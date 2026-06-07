The man in charge gets charged

This week, the FBI charged Vincent Munster and his postdoc Kwe with smuggling monkeypox and lying about it. Upon arrival at U.S. customs:

Munster and Kwe were inspected and interviewed by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials upon their arrival. CBP officers observed Kwe and Munster traveling with a large black plastic case. Munster and Kwe falsely told CBP officers that the black case contained diagnostics and testing equipment. But subsequent investigation by CBP and FBI agents revealed that the case actually contained 113 vials in Styrofoam coolers. As of the date of the complaint, the FBI has tested 20 of the 113 vials. Seventeen of them contained deactivated monkeypox virus, one contained the Chickenpox virus, and two contained only human DNA.

Kwe and Munster’s luggage at Detroit airport in January 2026

The criminal complaint paints a picture of a scientist accustomed to getting his way.

Kwe was selected for a secondary inspection by CBP. CBP officers did not have prior knowledge that Kwe was traveling with Munster. CBP officers approached Kwe at primary inspection and instructed him to retrieve his checked luggage for secondary inspection. CBP officers observed nervous behavior from Kwe. CBP officers observed Kwe retrieve a large black plastic case and place the case on a cart next to an unknown individual. CBP officers approached the unknown individual and identified him as Munster and learned that Munster and Kwe were co-travelers. Munster also said that he had everything he needed and that this wasn’t his first time. He identified himself as the “guy in charge” and said that Kwe worked for him. Upon arrival at the passport control area, Munster was instructed to access all required documentation. Munster replied, “Yes, yes, it’s all in my laptop, but you won’t need them. I do this all the time.”

On Friday, Senator Rand Paul’s office released an explosive FOIA that confirmed this wasn’t the first time Munster and Kwe had smuggled monkeypox in their luggage.

In a 2022 email exchange with the subject line “inactivation diagnostic lysis buffers MPX,” a colleague asked Munster whether he had ever recovered his luggage; Munster replied, “nope, so no Congo basin clade for now,” indicating the lost luggage had carried Congo Basin monkeypox material. In April 2024, Kwe wrote that he and his colleagues had “just returned from the Congo with DNA from MPOX positive samples.” A related NIH sequencing request logged 35 monkeypox virus DNA samples derived from human patients and answered “Yes” when asked whether the samples contained or were derived from a regulated “select agent.”

Virologist Angie Rasmussen believes Munster is innocent, but the smuggling charges are “pretextual” for bigger charges, such as creating COVID or Fauci’s involvement with RML. But big-time crooks are never charged with the crime; it’s always the cover-up. Munster appears to have lied or misled the CBP agents when they asked him to write down what was in the 113 vials.

Two anonymous virologists told me they agreed with Rasmussen because monkeypox was inactive, but they said Munster’s handwritten note could be damning. It goes into detail about primers, dNTPs, etc., yet makes no mention of viral DNA or inactivated virus. That’s an attempt to deceive, even if he was not violating any laws regarding the transport of viruses.

To me and others, Munster “smuggles” monkeypox samples into the country under the guise of a diagnostic test. Why? It erases the chain of custody and paperwork for storing select agents. One detail that strengthens the government’s case is the email we quoted above. In 2024, Kwe wrote:

“We just returned from the Congo with DNA from MPOX positive samples, and we’re eager to perform full genome sequencing...”

Part 2: Unreported lies and deception

Last week, Part 1 detailed RML’s many failures in Hamilton, Montana. Part 2 exposes who enabled them. By 2026, Munster faced federal charges for monkeypox smuggling. But the smuggling was his only visible crime. Munster’s story began long before his vials landed at a U.S. airport.

Fauci’s office bet on Munster

By 2015, Fauci’s NIAID was jealous of the live bat colony at the US CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. The CDC maintained a colony of Egyptian fruit bats, born and raised in captivity, for several novel experiments. CDC scientists infected the African bats with Marburg to prove they were the reservoir host.

