’s latest on lab leak

Fauci used his favorite lines, “pencil dust” and “molecularly impossible.” But since he funded DARPA Defuse, both are possible. Fauci and his inner circle were part of the WA1 survey in my book, so they are aware of it.

44 of 77 Nobel Laureates hate lab leak and RFK Jr

In May 2020, after President Trump canceled the EcoHealth R01 grant (aka DARPA Defuse TA1), 77 Nobel Laureates signed a letter protesting the decision. In December 2024, 44 of the 75 also opposed Robert Kenedy Jr's nomination to head HHS (NIH, NIAID, FDA, CDC).

What should we expect from RFK Jr as Secretary of HHS?

Release all documents and projects related to Covid origins, including work done at RML and Ralph Baric’s laboratory. Immediately Disband and Defund Fauci’s CREID Network, which may have funded DEFUSE.

Pete’s great line: Viruses are nature's vaccines. Synthetic viruses are man’s vaccine.

NYT on RFK Jr and the NIH

Many of the most extreme plans to upend the NIH are likely to hit legal barriers. Most of the agency’s employees are classified as civil servants and cannot be fired without cause. The new administration is expected to challenge those protections, but Mr. Gostin, the public health law expert, said those efforts would most likely be mired in years of litigation. Since Congress sets the budget for each of the agency’s institutes, Mr. Kennedy could not unilaterally defund those responsible for studying infectious disease. Any attempt to broadly restructure the agency would also require wide support from Congress, which still holds Republicans that are “very loyal” to the N.I.H., Mr. Gostin said. Even so, experts said, the Trump administration could still have significant influence over the agency. “Oftentimes the scientists who are brought into Washington — who are very reputable in their own spheres — don’t necessarily understand very well how the administrative game is played,” said Arti Rai, a director of the Center for Innovation Policy at Duke Law School. “They can be nudged very forcefully.” The agency’s individual institutes have enormous flexibility in how they spend their budgets and which grant applications they approve, Ms. Rai said.

https://archive.ph/Jnznh

The Man Who Fought Fauci—and Won

Former NIH Director Francis Collins called Jay Bhattacharya a “fringe epidemiologist.” Bhattacharya embraced the term, jokingly describing his views as “fringe.” Jay was one of 100 scientists surveyed in the book but didn’t respond. He favors lab leak but doesn’t believe Fauci did it.

https://archive.ph/SuNyy

Jay Bhattacharya on the old ideas called NIH grants

The aging of the scientific workforce and graying of grant recipients are central policy concerns in biomedicine. These trends are potentially important because older scientists are often seen as less open to new ideas than younger scientists.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31435457/

3 sick in Wuhan?

Dr. Bhattacharya knows about my Danielle Anderson theory, but I'm not sure he likes where it leads since he didn’t answer the WA1 survey.

Some scientists have noticed that for the three named scientists, their names do not follow the same ordering convention. While two are written with their family names second, one is written with the family name first, as is standard in China. The individual with the reverse convention was a student who had published a thesis with her name in that order; the thesis had previously become fodder for lab leak proponents online. This suggests, the scientists say, that the names were simply plucked from papers by people who are not familiar with Chinese.

The three sick Wuhan technicians in November 2019 were an online rumor pushed by a Trump fundraiser named David Asher, who also promoted the early November 2019 intel.

https://www.factcheck.org/2023/06/scicheck-no-bombshell-on-covid-19-origins-u-s-intelligence-rebuts-claims-about-sick-lab-workers/

Seymour Hersh is carrying CIA water?

Hersh published a paywalled Substack with a clickbait title. You can read the entire piece here, but it’s not as well-sourced as his Nord Stream pipeline bombshell. Pete summarized:

It offers up Trump as a scapegoat, which the Left will eat up. The Right will ignore the part about Trump and just focus on the confirmation that the virus was “Chinese Junk.” Very effective, but of course, Hersh has been a Deep State Asset for decades. They don’t just control the Official narratives but also Counter Narratives.

