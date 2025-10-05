Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

12h

Thank you for your tireless hard work digging into this horror show.

AlleBurgers
10h

Great work Jim ! All fits very well with your analysis/scenario up till now, the most probable scenario as far as I can verify.

Hope that we can see real progress on scenario-level hearings and FBI et al. interrogations. Those should, next to Fauci, focus on Munster and his NIAID co-workers, Baric and co-workers, Linfa Wang/Anderson and co-workers, and Daszak/EcoHealth alliance and (international) partners. Bear in mind that the dangerousness of the LAVaccine/virus i.e. the transmission capability is an international (Dutch/Fouchier/Munster/De Wit/Osterhaus) technology, with a global network in e.g. Germany, Cambridge UK, but also with field experiments in China Guangdong with Ke Changwen and Koopmans working together in various avian influenza projects (H5N6, H7N9, and H9N2).

The cooperation with Ke Changwen was to be seen in the initial “Application for Federal Assistance” submitted on June 5, 2013, by EcoHealth Alliance, a section is titled “Specific Aims,” which notes the intention to create mutant bat viruses and “predict the capacity of our CoVs [coronaviruses] to infect people:”

So, the Dutch/German/US connection with the US/China connection to create mutant bat viruses and “predict the capacity of our CoVs [coronaviruses] to infect people" is much older than most of us knew, not only for GoFRoC for coronaviruses, but also ditto most dangerous Fouchier/Munster experiments with avian influenza (H5N1).

Fouchier and Koopmans demanded the cover up in Fauci Jan 2020 teleconference and keep the lableak hypothesis out of the "public domain", while not disturbing the Chinese research activities, all for GoFRoC vaccines/viruses and potential crucial vaccines platforms based on interesting/dangerous animal and human e.g. mRNA technologies.

1 reply
