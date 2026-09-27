Earlier this week, Senator Rand Paul held a hearing with a “potential” whistleblower. Who is it: Dani Anderson, an RML insider, a UNC postdoc? Turns out, Paul wants to interrogate Fauci’s secretary for doing what she was told: deleting emails.

My libertarian blood boils at those who use the state’s power to prosecute innocent bystanders, so I’m going to cross-examine Paul.

Open Letter

Senator Paul: Do you want to run for President and win?

Then stop harassing Fauci’s secretary. Go back on camera and tell the American public that the reservoir host (source) of SARS-CoV-2 has been identified. Not at the WIV or the Wuhan wet market, but at Fauci’s biodefense lab in Montana.

You once grilled Fauci for hours over gain-of-function funding, and you were closer than anyone knew at the time.

COVID-19 was created by Fauci’s favorite foreigners: Dutchman Vincent Munster and German guru Heinz Feldmann, whom Fauci recruited to run the Rocky Mountain Lab BSL4 in the 2010s.

Why them? Their GoF research had drawn too much heat in the Netherlands and Canada, so Fauci brought them in-house.

In March 2019, they received Ralph Baric’s SARS2-like genome via PRD-12-143 and serial passaged it in 5 lab animals used exclusively for self-spreading vaccine research.

They shipped it off to Wuhan for an “experimental inoculation study using Chinese horseshoe bats.”

Those 5 lab animals, mainly Egyptian fruit bats, now show reservoir host “status” for SARS-CoV-2. None are native to China. All are found in RML.

Senator, you’ve built a career on asking hard questions others were afraid to ask. This is the hardest one left. Tell it to the people — or someone else will beat you to the presidency by explaining it first.

A Duke COI?

A year ago, I told Senator Paul that Dani Anderson from Duke-NUS was Patient 0.

Paul, a Duke alum, seemed noticeably uncomfortable. I could tell he was nervous because he kept asking me specific questions about her role in CREID versus DEFUSE.

But instead of calling Dani to testify, Paul wants to question Fauci’s secretary or focus on Zhou Yusen. He’s a Chinese military scientist whose work was based in Beijing, not Wuhan.

Notice the slippery wording: Paul says “China,” not “Wuhan,” when making his PLA allegation. Paul’s timeline regarding Zhou Yusen doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.

Then Paul rants about Baric’s hACE2 mice, even though I had specifically told him about Dani’s work at the Wuhan BSL-4. He seems to be conflating two completely different things: a viral chimera and a transgenic mouse model. One is a viral construct; the other is an animal model used to study infection.

Plenty of people are worth questioning about COVID’s origins besides Fauci’s secretary, and Dani should be one of them.

Paul and bats

Unfortunately, Paul carried Fauci’s water after the hearing by claiming COVID doesn’t infect bats. It infects Fauci’s bats kept in his biodefense lab in Montana. This is why Fauci invoked the 5th and was pardoned.

Only one person is covering this up right now, and it ain’t Fauci or his secretary deleting emails.

Highlights from Baric & Munster’s unpublished emails

In the spirit of transparency that Paul himself claims to seek, I’m going to start sharing Baric and Munster’s emails that Congress has been hiding for years.

Baric’s evasiveness

From 2021 to 2024, congressional staffers negotiated with Baric (via UNC’s Washington, D.C., lobbyist) and grew frustrated by his (non)answers. Before Defuse leaked in September 2021, congressional staff asked Baric: Are you aware of the WIV using related techniques to achieve the same result?

Baric truthfully answered:

Per their published papers, the WIV used “no-see’m enzymes” to introduce other natural Sarbecovirus bat spike genes into their WIV1 baculovirus molecular clone. The WIV1 chimeric clone and chimeric viruses derived from it still contain the —10 marker signature mutations encoded in the original WIV1 clone, plus the unique spike glycoprotein from some unrelated bat SARS-CoV. This means their WIV1 clone is identifiable and traceable to the WIV lab.

After Defuse leaked, the emails grew tense and confrontational. Baric wanted all questions submitted before granting any interview. Baric’s team delayed responding to interview requests, frustrating congressional staff and prompting them to ask UNC to go on record in January 2024:

It is my understanding, based on our conversation, that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) is unwilling to continue cooperating with our ongoing inquiry. On the call, I requested that you please put in writing UNC-Chapel Hill’s position regarding its ongoing cooperation (or lack thereof) with our requests stemming from our initial inquiry dating back to 2021. We want to make sure that there is no daylight between our understanding of UNC-Chapel Hill’s apparent refusal to cooperate with our ongoing inquiry and the university’s official position. Therefore, could you please confirm, in writing, that UNC-Chapel Hill does not intend to respond to our inquiries, including concerning the recently uncovered information related to Dr. Baric’s work with Dr. Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance and Dr. Zhengli Shi of the Wuhan Institute of Virology on chimeric coronaviruses and the DEFUSE grant proposal?

