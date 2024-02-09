Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Miles Overton
Feb 9, 2024

Actually you have partially answered my question in a reply to another commenter:

"Ralph Baric’s approach is not vaccination. Rather his approach aims to boost the immune response against specific viral proteins (potentially to include innate immune response). Vaccination in bats not likely to work. Very limited antibodies from natural viral infection in bats. Viruses already common in bat population - not likely to challenge bat immune response with a vaccine"

Personally I can only see the bat vaccination concept as a deliberate attempt to create a zoonotic pandemic. Why does the virus need to be humanized to be an effective vaccine in bats (even if this bat vaccine is possible)? The bats are being infected with a virus that is exactly what the zoonoids fear is the danger.

Miles Overton
Feb 9, 2024

I am unable to understand the concept of the bat vaccine.

1. Construct the humanized and FCS enabled synthetic transmissible vaccine.

2. Spray or inject a few bats which carry the vaccine into the general bat population

3. Antibodies to the virus are produced in the bat population.

What's next? Does the 'vaccine' disappear or does it remain in the bat population like all the other coronaviruses found in bats?

If the vaccine remains in the bat population as you would expect, therefore it is a prime candidate for zoonotic transfer, being humanized and highly transmissable.

Thus even if the lab leak did not occur, the net effect of this bat vaccination operation would be to create a zoonotic virus outbreak anyway. Otherwise why create the humanized and highly transmissible virus in the first place?

