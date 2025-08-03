Rocky Mountain Lab animal inventory

NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Lab in Hamilton, Montana, is a high-security government building. NIAID employees from Washington, D.C., are treated as “visitors” and are not allowed to bring cell phones inside. Department of Defense officials would have a hard time getting access to the BSL4 labs, but some animal lovers did.

RML entrance

With insight from others, I’ve discovered the holy grail of FOIA documents: RML’s pre-pandemic lab animal inventory. For years, we had to piece together what was in Fauci’s biodefense lab before 2020. The lab animal list was based on several pre- and post-pandemic publications, but there was no singular link.

Rise for Animals submitted its annual FOIA request for the 2017 Animal Care and Use Program report from RML. Unlike other years, this report contained a rare detail: a full species count of the lab animals housed before the pandemic.

https://arlo.riseforanimals.org/entity/rocky-mountain-laboratories-niaid-4511/records/19337

Bat roost boxes and American mink

Deer mice ( P maniculatus ) and Syrian golden hamsters

Samples

All five of the mentioned species — American deer, deer mice (Peromyscus maniculatus), mink, Egyptian fruit bats (Rousettus), and Syrian hamsters — are listed in the recent WHO report. Only these US lab animals efficiently transmit SARS2 and are exclusively found in Fauci’s biodefense lab in Montana.

‘Rousettus’ Stone of FOIA documents

Even OpenAI's list of COVID-19 mammalian suspects aligns with the RML animal inventory from 2017.

via OpenAI

A call to arms

New call for experts to join the second term of the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO)

To any “expert” who wants their name in the history books: sign up! To deny the lab leak evidence presented to SAGO is to deny Darwin himself. The origin was engineered, but (unnatural) selection tells the sordid story.

https://www.who.int/news-room/articles-detail/new-call-for-experts-to-join-the-second-term-of-the-scientific-advisory-group-for-the-origins-of-novel-pathogens-(sago)

Richard Ebright previously applied but was thankfully rejected.

Did Baric vaccinate his UNC lab staff?

We previously asked the above question, and we now have an answer: yes!

An eighth patient was found at the UNC Hospital in May 2020 with a likely laboratory-acquired infection (LAI). It is the only case in the entire state on the collection date. It is also one of only 5 cases in the entire GISAID database of 18,589,989 that have the furin cleavage site SNV of R685G. This mutation was introduced in a vaccine design paper by the Baric lab at UNC.

https://zenodo.org/records/16354257

In 2008, Baric said he wasn’t worried about himself or his lab during a coronavirus pandemic, “because I know how to make a vaccine.”

Was Covid a Chinese bioweapon?

Former Operation Warp Speed guru, Robert Kadlec, released a second part of his Muddy Waters theory, claiming Covid was a bioweapon from the PLA Chinese military. With nearly 900 citations and Texas A&M letterhead, Kadlec’s report appears official.

https://stories.tamu.edu/news/2025/07/22/scowcroft-institute-report-examines-covid-19-brain-effects-and-origins/

Kadlec claims General Yusen Zhou from Beijing performed his humanized mice vaccine experiments in Wuhan, referencing Zhou’s paper that mentions a Beijing BSL3 lab. Kadlec also repeatedly mentions humanized mice, nearly 200 times. But Covid does not infect humanized mice. However, Syrian hamsters are a different case.

Hamsters are considered the gold standard model for studying SARS-CoV-2 transmission due to their manageability, natural susceptibility to the virus and its variants, and because they exhibit a range of clinical signs that closely mimic human disease

https://www.nature.com/articles/s44298-025-00120-1

Most studies use challenge doses exceeding 1,000 TCID₅₀, while Syrian hamsters can be exposed to doses as low as 5. For comparison, humanized mice require 100,000 TCID₅₀ but do not transmit the virus. The estimated values for hamster infection are 0.02 TCID₅₀ for the Alpha variant and 0.2 TCID₅₀ for the Delta variant. The WIV and UNC do not keep hamsters, but they are housed inside RML.

During this lab leak debate, I’ve learned that people often manipulate references to support their conclusions. There’s an inverse relationship between the number of references and reasoning or logic. I told Kadlec about Munster’s bat vaccine, which used hamsters as a model, so hopefully, the third installment will be more accurate, because I once believed Covid was a Chinese creation. But Major Josephy Murphy then leaked Baric’s DARPA Defuse documents and declared that Covid was an American-made bat vaccine.

Fauci was upset days after DARPA Defuse leaked

Fauci’s November 2021 email on Science editorial

In November 2021, Science Magazine published an editorial just days after Major Murphy leaked the DARPA Defuse document.

[DARPA Defuse] described experiments to introduce proteolytic cleavage sites into SARS like coronaviruses. Such a site in SARS-CoV-2 (cleaved by furin) enables the virus to efficiently infect human cells. How the furin cleavage site wound up in the virus is a focus of debate over the origins of the pandemic.

Paul on Baric, Major Murphy, and conspiracies

Senator Ran Paul writes:

Back in 2005, Dr. Fauci himself openly recognized the inherent conflict of interest in these royalty payments created when the NIH spent $36 million to test the interleukin-2 experimental AIDS drug—a drug he and Dr. Clifford Lane invented. The irony of him championing transparency back then, only to bury financial dealings two decades later, is striking.

Fauci’s royalties

As mentioned in my book, Fauci had a PR team of ghostwriters who reported to him. Some of these, like David Morens, were likely ghostwriters for Fauci’s scientific and textbook publications, which personally benefited him.

In 2020, Fauci received $100,000 as an editor of the publication. In 2019, Fauci also received $100,000 from McGraw-Hill for editing the same textbook. Additionally, in July 2019, Fauci received travel reimbursement of $6,328 for a six-day trip to La Jolla, CA, to attend a board meeting of McGraw-Hill, the publisher.

Fauci was an editor of the “most recognized book in all of medicine,” called Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine. It’s known as the Bible of medicine.

Harrison’s received more than $11 million between 2009 and 2013 from makers of drugs and medical devices — not a penny of which was disclosed to readers. One unknown author, a physician, during that period received nearly $870,000 in funding.

Unlike scientific papers, authors of biomedical textbooks usually do not disclose financial conflicts of interest. Many authors hold patents (e.g., Fauci’s IL-2 referenced in Harrison’s) and have received compensation from medical product companies. But this information is not shared with readers.

Monkey Island update

Fauci’s NIAID breeds monkeys on a South Carolina island.

According to Fauci, 36 island monkeys were shipped in 2020 and 2021 to Rocky Mountain Laboratory, a high-security federal lab in a small Montana town that is a leading research center for infectious diseases. Scientists injected the monkeys with COVID-19, HIV, tuberculosis and other deadly viruses, then euthanized them at the end of studies. In Bethesda, Md., sixty-eight Morgan Island primates were used to study whether vaccines can prevent the spread of malaria from pregnant women to their fetuses. The NIH lab kept 121 monkeys on hand for various projects. Fauci ranked one experiment conducted at Fort Detrick as “Category Five,” the highest pain level allowed. Monkeys were forced to inhale lethal Ebola virus in a high security lab where researchers wear positive-pressure suits to avoid exposure. The project used 41 Morgan Island monkeys. A South Carolina congresswoman, Mace, in 2021 made a boat trip to Morgan Island with an animal rights group to call media attention to the colony. She followed up the trip with questions to Fauci.

https://archive.ph/NLxfu

Fauci responded to her, stating that NIAID collaborates with DARPA, among others, using monkeys.