The UNC lobbyist replied:

To the extent that you imply that the University has failed to cooperate in this matter, suffice it to say that we disagree. The University has, for multiple years, been responsive and cooperative with you and your colleagues on multiple lines of inquiry related to Covid-19.

Baric wrote all of Defuse (& NIAID grants)

Baric wrote the entire section of Technical Area 1 and Technical Area 2 in DARPA Defuse. He also wrote 2R01 & U01 CREID grants because Daszak said Baric was good at winning NIAID grants. In October 2018, Daszak and Baric turned a lost DARPA Preempt email thread into a soon-to-be-won NIAID 2R01 grant. The WIV was even asking Baric questions about his 2R01 focus on 10-25% different genomes.

Baric & Munster’s collaboration

An early 2018 draft of DARPA Defuse was very incriminating:

Subcontracts: #1 to Prof. Baric, UNC, to oversee reverse engineering of SARSr-CoVs, BSL-3 and select BSL4 humanized mouse experimental infections at the NIH RML in collaboration with Dr. Munster, design and testing of targeted immune boosting treatments; #2 to Prof. Wang, Duke-NUS, to oversee broadscale immune [boosting]

For unknown reasons, Munster left the DARPA team, but they were reunited under NIAID in 2019.

DRASTIC later accessed and leaked these emails, but Congress withheld them for years.

Daszak is innocent

Daszak appears to have been caught off guard by Baric’s furin cleavage site plans when the DARPA Defuse proposal became public in September 2021. Days before DRASTIC published it, he sent a panicked email to Baric, who replied evasively.

Baric later testified that the idea of inserting a furin cleavage site was “clearly mine.” Again, Congress will not release this important email between Daszak and Baric.

Baric & Munster’s collaboration

Baric and Munster were brainstorming VRP vaccines (referenced in Defuse) for MERS and camels as early as 2015. By Dec 2015, Baric sent HKU4 & HKU5 spikes to Munster at RML. By 2016, Munster was experimenting with a UNC chimera in Egyptian fruit bats. Their later emails are “missing” on the 2018-19 chimera research in Egyptian fruit bats.

Again, independent investigators later obtained some of these emails, but Congress sat on them for years.

Munster’s alibi?

The above was highly detailed, so Munster’s alibi, given below, doesn’t hold up. He was asked the following questions:

Question: Did you receive copies of the documents distributed on [DARPA PREEMPT] proposer’s day?

Munster’s Answer: No (nor did I attend)

Q: Were you aware that EcoHealth listed NIAID personnel as a potential collaborator? Please see page 33 of the slides and page 7 of the profile document.

A: No

Q: Did you ever discuss the potential proposal with anyone at EcoHealth or with the other possible collaborators listed?

A: No

Q: DARPA, ASL, and OLPA understand that these are potential proposals, but do you know why EcoHealth may have listed Dr. Munster on the pre-proposal? OLPA understands that Dr. Munster and RML were not listed on the formal proposal submitted to DARPA. OLPA is checking with DARPA to confirm this.

A: No, although they might have thought that adding one of the world’s premier institutes of infectious diseases and a USG institute might give the proposal directed to the USG DoD more weight. That’s obviously very speculative, as I have never, in any capacity, been part of this proposal, nor have I been informed that my name would have been on the slides.

RML was nervous

A large meeting was held in early 2024 to discuss the negative news about their connection to the Wuhan lab. Munster said, “I will be there!”

Munster & Wuhan

Munster’s postdoc, Michael Letko, emailed Shi Zhengli asking for Chinese bat cells from her lab. Letko would publish several papers with WIV from 2022 to 2024. Munster and Letko also discussed the Daszak and Shi antibody paper.

Munster and Wang

Linfa Wang was sharing bat samples (cDNAs) with Munster by 2015, as well as bat cells.

Munster and DARPA

They had a working relationship that began in 2015 with the DARPA Thunder project, which, along with the Ebola outbreak, led Munster to establish a bat lab. He wrote:

Dr. Munster has specific and unique expertise working with bat cells and bats with BSL-4 pathogens, which is extremely unique. To our knowledge, there are no other investigators in private sector with this skill set, which makes this unique team of researchers privileged for this particular project.

NIAID and Saudi Arabia

Like China, the Saudis were ready to collaborate and fund NIAID research to manage their MERS outbreak. Munster served as their point person and collected camel and bat samples. The importation of camel tissue was an issue, so CSU was going to dissect a small camel for Munster, or “put the word out to see if we can find a baby camel with some problems that they need to euthanize,” and “We’re very unlikely to euthanize a camel that has not been challenged with MERS CoV ($7K a pop). I can put the word out to see if we could find a camel with a broken leg or such, but I would not be optimistic.”

Munster reminded a fellow scientists, “Dromedary camel = 1 hump, bactrian = 2 humps ;-) Hope you didn’t cut yourself carving.”

They named one of the CSU camels “Ralph.”

