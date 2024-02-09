Dr. Ralph Baric and his wife Toni both work at UNC Chapel Hill

Did you know Gmail is subject to a FOIA request? U.S. Right to Know obtained access to Mrs. Toni Baric’s Gmail account. She is the wife of Dr Ralph Baric and fellow employee of UNC. She was the “Grants Specialist,” but her name has been removed from the administrative staff website. If DARPA Defuse was funded (it was) the grant will be in Toni’s inbox.

Toni to Peter Daszak of Ecohealth

Mrs. Baric switched over to Gmail (above) just one week after USRTK issued its FOIA (below).

USRTK lawsuit with UNC

February 16, 2024 update: Based on documents in possession of the Select Subcommittee, it has come to our attention that FBI Special Agent XXXXXX was in direct and ongoing communication with Dr. Ralph Baric, a professor at UNC and renowned corona-virologist. This communication was not just regarding threats Dr. Baric was receiving but also the substance of the origin debate and how UNC was responding to numerous North Carolina Freedom of Information Act requests.

Mrs. Baric was the scheduling secretary for her husband Dr Ralph Baric. Mrs. Baric was cc’d on a lot of the cover up emails. The email below was shared among Ralph, Peter Daszak of EcoHealth, and Linfa Wang of Duke. They discussed signing a natural origins letter and distancing themselves from “our collaboration.”

Baric, Linfa, Toni, Daszak in Feb 2020

The group of Baric, Daszak and Linfa in the early 2020 ‘collaboration’ was the same group in the 2018 DARPA Defuse document. A DARPA Defuse type contract will probably be found via FOIA in Toni Baric’s UNC inbox, but not her Gmail account.

Baric had previously called DARPA a “funny organization.” He noted “personal interactions are key.” In 2017, DARPA invited themselves onto the UNC campus. And then Ralph told Toni that they are a “persistent bunch.” But the same scientists (Ralph, Dani, Linfa, Daszak) appear on both DARPA Defuse and Fauci’s $82M CREID project. The CREID project was awarded in 2019 and was scheduled to begin in early 2020.

USRTK trying to get the Baric’s emails from UNC

The Charlotte News & Observer gave us a glimpse into the Baric household.

After earning his doctorate in microbiology from N.C. State. Baric then moved across the country to do his postdoctoral work at the University of Southern California. That’s where he was introduced to two of the great loves in his life: his wife, Toni, and coronaviruses. Toni being the more important one, of course.

Toni loyally defended her husband’s coronavirus lab, saying “there’s no truth to any of it. He’s kind of getting hit, not just by trying to do good science, but all kinds of other negative things he has to deal with like conspiracy theories.” Toni apparently has a burner account on Twitter and monitors the lab leak news for her husband.

Toni on Twitter?

Early in the pandemic, Toni told Daszak that “we are kindred souls in this mess.” Her husband Ralph rambled about Remdesivir on CNN and Daszak replied “welcome to the Resistance.”

Toni to Daszak early in pandemic

Ironically, the only reason USRTK knew about Toni’s Gmail account was because Daszak didn’t want to “get FoIA’d.” EcoHealth is the multi-million dollar non-profit with many NIAID and Pentagon biodefense contracts.

Daszak email about Trump and Baric’s Gmail

I did not know your personal Gmail account was subject to US FOIA laws, but if you are using it during official government business, it’s fair game.

The FOIA does not exempt those using private computers from the requirements of the Freedom of Information Act. If an e-mail meets the definition of “public record,” then it may be subject to the FOIA regardless of the location where the e-mail originated.

The other wives of lab leak

In a recent FOIA, we learned that Fauci doesn’t want his fingerprints on the origin stories. Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, was well documented as the head of NIH Ethics and their household’s net worth is $11M.

Fauci also loved Montana more than money and traveled their often for business. His Rocky Mountain Lab scientists did not need a formal R01 grant to do research, since it’s an internal NIH lab. Fauci was apparently on the phone with Vincent Munster and wife Emmie de Wit by the “second week of January” 2020.

Emmie is a co-author and fellow employee at RML. She predicted the next big outbreak was going to be a coronavirus in November 2019. She also traveled to the Fauci funded Singapore bat conference in December 2019.

Emmie and Vinnie Munster

They are an outdoor loving couple. Hubby Vinnie blamed our fat Western diet for dying to his Dutch disease called Covid. Emmie was also testing Baric’s remdesivir on her RML monkeys in early 2020. Emmie said “we helped another group here to get the ChAdOx vaccine, that is now the AstraZeneca vaccine.” The results of her monkey test for Oxford were controversial.

Did The Oxford Covid Vaccine Work In Monkeys? Not Really

Emmie defended her husband’s study saying, “That was the main thing, of course, to see that the vaccine protects, but it was also a major safety question that they wanted to see addressed before moving into people. Vincent Munster's lab sent them the data which was an essential part of information, and the next day they started the trial in people. It was very important to do the whole process as quickly as possible, which is why we stepped in and helped.”

The husband and wife airborne team were both protégés of the infamous Ron Fouchier in the Netherlands. Their H5N1 ferret transmission methods were never published, but Emmie gave a clue during a TWIV interview. It’s by “getting as much virus in the upper respiratory tract as possible.” Does this sound familiar?

The TWIV podcasters were impressed (or suspicious?) with her preparedness for the pandemic. They quoted Baric’s criticism of the gain-of-function pause, since “you can have your moratorium, but nature doesn’t care and will keep progressing.” But if you pay close attention, Emmie was blaming Baric’s live attenuated bat vaccine, not her husband’s DARPA bat vaccine.

