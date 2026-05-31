With four U.S. senators asking questions about Rocky Mountain Lab and Vincent Munster now in the mainstream news, the public needs more details. In late 2020, media outlets filed FOIAs with RML seeking incident reports and IBC meeting minutes. What follows is what Tony Fauci, Munster, and RML hoped would remain buried.

via Tyler Stepke FOIA on RML IBC meeting minutes

Fauci kept a secret

In 2011, RML quietly broke one of the most serious rules in U.S. biosecurity. A Principal Investigator engineered Yersinia pestis, a plague bacterium resistant to multiple antibiotics. Such work requires prior approval from the US CDC’s Division of Select Agents and Toxins (DSAT). RML never had it.

The violations weren’t covert. The unauthorized plague strains were openly listed in the methods sections of published papers. They came to light only during a DSAT inspection in November 2011, when CDC inspectors asked about the resistant strains. Days later, RML’s biosafety officer admitted they existed but claimed they’d already been destroyed.

By December 2011, DSAT referred the case to the HHS Inspector General, citing violations of 42 CFR 73.13. The NIH Director, Francis Collins, didn’t hear about it from his own agency. Collins first learned of the problem from the CDC Director’s morning briefing email, sent by Tom Frieden. Only then did Fauci scramble to explain that RML’s work had been “an unfortunate situation,” not deliberate misconduct.

The CDC, meanwhile, had just given RML a glowing safety review, praising its oversight as “highly laudatory.” In other words, plague strains were illegally engineered, yet Fauci himself dismissed the incident as little more than a bureaucratic hiccup.

Early next year, in 2012, Fauci received an email from the NIAID public relations department regarding an incident:

Dr. Fauci, in case the situation at RML becomes public, we have prepared the language below for possible use in response to media/congressional inquiries, should we receive them. We may not need this, but we should be prepared.

The illicit plague experiment was never reported until now, along with many more.

Wrong shipping address

In 2015, RML lost control of a package of biological samples shipped from Japan. Instead of arriving at its secure facility in Hamilton, Montana, the box was left on the doorstep of a random home 50 miles away in Missoula. The box was labeled “dangerous goods,” but no signature was required.

The homeowner returned, found the biohazard box, and called the sheriff. Only then did RML security officers collect what was supposed to be under lock and key the entire time. RML chief virologist, Heinz Feldmann, didn’t push back hard on the World Courier shipper. Why? Because FedEx and others had already stopped handling Select Agents like SARS, and Feldmann didn’t want to lose another carrier.

Feldmann’s onetime postdoc, Vincent Munster, conveniently blamed regulations: under DSAT (the Division of Select Agents and Toxins) rules, labs can’t hold on to select agent samples indefinitely. They must be transferred or destroyed. That means constant turnover and more chances for packages of pathogens to wind up on the wrong doorstep.

Munster’s inspection report

In June 2018, CDC inspectors caught Munster handling MERS-CoV RNA in a BSL2 positive-strand room, but it’s a BSL3 virus. The inspectors requested permit updates to authorize the BSL2 work. Munster did not have what Baric’s lab did: a select agent BSL2.

RML staff, meanwhile, confused the issue with Nipah virus paperwork, debating whether it was a Select Agent or just needed “Form 2,” before casually updating the MERS permit. Munster kept “trying to fight this.”

The Ebola needle that pierced 3 gloves

On the morning of February 3, 2015, a “highly experienced” BSL4 scientist at RML was finishing routine work on mice infected with mouse-adapted Ebola more than a week earlier. The animals were on the mend and still receiving an injectable treatment.

As the scientist uncapped a syringe, their hand slipped, and the clean needle punctured the outer suit glove, both inner gloves, and the skin of their finger, drawing blood. The co-worker calmly completed the procedure while the injured researcher removed the pressurized suit, scrubbed the wound, and notified biosafety officials.

The risk assessment came back as “negligible” since the needle was clean, the animals were recovering, and viral shedding was thought to be minimal. Still, the incident triggered NIH’s medical surveillance plan, but none of this was reported until now.

