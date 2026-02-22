A walk in the valley with Dr. Raszek

New Patreon video on DARPA and Ralph Baric’s HKU3-Smix vaccine patent, now known as SARS2

$10 for Raszek’s brilliant lab-leak library or $5/month.

https://www.patreon.com/posts/when-banned-work-151297189

The Patent Trail: From Baric's Vaccine to SARS2

Raszek mentioned Baric’s 2018 vaccine patent called HKU3-Smix, which has a perfect restriction site alignment with the SARS2 genome.

Baric’s 2018 HKU3-Smix patent = SARS2 restriction site map

Baric used the HKU3 genome for the SARS2 backbone, but used a RaTG13-like spike protein.

Restriction sites act as molecular scissors and glue to engineer large coronavirus genomes (~30,000 nucleotides). Virologists break the large genome into smaller fragments (5-10) to make them easier to handle and manipulate. In March 2020, U.S. government biodefense officials asked Baric in the Red Dawn emails whether SARS-CoV-2 contained “any restriction sites.” Baric responded, “No, there is absolutely no evidence of genetic engineering.”

Raszek mentioned Prof Nuismer's research from the University of Idaho. Here is his 2018 presentation on self-spreading vaccines, LAV, OPV, deer mice, fruit bats, and hamsters, which are transmission models for SARS2.

Ironically, it was Nuismer’s mathematical research on self-spreading vaccines that allowed me to see inside the secretive Rocky Mountain Lab. He was a co-PI on their DARPA PREEMPT self-spreading vaccine for African rats and bats.

Raszek brings up the 2018 Ralph Baric and Vincent Munster paper on the Egyptian fruit bat. That research actually started in 2016:

In 2020, a German lab published results on SARS2 in the Egyptian fruit bat.

SARS2 Egyptian fruit bat results via FLI German lab

These bats were referenced in 2018 in DARPA DEFUSE:

via 2018 DARPA Defuse bid

And kept in Fauci’s “satellite campus” at Rocky Mountain Lab.

Rousettus = Egyptian fruit bat via USRTK FOIA of Munster’s emails

German interview

Dr. Valentin Bruttel who found the SARS2 restriction sites mentioned above is interviewed in a three-part series.

Via Bruttel’s Substack:

Six Fragments: How Baric’s Vaccine Patent Became SARS2

Notice the 6 segments of SARS2 (fragments A through F). Baric self-incriminated during testimony, saying, “We think our [UNC] approach is safer [than the WIV] because we’ve divided the genome into six pieces.”

via DIA and Bruttel et al

From Baric’s reverse genetic system:

In this protocol we describe a well-developed reverse genetic platform strategy for CoVs that is comprised of partitioning the viral genome into 5-7 independent DNA fragments (depending on the CoV genome), each subcloned into a plasmid for increased stability and ease of genetic manipulation and amplification.

The WIV used 8-9 fragments or pieces:

WIV used 8-9 fragments

UNC fighting to keep Baric’s research records secret

https://www.carolinajournal.com/unc-urges-top-court-to-reject-records-case-linked-to-covids-origin/

“Discretionary review is unwarranted,” UNC university lawyers wrote. “The University has already made considerable disclosures concerning its coronavirus research, limiting public interest in this case. Review is also unneeded because the Court of Appeals did not fail to construe the research exemption narrowly. The Court rather construed it by applying routine tools of statutory construction, whose use is common and thus cannot justify review.”

USRTK FOIA on DOE

https://usrtk.org/covid-19-origins/doe-lab-leak-pivot-likely-not-driven-by-new-intelligence/

Here is another heavily redacted FOIA, this time from the Department of Energy, which oversees the Z Division lab.

“flanking sequence” or restriction sites

But you can see what US government scientists are talking about in the above snippet. There is a BsaXI restriction site that flanks the SARS2 furin cleavage site. Jeff Sachs and Neil Harrison of Columbia previously published on this unusual location of a restriction site.

From our WHO SAGO letter:

The SARS-CoV-2 genome has a specific 12-nucleotide insert at the junction of the spike protein’s S1/S2 subunits. This insert has the sequence T-CCT-CGG-CGG-GC. The CCT sequence codes for proline (P), while the two CGG sequences code for two arginine (R), and the GC starts a GCA codon, which codes for alanine (A). An unusual BsaXI restriction site brackets the distinctive furin cleavage site (PRRA). In 2017, Baric provided details on this type IIS restriction site. Due to BsaXI’s sequence requirements, this restriction site dictated the proline (P) insertion and the double CGG-CGG codon sequence

Baric even described the Type IIS restriction sites (e.g., BsaXI) in his 2017 paper:

Coronavirus genomes are conveniently partitioned by introducing type IIS or IIG restriction enzyme recognition sites that confer directional cloning. Since each restriction site leaves a unique overhang between adjoining fragments, reconstruction of the full-length genome can be achieved through a standard DNA ligation comprised of equal molar ratios of each fragment. Using this method, recombinant CoVs can be rapidly generated and used to investigate host range, gene function, pathogenesis, and candidate therapeutics for emerging and preemergent CoVs both in vitro and in vivo… For type IIS (e.g., SapI, BsaXI, BsmBI, BsaI) restriction enzymes, the recognition sequences are separated from its cleavage site by one or more variable nucleotides, leaving three to four nucleotide unique overhangs (Fig. 2). Thus, these enzymes leave 64–256 unique ends, providing directionality during multi-segment assembly. Moreover, the recognition site is not palindromic, allowing for seamless assembly of component cDNA clones into full-length genes and genomes. By orienting the recognition sequence external to the cleavage site, upon digestion and ligation, the restriction site is lost, seamlessly joining the cDNAs, while preserving ORF integrity and sequence authenticity.

Proximal Origin footnotes

French virologist Simon Wain-Hobson gave a review of the Proximal Origin paper:

But Simon missed the best part:

Proximal Origin footnote #20

Jeff Sachs became suspicious of footnote #20, which cited an irrelevant 2014 reverse genetic system rather than Baric’s latest 2015 or 2017 system, which used six segments.

The Proximal Origin reference #20 was changed on February 28, 2020, just before publication.

The various drafts of Proximal Origin

Baric later testified that he would never engineer SARS2 with uneven fragments, but in 2020 he uploaded the genome from the 2015 Nature reference above, which had 6 uneven segments:

Restriction site map of SHC014-MA15

Note the five restriction sites, which create six unequal-length pieces. The first piece is tiny, like fragment D in SARS2, and the last fragment is large (~11 KB), like fragment B in SARS2. In DARPA Defuse, Baric also proposed “six contiguous cDNA pieces” linked by five restriction sites:

Baric’s 2018 DARPA Defuse draft

Lab leak media news

Matt Taibbi hired former USRKT reporter Emily Kopp, who has criticized the ongoing GoF research at NIH under Jay Bhattacharya. It sounds like there was a revolt at Racket News by Jay’s friends.

Matt’s famous Wall Street meltdown line, from over 15 years ago, was: “The world’s most powerful investment bank is a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.”

More Epstein links with scientists and academics needing money

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-026-00388-0

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/21/business/jeffrey-epstein-dan-ariely-dishonesty.html