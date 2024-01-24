We finished the last post with a question for the UNC lab: “Two of the 2018 viruses in their freezer were called 293 and HK3. They will become the second most debated genome in human history, behind SARS2.” The hive mind called the internet has already delivered an answer.

In 2018, Dr Ralph Baric (RB) “had already generated SARS-like chimeras…called 293 and HK3…which are 20% different than epidemic strains.” Dr Peter Daszak even confirmed the ~20% hypothesis!

In 2015, Baric was looking for coronaviruses that were less than 25% different from epidemic strains. In November 2019, Daszak said Baric was still “identifying” these types of strains. Remember, SARS2 was 22% different than epidemic strains.

Also note that the nearest known sample to SARS2 was RaTG13, which was 4% different. But Baric had two bat viruses called “293” and “HK3,” which were ~2% closer to SARS2. Both of those samples were patented by Baric in 2018.

Let me repeat, Dr Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina patented the SARS-CoV-2 genome in 2018!

No, the Chinese did not copy or steal Baric’s ‘obscure’ methods. Yes, we all know about the ‘other’ patents in SARS2; such as Moderna, CGG-CGG, David E. Martin, and immune evasion. This was a Baric patent for the individual genome now called SARS-CoV-2.

Mother nature has never seen SARS2, so Baric claimed a lab origin would only be “within the records of the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” but SARS2 was in the records of a US Government patent office.

What were 293 and HK3?

2025 update: Baric admitted in 2024 testimony that HK3 = HKU3 and 293 is a typo

The new SARSr-CoV is now called SARS-CoV-2

They are two pieces of the same patented genome, but they are only 2% different from SARS2. If HK3 was HKU3, then “293” was a typo. It was actually “BtCoV 279,” so we are now looking for HKU3 and BtCoV 279.

March 2018 draft of DARPA Defuse showing HKU3 and 279

Both bat samples HKU3 and BtCoV 279, along with ~25% diversity, made it into the final draft of DARPA Defuse (see below). Basically, Baric wanted to inoculate wild Chinese bats with his patented 2018 genome; now called SARS-CoV-2.

Baric received a patent for Chimeric Coronavirus Spike Proteins on the same date (Feb 2018) he wrote the DARPA Defuse bid (Feb 2018).

Baric filed the 2015 patent the same year he was looking for 25% divergent strains, like SARS2. UNC received the official patent in 2018, so it was full steam ahead on a US government biodefense project like DARPA Defuse.

Baric’s patent with the US government highlighted some interesting pieces! Let’s zoom in on the most important piece.

Your human eyes are looking at the SARS-CoV-2 genome, back in 2018. Notice HKU3 to the left (S1) and BtCoV 279 to the right (S2). They were switched up in another Daszak typo, but it doesn’t matter because these two combined pieces were less than 2% different than SARS2.

Baric aptly called this genome his “Chimera Mix,” which got mixed up in this biodefense project. Baric was a man who came from nothing to become something. He was the only person on the planet to create something from nothing. He could create a genome that was never seen in nature, but was always sitting on a US government server.

The dirty biological details

In the above interview, Baric said he did not have access to Chinese viruses but could download Chinese sequences to ‘synthesize’ viruses in his UNC lab. He had to start with a template, so the ‘novel’ Chimera Mix in Baric’s fridge included RaTG13 from China. Per the DARPA Defuse draft, Baric had access to WIV sequences.

RaTG13 was collected in 2013 by Dr. Shi Zhengli and partially uploaded to NIAID’s database in 2018. Baric’s chimera also included the Laos Banal samples, collected by the US Government in 2017, since its restriction sites aligned perfectly with SARS2.

Per the DARPA Defuse draft below, Baric did not want to “disturb the coding sequence” seen above.

When UNC published the SARS2 furin cleavage site (RRAR) in 2018, they also published the unique RSVAS amino acids of both Banal and RaTG13. UNC received SARS2-like sequences prior to the pandemic and was keeping this information from the public. Some find that secret “horrifying,” even though this information was in the public domain.

The unique RSVAS sequence was in a 2018 UNC paper

A popular theory for “293” sequences was the deadly Mojiang mineshaft (284 Alpha-CoVs + 9 Beta-CoVs = 293). Baric referenced those “lethal human sequences” in his 2018 LAV bat vaccine paper. He also published the unique sequence motif (UGGUCGC) for Banal and RaTG13.

But ‘293’ was a typo by Daszak’s assistant, who conflated BtCoV 279 with “293-F cells,” during a busy DARPA teleconference. Once you see Baric’s BtCoV 279 and HKU3 chimera, you will never forget it.

Baric’s HKU3 was used for the 2008 consensus sequence paper. The consensus idea was prominent in DARPA Defuse and referenced by Dani and Linfa in 2019, so this 2018 project was obviously moving forward. Baric also created SARS2 with “less than 5% nucleotide variation” to Laos Banal and RaTG13, so mission accomplished!

Highlighted lines are exclusive UNC technology

In 2010, Baric studied human coronavirus (HCoV-HKU1) and its HKU1b proteolytic cleavage sites using CGG-CGT codons; just one nucleotide off the infamous CGG-CGG furin cleavage site.

“Ralph’s Figure C” in the 2018 DARPA Defuse draft came from a 2016 HKU1 paper. The HKU1 furin cleavage site was extensively studied by the NIH ‘070 mRNA patent team. NIH, Scripps Institute, Moderna, and UNC signed a joint contract in December 2019, so this story was much bigger than Baric.

FDA vaccine approval for humans takes 15-20 years, but it was just 2-5 years for animals. This bureaucratic loophole created a huge incentive for live bat research. Again, Baric’s safe humanized mice didn’t belch this “Chimera Mix” into the Wuhan air, but he will serve as a gateway of truth into a much bigger story.