In 2016, Fauci’s #2, Hugh Auchincloss, then acting director of intramural research, offered Munster early tenure if he set up the live bat lab at RML. Fauci’s office in Bethesda, Maryland, knew RML was a bureaucracy run by veterinarians, not virologists. Munster quickly began clashing with every vet in the Montana building, demanding that the bat colony be set up so he could achieve his goals. Munster’s confrontational attitude surfaced, but Fauci had Munster’s back, even giving a joint 2016 presentation with him on aerosolized Ebola and coronaviruses.

By 2018, Munster lost the battle against the Montana bureaucracy, so he outsourced the bat breeding to Colorado State University. By 2025, the new $125 million bat lab would be built on the RML campus, and bats would be moved to Montana. But this logistical quirk led to our smoking-gun email proving that Munster’s Egyptian fruit bats are the SARS2 reservoir host. Ironically, NIAID announced Munster’s tenure in 2020 during the pandemic he helped create.

Wrong number at the wrong time

The NIH’s Behavioral Health Screen for BSL4 workers was created after a Fort Detrick virologist, Bruce Ivins, mailed anthrax letters. He killed five Americans and frightened the public more than 9/11. The NIH program screens for depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and unsafe attitudes. It was designed to catch insider threats before they occur.

In August 2024, the NIH’s biosafety office scheduled a routine behavioral health screening for one of RML’s BSL4 staff members. These screenings are mandatory for anyone handling select agents or toxins. But when the official dialed in for the call, the number didn’t reach the staff member—it rang straight through to Munster’s personal cell phone.

Annoyed, he shot back an email: Why was his private number listed under someone else’s appointment? The slip seemed minor, but if the system can’t keep phone numbers straight, what else might be falling through the cracks?

Where is Munster’s headspace?

In July 2024, Munster wasn’t worried about the dangers of aerosolized Ebola leaking from his BSL4. He was worried about his paycheck. In a midnight email to NIAID brass, Munster raged that principal investigators in Montana were paid tens of thousands less than their cushier Bethesda peers (he apparently had no clue about the cost-of-living factor). He accused NIAID of favoritism, hidden discrimination, and protecting “very senior unproductive investigators.”

Munster then accused the Division of Intramural Research of misusing Title 42—the NIH’s special hiring authority meant to reward and retain top scientists—saying it only seemed to protect a “cohort with a lack of gender and racial diversity.” He claimed his early tenure was deliberately blocked in 2016–17, that his salary lagged behind peers despite his output, and that even his last raise was nullified by bureaucratic sleight of hand.

This man, who created COVID, was furious that his salary bracket wasn’t high enough. He called NIAID’s internal review system a sham, complained that his “outstanding” ratings were meaningless, and whined that NIAID refused to recognize his “roles, responsibilities and achievements.”

Munster confides his guilt to colleagues

In early 2024, a reporter contacted Munster for comment on Will Jones’s article for The Daily Sceptic. The article identified Munster as the creator of COVID, citing my Substack. Munster didn’t reply but forwarded the article to a few friends and colleagues and said: It’s ok if you don’t want to associate with me. Only one replied, offering her condolences on the conspiracy theory. Munster did the same for his bosses at NIAID in Bethesda, but again, only one replied and apologized for the situation.

A year later, the article went viral and circulated around the office. Munster replied, “Can you refrain from sending this around? I really don’t need to know all the BS written about me. I’m already well aware.” Munster added, “At least there’s nothing new.”

Fauci’s lie

Early in the pandemic, NIH director Francis Collins was suspicious of RML’s non-airborne study on COVID because Munster used a pure viral prep rather than an in vivo model. He asked Fauci who NIAID’s mink expert is and said, “I’m having flashbacks to the sneezing ferrets.”

Collins was referencing a 2012 ferret transmission study that triggered a New York Times headline: “An Engineered Doomsday.” Munster was a co-author on that paper.

