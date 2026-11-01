Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Nemo's avatar
Nemo
8h

I'm from the UK, I had COVID in late November in 2019. At the time I thought it a bad flu, AND I was not the only old male in my family who had a similar 'flu'. It was never going to kill me but it was so bad I did not make my usual Christmas visit to elderly relatives in a residential home as I was convinced that even if it didn't kill them, there were more vulnerable residents it would kill!

When in 2020 COVID became the new Black Death I began to think I didn't have flu, that is exactly what I had! I refused all vaccines, and I was incredibly healthy for more than two years after COVID, not even a runny nose. Being a STEM graduate who had studied Biology and Biochemistry I avoided vaccines because I was sure sooner or later an anti-body test would arrive and I would try and prove I had COVID, as doctors etc were sceptical when I used that as a reason for NOT accepting vaccines. Finally around 2 years after I had COVID, I took part in a trial of an anti-body test. When filling in my COVID/Health history the staff were amused and assured me I could NOT have had COVID in November 2019. Only to be stunned at the results of the test. The relative frequency of various antibodies suggested I had had COVID, not a vaccine, AND that it has been around the time I claimed. I was also still immune according to them so I could take a holiday abroad (I think the test was being developed to allow such movements) and still have the paper document that I could use to prove it should I have wanted to travel abroad.

Here in the UK we were lied to on an Industrial scale and the State became a dictatorship I never believed would be possible in England. The results of the COVID oppression are that now England has become a country I hardly recognise, a country who's freedom those who allegedly fought and died for in WW2 would neither recognise nor accept.

Ironically the Diamond Princess accidental Petri dish experiment proved long before my Government opted for lies and dictatorship that COVID was not the new Black Death, but no one in England at least, took any notice of the evidence.

Perhaps the only excuse that could be made for Government, is that they knew it was a manufactured virus that had escaped a lab, AND they thought it a bio-weapon.

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1 reply by Jim Haslam
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
1d

Ralph Baric and Pfizer funded colleagues weaponizing Dengue Fever Virus in North Carolina in 2022. They insert the Furin Cleavage Site that makes Covid19 so lethal.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/directed-evolution-gain-of-function

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