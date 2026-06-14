Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Ed Sweeney's avatar
Ed Sweeney
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Munster and RML no doubt released Omicron as the real countermeasure since the first countermeasure - the patented chimeric spike fashioned into the mRNA platform - was obviously a FAIL. This is more fingerprints of RML (and probably DoD) hand in the desperate release of Omicron.

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