Fauci replied: Jeffrey Taubenberger on ferrets, but didn’t mention mink in RML. By 2016, Munster was already running mink transmission experiments in these cages. He was also aerosolizing Ebola in ferrets and monkeypox in prairie dogs using these same cages.

Who is calling the shots?

In June 2024, Munster blindsided NIH leadership with a stunning announcement: H5N1 avian influenza would no longer be subject to Select Agent regulations. This meant that USDA, FBI, and FSAP oversight would no longer apply, and the virus could be handled in BSL3 labs rather than BSL4.

Acting NIH Director Lawrence Tabak and his deputy, Lyric Jorgenson, were caught off guard by the declaration. Weeks later, Jorgenson and colleagues pressed Munster with pointed questions:

How much money is going toward field work (farm animals/bats/other) that contributes to viral discovery and characterization? Provide concrete examples of outputs from this work, such as specific countermeasures and diagnostic tests, to help the interagency understand the beneficial outcomes this research has produced.

The concern was apparent: if NIH was going to permit dangerous pathogens like H5N1 to be studied under looser rules, it needed to justify this with something more than Munster’s promise of “viral discovery.”

Munster’s ties to EcoHealth and Wuhan?

Munster is much closer to former EcoHealth Vice Presidents Jon Epstein and Kevin Olival than to Peter Daszak. Munster, Epstein, and Olival are similar in age, exchanging dozens of emails and sharing information and bat samples. In 2015, Munster traveled to Wuhan for a virology conference.

In a 2011 email about shipping samples from Congo to RML, Epstein from EcoHealth noted that the courier could not transport dry ice and floated an alternative: “take our chances” shipping some samples in lysis buffer and serum on wet ice, while Munster could “hand carry” another set in viral transport media on dry ice during a later trip. “I think you can take up to 2kg with you on commercial flights,” Epstein wrote.

Warm bat blood

Munster is 2nd from left on the back row , Olival is front and center

In 2018, Munster and Kevin Olival set up Material Transfer Agreements for coronavirus samples on a Pentagon bat project. After capturing the bats, they used a heating pad to warm the bats’ blood to ease extraction with a needle.

By February 2024, that collaboration had become a liability. A PNAS editorial board member reached out to Munster, asking him to serve as handling editor for EcoHealth’s submission. His task: sift through the manuscript, recommend three to five reviewers, and enforce a 67% rejection rate at initial screening. Administrative work would be handled “for him,” yet judgment and oversight rested squarely on his shoulders.

It’s a reminder that even journal peer review is entwined with layers of entangling alliances. But Munster’s name is nowhere on this EcoHealth bat paper, which was published in Nature, but he could have killed the publication (if EcoHealth said anything bat about him). Munster was also listed as a reference for an August 2025 EcoHealth bat paper, but his name appears nowhere in the text.

Munster lied to the NIH director’s office?

In October 2024, just weeks after my WA1 survey question, Tabak’s office sent Munster a question regarding his relationship with EcoHealth. In particular, a Nipah bat vaccine grant would involve EcoHealth (Jon Epstein) sending Munster bats and bat samples. Munster would create Nipah bat vaccines for EcoHealth, but he dodged the question by discussing Australian bat labs.

EcoHealth grant U01AI153420 with RML

Tabak was concerned that a member of Congress might mention Munster and RML during the November 2024 hearing. It didn’t happen, as the David Morens topic dominated the debate.

Letter from US Senators

A year earlier, in November 2023, Senators Ernst and Schmitt asked NAID about what really goes on at RML. An internal scramble began. Should RML virologists mention their COVID-19 vaccine work? Too inflammatory. Maybe Ebola? Better. Prion diagnostics? Even safer. Anything but the BSL4, the bat colonies, or the coronavirus experiments that might raise eyebrows. Munster pushed Ebola as the showcase achievement. Heinz Feldmann preferred prions and bacteria—anything “less inflammatory.” In other words, RML’s own virologists admit the most controversial work is the very research they most want to downplay.

