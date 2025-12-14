Heel turn

In pro wrestling, a heel turn refers to a wrestler switching from a heroic “babyface” to a villainous “heel.” There’s a Shakespearean element in which the crowd cheers as the hero, Hulk Hogan, enters the ring. He will save the one good guy from the gang of bad guys. Then, a moment of betrayal occurs as the babyface Hogan joins forces with the villains, known as the heels.

Three decades later, it happened again when the modern Hulk Hogan of wrestling, John Cena, turned heel. The adult writers targeting the young wrestling audience know how to manipulate their emotions. The wrestling writers spent months, if not years, developing a character that fights evil, only to join it.

Yes, we know wrestling is fake, but the injuries are real. Last night, Cena retired from wrestling due to injuries. His motto was never give up, but he broke the fourth wall, smiled at the camera, and tapped out.

Ralph Baric of UNC played a similar wrestling character in 2020-21. He was a fan favorite of “lab leakers.” He was fighting evil in China while stationed in North Carolina.

In May 2021, Baric signed their Science paper requesting an investigation into Shi Zhengli’s BSL2 lab. In June 2021, Baric said her work in Wuhan was “dangerous.” On September 19, 2021, he appeared on local news alongside Dani Anderson, pointing at her BSL2.

CNN interview with Dani and Baric

Two days later, DARPA Defuse leaked, and Baric went silent for 3 years. In 2024, he emerged from his UNC bunker to give 6-hours of testimony but couldn’t provide an alibi. Dani Anderson claimed she was working on Ebola, yet she appeared alongside Baric in the DARPA Defuse documents.

DARPA Defuse recycled into Fauci’s NIAID

Face turn

Every heel turn has a face turn; a villain becomes a hero. Think Shi Zhengli from WIV or Kristian G Andersen (KGA) from Scripps Institute. When Shi published RaTG13, she revealed Baric’s furin cleavage site.

PRRAR = furin cleavage site

KGA then told Fauci via a midnight email that SARS2 “looks engineered.”

KGA email to Fauci on Jan 31, 2020

KGA testified that he wanted to call the FBI and CIA with pamphlets ready to go!

KGA testimony, July 2023

Fauci told KGA he would contact the FBI:

Fauci’s midnight email was vague about who will contact the FBI:

However, Fauci testified he did not contact the FBI:

Fauci testimony , Jan 2024

KGA’s willingness to call the FBI probably spooked Fauci. Two days later, Fauci organized a follow-up meeting at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) and formally invited Baric, CIA, FBI, and White House.

Fauci meeting with KGA, Baric, FBI, etc.

KGA then repeated his evidence from the February 1, 2020, teleconference. He aligned Shi’s RaTG13 sample under the new SARS2 genome, exposing the furin cleavage site.

KGA slide with RaTG13 bottom, SARS2 top

Baric then verbally attacked KGA in front of the CIA and FBI.

via Baric 2024 testimony

What wasn’t known at the time was that Baric was quietly listening to KGA's evidence for a lab leak during the February 1, 2020, teleconference.

Baric’s heel turn

via Baric’s 2024 testimony

No one knew Baric was listening, not even KGA.

via KGA blog

Instead of contacting the FBI, Fauci called Baric, who secretly listened to KGA’s evidence for engineering, then “attacked” him days later. The next day, on February 4, KGA collapsed under peer pressure, but Baric engineered SARS2 with intent (to infect bats).

KGA email on NASEM letter

The final February 6, 2020, NASEM letter to the White House and media didn’t even mention potential engineering.

Ironically, the NASEM letter cited the closest known relative (RaTG13) as evidence that SARS2 was a product of natural evolution.

The two experts consulted, Ralph Baric and Peter Daszak, had submitted an unfunded grant to DARPA just months earlier and resubmitted it to Fauci’s NIAID just weeks earlier.

Suspected Spanish lab leak

The new African Swine Fever (ASF) virus responsible for the pig outbreak in Barcelona belongs to an old genetic group that circulated in Georgia in 2007.

Viruses, under natural conditions, undergo changes in their genome to varying degrees when they spread through infection cycles in animals. Therefore, the discovery of a virus similar to the one that circulated in Georgia does not rule out the possibility that its origin lies in a biological containment facility. The “Georgia 2007” virus strain is a “reference” virus that is frequently used in experimental infections in confinement facilities to conduct virus studies or to evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines, which are currently under development. The report suggests that the virus may not have originated in animals or animal products from any of the countries where the infection is currently present.

The European Union also funded a $10 million self-spreading ASF vaccine, VACDIVA. Guy Reeves of Max Planck figured this out in his blog on self-spreading vaccines. He was the same scientist who researched my Chapter 28: The Mammalian Suspects.

