Fauci’s defense

The heat intensified during Rand Paul’s intense 2021 debates with Tony Fauci when the EcoHealth subgrant to Wuhan was mentioned.

Fauci often claimed the NIAID research he funded in Wuhan (EcoHealth’s 2014-19 R01 subgrant to Shi Zhengli) was “molecularly impossible” to have created SARS2.

Fauci’s defense was strong, as Shi’s R01 subgrant focused on SARS1-like genomes (e.g., WIV1), which are 20-25% different from SARS2. None of us knew it then, but Peter Daszak split his 2018 DARPA Defuse proposal (focused on SARS2-like genomes) into multiple NIAID grants funded by Fauci in 2019.

The novel HKU3 chimera = SARS2 & listed in 2018-19 documents

Daszak oddly included Ralph Baric's high-end research in Shi’s low-budget 2R01 grant, which was renewed for five years in 2019. Unlike Shi’s subgrant, Baric’s subgrant focused on SARS2-like genomes (aka HKU3r-CoVs).

2R01 NIAD grant added Baric and was awarded in 2019

25% spike protein “divergence” is the key phrase in the above 2019 grant. Divergence from SARS1 is confusing math, whether it’s based on the whole genome, the small spike, nucleotide, or amino acid. But the SARS2 spike is a 24% divergence from the SARS1 spike, which is very close to Baric’s 25% HKU3r-CoVs divergence.

In the 2R01 grant, just like DARPA Defuse, Baric will lead animal experiments

Baric’s U01 CREID draft referenced “DARPA” and “furin cleavage sites.” Fauci’s subgrant to Baric described a “diverse HKU3r-CoVs of 179 sequences within a 'sister' clade to the SARS-CoV lineage.” That novel chimera had a spike within 1% of SARS2. Therefore, what Fauci funded in 2019 (2R01 & U01 grant) was “molecularly possible” to have created SARS2.

Before publishing the book, I asked Fauci to deny all of this, but he didn’t.

Fauci’s U01 CREID grant referenced Dani Anderson’s “animal experiments” in “bats.” The Intercept sued for these two NIAID grants and published them in September 2021. Major Murphy read them and then leaked DARPA Defuse. We weren’t aware of Dani’s role in early 2021. Fauci told Rand Paul that if Baric conducts GoF research, it's in North Carolina, not Wuhan!

In that U01 grant, Linfa Wang and Dani were tasked with “international liaison and experiments involving animal samples.” Mobile phone apps and DoD government contractors were very helpful in finding their whereabouts in late 2019.

FBI found Fauci’s phone

Senator Rand Paul’s office has directed the FBI’s vast resources in a productive way!

On Friday night, Jan 31, 2020, Kristian Andersen told Fauci that SARS2 “looks engineered” and that he wanted to call the FBI. Fauci said he would do it but called Ralph Baric on Feb 1 to quietly listen to Andersen’s evidence.

Fauci on Capitol Hill in 2020

Did Daszak confirm that Baric attacked Andersen?

In a posh Brit way, Daszak confirms Baric attacked Kristian Andersen on Feb 3, 2020, during a follow-up NASEM meeting. Andersen presented his evidence of engineering by aligning Shi’s RaTG13 genome over SARS2.

Unlike the Feb 1, 2020, teleconference, Fauci organized the Feb 3 meeting with FBI, CIA, and DoD representatives. Daszak said:

I had received an email from the National Academies [NASEM] explaining that the White House’s pandemic preparedness team were convening a group of scientists to discuss the new coronavirus. I was very interested and agreed to participate. Ralph Baric had received the same invitation… So, we started talking about it as a group and I made the point if furin cleavage sites can arise in cell culture because of the different cells that these viruses are infecting, putting evolutionary pressure on them to evolve, couldn’t the same thing be true if a bat virus gets into an animal, intermediate host like a raccoon dog or a civet, or even in people? And we know from the original outbreak of SARS-CoV-1 that the virus circulated in people in South China for a few months prior to becoming pandemic. And it did evolve in that process. So, couldn’t the furin cleavage site have also evolved in SARS-CoV-2 in a similar manner? Ralph Baric agreed this was possible.

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/05/23/ubnl-m23.html

UNC campus newspaper > MSM lab leak media

https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2025/06/university-covid-origins-public-records

Defect to Canada?

While sitting next to Baric during a 2014 GoF conference, Philip Dormitzer of Pfizer discussed polybasic (furin) cleavage sites.

Ten years later, Dormitzer was ready to relocate to Canada:

Lawmakers are investigating whether Pfizer waited to share results of the Covid vaccine in 2020 until after that year’s presidential election, based on new allegations that a former Pfizer scientist has said he was part of an effort to “deliberately slow down” the testing, according to a new letter from the House Judiciary Committee. The House panel is seeking information from Pfizer and from the scientist, Philip Dormitzer, after learning he allegedly told colleagues in 2024 at a subsequent job he was worried he would face an investigation of his role in the vaccine’s release and asked to be relocated to Canada.

At the same 2014 GoF conference, Baric showed the SARS2 genome (lower left corner, HKU3 + BtCov279). Stanford’s David Relman also debated Baric in his braver days before DARPA Defuse leaked.

Harvard vs Trump exposed a pathogen preservation program

In DARPA Defuse and NIAID grants, Daszak and Baric relied on the “cold chain” to send samples from China to US labs and vice versa.

NIAID’s old 2014-19 R01AI110964 grant evolved DARPA Defuse TA1

$4,000 for liquid nitrogen dry shippers

Frozen bat samples with liquid nitrogen are expensive, so DARPA and Harvard were working on a remedy.