Nevermind that the Covid committee looked hard for early warning signs, but all US agencies learned of COVID-19 through the same publicly available open source report, a ProMED post (on Dec 30, 2019), at least a month after the virus had already been circulating in China. DoD told the Committee an April 2020 news report was incorrect in its claims that the NCMI warned as early as November 2019 of a potential epidemic spreading throughout China. DoD officials confirmed for the Committee that DoD did not rely on any classified intelligence to identify the emerging novel coronavirus threat.

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/imo/media/doc/221208_HSGACMajorityReport_Covid-19.pdf

Hersh then quotes the ~300,000 Chinese students in US universities. However, Baric’s lab was not one of them since his select agent lab required FBI clearance.

Baric’s lab is full of white coats

Hersh discussed nursing homes, and the CIA probably wants more tax dollars to detect future outbreaks. Jamie Metzl said it best, “The US government has proven itself incapable of protecting secrets of this magnitude.”

If Marion Koopmans, Tony Schountz, and Angela Rasmussen didn’t know what Covid was, the CIA had no idea. We will call Seymour Hersh an “unwitting accomplice” in a Fauci-led coverup.

Glenn Greenwald on the media’s coverup

Schedule F power struggle?

Robert Redfield thinks the ‘deep state,’ aka CIA, has the lab leak answers, but they are busy securing their bureaucratic jobs. Federal employees are more likely are more likely to kick the bucket than get canned.

The Biden administration is setting up new tripwires for Donald Trump’s (Schedule F) to safeguard against political interference if Trump wins in November. The (Biden) White House fears Trump could try to advance an ideological agenda. In an effort to Trump-proof, NIH has designated an official to identify political meddling in the agency’s work and is tasking a soon-to-be-established scientific integrity council with reviewing those cases. It’s not clear it’ll work. Trump hasn’t revealed his plans for the agency if he wins in November, but he could dispense with NIH’s scientific integrity plan. The NIH is an entrenched political organization and a very powerful institution in Washington, D.C. The directors bypass US Presidents and go directly to Congress to get their funding. The grantmaking process at NIH is inbred, political and self-reinforcing, with grants concentrated at select institutions. That structure favors older and established researchers at the expense of funding higher-risk research, thus impeding innovation.

https://www.politico.com/news/2024/05/27/biden-plan-protect-science-trump-00160001

COVID 5 years later

“There’s been massive public and political backlash against the virology community and public health in general, so we may be worse off now locally than we were prior to the pandemic,” said virologist Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who was recently accused by Robert Redfield, former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of being the “scientific mastermind” of a supposed effort to engineer the virus. Angela Rasmussen ultimately concluded that raccoon dogs and greater hog badgers were the two most likely wild animals at the Wuhan market to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. But she acknowledged the limits of this analysis: “Spoiler alert: I have not found an infected animal.”

https://www.science.org/content/article/covid-5-years-later-learning-pandemic-many-are-forgetting

What does human poop tell us about its origins?

What do SARS2 cryptic lineages tell us about the origins of COVID-19? “It suggests that SARS2 was replicating in a non-GI (likely respiratory) environment for a considerable period (probably years) before the start of the Covid pandemic…This data presented DOES NOT say whether SARS2 was zoonotic or from a lab. However, it does add some nuance to either scenario…If SARS2 was zoonosis, it probably did not come directly from a bat. It is much more likely that it had been circulating in the respiratory tract of an animal, such as one of the animals that we now know were present at the seafood market…If SARS2 came from a lab, it almost certainly was passaged for a long time before leaking and was not simply engineered from scratch.”

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.12.24.24319568v1

Cryptic lineages are unique, evolutionarily advanced SARS2 lineages detected from wastewater. We are fairly certain that these lineages come from individuals with very long infections (not animals). We screened the raw data from 135,672 wastewater samples from over 2,000 sites across 45 countries collected before November 2023.

University of Missouri virologist Marc Johnson participated in the book survey and summarized his preprint here.