SSN

Not all scandals at RML involved pathogens or monkey bites. Sometimes it was sheer incompetence. In December 2015, a contractor at RML sent an all-staff email that included an employee’s personal health enrollment form. The form included Social Security numbers.

Piggybacking

In July 2015, a staffer was caught walking into the RML animal facility, holding another person’s badge, to toss animal carcasses into a freezer. The staffer wasn’t authorized to enter that RML building, so the badge incident was called “piggybacking.”

The response was pure bureaucracy: a facilities manager wrote a report, HR debated “precedent” and “severity,” and senior staff concluded it was “no different from the Strober incident.” In other words, this wasn’t the first time.

Lights out at RML

In December 2016, RML’s BSL4 Building 28 briefly flirted with chaos when a transformer experienced a 40,000-amp surge, shutting down power for eight minutes. Alarms screamed across freezers, incubators, and critical equipment as staff ran around in controlled panic.

In the negative-pressure BSL4 animal rooms, air pressure briefly flipped positive, a tiny reminder that even the most “secure” labs are one false reading away from catastrophe. No animals died, and no pathogens escaped, but the power went out three times over one weekend. The incident reached Fauci’s inbox, where it was buried.

Splash zone

In the same month, December 2016, a researcher dropped a 24-well plate into a biohazard bag and felt a small splash on their cheek. Although the liquid was likely harmless PBS or water, the bag also contained a recombinant Salmonella typhimurium strain. The researcher was wearing proper PPE and was immediately placed under medical surveillance.

A Nipah needlestick at RML

In July 2017, a researcher at RML stuck themselves with a needle during a Nipah virus experiment. The syringe was clean and uncontaminated, but the incident triggered a cascade of notifications. The CDC, DSAT, and NIH leadership were alerted within hours, but the public was not. Feldmann and Munster’s DIR boss, Steve Holland, notified Fauci, who replied, “Thanks, Steve. Please keep me posted.”

The unnamed worker was placed on a three-week medical watch for fever. NIH officials downplayed the risk, but even a “non-infected” stick inside a high-containment lab working on one of the world’s deadliest viruses is treated as a state secret.

Protesting a reportable incident at RML

In 2017, RML disputed a biosafety inspection observation. The issue centered on a minor BSL4 lab incident on March 9, 2017, when a researcher’s glove developed a pinhole while working with a bioagent. RML argued that the incident posed “no risk” and that a Form 3 was unnecessary. The form is used to report the theft, loss, or release of select agents.

The Federal Select Agent Program (FSAP) disagreed. Their review found that RML could not prove that no bioagent or contaminated air was present at the time of the incident. The pinhole in the positive-pressure suit compromised its protective integrity, creating a potential exposure risk. Similar past incidents at RML had resulted in Form 3 submissions.

FSAP cited scientific evidence highlighting the dangers of even minor tears in positive-pressure suits, reinforcing the potential risk. Ultimately, FSAP denied RML’s dispute, required corrective action, and left the option to appeal open.

Holes in RML spacesuits

In May 2017, an RML lab worker in a high-containment ABSL-4 animal room discovered a one-inch tear in her suit after her foot was soaked with disinfectant during the decontamination shower. The animals were in open pens, one of which carried a Tier 1 select agent. No direct contact occurred, and the risk of exposure was very low. Form 3 was duly filed. But we never heard about it until now.

Munster in RML BSL4 suit while injecting a bat

2018 rules loosen Form 3 reports

Federal oversight of the most dangerous pathogens has a certain theatrical quality. Spills inside a biosafety cabinet? Non-news. Needlesticks with non-contagious agents? Who cares. The agent involved doesn’t even need to be named, just categorized as bacterial, viral, or “other.”

