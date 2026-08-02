Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
16hEdited

Thank you for the excellent discussion. I understand the importance of research and Bioweapon research but the jab is a whole different monster . The side effects are well known and documented. People are still being maimed and or dead including intrauterine pregnancies. Why are they still on the market and why would the ACOG want every pregnant woman jabbed ? I got so angry watching and reading , I had to comment before I finished.

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Brad Banko, MD, MS's avatar
Brad Banko, MD, MS
13h

Fauci is a narcissist and sociopath and doesn’t give a shit about anybody except himself.

He ran a large scale bio weapons experiment on the American people and he needs to face justice for that.

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