Bats, bureaucrats, and containment strategy

In June 2024, a reporter from Science sent Munster a list of uncomfortable questions. She wanted to know how the suspension of EcoHealth’s funding would affect the bat vivarium being built at Colorado State University, and whether it was really safe to import bats that carry Nipah and coronaviruses. She also asked the obvious follow-ups: what’s the value of this new bat lab, what could be studied at the RML BSL4 facility that can’t be done elsewhere, and why should the public believe it’s safe? Straightforward questions. But inside the NIAID communications department, those questions triggered the equivalent of a five-alarm fire drill.

First came Munster, who did what he does: jot down blunt answers. Yes, bat capture could be handled by staff on the ground overseas with the proper training. Yes, CSU already had a small colony (including Munster’s Egyptian fruit bats, the reservoir host for SARS2). But CSU was expanding into a new NIAID-funded facility. Yes, there were domestic groups (zoos) that could help supply animals, but they no longer sell to biolabs. The answers were dry but direct.

Then came the NIAID and RML communications officers. Suddenly, the draft answers weren’t good enough. Munster was instructed to focus on “research questions only,” avoid mentioning sensitive grant details, and frame their work in terms of “value to pandemic preparedness.” Talking points had to be filtered through multiple layers of communications staff, then sent to higher-level press leads, and finally pre-cleared by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Even basic scientific explanations had to be rewritten so senior officials—who might not grasp the research—would feel “comfortable” approving them. Live interviews? Too risky. Written responses only so that every word could be controlled.

By the end of the week, the machinery had done its job. The Science reporter never got unvarnished answers from Munster, who was actually running the bat program. She got sanitized talking points, polished by press handlers and lawyers, stripped of anything that might connect real science to real risk.

The irony is rich: bats meant for a BSL4 containment lab were less tightly managed than the words coming out of NIAID. Scientists may control viruses with steel doors and HEPA filters, but bureaucrats control information with clearance chains and red pens. The public sees only what survives both.

Munster’s PR response to Science

The RML vivarium is to support the complete RML experimental animal program (e.g., vaccine development and other countermeasures), so in that sense, it is conceptually completely separated from the CSU vivarium, which is only focused on bats. The RML vivarium will function as an integrated veterinary research facility, which will include imaging, pathology, holding space, etc. The CSU vivarium is envisioned to become the basis of a central bat research program, something which currently does not exist in the US (or globally). Given the very specific requirements of bat species and to strengthen US-based research programs, a centralized center of bat research was envisioned. For RML and my research interest, specifically having continuous access to laboratory colonies of these animals would allow us, on one hand, to develop specific tools to understand genetic, molecular, and immunological factors underlying very specific host-pathogen interactions. In particular it would allow us to compare the pathophysiology of infections with maximum containment pathogens in bats and compare those with traditional animal models (e.g. mice and hamsters) to understand specific host-pathogen interactions (e.g. susceptible vs non susceptible, disease vs asymptomatic, shedding profiles etc.). Additionally, these models would allow us to make inferences on the population level of the data we are generating with collaborators (e.g. our work in Bangladesh and Nipah virus, with a large group of collaborators like ICCDR,B and US based investigators). One of the additional goals is also to have a broadly available, well characterized bat species (Artibeus jamaicensis) to have it as an equivalent of mouse models, with a large variety of different reagents such as cell lines, organoids, mAbs, fully annotated genome, cellular flow panels, host transcriptomics and single cell sequencing, metabolomics, microbiome etc. this is something Dr. Schountz and my team have been working on over the last decade. From RMLs, the work would strengthen our natural reservoir research lines of several PIs, which have historically been one of the spear points of RML’s research, including tick work. In that sense, the bats would be an important addition to supplement our work in domestic and non-domestic rodent species to understand Hantavirus (deer mouse), Lassa virus (multimammate rat), and more recently, Mpox (multimammate rat and dormouse), and use this to understand Nipah virus and Ebola virus better.