In June 2018, Gerald Epstein, Assistant Director for Biosecurity and Emerging Technologies at the White House OSTP, sent a memo to the Biosafety and Select Agent Toxins (BSAT) members:

I have attached the version of the BSAT incident reporting policy and template that will be circulated for review prior to the next BSAT Policy Coordination Committee (PCC). Since it was last widely circulated, I have been working with individual departments, particularly Department of Defense, on certain aspects of it. In this version: The threshold for publicly reporting an incident is that it pose “significant risk of occupational, public, or environmental exposure.” This definition is meant to capture incidents that surrounding communities would have reason to care about; it is not tied to Form 3 reporting and is not intended to capture incidents that may be violations of protocol or good laboratory practice but do not put anyone at risk. Spilling an agent within a biosafety cabinet, for example, would not be reportable. Note that occupational exposures are included, even if they could not lead to public exposure (i.e,. a needle stick with a non-contagious agent). It is also not necessary that occupational or public exposure be confirmed, so long as there was “significant risk” of such exposure. The agent involved in an incident is not required to be identified, but rather only the “type of agent” (i.e., bacterial, viral, etc.). The template “or its equivalent” can be used; if a laboratory already has an incident reporting system that is consistent with this policy, it can continue to use it. Incidents shall be reported on at least a monthly basis; a facility that already provides monthly incident reports of a type and level of detail described in the template can consider itself as in compliance with the policy. The template asks for some measure of context to be provided to give some recognition of the rate at which incidents occur. The context measure is not specified, since facilities may differ in the type of information they have available to characterize overall laboratory use, but presenting incident rates per laboratory entry, or per person-hour of operation, would be useful. As in previous versions, this policy only applies to federal facilities working with select agents and toxins. The expectation is that non-federal facilities may wish to follow suit, but there has been no policy decision to require them to. This Friday will be my last day at OSTP, so I am not in a position to solicit comments. I hope I have been able to resolve all agency critical comments in this version, but if your agency will require changes before your PCC member can approve this, please contact Hillary Carter at the National Security Council prior to the July 19 subPCC. Even if the policy and template are approved as is, note that someone whose Word or PDF skills are greater than mine will have to turn this Word document into a fillable PDF form – the blank boxes in this version do not accept text. And if anyone can figure out how to remove the completely blank page at the end of the document, I’m sure there are trees to be saved as a result.

The 2018 email reads like a group of bureaucrats trying to standardize the PR side of lab accidents. The debate wasn’t whether incidents occur, but which incidents the public deserves to hear about. Under that secretive system, Form 3 reports largely disappeared from public view.

Form 3 disclosed document theft, loss, or release of select agents.

2025 reversal

In September 2025, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reversed that policy and ordered federal labs (RML, Fort Detrick, NIH campus) to disclose Form 3 incidents. Two months later, a newly released Form 3 revealed the mysterious monkey-bite incident at RML. That disclosure led to a whistleblower complaint alleging a broader NIAID cover-up, Munster’s removal from the laboratory, and RFK Jr’s public statement: “We sent the referral to the FBI immediately. I assume [Munster] is going to prison.”

Broken pipes

In August 2018, RML had another “incident” to quietly file away. This time it wasn’t a monkey bite or a needlestick. A propylene glycol coolant pipe burst in the guinea pig room, dumping roughly 100 gallons of liquid onto the floor. The guinea pigs survived, though they had to be evacuated while cleanup crews mopped up the spill.

Pigsty biolab

At RML, even the trash tells a story. In March 2019, just before a DSAT inspection, RML’s BSL4 suites were found littered with pipette tips, wrappers, and bottle caps. It sounded like a drug den rather than a maximum-containment facility.

Managers scolded researchers for sloppiness, while RML staff countered that extra cleaning would only increase biosafety risks. But the most revealing line came from Munster, who warned colleagues not to hash this out over email because FOIA requests could “take things out of context.”

The cooler of doom

At RML, the walk-in cooler looks more like a chaotic storage area than a controlled environment. Shelves are blocked, samples are on the floor, and trip hazards are everywhere. Their solution? A meeting about new shelving. Because nothing says biosafety like debating storage while pathogens sit on the floor.

RML walk-in cooler

The TB Turf War

By 2017, RML had become a stage for bureaucratic knife fights. An email trail shows senior staff debating control of a new tuberculosis project. One faction wanted a shiny, semi-autonomous consortium under a different office; another shot back that this violated NIH’s own manual and would only appease a notoriously difficult personality.

Everyone cited expertise, safety, or “team effort,” but the email drips with first-person singular pronouns: I conceived, I developed, I hired. It’s less about science and more about who gets to wear the crown in the RML animal kingdom. The deer and mink are pawns. While the public hears about “global health missions” and “pandemic preparedness,” inside the lab walls, the white coats are caught up in bureaucratic rivalries and personal vendettas.

More holes and jokes about spacesuits

In 2018, the spacesuits, meant to contain the deadliest pathogens on the planet, were failing at the seams. The weak point? Lab workers wore Crocs inside their suits. Tiny tears only appeared when the Crocs were removed before entering the chemical shower.

Staff patched the seams with duct tape and hoped the manufacturer would come up with a real solution. Heinz Feldmann’s primary concern with switching to a “booted” design was the difficulty of cleaning the tread and the risk of tracking bedding and feces into the suit room. This was a problem that Fort Detrick (NIAID’s IRF) solved with shoe covers and boot brushes.

RML director, Marshall Bloom, couldn’t resist the irony: his 20-year-old Gore-Tex waders, costing a fraction of these multi-thousand-dollar suits, outlasted them all. “I told my friend who owns Simms Waders he should try making the suits,” he joked, prompting another to quip, “Sounds like we need to hire Dr. Scholls onto the staff.”

Rationing spacesuits

RML spends $1.3 million every five years just for BSL4 spacesuits, which are so scarce they’re rationed by size. Since COVID, Munster’s lab has doubled in budget, salaries, and space, swelling from a couple of postdocs to a full team.

Breakroom meltdown

In May 2018, during a rehiring session for lab contractors at RML, one of the HR reps allegedly lost control. According to NIH’s own Animal Program Director, a contractor manager “charged” at a technician, got in her face, pointed, and yelled, “Be careful what you say” and “Tread lightly.” The intimidation was loud enough to be heard in offices down the hall.

This was happening in the animal BSL3. Employees described feeling “afraid” and “intimidated.” An NIH vet dryly noted that this behavior was “especially egregious” in such an environment. The contractor’s leadership—senior VP, HR director, and operations director—was present but didn’t intervene or apologize; they just let it hang there.

The junior staffers were left to consider calling NIH’s Civil program for protection against workplace bullying. In the end, the email went into the NIH system like so many others: another “incident report” buried in the bureaucratic paper trail.

PR alarms

In late 2023, some bad press about RML was making staff nervous. In early 2024, Principal Investigators (PIs) were summoned to a “quarterly meeting” to coordinate responses to negative press coverage, including coverage questioning RML’s bat experiments and biosecurity. This was an internal discussion on how to spin the White Coat Waste story about the Baric-Munster bat vaccine paper. Munster replied, “I’ll be there!”

RML alarms

At RML, a plastic cover on an oil separator in the BSL4 air system ruptured, causing a temporary loss of control air. This depressurized the APR (Air Purifying Respirator) door gaskets, triggering alarms, though magnetic locks kept the doors closed. No one was in the lab, and rodents infected with high-risk viruses were safely housed in microisolator cages.

RML activated its Incident Command System and decontaminated the adjacent corridor with formaldehyde “out of an abundance of caution.” The incident was reported via CDC Form 3, but was never disclosed until now.

Good news

Your tax dollars paid for these labs, the spacesuits that tear, and the duct tape to repair them. Staff filled out the incident reports, but they vanish into the NIH system and PR strategy meetings.

As of September 2025, the NIH finally posted its IBC meeting minutes. The NIH campus lab in Bethesda, Maryland, reported 27 biosafety incidents in one month, which is one per day. RML reported just one. But there were many more going back many years.

Feldmann has since moved to Fort Detrick. Munster’s name was deleted from the HHS directory and is under FBI investigation. Jeffrey Taubenberger was demoted after his brief tenure at NIAID.

Part 2 will follow their trails.

Accountability? Jessica McCormick-Ell, NIH director of the Division of Occupational Health and Safety, was asked for comment, but she never responded. Part 2 will show why.