Emerging infectious disease hotspots are expected to increase globally within the next 50 years. Lab-based testing technology has advanced, but agnostic sample preservation still relies on refrigerated transport that can be difficult to acquire and is often unreliable in remote, austere, and contested environments. Consequently, samples critical to force health protection can be significantly degraded upon lab receipt. DARPA’s Assured Microbial Preservation in Harsh Or Remote Areas (AMPHORA) program aims to dissociate sample preservation from cold chains, enabling storage and maintaining viability in austere and remote environments.

Trump recently canceled the grant to Harvard, and a lawsuit has brought attention to the DARPA project.

https://dailycaller.com/2025/06/03/darpa-official-pleads-bosses-save-harvard-virus-hunting-grant/

The rumor is that Trump and his son didn’t get into Harvard, so he’s getting revenge. China’s elite called Harvard their “party school.”

Drosten’s cold chain = car?

Christian Drosten of Germany recalls a funny story from SARS1 in 2003.

Supposedly, Marion Koopman of Erasmus University once smuggled Zika out of Brazil, but she replied, “Bullshit.” I asked Koopmans if Baric “stole” the 2012 MERS isolate from Erasmus, who uploaded the sample for Baric to download and synthesize, but she did not respond. Baric could download any genome and create a live virus.

Drosten's speech on the role of modern science

Drosten picks on us DYOR types and Trump’s politics defunding US science, but admits scientists are bad at communicating with the public.

https://zeitung.faz.net/faz/geisteswissenschaften/2025-06-04/c0547b482767ef2d242a7a4bab1a8897/?GEPC=s9

I’m reminded of German physicist Max Planck, who said, “Science progresses one funeral at a time.” Ironically, Max Planck postdoc Guy Reeves solved the self-spreading DARPA vaccine mystery. He discovered that US virologists use American deer (14:00) to develop transmissible vaccines.

Linfa Wang trolling Fauci?

The Duke antibody test can be used on animals as well, Prof Wang added, noting its use in tracing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 from humans to white-tailed deer in a US study published in the journal Nature Communications in 2023.

https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/made-in-singapore-antibody-test-for-multiple-viruses-now-used-worldwide

Mr Amerithrax on Covid

Steven Hatfill was the first suspect in the 2001 Amerithrax attacks. He was a former Fort Detrick scientist wrongly accused of mailing the Anthrax letters that killed five people. He sued the US government and won! But here he is, like Robert Redfield, carrying biodefense money. Hatfill, like Redfield, claims Covid doesn’t infect bats.

Hatfill gets warmer when he talks about the toxin SEB in COVID-19. If SEB is in there, Vincent Munster probably used it to stabilize and aerosolize the bat vaccine.

DOGE was destined to fail since Elon loves Ebola prevention!

Before its program closure, USAID funded Ebola research in Africa with Kristian Andersen and Robert Garry. From Chapter 18 in my book:

During the summer of 2019, the USAID Predict project was winding down. Fauci told the New York Times it was being replaced with his $82 million project: the Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases (CREID). He clarified, “Yes, it’s like Predict, but it wasn’t the cancellation of Predict that inspired it,” explaining that CREID “was in the works years before Predict was eliminated” and was created in response to the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak and the 2016 Zika epidemic. Fauci’s advisor, David Morens, called CREID “Predict on steroids.”

Fauci later told Morens to buy a burner phone.

In 2014, Bob Garry of Tulane wrote, “Tony Fauci/Francis Collins is pushing us to get [Ebola] samples out of [Africa] - we have cleared out some political hurdles to doing so.” In 2019, Bob and Kristian were bidding on the large CREID grant like everyone else. Bob also confirmed that planning for CREID started in 2018.

That research is loosely affiliated with a potential Ebola lab leak, since they found a “frozen” 5-year-old sample causing a new outbreak. They claimed the virus was hiding in a man’s testicles, not a laboratory freezer. Bob and Kristian also discussed Dani Anderson, Fauci’s $82M CREID contractor.

I tried to inform Elon’s DOGE team about Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab, but they were looking for “fraud,” not fraudsters.

Treasury Secretary vs Musk

“You’re a fraud. You’re a total fraud,” Bannon said in an interview. Musk then rammed his shoulder into Bessent’s rib cage “like a rugby player,” Bannon said, and Bessent hit him back. Multiple people stepped in to break up the scrum as the two men reached the national security adviser’s office, and Musk was shuffled out of the West Wing.

The bureaucracy now controls DOGE

With Musk out of the picture, “cabinet agencies that are in charge of the DOGE consultants that work for them are fundamentally in control of DOGE.”

HHS power grab

“Ironically, RFK Jr’s seemingly limitless authority can be traced back to one of the things he has been most critical of: Operation Warp Speed.”

https://www.independent.org/article/2025/05/30/how-operation-warp-speed-helped-create-rfk-jr/

NIH staffers love new director Jay Bhattacharya!

NIH insiders described Bhattacharya as “arrogant,” “in over his head,” “out of his league,” “out of his depth,” “clueless,” “weak,” and “full of shit.” The NIH director did not respond to our requests for comment.

Conservatives believe they can reform the bureaucracy or manage it like a business. However, bureaucracies are designed to be inefficient institutions that reward failure to secure more congressional funding (e.g., the TSA after 9/11, banks in 2009, NIH during Covid, and the largest police force in the world, Border Patrol). As Milton Friedman summarized, politicians and bureaucrats are people spending other people’s money.