Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the LastManStanding's avatar
the LastManStanding
8m

You just couldn't help yourself, could you?

Not content to run victory laps around(what there is of)the competition, you had to invite the OJ/Baric meme? And then, as if that wasn't enough inspiration for one outing - bring it ALL BACK home - to Ft Detrick - Bruce Ivins - and the clique(rhat's the FBI's term not mine!) that started it all... by trying to set up that poor Egyptian Dr. Hatim Al-Ahmadi in order to kick off the "Muslim Terrorists DID IT!" scam which carried over well enough to work even in the face of "Israeli Art Students" laughing at the fall of the Towers!

Yes, that's appropriate pacing. From the tragi-comedy of OJ's ride through to the macabre moment when "Amerika" turned itself insideout - in order to avoid coming to the OBVIOUS conclusions as to who snuffed the Towers. And it's true enough: Lucky Larry Silverstein wasn't the villain of the 911 snuff film - any more than he was the victim. He was just "lucky."

Yes, the real villain - Robert Kadlec - was working behind scenes to move Fauci et al., through their paces - so that the transfer of real power from "Military-Industrial Complex" to "Bio-medical Industrial Complex could be pulled off as seamlessly as the Tower Drop. Kadlec - and the group of ghouls who "bought" that Michigan factory what produced the "one and only" (not true but that's for another day!)anthrax vaccine... AND THEN grifted their way through government contract after contract - THAT was the template invented for the birthing of Baric and the OBAMA BRAIN INITIATIVE'S (ARPA)funding of what would become the mother of all (fake)pandemics.

But really, Ralphie had two daddies! If OJ's 'glove' fit's Baric's digits to custom made perfection... Michael Jackson's magic mitt does the same job just as well! Yup. Ralph 'danced' around the truth like Jackson rocked to the beat. Just couldn't stay away from the limelight, knowing what a "star" he was. You've had some good outings; this is your best yet!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jim Haslam
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture