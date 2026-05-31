Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
4d

Long past time to shut down any and all gain-of-function research. Lab work directed at dangerous pathogens should focus solely on finding cures or mitigation treatments.

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peter spitters's avatar
peter spitters
5d

Nice essay on why human beings always create rumble in (lab) operations, and so chaos can emerge in systems.

Thus pandemics can be produced in messy dangerous lab operations via gain-of-function; jjust via lab-incidents.

What is easier than to blame animals, i.e. zoonosis...?

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