Munster didn’t mention that his hamster cages were designed to transmit disease, and are a SARS2 reservoir host.

An RML BS4 lab accident

In February 2025, a BSL4 worker tore their glove while inside a hot zone full of ferrets infected with Ebola. The 1/2-inch tear occurred while peeling off duct tape. Although two inner gloves stayed intact and positive pressure kept air flowing out, the breach was severe enough to trigger a federal incident report (Form 3).

The RML safety director claimed the exposure risk was “negligible.” But it was open cages of Ebola-infected ferrets, duct tape stuck to a spacesuit, and a ripped glove.

Unreported gas chamber incident

In October 2024, Munster’s postdoc at RML found herself trapped in the middle of a live fumigation. She had suited up to re-enter BSL4 to check on prairie dogs, only to realize too late that the decontamination cycle in the entry chamber had already begun. With the shower door sealed behind her, the other door left open, and no working phone in sight, she was locked inside as formaldehyde gas filled the air. Unsure whether her positive-pressure suit could withstand the chemical, she cranked her ventilation to maximum and clung to her air supply, waiting out the cycle in silence.

Minutes later, colleagues rushed to the scene, pulled her out, and checked her suit. She felt only a sting of formaldehyde as she peeled it off. RML medical staff examined her and determined she was unharmed. Within hours, her supervisor and biosafety officers reassured her that everything had been handled “well” and that the suit was “safe for continued service.”

Hot RML animals

In 2024, a planned transmission study by Munster encountered a setback when the approved cages were unavailable, and the animals were already “hot.” It’s lab slang. A “hot” animal contains a live infectious agent and must be handled under strict biosafety rules.

The only workaround was to use old guinea pig cages, but under stricter rules: no overnight co-housing, constant monitoring for hours, and experiments aborted at the first sign of fighting. Scientists called it “complicated and scientifically suboptimal,” but decided to press ahead anyway.

Australia vs. America: Virus Edition

Munster attempted to obtain virus samples from a BSL4 facility in Australia. However, moving a bat virus in Australia requires Olympic-level paperwork. Australia’s NIAID equivalent, CSIRO, won’t budge on material transfer agreements (MTAs). Labs must comply with the Convention on Biological Diversity, honor the Nagoya Protocol, and adhere to all national and local regulations.

In the U.S., negotiations collapsed because requiring Munster to “warrant” compliance with laws constitutes illegal indemnification under the Anti-Deficiency Act. Translation: The American system is so loose that U.S. labs can’t even promise to follow their own rules without triggering a legal technicality.

DEFUSE denials

By spring 2024, even routine grant paperwork had turned into a political minefield. A NIAID staffer forwarded Munster urgent questions from Rand Paul’s Senate office: Please confirm—no one here touched this DEFUSE thing, right?

EcoHealth’s DARPA Proposer’s Day attachment

The attachment came from DARPA’s Proposer’s Day, when biodefense vendors play musical chairs. Munster’s reply was defensive and curt: his lab had nothing to do with it, and EcoHealth had used his name without permission. Later, DRASTIC found a detailed DEFUSE draft with Munster’s name on it in an EcoHealth file marked “not to be shared with Congress.”

RML transparency?

In October 2024, Munster attempted to black out 30 pages of a nearly 200-page DARPA PREEMPT report before NIAID sent it to the Department of Defense. Feldmann objected to the animal details, while others worried the full ASP (Animal Study Proposal) would be exposed.

Let’s end on a high note with Munster calling in sick!

In December 2024, Munster called in sick with a dry cough and fever after international travel. NIAID’s biosafety bureaucracy learned about it the same way we did—from an email. The system was designed by scientists. It’s policed by scientists. And Munster proved it works exactly as intended.