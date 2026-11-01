John Leake (John Leake) interviewed me last week and wrote:

In a recent conversation with SARS-CoV-2 origin researcher Jim Haslam, he told me something I’d never heard before and that struck me as remarkable—namely, that when Wuhan Institute of Virology scientist Shi Zhengli published the genome for SARS Coronavirus RaTG13 on February 3, 2020, Ralph Baric told Matthew Frieman of the University of Maryland: “Shi’s paper was not approved by the Chinese govt and she may be arrested for it.” Frieman added: “That’s not a good look for anyone.” At that time Shi published the RaTG13 genome, it was the closest known relative of SARS-CoV-2. The genomes of the two viruses display a 96.1% match. The most significant biological difference between the two viruses is that the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 contains a four-amino-acid (12-nucleotide) insertion, PRRA (proline–arginine–arginine–alanine) at the junction between its S1 and S2 subunits.

QTQTNS_____RSVASQ (RaTG13 uploaded January 24, 2020)

QTQTNSPRRARSVASQ (SARS2 uploaded January 10, 2020)

Leake continued:

I was already aware of these concerns when I discussed them with Jim Haslam. I also knew about RaTG13 and its similarity to SARS-CoV-2. However, it was only when Jim related Baric’s remarks to Frieman that I was prompted to ask the question: did Shi Zhengli and Ralph Baric mention RaTG13 in their 2018 DEFUSE proposal?

I just reviewed the DEFUSE proposal, and to my astonishment, Baric and Shi do NOT once mention RaTG13 in the document. In my twenty years of doing true crime investigations, I have often found that what is omitted from documents often speaks louder than what is included in them. Given that it was almost certainly Baric who wrote the technical language in the DEFUSE proposal, it strikes me as very strange that he didn’t once mention RaTG13 as a shining example of a SARS Bat Coronavirus of concern for the work he proposed. It was a naturally occurring virus with some affinity to the human ACE2 receptor, found in a mine in which 6 men had fallen ill with pneumonia. Jim Haslam has raised the suspicion that Shi published the RaTG13 genome (closely related to SARS-CoV-2, only without the decisively import furin cleavage site) as an insider’s message to Baric—something along the lines of, “My team at the WIV did NOT insert the furin cleavage site, so don’t even think about blaming us.”

Some reasons

Shi didn’t sequence RaTG13 and upload it to the NIH database until July 2018, while Baric wrote DEFUSE in March 2018. While drafting DEFUSE, EcoHealth’s Chinese liaison (Hongying Li) asked Shi for her unpublished samples.

Shi replied that her unpublished sequences (eg RaTG13) would be used in the Latinne et al. paper, ironically published during the pandemic.

In October 2018, Baric published the unique RaTG13 sequence, UGGUCGC. Peter Daszak later testified there was a “data dump” of sequences from Shi in November 2018:

RaTG13 was always Baric’s unicorn since its spike was 25% different from SARS1. In 2015, Baric said:

The SHC014 virus is part of a cluster of related coronaviruses, explained senior author Ralph Baric, a professor of epidemiology at UNC. Some are quite similar to the SARS virus while others are more distant relatives, varying in terms of their genetic structures by between 5 percent and 60 percent. SHC014 was about 12 percent different from SARS. A coronavirus expert, Baric said if the viruses were too distantly related to SARS — more than 25 percent different — they would not be able to make a hybrid that would infect human cells. “Not all SARS-like coronaviruses have the inherent potential to replicate in mammalian cells and replicate in human cells.”

So how did RaTG13 wind up in Chapel Hill? As I wrote in Chapter 13, something similar happened with SHC014:

Around 2014, Shi emailed Baric the genomic sequence of SHC014. Baric then used his patented reverse genetic method to create an infectious clone of the virus in his UNC lab. This process involved synthesizing a live virus from the emailed sequence, a complex feat that Baric’s lab uniquely accomplished. To repeat, Baric’s lab at UNC created a live Chinese virus based on Shi’s email with a genomic sequence.

