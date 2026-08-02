There's a classic film called Mr. Smith Goes to Washington about an ordinary citizen confronting Washington. Last week, I felt like I lived my own version.

I attended the Fauci hearing with front-row seats, courtesy of Rand Paul’s hardworking staff. There was a mile-long line to get in, but I walked right past it. The room was relatively small, but the buzz felt big.

My partner in crime, George Howard, donned his UNC alumni hat and sat next to Laura Ingraham of Fox News.

The woman in uniform between us was RFK Jr.’s military advisor. He later took credit for finding Fauci’s diary, but the hard work was done by others.

Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas sat next to me and nodded as I calmly explained my bat shit crazy theory. Then he asked, “Who are you?”

I was just killing time until the main event arrived:

Punctual as always, Fauci arrived early, flanked by his wife, bodyguards, and five lawyers. To me, he looked more nervous—and less confident—than usual. (The release of his diary clearly pissed him off.) I sat just behind Fauci’s army of lawyers. We could smell each other.

Fauci sat alone for about 10 minutes as senators trickled in. Then one of his lawyers pulled a chair up next to him.

The seat to my right remained empty. Before the cameras came on, Rand Paul’s chief counsel, Christina Salazar—the one who questioned Baric, uncovered the Fauci files, and spent months pressing them to testify—approached Fauci’s legal team and quietly argued with them.

Fauci was then sworn in.

I didn’t understand what was happening until it spilled into the open. Salazar asked Fauci’s lead attorney to sit near me, but he refused to leave Fauci’s side. He was escorted out of the hearing, though Fauci’s four other lawyers remained.

Here’s my first-person view before the Senate cop told me to put my phone away.

My highlight came midway through the hearing, when Senator Moreno asked the audience to stand up if your life was affected by Fauci:

Fauci remained motionless while members from both sides of the aisle lectured him. After invoking the Fifth Amendment, he declined to answer any questions, like what color is the floor or what day of the week. As the hearing went on, he seemed to grow more confident, knowing the questions would remain unanswered.

Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal even quoted a line from the attorney who had been removed. Sen. John Fetterman arrived casually late, wearing a coat and tie, took a seat on the half-full Democratic side, asked about the lab leak, and then left.

George Howard and I eventually got bored and decided to have a little fun. He flashed the cover of my book over Fauci’s shoulder (26:00).

Watching it unfold, I was reminded of a line from the book: Washington, D.C., is Hollywood for ugly people. I ended my book with Fauci’s 2024 testimony, calling him a five-star bio general:

America’s biodefense czar departed “The Hill,” as it’s known in Washington, D.C., escorted by his army of bodyguards. The 5-foot-7-inch five-star biogeneral ruled the biological competition. During Fauci’s book tour, the US media asked tougher questions than Congress did.

Now, two years later, with Fauci’s diary public and his private thoughts exposed, he returned to Capitol Hill and, once again, conquered it through silence.

With the Fifth Amendment invoked, a presidential pardon in hand, and an army of lawyers surrounding him, do you still think Fauci merely funded research in Wuhan? Or was his role much larger?

I respected Fauci because he wasn’t a coward who would face the mob, but invoking the Fifth Amendment changed that. As he walked away, surrounded by bodyguards and lawyers, I was in the second row, in a brown coat, and called out, as loudly as I could without shouting, “Dr Fauci, say hi to Vincent Munster for me.”

He looked like he wanted to turn around, but he didn’t. It later came out that Fauci was mad at someone in particular for shouting at him.

My interview with George Howard

One of my followers put it best: Fauci ‘knows’ Jim Haslam but has only ‘heard’ of Ralph Baric.

Dr Raszek’s latest

https://www.patreon.com/merogenomics/posts/what-was-really-163977467

Raszek’s conclusion:

Raszek also found Munster researching proteases (FCS) in August 2019. Raszek claims I found it while he was fact-checking my book, but if I did, I forgot.

https://royalsocietypublishing.org/rstb/article/374/1782/20190017/42371/Onward-transmission-of-viruses-how-do-viruses

Sachs on Fauci, UNC, RML, Duke, FCS, etc

Fauci had taken a shot at Jeffrey Sachs in his diary.

Sachs then blasted Fauci:

Three completely different people (myself, Raszek & Sachs) have all come to the same conclusion: COVID was a bat vaccine developed in Fauci’s biodefense lab in Montana. Raszek had to read the book twice to see the “trail of interest in targeting bats.”

Unreported story from Fauci’s diary

Fauci started the Iraq War Weapons of Mass Destruction rumors.

How did Fauci enforce public unanimity? Power and money, for one thing.

Rand Paul’s latest release

Bill Gates held a Department of Energy “Q” security clearance for seven years, spanning the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also briefed on Munster’s self-spreading vaccine research at Rocky Mountain Lab. For Lassa and Ebola, with an “internal off switch,” but too bad it didn’t work for SARS2.

https://www.paul.senate.gov/readingroom/

Paul’s staff having fun with Microsoft Windows Clippy

The self-spreading vaccine research at RML was led by Munster’s boss, Heinz Feldmann. Another camera angle of Fauci leaving the hearing also caught me saying to him, “and Heinz Feldmann.”