Dick Bowen of CSU wrote regarding camel nasal inoculation, “The technique I’ve used in the past with cattle is to insert a tampon into their nostril, leave for a few minutes, then remove and squeeze out secretions. I’ll bet that would not be difficult in a camel under xylazine and would be fun for the public.”

Munster wrote, “We cannot import samples from dromedary camels into the US. Serum samples would require irradiation at Plum Island before being released. Trying to obtain a US camel is the best; in addition, one would need lab facilities to directly prepare and properly freeze the materials (-135°C).”

In 2016, Fauci and Munster gave a joint presentation discussing Munster’s camel vaccine.

If Fauci and Munster wanted to vaccinate camels against MERS in Colorado, would they also vaccinate bats against SARS in Wuhan?

A limited number of bats was a problem

Munster wanted a large number of bats for his extensive research, but Tony Schountz of CSU was stingy with AJ’s, as only one pup was produced per 6 months. Munster called AJ’s the “flying” mouse model for bat research.

Shipping pathogens (and bats) was the name of the game

Ian Lipkin from Columbia sent Munster approximately 600 samples of Asian bat urine. Jon Epstein of EcoHealth collected these samples and has frozen them since 2007. By 2011, Epstein was shipping bat samples to RML, but the cold chain had issues (including dry vs. wet ice, liquid nitrogen, and dry shippers).

However, most of this required liquid nitrogen, which is either expensive or unavailable in some developing countries. Munster then found a mini liquid nitrogen plant that could be shipped on site. A colleague replied, “In-country LN2 production. The holy grail!” Otherwise, they had to use dry shippers that needed recharging every few days.

GPS tracker glued to the back of a hammer-headed bat

In 2018, Munster’s lab wanted to import bats from Australia (flying fox), Ghana (Eidolon), and the hammer-headed bat from the Congo. They asked the US CDC for advice, which previously imported Egyptian fruit bats from Uganda for their Atlanta, GA breeding colony. Munster supported an R01 bid with Jon Epstein of EcoHealth, stating, “We are going to import Vampyrus (sero-positive and negative) [large flying fox bat] and do experimental infections.”

Munster’s lab would time their bat collection trips in the Congo with a new moon (dark) since some bats have a lunar phobia. They also budgeted for thermal imaging cameras to see the bats at night.

Munster’s bat cells

Munster wasn’t just collecting every bat on the planet; he wanted bat cells.

Let me know if you need anything more specific. I think the idea is that we need primary cell lines because of the 1:1 species match, functionality with respect to the innate pathways and the ability to acquire cells of particular importance – interest for our work e.g. DCs Generation of primary cell lines from bats collected in field settings. Research into the cellular and molecular interaction of Ebola viruses relies heavily on in vitro techniques such as tissue culture. Typically tissue culture in laboratory settings are using immortalized cell lines, one of the major drawbacks for working with immortalized cell lines is the potential impairment of specific pathways, such as the ability to mount an efficient innate response. For example, Vero E6 cells, derived from African green monkeys, standardly used for in vitro studies with Ebolaviruses, have an impaired type I INF response (Emeny JM, Morgan MJ (1979) Regulation of the interferon system: evidence that Vero cells have a genetic defect in interferon production). A second drawback is the limited amount of cell lines available for respective bat species of interest and a third drawback is that virtually all bat cell lines are of fibroblast origin. Here we propose to generate primary cell lines of specific bat species of interest. Besides typical tissues utilized for generating primary cell lines such as kidney and liver, we will focus on trying to perform bone marrow extraction to isolate and culture dendritic cells from bats. We have successfully generated cell lines using these techniques in the Republic of the Congo.

That's why Munster and Baric wanted a furin cleavage site: to bypass these biological barriers.

Munster’s foreign visitors

Jun Lu from China paid $25,000 for a visiting scholarship to RML, which allowed him to access BSL2; however, he couldn’t access BSL4 without U.S. citizenship.

Munster’s bat vaccine

In March 2018, Munster started with a VSV vaccination in Rousettus. “We are trying to determine what the glycan composition would be in antibodies from actual bats rather than the ones we express in the lab.”

His assistant, Stephan Seifert, told Munster during an Ebola bat trial in Jamaican fruit bats that “showing transmission between bats” isn’t essential. They were limited in the number of bats they could use per experiment because they had only 1 pup per year.

Munster saw transmission research as a competitive advantage in his aerosol equipment and BSL4.

Munster admits WA1 smoking gun?

From: Munster, Vincent (NIH/NIAID)

To: Wickenhagen, Arthur (NIH/NIAID)

Subject: RE: Omicron entry data Date: Tue, 09 Jan 2024

It’s only the WA1 which is a bit weird, the other ones do match quite well

From: Wickenhagen, Arthur (NIH/NIAID)

To: Munster, Vincent (NIH/NIAID)

Yes, I am working on the JN.1 to include. Hamster data can be separated. Was more out of curiosity to take it along. Also, whats not clearly mentioned in in the graph, its hamster ACE2 with human TMPRSS2.

They didn’t mention their “weird” WA1 results in their published paper.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-55938-3