Before DEFUSE leaked, Baric stated during an interview:

Shi was gracious enough to send us (the SHC014) sequences almost immediately—in fact, before she’d published. That was her major contribution to the paper. And when a colleague gives you sequences beforehand, coauthorship on the paper is appropriate.

This is why Baric wanted Shi arrested for publishing RaTG13. He probably planned on adding her to an upcoming bat vaccine paper in Nature, but the test results leaked out of the WIV before they could be published.

John Leake on Baric, furin cleavage sites, and Moderna

Leake mentioned the 2016 Moderna cancer patent found in the SARS2 furin cleavage site.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/virology/articles/10.3389/fviro.2022.834808/full

Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, also acknowledged finding this peculiar in a 2022 interview, but never followed up:

Kristian Andersen’s natural origin presentation

Andersen’s misleading slide claims no COVID antibodies before 2020. But the CDC found antibodies in West Coast blood donors in December 2019; at the same time, he claims the Wuhan wet market is the source.

Bat origins and genome size

The lab leak debate has turned me into an amateur bat immunologist. I now read a bat newsletter via Dan at the Bat Signal:

Until now, competing ideas have placed the origin of bats in either Africa or North America. This paper looks at the genetic sequences of 103 bat species representing all 21 recognized bat families. It includes 42 new bat genomes that had not been assembled before. The researchers – a consortium of 137 people in 64 countries – paired that genetic dataset with a fossil record spanning 44 extinct bat species and 699 anatomical traits measured across 65 species, living and extinct alike. Running all of that through statistical models designed to weigh fossils, family trees, and shifting continents together, the team pinpointed the geography and timing of the bat family tree’s oldest branches. The data show that bats started in Europe shortly after the dinosaurs went extinct. Then some early bats flew to Africa, and then from those two sources, bats dispersed to cover the rest of the world. It seems that the demands of flight have caused bat genomes to shrink. The genome is a list of every letter of DNA in the body (e.g. ATGGCGTAGTC... etc.). Bats’ strings of letters are shorter than those in other mammals. On average, bats have much smaller genomes than other mammals. Bats average about 2 billion letters, while most mammals are around 3.5 billion. Birds show the same trend. So did pterosaurs. They have small genomes relative to land animals like dinosaurs, reptiles, and amphibians. Flightless birds have larger genomes than other birds do, on average. That suggests that when birds don’t fly, evolutionary pressure for a smaller genome relaxes. So it seems clear that flight makes genomes smaller, but why is still a mystery. Generally, the best guess I can find is that redundant bits of DNA can make a body heavier – not the DNA itself, but the extra proteins made by the body. When an animal flies, that extra weight is a burden, so among fliers, evolution favors animals with less extraneous DNA.

Bat immunology = SARS2 pathology

It’s no coincidence that Egyptian fruit bats feature prominently in bat research. They are being used as a model for Poly I:C research. While drafting DEFUSE, Baric also proposed using Poly I: C to develop his bat vaccine.

What are the differences between human and bat gene expression? As virologists interpret it, bats have a narrow, tailored response. “Human cells freak out.”

Utah mink farms

Bird flu is spreading on a Utah mink farm.

https://www.propublica.org/article/bird-flu-mink-farm-utah-human-risk

COVID circulating in mink was the clue that Rocky Mountain Lab created it

Big Pharma likes RML

Pharmaceutical company breaks ground on new facility in Hamilton

https://www.mtpr.org/montana-news/2026-10-14/pharmaceutical-company-breaks-ground-on-new-facility-in-hamilton

Early RML interview

According to RML director Marshall Bloom, Vincent Munster had his “antenna up, looking for new coronaviruses” in Wuhan.

I found this reference in Jim Olsen’s book, COVID WARS, written just blocks away from RML.